Tom's #Mailbag, April 29, 2022
The mailbag is stuffed like the geese at Mattis Park.
Questions this week on the Memorial Stadium turf, where to get a COVID test this summer, the future of Colonel Wolfe School, the history of prostitution in downtown Champaign, the International Prep Academy and Veo scooters.
Also, ways you can help clean up state highways, Urbana's state streets, fishing a Colbert Park and some First World problems.
Champaign County Worker’s Memorial
"Please ask Brad Diel how the murdered Lyft driver does not qualify to be on the workers memorial."
Thursday's ceremony at Dodds Park honored five more people who died on the job in Champaign County (watch our video story here).
Kristian D. Philpotts, 29, of Chicago was working as a Lyft driver when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in January in Urbana. He was not part of the dedication.
Said Brad Diel, a Champaign fire lieutenant and AFL-CIO community service liaison:
"To my knowledge, neither the AFL-CIO nor the East Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council were contacted by anyone concerning this individual who would certainly appear to be eligible for inclusion on the Workers Memorial, although I have done no research into the incident which led to this individual’s death. Neither organization employs any staff and the members of each group are appointed by their local affiliates membership. Both organizations depend on requests and recommendations from the public for inclusion on the memorial monuments. I will be happy to follow up with both groups and see that this individual is added to the memorial next April 28 when we meet again at the memorial site."
Where to test for COVID?
"I heard that all of the community COVID test sites will be closed by July (YMCA on May 13, CRCE on May 11, Parkland on June 30). What should asymptomatic people who need tests do after the sites close?"
"All community-based testing sites are scheduled to close by the end of June, unless the state renews their contract.," said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator and epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. "In the absence of community-based testing sites, asymptomatic individuals can utilize at-home rapid antigen tests or visit CVS/Walgreens for a PCR-based test."
New Memorial Stadium turf
"As my son and I were watching the Illini spring football game, he noted how sad our turf looked and asked me when it was last replaced. I said I could not remember, could you find that out and what plans if any they have to replace it."
"Your reader and his son have a keen eye for this issue," said Kent Brown, associate director of athletics at the University of Illinois. "Normal length of usage expectancy for artificial surfaces is about 10 years, and the turf on Zuppke Field is ready for a trade-out.
"The removal of the current surface and installation of the new turf will begin shortly after UI graduation ceremonies in mid-May."
State Farm Center tribute
"I saw on the State Farm Center video board a tribute to a woman who passed away. It appears to be a family member of a DIA staffer. I have never seen such a public recognition for someone who is not widely known. Why this tribute and no tributes to Jim Turpin, who served DIA and the community for decades?"
"The State Farm Center marquee did show a graphic for a short time following the death of a major supporter of Illini Athletics. She also happened to be the grandmother of one of our staff members," said Brown. "We used our social accounts to express our thoughts on the loss of Jim Turpin, who, as noted, served our community and Fighting Illini Athletics for several decades."
Champaign schools projects
"What is going to happen to the International Prep Academy on Kirby? The new building in the back is coming along. What is going to happen to the old building in the front? Is it going to still be used or torn down? Also, what is left on the long list of construction projects for the Champaign school district?"
"The new International Prep Academy (IPA) school building will be completed this summer and ready for use by elementary students in August," said Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for the school district. "The existing International Prep Academy building will remain in place for now. In the near term, it will serve 6th-8th grade students who have matriculated from the elementary school.
"The portable classrooms currently being used for 6th-8th grade students will be removed in June to allow for the creation of additional vehicular entrances and exits."
As for what's left of the projects approved as a result of the successful bond issue that passed in November 2016, Moore said the list includes the Champaign Central High School renovation and addition, the International Prep Academy work and the Champaign Central north fields.
"Central High School and IPA will be completed this summer and ready for use by students and staff. The Central North Fields project which includes soccer/marching band and softball fields will be completed at the end of the year and ready for play in Spring 2023," she said.
More Veo bikes around town
"While driving in Champaign, I'm noticing more of those rental bikes bikes on random sidewalks. To me, it's not a good look and never has been. Can you tell me why I'm seeing so many all of a sudden?"
Shea Belahi, operations manager for Veo in the Champaign-Urbana market, said the e-bikes and scooters may be more visible now because the weather is nicer and there are more than 500 e-bikes and Cosmo-E e-bikes on the streets.
If you want a Veo bike picked up from a location, Belahi suggests contacting the company at hello@veoride.com or calling 855-veo-2256.
Young bus drivers
"With a number of area school systems that do not have enough bus drivers to bring their students to school, have any of them looked at hiring high school students to drive the buses. When I taught high school in Central Virginia (in the '70s and '80s), the school system there faced the same problem. They carefully vetted and then hired 17- and 18-year-old high school students to drive the buses until they could hire enough older drivers. In all the years that this was done, I do not recall a single accident or incident. Is there any Illinois law that would prohibit this?"
"Yes," said Henry Haupt, a spokesman for Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. "Illinois law (625 ILCS 5/6-106.1(a)(1) requires a school bus driver to be 21 or older."
Prostitution in downtown Champaign
"I don't want to get too seedy, but I was talking with some near-octogenarian townies recently and they told of a time when Vriner's candy shop was downtown and a house of prostitution was next door to that. So the story goes, an envelope of cash would get delivered to the chief of police each week and the house of ill repute never had any problems with the police. I wouldn't want to besmirch anyone or anything's reputation past or present but can you shed some light on this interesting-sounding time in Champaign's history?"
I cannot confirm that Vriner's had such an arrangement but it's well-documented that Champaign was a wide-open city for much of the first half of the 20th century. Gambling, illegal liquor sales and prostitution flourished in Champaign while Urbana was squeaky clean.
In October and November 1937 a lengthy investigation by the Daily Illini, the student newspaper at the University of Illinois, reported that there were "14 houses of ill fame running wide open in Champaign."
Perhaps out of fear of libel lawsuits, the DI never identified the houses of prostitution by name or address. It only generally referred to "the Walnut Street red light district" and "bawdy houses" on Main Street and First Street.
For months it challenged Champaign Mayor James Flynn to close the houses of prostitution and finally got action only after Chicago newspapers picked up the stories and University of Illinois President Arthur Cutts Willard pressured the city to act.
In November 1937 the first raids were conducted at 65 1/2 E. Main St (now a parking lot north of the Champaign Police Station) and at 217 N. Water St. None of the widely used houses on Walnut Street were targeted. But within a month they all closed.
Two years later, though, the story blew up anew when a 20-year-old UI student was shot to death outside the Pullman Hotel on North Fourth Street. It also was a brothel.
The DI, News-Gazette, university, local ministers and others renewed the call to clean up Champaign's government. In the meantime Mayor Flynn was up for reelection and won handily.
Later the Illinois attorney general's office conducted an investigation and indicted Flynn, four members of the Champaign City Council, Police Chief Roy Argo, Champaign County State's Attorney Fred Hamill and former Sheriff C.W. Roth.
Nothing came of the indictments. All of them were tossed out a few months later by a judge in Macon County.
Urbana state streets
"Is there any order to the Urbana streets named after states (north to south: Illinois, California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Delaware, Florida)? There's no correspondence to the order in which the states joined the Union or to their latitudes, and they're certainly not in alphabetical order."
We addressed this question in 2015, with the assistance of the ever-helpful staff at the Urbana Free Library archives department.
The disappointing answer is that there wasn’t a single builder, property owner or city official who came up with the names for the streets that, north to south, run from Illinois Street to Florida Avenue. The names seem entirely random.
An 1869 map of the town, for example, showed California and Oregon streets in the central city. In 1895 the city council changed the name of Dry Street to Illinois Street. Washington Street also got its name in 1895 and Michigan was named by ordinance in 1910. Ater Street and Hubbard Street, both short segments, were renamed Nevada Street in 1908. By 1916, according to a city map, all the current state streets already were in place.
By 1924 the last two streets among the state streets — Vermont and Delaware avenues — were platted and ready for development.
An ad in the April 1924 Urbana Daily Courier read: "It is the intention of the owners of this property to petition the city council to pave Vermont, Delaware, Race and probably Carle this year, so that by the time your house can be erected you will be able to drive to town without getting off the pavement. With sidewalks, pavements and beautiful shade and bearing fruit tees and wonderful surroundings, you cannot possibly go wrong in selecting a lot."
Further, "It takes time and money to grade streets, put down sidewalks, pave, plant trees and start fine lawns. This has all been done or will be done in Hubbard Terrace addition before snow flies. The surge of population is southward. It has already passed Pennsylvania avenue. It has reached Vermont and by this time next year it will extend itself to Florida avenue and the south campus of the University. There it must stop. After that there is no developed space to go."
Thus, if there’s a record why the streets were named in such a haphazard order, we couldn’t find it.
Downtown Champaign ballet studio
"I took ballet lessons from Alice Wittler in the late 1960s. She offered dance lessons of all kinds. The studio was in an old house downtown. Does anyone remember where that was?"
In 1970 the Wittler School of Dance — Alice Wittler, director — was at 207 W. Clark St., Champaign. That is now the location of the Clark Bar.
Colonel Wolfe School update
"I have a question about the Colonel Wolfe School on the corner of 4th and Healey in Campustown. Have there been any updates recently on what the plans are for this site? It was my belief that the University Group at bought the building and planned to save it. Is that still the case or have plans changed? It would be a shame to have one of the few remaining buildings in Campustown with any bit of history or character replaced with another cheap apartment building."
Andrew Hutson, who owns the old (built in 1905) former elementary school building, said it will be saved.
"Something is in the works and it does involve renovations to the schoolhouse," he said.
How the water gets around
"How do the retention ponds at Washington Street and Glenn Park operate? Water is pumped from Washington to Glenn Park? Where does it go from Glenn Park?"
"There is no pumping, except the pump that runs the waterfall at the Glenn Park basin," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "As for how the system works, stormwater drains into storm sewer pipes in Washington Street and flows by gravity into the Glenn Park basin.
"Additionally, stormwater passes from Preservation Pond (the detention basin at Washington/Russell) and flows in gravity storm sewers into the Glenn Park basin. The Glenn Park basin outlet is a storm sewer located on the west end of the basin that connects to the Copper Slough Channel."
Gravel on sidewalk
"There is a lot of gravel on the sidewalk on the east side of Neil near McCollum Park. This seems unusual and I cannot think of another location in town with a similar phenomenon. Is it simply road debris, and why is it so prominent here and not in other heavily trafficked areas?"
It's because of the pothole patching method used by the Illinois Department of Transportation, which controls Neil Street south of Springfield Avenue, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Illegal advertising
"Does Champaign charge businesses for the cost to remove illegally placed ads? There is a large sticker on a stoplight mast at Neil & Town Center, as well as yard signs in the parkway (and often on privately owned land) along North Prospect and Neil such as at Neil & Interstate Drive. There is even a park district yard sign in the parkway illegally on Neil about a block north of Town Center."
"The city of Champaign does not typically charge violators the cost of removing illegally placed signs from the public right-of-way, as enforcing the sign regulations is considered a baseline service for the Planning and Development Department," said Ben LeRoy, zoning administrator in Champaign's planning & development department. "Repeat violators may be subject to fines, which is a type of charge that is conceptually different from billing for the cost of removal."
Fishing at Colbert Park
"Who owns the lake at Colbert Park in Savoy, who stocks it with what kind of fish, how many of what type, and how often? Since it is stocked, why is it catch and release only?"
“The village of Savoy owns the lake in Colbert Park," said Roland White, Savoy's public works director. "The lake has been stocked with fish periodically over the years with largemouth bass, black crappie, and bluegill.
"The lake is stocked as needed and it has been done by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or the village. Catch and release is a policy that provides a greater opportunity for more anglers to enjoy the pond and have more success catching fish.”
Lane striping
"I was driving on Illinois 130 during the rain and noticed that where it's four lanes between U.S. 150 and just north of Riggs (Beer Company), the striping was nearly impossible to see. I couldn't tell where the left/right lanes were and the lines on the edge of the road were also hard to see. It also happened again just south of Windsor, but this time it was mostly the middle strip. If it hadn't been for the reflectors, you would have a hard time telling where the middle of the road is. Just wondering if this is a known issue."
"We are aware of the lowered or lack of visibility of pavement markings during rain events," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The presence of water refracts light and greatly diminishes the retro-reflectivity of the glass beads that are applied to pavement marking materials that make them shine at night. Traffic and snowplowing also wear out these features.
"This section of roadway is generally striped with high-type pavement marking materials that have an extended lifespan over regular striping paint and should be due to be restriped in the next couple of years. Though they also present maintenance problems, the reflectors are raised slightly and aren't affected by the rainfall the same way striping is."
Opportunity to Adopt-A-Hghway
"Who is responsible for cleaning up the east corners at the intersection of Neil & Windsor?"
It is IDOT maintenance and responsibility, said Garnett.
"If it needs litter picked up we can try and get that done as time allows. The same staff that patches potholes and makes other on road repairs would do the litter pickup, so we do have to juggle those priorities.
"Volunteer groups are always welcome to help with litter pickup on non-interstate roadways as a part of the Adopt-A-Highway program. More information about the program can be found online.
More on truck-ins
From Georgine Hembrough:
"It is with fond memories that I read the article on truck- ins. My late husband Centennial HS and University of Illinois football Coach Gary Hembrough and I attended two truck-ins, one in Tiger Run, CO, and the other in Bonner Springs, KS, in 1973-1974.
"In the first truck-in, Gary won first place in Interior. Participants asked him what he was going to do with the exterior as it looked like a delivery truck. So he designed and painted the exterior and returned the next year to win first place for exterior.
"These accomplishments are highlighted in Hot Rod Magazine October 1974. Gary was not part of the military as the article commented on. He just excelled at what was happening, i.e., truck-ins; Coach’s Cooking Team, where we were the first to sell homemade pork chops on a stick and BBQ outside the stadium and at the county fair in Gary’s specially designed and built smoker; his photography in wedding videos; specially constructed computers from his company G & H Computing. Thanks for the memories."
More on public track hours
Kaleb Carter, athletic director at Champaign Centennial High School, informs that the Centennial track is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. We had information on public track hours at Urbana and Champaign Central high schools two weeks ago.