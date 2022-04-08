Submit questions of your very own right here and Tom will chase down an answer
A little bit of everything in the 'Bag this week: a possibly dangerous structure in Champaign, improvements at Lincoln Square, replacing a damaged scoreboard in Tuscola, sweetgum trees, delays on the Kickapoo Rail Trail, Veo electric bikes around town, Illini women's basketball ticket sales and gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin's TV commercial.
Fire-damaged house
"On North Neil Street, near Eureka, there’s a two-story home that was destroyed by fire a few months back. A fence, of sorts, is wrapped around the front of the house. There's no barrier along the sides, and I’m not sure about the back. Is there a Champaign ordinance that deals with securing such a site until the building can be demolished? With a school across the street, it would seem to fit the definition of an 'attractive nuisance.'"
Tim Spear, code compliance manager for Champaign's neighborhood services department, said the owner of the property had secured it immediately after the fire. But he said he would have an inspector reexamine the property after your complaint.
"The owner of the property has not provided a timeline for the demolition of the structure so the case for the property has been referred to our Legal Department. If the owner does not voluntarily demolish the structure, then the city will seek a court order to demolish the structure," Spear said. "The court process is not quick, but it does provide a way for the city to demolish the structure if there is not voluntary compliance."
Tuscola scoreboard
"As the Tuscola school board considers spending up to a quarter million dollars on a new football scoreboard using its 1 percent sales tax funds, I wonder if this is permitted? I thought the guidelines for the 1 percent sales tax funds restricted them from being used for athletics? Or are they justifying this as an 'educational expense' since the athletic director claims the board can potentially be used in the curriculum of technology classes?"
No decision has been made on replacing the scoreboard that was heavily damaged by high winds in December, said Gary Alexander, superintendent of Tuscola schools.
But the school board last month discussed replacing the damaged board with full-size video board that would cost in the neighborhood of $225,000, he said.
Since the scoreboard would be a permanent structure on school grounds it would qualify for the use of the school sales tax.
Also, it was discussed that Tuscola students in a video and communications program at the LIFT center in Mattoon might have the opportunity to program and operate the scoreboard.
It's not certain that the school board will decide the scoreboard issue this month, Alexander said, "but I'm going to need to get a replacement scoreboard pretty soon."
More on South Mattis work
"Related to the update on the South Mattis Avenue project, can anyone confirm if sidewalks are part of this plan? After seeing several people walking on the road or in the ditches and a person using a motorized wheelchair on the road, to get to Carle on Curtis, this has been a huge safety issue since Carle was built out there."
"The plan is for the Mattis Avenue improvements to include on-street bike lanes, a sidewalk and a multi-use path," said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Lincoln Square improvements
"As an indoor walker it's wonderful to see new businesses coming to Lincoln Square Mall. I heard a rumor that a new roof is planned. Is this true? Also, what can you tell us about progress on the attached hotel?"
"We will be replacing the entire roof at the mall this year," said Lincoln Square owner Jim Webster. "We have some other major improvement projects we hope to announce soon as well."
Webster said he has replaced the entire roof of the 58-year-old building in the last 18 years "but in stages so that the ages vary from approximately 10 to 18 years with the majority replaced approximately 13 years ago."
As for progress on the Hotel Royer, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said, "Work on the hotel is progressing. Per the current development agreement, the deadline for reopening is December 31, 2022."
We received no comment from the hotel developers, Marquis Ventures.
Sweetgum trees in Champaign
"Has the city of Champaign ever considered cutting down the Sweetgum trees on city-owned easements and replace them with 'cleaner trees?' After 30 years, I am really tired of cleaning out the storm sewers every time it rains. In my neighborhood at the south end of Hollycrest Drive there are quite a few and they are so messy."
"There are currently close to 500 sweetgum trees on city right-of-way. Sweetgum was used for a period of time to replace elm trees lost to Dutch elm disease," Koester said. "However, they are now an unapproved species for planting on the right-of-way. Removal requests for all species are inspected on a case-by-case basis.
"Tree litter alone, while frustrating, is not a reason the city removes an otherwise healthy tree. Trees provide numerous benefits like storm water retention, carbon sequestration, reducing air pollution, reducing home cooling costs, and more. These benefits only increase as trees grow, and take decades to replace when trees are removed."
Recreation trails
"Why is it taking so long to complete the rails to trail project? I recently visited (the 14.6-mile) Lincoln Prairie Trail from Taylorville to Pana. The trail was funded by the city of Taylorville, is asphalted and completed."
Problems obtaining former railroad property is a problem, as is funding to build the trails, said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District and a member of the Kickapoo Rail Trail steering committee.
"The (Kickapoo Rail Trail) Steering Committee continues to work as a collaborative team to plan, design and construct as much of the KRT trail network as funding allows. Most trail groups working on railroad corridors often have long delays due to the lack of responsiveness by the railroad corporations," Bartlett said. "Our local team continues to work on critical issues such as gaining access for an at-grade crossing over the Union Pacific tracks on the east side of St. Joseph.
"The KRT has underlying rights to cross the UP, but they have not been responsive to our requests to plan and design this crossing. This has been a problem since we started the trail development. We have yet to have a final solution or an alternative provided by UP to allow construction to continue at this location.
"In addition, we have a request to purchase an additional .18 mile of corridor from Norfolk Southern to connect to Smith Road in Urbana next to Weaver Park. That section is not an active rail line used for rail service and should be available for purchase. The KRT Steering committee made the offer to acquire the land based on a recent appraisal back in 2020 — we have yet to have any response other than NS acknowledges that they have received our offer.
"This length of time is a key part to why rail-based trails take a long time. Most rail corporations in the U.S. are adverse to local trail projects. Their main concerns are profit, liability and any potential loss of assets. They like to retain all options and are not set up to work with local communities on local issues. The same tactics are evident in other nearby communities struggling to improve sidewalks and roads over tracks, parking and storing rail cars within communities, train cars blocking key intersections and general complaints about local rail infrastructure issues.
"In addition, there are competing national rail interests including the need for improved passenger rail service, better commercial freight services and future high speed rail infrastructure needs.
"Another key aspect related to time schedules is the cost of trail development. Trails are very long-lasting assets but the upfront costs to plan, design and construct this amazing type of community infrastructure is expensive. All of our local government units are limited in what can be provided for rail-trail development in addition to all of the other community needs. State grant programs that help provide funds for planning, engineering and construction are also limited and typically require a three-year cycle for each project. This all adds to the development schedule.
"In many respects we are still making good progress. More KRT trail development is planned for this construction season so the trail will grow. The KRT Steering committee is making more positive connections within each of our towns and villages along the trail corridor. Studies have been conducted to expand the KRT beyond its current boundary."
Finally, Bartlett said that the Kickapoo Rail Trail Friends Group "is up and running and we have our first public event scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Oakwood to celebrate our many accomplishments and to dedicate the trestle bridge. All are welcome to this free event — join us!"
Building permits
"The News-Gazette routinely publishes the list of building permits issued in Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul. However, Savoy's building permits are no longer published. What has changed?"
Kevin Barlow, who handles those reports for The News-Gazette, said he will include Savoy's permits starting next week.
Inoperable streetlights
"Who is responsible for replacing burned out streetlights? In Champaign, the light on the south side of Windsor Road, at the intersection with Scottsdale Drive, has been out for months. It is a busy intersection, and the lack of lighting makes it more dangerous at night."
"Ameren streetlights and city streetlights are interspersed throughout the city of Champaign," Koester said. "The light reported here is Ameren's. We have reported this to them."
Residents are encouraged to report streetlight outages when they're noticed, he added.
Richard Irvin commercial
"Illinois gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin has been running an ad in which he provides both audio and video of what appears to be a battle situation from Operation Desert Storm. I’m wondering how he managed to get his hands on something that is clearly the property of the U.S. government. On top of that, how can he legally use this clip in a political ad? Isn’t that illegal under various political campaign laws?"
"Mayor Irvin is proud of his decorated combat service in Desert Storm and Desert Shield," said Irvin campaign spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis. "The footage used in the ad is allowed to be used as it came from publicly available sources and includes the disclaimer that it is not an endorsement from the armed forces."
Illini women's basketball
"As a big Illini women's basketball fan, I was encouraged to see that season ticket sales were already up over 200 percent for next season over the 2021-2022 season (as reported on the Illini WBB Twitter account). Any idea what the season ticket total was for the women's basketball team this season?"
"The early response to Shauna Green being named the new Fighting Illini women’s basketball coach has been extremely positive," said Kent Brown, associate director of athletics at the UI. "To take advantage of the energy created by the hire, we immediately started taking season ticket orders for next season. The number used in the Tweet was a comparison to the number of new season tickets sold during the first month tickets went on sale back in 2021, and wasn’t based on total season tickets.
"The season-ticket number for last year was slightly over 500, and we expect that number to keep growing along with the success of Coach Green’s teams in the coming years."
Stockpiled soil
"Just east of the new campus soccer field by the new parking lot at the Atkins Tennis Center there is a big pile of dirt that they seem to move from time to time. What are they doing there?"
"That portion of athletic campus is lower in elevation. The dirt is being stockpiled from our current projects, and we will eventually use this material to fill and level the low areas for possible future building projects," said Brown.
VeoRides
"Are VeoRide rental scooters now allowed in C-U versus only e-bikes? I’ve seen them on campus recently and even one sitting at 1st & Windsor all week."
The new vehicle, the Cosmo-E, an e-bike, is available in Champaign and Urbana, said Shea Belahi, operations manager of the Champaign-Urbana market for Veo.
"We have around 450 Class 1 E-bikes on the streets and 150 Cosmo-E vehicles that will be on the street soon. As of right now, no Cosmo-Es are allowed to be parked or ridden on campus."
There are no pedal bikes in the Champaign-Urbana market, said Belahi. They were discontinued in 2018.
Town Center Boulevard
"When, if ever, is Town Center Boulevard from Prospect Avenue to Neil Street going to get milled to a driveable surface? It's been thumpety-thumpety since it was laid so it's past due."
From the Nov. 8, 2019 Mailbag:
"This is what you call a First World problem because the pavement simply makes an odd noise.
"Here’s Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester: 'The streets in question were constructed between 1991 and 1998, so they are about 20 to 30 years old. The original design was a 20-year pavement design following the subdivision requirements of the time. The main issue with the locations is the requirements during that era did not include load transfer (metal bars connecting the individual panels to each other. The bars help the panels deal with heavy vehicle loads (such as trucks and buses) as the weight transfers from one panel to the next. Without load transfer, the heavy loading at the edges of each panel eventually rock the panel and create a bump. “This is obviously not ideal but the only way to ‘solve’ the issue is to reconstruct the pavement. If asphalt were placed over the top each and every bump would reflect through that new service in a couple of years and things would be back to square one. While the ride is not smooth and the incessant thumping can be annoying, the pavement is still serving its purpose and does not present a hazard.
“'Taking into account the condition of other roads throughout the city reconstruction of these streets does not compete well with other capital project needs for the limited dollars available for projects. When a panel presents more than an annoyance (it is severely faulted or is cracked into several pieces) individual panels or sections of pavement are replaced through the Emergency Infrastructure Repair Program. The repairs to these streets includes load transfer whenever possible.'”