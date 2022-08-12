Tom's #Mailbag, Aug. 12, 2022
Hello, readers. It’s Kathy Reiser, your new Mailbag writer/curator as Tom Kacich steps away to more fully semi-retire.
I guess that means he’s coming out of semi-semi-retirement.
Before we get to this week’s questions, I’d like to thank Tom for his help in getting me started. I can’t think of a better mentor for this role, and I’m delighted that he’ll still be available to help out from time to time.
A few of today’s answers are for questions Tom had in his “pending” file. I’m sure we’ll mix in a few more of those as replies trickle in.
STEP in Urbana
“Need to ask Urbana Mayor or Police Chief why traffic enforcement is not active. People running stop signs, on the phone, speeding and so on. Very seldom do I hear a traffic stop or see them. Need to follow Champaign like STEP.”
Urbana’s interim police chief, Rich Surles, provided details on that city’s own Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program:
“The Urbana Police Department (UPD) has had a STEP program for literally decades. The department posts STEP details for officers to sign up for on a voluntary basis for overtime pay. Sometimes officers sign up to fill those STEP details. Sometimes they do not. Generally that is a function of how much other overtime there has been for other details. As of late, there has been quite a bit due to lower staffing, especially in the patrol division.”
Surles said UPD generally posts locations for STEP enforcement based on traffic crash data. If the reader who posed the question has a location they believe requires additional traffic enforcement, they are encouraged to contact the department.
'Schools of Choice' budget follow-up
A reader submitted a follow-up to a Mailbag item a few weeks ago, asking Champaign Unit 4 schools to clarify their response to a question addressed in the July 22 edition.
“How is the Schools of Choice's office budget only $11,000 a year? How does $11,000 cover rent and utilities for an office, Orlando Thomas' (Executive Director of Schools & Choice) salary, the hiring of a demographer, and three to four administrative assistants? It sure looks like I need to hire whatever accounting firm Unit 4 uses to justify an $11,000 annual School of Choice budget. Also, when will the alternatives to Schools of Choice be presented to the Unit 4 School Board? I would like to know what options are being considered moving forward.”
Unit 4’s chief communications officer, Stacey Moore, explained: “Unit 4 Department budgets do not include costs associated with salaries or benefits. Those costs are handled at the district level. Since we own our buildings there are no costs for renting.
“Utility costs for operating a building come out of the district's operation and maintenance budget and are allocated to a building. Since Choice staff are located at Mellon with many other programs, the costs for operating the building are handled by the district. None of our buildings or departments have utilities in their budget.
“The $11,000 referenced as the Choice ‘budget’ is for their normal day-to-day expenditures including printing, postage, paper and office supplies, overtime costs for administrative assistants, etc.
“This year, when the Board determined that they wanted to pursue having a demographer review the Choice Program, the Board issued an RFP and a firm was selected. The winning firm's contract was for approximately $159,000. This was funded by the District's overall software budget.”
Judah Rising
“Is the plan for Judah Christian School to move west still in place? I thought they were to have moved from their Prospect Avenue site by now.”
A reply from Blake Porter, Judah’s executive director of institutional advancement: “We are currently using the Field of Dreams for all athletics, and other school-related events. We are in the process of renewing and updating our plan for a C-U community update.” Judah’s Field of Dreams is located at 1202 S. Rising Rd. in Champaign.
Home for the UI Chancellor
“I keep hearing that the university is building a house for the chancellor. Where will it be?”
The answer from Robin Kaler, UI associate chancellor for public affairs: “Regarding a future home for university chancellors: The Atkins family, who donated the former Stone Creek golf course as well as the adjacent residential lots and undeveloped land, also provided space designated for a future chancellor’s residence within the new Atkins Golf Club area.
“Discussions with internal and external stakeholders are underway to ensure the residence becomes an asset that provides space for gatherings, events, learning, research and public engagement.”
Burwash Park in Savoy
“What’s with all the construction at Burwash Park in Savoy?”
Savoy’s village administrator, Christopher Walton, says the village is “upgrading elements of Burwash Park to include a new tennis court, outdoor pickleball courts, and a new park shelter. These are projects that the Village President and the Board of Trustees are excited to see completed. Our residents love our parks and we are eager to deliver these new amenities.”
Updates on these projects are provided on the village’s website www.savoy.illinois.gov and on the village’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/VillageofSavoy.
Not-so-private parking
“There is an apartment building just north of Hessel Park on Elm Boulevard where cars park on the city right-of-way. There are signs at this location that identify this area as private property and warn that unauthorized vehicles will be towed at owner's expense. How is this possible?”
Kris Koester with the City of Champaign’s public works department said the signs should not be there. “Similar parking can be found in other neighborhoods where there is no curb or gutter or other available parking. The owner of this building has been contacted to remove the no-parking signs.
“The tow company listed on the larger sign has been contacted and informed that they are not allowed to tow from that location as it is not private property, rather public right-of-way.”
Tax-rebate checks
“When should families start seeing payments from the Illinois Family Relief Plan the Governor signed?”
A short and sweet answer – especially sweet for those expecting a check – from Abdon Pallasch in the Illinois Comptroller’s office: “The payments will start going out in mid-September.”
In case you missed it, the Family Relief Plan is the name of the overall package of temporary Illinois tax cuts/suspensions and rebates that went into effect on July 1.
According to a June 30 press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office, the plan will provide property-tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property-tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 Illinois tax returns, up to a maximum of $300.
In addition, individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive $50 income-tax rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax filers also will receive $100 per dependent claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.
The rebates will be automatically issued to all taxpayers who qualify. Distribution is expected to take roughly eight weeks once the rollout begins next month.
Liberty on the Lake
“What is the status of the south end of the Liberty on the Lake subdivision in Savoy? The far south end of the subdivision (along the north side of Church Street in Savoy) has never been mowed or maintained in any way, for over a decade. It is now full of mature trees and looks more like a nature preserve than a subdivision. Are there any plans for this ground, other than letting the trees grow unchecked?”
“There are no final plats for this subdivision currently pending with the Village,” according to Savoy Village Administrator Christopher Walton. He says community stakeholders may direct property maintenance inquires to the Community and Economic Development Department at ced@savoy.illinois.gov, or may call Village Hall at (217) 359-5894.
FP license plates
“What does the FP label on some (Illinois) license plates represent?”
The “FP” designation stands for “fleet plates,” according to Illinois Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt. Fleet plates are issued to entities that have numerous vehicles (i.e. rental car companies, delivery companies, etc.).
Parking lot mystery booth
“In the parking lot of the Judah Christian School off of Prospect Avenue there is what appears to be a ticket booth. None of us who use that lot can find an answer as far as its purpose now or in the past. We’re hoping you can help.”
As mystery endings go, this one’s pretty anticlimactic.
Judah’s Blake Porter, executive director of institutional advancement, said the booth has been in the lot for several years. “It is simply a small shelter to use during inclement weather to manage traffic flow during dismissal in the parking lot.”
Water-logged farm ground
“When driving west out of Savoy on Old Church Road, about a half mile, there is a soybean field that consistently has a massive pond that never seems to drain. It is obvious to me that the Liberty on the Lakes residential development has disrupted the drainage pattern of this property and the surface runoff has nowhere to go. Who bears the responsibility of correcting the drainage pattern of this property? The farm ground owner … or the subdivision developer? And which local government agency oversees this type of problem?”
Christopher Walton, Savoy’s village administrator, replied: “A property owner with inquiries regarding drainage can contact Village Hall at (217)359-5894 or email the Village at omb@savoy.illinois.gov. Village staff can meet with the property owner and gather the pertinent information about their specific situation. Additionally, staff will help the property owner understand applicable next steps.”
So it appears it would be up to the owner of this water-logged patch of farmland to pursue the matter – if they choose to do so.
Dirt pile removal
“When is the 16-foot-high wall of dirt and weeds going to be removed from behind the new addition of the International Prep Academy back lot? It is a safety hazard for the students and an eyesore for the residents of Lakeside Drive. It looks like much of the rest of the land has been graded.”
Stacey Moore, Champaign Unit 4 spokesperson, said the pile should be removed within the next week or so – if it isn’t gone already.
“The dirt pile south of the new IPA school building is scheduled for removal between August 8 and 17. Weather-permitting, we expect to have it removed before the start of school. Once the area is clear, it will be seeded this fall to restore it to the original condition.”
Downtown Urbana mailbox, the sequel
The July 22 edition of the Mailbag featured a question asking who maintains the pothole-riddled approach to the mail drop boxes in the area behind the Urbana Post Office. The driveway is maintained by the City of Urbana. Urbana Public Works’ Vince Gustafson said no parking lot improvement projects are included in this year’s capital-improvement plan.
The reader who submitted the question also noted that the U.S. Postal Service drop boxes themselves are “badly rusted out. I assume there is an inner container and it's still safe to deposit mail in the boxes, but it's not a good look for downtown Urbana. Are there plans to replace/repair the box?”
In time for this week’s Mailbag, public works staff forwarded this reply about those mailboxes:
"The rusted collection box is being removed due to volume drops in that area. Public feedback on specific boxes is measured by the number of envelopes or density of mail in blue collection boxes. The drastic change in Americans' mailing habits has shifted the need for blue collection boxes and prompted the Postal Service to be more strategic in its placement of these boxes across the country."
Vacant lot on UI campus
“On 6th and Chalmers south of the speech science building there is a rock empty lot. What is the long-term plan for this lot? Parking lot? Building?”
Nature abhors a vacuum, right? Especially on a university campus where open space is at a premium. Robin Kaler, the UI’s associate chancellor for public affairs, said the lot won’t stay empty for long.
“At some point in the future as university needs change, the empty lot at Sixth and Chalmers could be developed. For now, though, the space is used as the staging area for construction projects. The next project for which you’ll see it filled with construction trailers and equipment is the lllini Hall/Altgeld work.”
Tweaking 'Illini orange'
"I hear the UI has changed its 'official Illini orange' color — and it does look a little different in some recent posts on the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics' (DIA) social media accounts. If that's the case, what was the specific orange color (PMS) changed to … and from? Why make a change at this time?"
Good eye! We turned to Kent Brown, the UI’s associate director of athletics for media relations, for some color commentary:
"We are changing our official colors slightly so that they become ADA-compliant in digital applications and some print applications.
"The previous orange had more red in it, making it difficult to distinguish between the two colors on computer and television screens. The University, with DIA collaboration, has been in the process of finding an orange in closest proximity to the NIKE colors that would be compliant with all accessibility testing.
"While the University hasn't completely adopted and moved all graphics over to this adjusted color, the DIA has begun to apply the new color to digital pieces in its new brand messaging campaign for 2022-23, 'Hail to the Orange!'
Once fully adopted, the DIA’s and University’s official colors will be more closely aligned. DIA NIKE colors for uniforms and other apparel have not changed. The new Orange PMS is 1655, while the new Blue PMS is 2767.”
Fun fact: “PMS” refers to the Pantone Matching System, a universal color-standardization system used by graphic designers and printers.
Former Hooters location – update
After last weekend’s print version of the Mailbag was published, we received a response to one of the items in it – an inquiry about what might become of the former Hooters location in Champaign, now that the nearby Hardee’s restaurant has been torn down.
The message came from Kenneth Richardson of Boca Raton, Fla.
“Let me begin by giving you the facts on the (former Hooters) building. While Helen Amanda Sullivan is the owner of the land the building sits on, the leasehold improvements are owned by CCK, LLC. I am the manager of that entity.
“We are in the process of doing some needed repairs to the building and will begin the search for a tenant to replace the Hooters since they closed at the beginning of the pandemic. We have no intention of tearing it down.”
Willard Airport parking and ranking
Recent news of an $850,000 federal grant to improve air service at the UI’s Willard Airport in Savoy prompted a couple of reader questions.
“Has there ever been any thought given to make parking at Willard Airport free like in Bloomington and Peoria?”
Oh, sure. Local passengers have been thinking about it for years! But it’s … complicated.
Tim Bannon, Willard Airport’s executive director, explained that property owners in the Peoria and Bloomington areas foot the bill for their airports’ “free” parking.
“Unlike other commercial airports in central Illinois, the UI’s Willard Airport does not levy property taxes to support operating costs. Parking revenue is a critical source of funding for Willard Airport. Annually, Willard operates with an estimated 77% less operational funding than PIA (Peoria) and 58% less operational funding than BMI (Bloomington).
Bannon passed along these tax-revenue figures compiled by the Federal Aviation Administration:
2021 Peoria Airport Property Tax Collections – $7,690,440
2021 Bloomington Airport Property Tax Collections – $4,094,140
2021 University of Illinois Willard Airport Property Tax Collections – $0
By the way, parking is $7 per day at Willard, up to a $35 per week maximum (2-day discount per week parked).
The other Willard-related question: “Outside of Chicago, where does Willard Airport rank as far as passengers?”
According to Federal Aviation Administration statistics, Willard Airport (CMI) ranks ninth among Illinois airports that handle commercial flights.
The top 10 Illinois airports by passenger volume, in descending order: Chicago O’Hare, Chicago Midway, Moline, Peoria, Belleville MidAmerica, Bloomington-Normal, Rockford, Springfield, Willard in Savoy, and Marion.
During calendar year 2021, FAA figures show CMI had 56,700 enplanements (boardings). During the same period, Peoria had 237,442 enplanements and Bloomington-Normal had 159,897.
Nationally in 2021, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport ranked fourth in passenger volume. Peoria ranked 164th, Bloomington-Normal came in at number 188, and Willard ranked 256th.
I-74 ramp at Neil St.
"Is the Neil Street ramp to get onto I-74 still on pace to reopen in November? I realize this coincides with the work being done over the tracks on Market Street."
Illinois Department of Transportation engineer Kensil Garnett shared some welcome news: “Yes, it is on pace to open by November 1, 2022.”
Delinquent taxes - publication date
“On what date will the News-Gazette publish the names/addresses of owners of delinquent property taxes, and how late can I pay my property taxes before my name is published?”
Champaign County Treasurer Cassandra “CJ” Johnson said her office sets those dates in accordance with state law.
“Our tax cycle calendar reflects that we will submit names to the News-Gazette on October 7 with the expectation that they will be published on Friday, October 14. Just so you know, we map out these timelines at the beginning of the year with the State's Attorney to make sure they align with Illinois State Statute. “As for the question regarding the last day to pay, it is in your best interest to pay before October 7th to avoid having your name published. This will decrease the possibility of your name appearing in the paper, as long as we do not have any returns/chargebacks of your payment for any reason.”
Blind corner on University Ave.
A question about the intersection at the entrance to the Woodland Acres Mobile Home Community in Urbana:
“Which agency is responsible for East University Avenue at Dale III? The northeast corner has some beautiful evergreen trees that have expanded into the sight triangle. There was a pretty nasty accident there about a month ago, and it is very difficult for southbound traffic to see vehicles that are approaching from the east."
The short answer to the reader’s question? Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan said the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) owns and operates this section of University Ave./U.S. Route 150. IDOT and the City share some maintenance responsibilities along this corridor.
The long – and far more complicated – answer:
“The State generally maintains roadway infrastructure and the City generally maintains public area and assets unrelated to the roadway itself (i.e. sidewalks and trees). This becomes a more complex situation as this tree appears to possibly be a privately owned tree that has encroached on the public right of way.
“Assuming that is the case, IDOT would require this tree to be trimmed to ensure the existing sight triangle is not impacted. An additional layer of complexity is that the adjacent private property is not within City limits so it is unclear whether the City's nuisance ordinances could be enforced upon this private property to mitigate the safety issue.”
Amtrak service restoration
“Any word on when Amtrak's route from Chicago to Carbondale will be restored to three trains (each way) per day? When will Amtrak resume 7-days-a-week service on the City of New Orleans train?
“Really sad that on some days, Champaign is served by only one passenger train heading south and one heading north – especially when Bloomington-Normal passengers still can choose from five daily departures each way."
Good news and bad news on this one. Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said Amtrak has included City of New Orleans Trains 58 & 59 on the list of those services returning to daily, effective the week of October 3.
But “no date has been posted for the restoration of the second round-trip between Chicago and Carbondale, via Champaign. Illinois DOT has made it clear, and Amtrak certainly understands, the need to bring back that service as soon as possible.
“However, staffing levels that declined during the pandemic days last year created a backlog that has prevented us from having enough locomotives and railcars in service to bring back those trains thus far in 2022.”
'No turn on red' signs
“Why do some streets have a ‘no turn on red’ sign?”
Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, said “right turn on red” (RTOR) restrictions usually are posted in locations that have limited sight distance. “In other words, the motorist may have difficulty being able to clearly see traffic approaching from the left to safely make the movement” after they have stopped at a red light.
Another possible reason for the signs is that “accident history may reveal a trend in crashes involving that specific movement. Lastly, we may also implement the restriction if a history of crashes or near-crashes involved pedestrians or bicyclists in the adjacent crosswalk.”