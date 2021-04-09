Think you can stump Tom? Submit your question by clicking here
It's unofficially Urbana week in the mailbag: more questions about lodgings in Urbana, about shipping containers outside of Urbana schools, about the history of Crystal Lake Pool and about the site of a former bar.
Also, questions about hiking trails in Champaign County, work along the CN Railroad, weather warnings on TV, the oldest motel in Danville, roadwork along Springfield Avenue in Champaign and county board members who fear for their safety.
Shipping containers at schools
"What are the two huge shipping containers doing at Yankee Ridge School? They are located next to the school at one of the back entrances and have been there for months."
"They are being used to house the furniture that we had to remove from the building in order to provide a 6-foot social distance space in classrooms," said Randy Ashman, director of facility services for Urbana District 116. "We have them at Wiley, Thomas Paine, Dr. Preston Williams as well."
Yingying Zhang
"Where is Brendt Christiansen? Is the tribute to the Asian woman he killed still standing?"
Christensen, convicted in the June 2017 murder of University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang of China, is imprisoned at Coleman U.S. Penitentiary II in Sumterville, Fla. It is described as a high security prison.
There are two small memorials to Ms. Zhang on the west side of Campbell Hall, the headquarters for WILL-AM-FM and TV, at 300 N. Goodwin Ave., Urbana. Flowers continue to be dropped off regularly at the site.
Forest preserve hikes
"A couple of years ago, I set a challenge for myself to walk every trail/bike path at every Champaign County Forest Preserve, with the exception of the Kickapoo Trail. I managed that feat in about four months. Since then I've been walking at Buffalo Trace Prairie Trails in Mahomet. I have noticed that there are new trails with hand-made bridges, but they are not shown on any map. Are they building new trails there? If so, I've got more work to do. Also are there any plans for new trails at any other forest preserves in the county?"
Your response comes from Mary Ellen Wuellner, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District: "We have had a dedicated corps of volunteers working to remove invasive species like bush honeysuckle, autumn olive, and callery pears from Buffalo Trace. When the landscape was opened up, several deer paths were exposed that people are finding and using as recreational footpaths. This has all happened over the last year and, your reader is correct, none of these footpaths are on our existing trail maps. As we update our hiking maps, we have to consider erosion, wildlife, and maintenance impacts. Unfortunately, deer don't take those factors into account. Not all of the new paths will remain, but those that do will be added to our next map update.
"Another relatively new trail system has been added at the south end of the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve. The Point Pleasant trail can be accessed from a small parking area on County Road 3350 N. The loop trail is about two miles long, traverses a beautiful prairie, and offers a great view of the Point Pleasant wetland."
Baseball, softball training centers
"There's a lot of dirt being moved outside the U of I baseball and softball stadiums. Are real parking lots on the way or is it something else?"
"Even though there is evidence that the ground has been broken at both sites, the official 'Groundbreaking' ceremonies for the Atkins Baseball Center and Martin Softball Training Center are scheduled for April 16," said Kent Brown, associate athletic director for media relations at the UI Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Both facilities are state-of-the-art development centers that will allow the teams to have access to full infields as well as hitting and pitching cages."
Home addresses listed for county board members
"While sitting here on election night wondering why counties such as McLean of a similar demographic (large college twin cities surrounded by rural communities) can have election votes counted in a more orderly manner, I looked on the county board site to see if there was a committee that oversees the running of the elections. I was surprised to see that several board members list Brookens as their home address. Is there a reason for this?"
In his case, said county board Chair Kyle Patterson, he listed the county government's headquarters as a safety measure.
"With a rise in political violence and a pattern of local county officials receiving threats of violence, I don’t feel comfortable listing my family’s home address on the county website," said Patterson, a Champaign Democrat. "I believe it was more relevant historically when many correspondences were done by mail. You will also find that neither Champaign or Urbana city council members list their home address, nor does the (Champaign) board of education."
Champaign Democrat Emily Rodriguez explains: "I removed my home address from public sites last year after receiving gendered threats of violence and ethnic slurs. I believe this works to everyone’s benefit; I’m more effective at my job when I don’t have to worry about my physical safety. The staff at the city of Champaign and county clerk’s office separately confirmed that listing my home address isn’t required.
"Constituents typically reach out to me on Facebook or email. Any mail received at Brookens that is addressed to me is sent to my home address by county staff."
Here's board member Jenny Lokshin, also a Champaign Democrat: "When I was appointed to the board, I chose to list my personal email address and phone number, as most business is conducted digitally these days. I can be reached much more quickly via email or phone than I can through the mail. Plus, with recent documented threats against local officials, I would rather keep my family's home address off the county website."
From Urbana Democrat Jen Straub: "In this time when it's not uncommon for local political officials to receive threats of violence, I don't feel comfortable listing my family's address on the county website. I am accessible by email, Facebook message, or telephone call — and as this email exchange demonstrates, am very responsive."
Working on the railroad
"While driving on U.S. 45 south of Windsor Road we noticed the railroad was randomly removing railroad ties from train cars and dropping them on the ground near to the rails. They have been there for several weeks. What's going on?"
Canadian National Railroad spokesman Jonathan Abecassis said, "CN is undergoing a routine railroad tie exchange program whereby the old railway ties are being removed and new ones will be put in shortly. This is a common process that occurs across our network in order to maintain safety and security of the railbed. The old railway ties should be picked up shortly by CN crews."
Obits for inmates
"If you die in prison do they publish an obituary? I don’t think I have ever seen one."
Yes, for example an obituary for Monroe Lampkin, who was convicted in connection with a 1979 shootout along Interstate 57 south of Paxton and died as an Illinois Department of Corrections inmate on Feb. 2, appeared on the website of the Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home in Michigan City, Ind.
Obituary listings are determined by the family of the deceased.
Vaccine residency report
"I’m a state employee living in Champaign who’s been trying to schedule an appointment for my first vaccine for two weeks. There’s a clinic in Springfield for state employees that has appointments available and I may go there. If I do, would my vaccination be counted in Sangamon’s daily numbers? And would I be counted among those vaccinated who live in Champaign County?"
Vaccines are counted based on your residence address, so you would be counted in Champaign County's numbers, said the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
History of Crystal Lake Pool
"I grew up in Urbana but moved to the Milwaukee area in 1977 and have lived here since then. I have relatives in the Champaign-Urbana area with whom I keep in touch and have returned to visit many times. However, I somehow managed to miss the stories about the changes which have taken place over the years at the Crystal Lake Park pool. Just this evening, I ran across a story about the pool(s) which you wrote some time ago and I'm wondering whether you might be able to tell me why the older pool built in the 1920s which my generation — I'm 72 now — grew up with was replaced a few years after I left C-U. I did see a reference to structural difficulties which forced the closing of the pool which was built and/or opened in 1980 but I didn't see an explanation for the closing of the older pool which was built when my parents were kids."
There have been three swimming pools at Crystal Lake Park over time.
The first opened on July 29, 1927. It cost $152,000 to built. The enormous, 250 feet by 150 feet oval pool had an 85-foot-high tower in the center that had diving platforms at the 4- and 12-foot high levels. At the top were floodlights that lighted the massive swimming area at night. It held 840,000 gallons of water.
Its age, all of that square footage and all of that water were among the reasons cited for the closure of the original pool.
After more than 50 years the pool was demolished and replaced with a significantly smaller pool. It opened on June 29, 1980. It cost $779,000 and held 450,000 gallons of water. The total cost of all improvements, including a new bathhouse and parking lot, was $1.5 million. That pool closed abruptly in 2008 over concerns about the safety of its electrical system.
The third pool (now called an aquatic center) opened on July 4, 2013. Its total cost was $9.1 million.
New life for old bar?
"There seems to be activity including a construction dumpster at the old 'Tin Roof' bar on Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. I hope that it isn't a bar again as that part of Urbana is really beginning to get cleaned up."
"Thank you for the inquiry," said Lorrie Pearson, director of community development services for the city of Urbana. "We do not have an active building permit on file for this address and will check the site to ensure there is no work occurring that would require a permit.
"In terms of potential future uses, the property is zoned for general business uses and lies along a commercial corridor. The zoning designation allows a number of different uses, primarily retail and service business options."
Too much information
"While watching NCAA basketball recently there were some weather warnings being displayed by WCIA-TV. The weather information completely covered the score of the game and other information. Isn't there a standard in the television industry that specifies who gets what portion of the screen so we don't have overlays blocking information?"
You are correct. Those Emergency Alert System messages are required to be broadcast, according to Katie Gorscak of the Federal Communications Commission Office of Media Relations.
But the FCC requirements say they should be shown at the top of the screen.
Here are the FCC regulations:
"Text must be displayed:
— "At the top of the television screen or where it will not interfere with other visual messages (e.g., closed captioning),
— "In a manner (i.e., font size, color, contrast, location, and speed) that is readily readable and understandable,
— "Without overlapping lines or extending beyond the viewable display (except for video crawls that intentionally scroll on and off of the screen), and
— In full at least once during any EAS message."
UI Police budget
"I recently heard that University of Illinois students are calling for defunding of the university police department. I also keep seeing a lot articles about the pet projects (pun intended) that the new chief is spending money on. They have recently added multiple therapy dogs (which require more expensive vehicles, food, care, handler fees, etc), added more 'command' positions, and several other costly new initiatives. This has all been happening while the university has been seeking cuts in staff and programming related to the actual academic institution and while there was a drastic decline in the residential student population. Where is their funding coming from and how much has their spending increased from 1-2 yrs ago to now, while we were all making cuts during a pandemic?"
From Pat Wade, spokesman for the University of Illinois Police Department: "Your reader correctly notes that we have recently introduced a few newsworthy programs as we continue to seek new initiatives that improve our service to the community and generate better outcomes for all people. One of those is our therapy K9 program. In the short time we've had the therapy dogs, we have used them to comfort families displaced by a Christmas Eve fire, in an interview with a young victim of child abuse, and in numerous community outreach programs.
"We have not added command positions. Job titles have changed following a restructuring of the department's organizational chart. We used to have one chief, one deputy chief and five lieutenants. We currently have a chief, a deputy chief, two assistant chiefs and three lieutenants.
"We are proud of innovations like our REACH team. That initiative pairs social workers with police officers so we can provide a better response in mental health emergencies, which have become a very serious concern at colleges across the country. We hired two people in community engagement and diversity positions who are looking at how we provide services and making sure we are doing that in a way that is sensitive to the lived experiences of all people. They are also looking internally, so that we can do a better job of training our officers and developing a staff that better reflects the diversity of our community.
"The funding for these initiatives comes from reallocating our state and institutional allowances from traditional patrol-focused work. In FY20, our total state and institutional expenditures were $8,245,923. Our original budget for FY21 is $8,236,411, but our actual spending is tracking somewhat below that through the first three quarters of the fiscal year."
West Springfield Avenue work
"Any update from your friends at IDOT about when repairs will be made to the apparent pavement failure on Illinois 10 just west of Duncan Road (by Prairie Gardens)? They've had barrels blocking off part of the westbound lane for over a year now."
"The project in question was on the Sept. 18, 2020 letting," said Kensil Ganett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The project consists of replacing the superstructure on the bridge that carries Illinois 10 over the Copper Slough west of Duncan Road. Stark Excavating, Inc. is the contractor and the awarded price of the contract is $667,651.96. "Construction activities for this project cannot begin prior to June 1, 2021. The contractor will schedule and conduct a public information meeting for this project before the start of construction. This is a 40 working days contract (approximately two months in duration if the weather cooperates)."
Courtesy Motel memories
"I enjoyed your recent article on the oldest inn in Champaign-Urbana. My sister-in-law sent it to me. My father owned the Courtesy Motel from about 1970 to mid-1980's. My brother (who still lives in Monticello) and I did work on everything from painting to furniture to plumbing. My sisters learned how to make a bed and clean a bathroom. My dad also owned what was then the Wilson Motel (now the Manor Motel), across Cunningham Avenue from the Cunningham Children's Home. This is where we lived from 1966 (I was 6) to 1978. Can you tell me if this was the same address (1102 N. Cunningham) as the Jay's Ranch Motel you mention in the article? The phone number would be (36)7-5427 if you find any ads. It would be fun to know if Jay's Ranch Motel actually pre-dates the Courtesy. I know from working on them all those years that the buildings are about the same vintage." — Tim Toombs, Apex, N.C.
Jay's Ranch actually was well outside the Urbana city limits in Somer Township. Its Yellow Pages ad said it was 2 1/2 miles north of the Five Points intersection of Cunningham and University avenues.
The Lincoln Lodge
— "Lincoln Lodge Motel, 403 W. University, U was on your list of hotels in 1955. Is this different than the current Lincoln Lodge Motel, 403 W. University, U?"
— "Your 1955 listing includes the Lincoln Lodge at 403 W. Univ., Urbana, which is still in operation. This morning I phoned them to make sure they are still open, which they are. They hung up on me when I started to explain the possible mistake in today's N-G. Hilarious."
— "We wanted to point out that, as for 'motels' in Urbana, the oldest continuously operating motel (and probably the first, as well) would be the Lincoln Lodge Motel at 403 W. University Ave."
First of all I will confess that I thought the Lincoln Lodge was closed because I rarely see a car in its lot. But it is open.
On the other hand although the Lincoln Lodge opened in 1952 (preceding the Courtesy Motel), much of it burned down in a fire in November 1954. Twenty-eight of the motel's 32 units were destroyed in the quarter of a million dollar blaze.
The Lincoln Lodge did not reopen until January 1956, thus the Courtesy Motel still stands as the oldest continuously operating inn in C-U.
More on old inns
— "Missing from phone book list: Hamilton Hotel, source of Hamilton Walker Restaurant name."
— "You forgot one very old hotel owned by my grandfather, William McClurg, called the McClurg Hotel, located at 107 N. Broadway, Urbana, where the American Legion is now. It was originally a hotel and restaurant operated by my grandparents in the 1920s and '30s, but lost during the Depression due to a swindle by John Thornburn at a local bank. If you go to the lobby there and lift up the rubber mat it has 'McClurg Hotel' still written in the tiles." — Elizabeth Felts Olmsted (nee McClurg)
Yes, I did miss the old Hamilton Hotel in that listing. My apologies.
Thanks for the information about the McClurg, but as you note it closed in the 1930s. I checked an old city directory and discovered that 100 years ago the McClurg was a neighbor to the Colonial Theatre at 106 N. Market (now Broadway) Ave.
Oldest Danville inns
"Love the question about the old hotels in Champaign. Can you tell me Danville’s oldest?"
The winner in Danville is the American Inn, 1824 E. Main St., which opened around 1958 as the Luxor Hotel, according to Leann Stine, reference librarian at the Danville Public Library. It also operated as the Oaklawn Inn.
Also opened around that time — although it is not in Danville although it has a Danville mailing address — is the Budget Hotel at 2516 Georgetown Road. It opened as the El Vista Hotel, Stine said.
Parkland trustees pay
"What are board of trustees for Parkland College paid on average, or are they paid?"
"Parkland's Board of Trustees is comprised of community volunteers from across District 505 who receive no compensation for their service," said Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart. "Their expenses are covered by the college when conducting college business, such as attending a conference or statewide meeting. We are grateful for the time and talents they lend to the institution."
Parkland board members are like thousands of regular school board members across Illinois who serve without compensation.
Here's what the state law says about community college board members' compensation: "Members of the board shall serve without compensation but shall be reimbursed for their reasonable expenses incurred in connection with their service as members. Compensation, for purposes of this Section, means any salary or other benefits not expressly authorized by this Act to be provided or paid to, for or on behalf of members of the board. The board of each community college district may adopt a policy providing for the issuance of bank credit cards, for use by any board member who requests the same in writing and agrees to use the card only for the reasonable expenses which he or she incurs in connection with his or her service as a board member. Expenses charged to such credit cards shall be accounted for separately and shall be submitted to the chief financial officer of the district for review prior to being reported to the board at its next regular meeting."