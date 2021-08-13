Tom's #Mailbag, Aug. 13, 2021
Submit a question of your very own by clicking here
More questions this week than a first-grade class on a tour of the fire station. We've got queries about a place in Champaign County once known as Woodhenge or the Dinosaur Cage; a long-ago department store in downtown Champaign; Champaign schools' construction projects; a tower over the southern Champaign County prairie; COVID numbers and Scott Eisenhauer's education status.
Speaking of questions, how about Major League Baseball honoring the best baseball movie —"Major League" — with a game either in a rebuilt Cleveland Municipal Stadium or a rebuilt County Stadium in Milwaukee?
The opening of "Major League" is a cinematic masterpiece.
Field's Fashion Department Store
"We recently cleaned out our mom's hope chest. She had a 1950-1960s fancy dress made of yellow tulle with a little jacket. It was in a big dress box from 'Fields,' 7 Main Street, Champaign, IL. I could not find a store by this name back in the 1950s or 60s. Any idea who might have owned this store back then?"
Field's Fashion Department Store existed in downtown Champaign from 1938 to 1967. It was located at 7 and 9 Main St. and at 315 Fremont. It sold women's, men's and children's clothing. Its president and general manager was Albert D. Rezits.
Downtown Champaign work
"This week I've watched road crews cut the pavement around nearly every manhole cover and water or gas utility cover near where I walk in downtown Champaign (Neil north of Church and various adjacent streets). So far, all the locations that have been patched had the manhole and utility covers completely removed and patched over. Is there nothing underneath? I always assumed the various covers in the street provide needed access to some sort of infrastructure underneath."
Many downtown Champaign streets are about to get an asphalt overlay in the next month, said Kris Koester, a spokesman for the city's public works department. The work you've seen is in preparation for that.
"After the paving project is done, the contractor will come back and cut out access to the lid. They then raise the lid up to the new level of the surface," Koester said. "This provides for a smoother ride once the project is complete."
Frustrated housing authority resident
"I am a frustrated resident of a Champaign County Housing Authority property in Urbana. I've been trying for weeks to reach someone — anyone — about public safety issues (ie drugs, unwanted visitors). I've tried every number they have and keep getting the same automated prompt. I leave message after message, at least ten on different numbers, and no one ever calls back. I'm so frustrated right now."
Ashley Short, special projects coordinator for the Housing Authority of Champaign County, suggests you call the HACC's Office of Constituent Services at (217) 378-7100 ext. 5001 or email concens@hacc.net.
Bondville ring of poles
"The remains of the enormous 'ring of poles' (Wullenweber Direction Finder) are still visible on aerial photographs south of Bondville (40.0494°N 88.3807°W). Do any photographs still exist of the site in its prime? Was the site used for intelligence gathering during its lifetime, or just research and development?"
Our thanks to Sammi Merritt, a member of the reference team at the University of Illinois Archives, for digging up much of this information.
Probably the best, brief explanation of the site is from a 1994 article by the late George W. Swenson, a renowned electrical engineer at the University of Illinois. He died in 2017.
"The 'ring of poles' south of Bondville is properly known as the 'wide aperture direction finder' or 'Wullenweber direction finder,'" Swenson wrote. "What you see is the decrepit remnant of an elaborate radio antenna system that was developed for the U.S. Navy in the 1950s and 60s by the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Illinois under the direction of Professor Edgar Hayden. He was succeeded by Professor Albert Bailey (deceased) and then by Professor Edward Ernst (now at the University of South Carolina)."
"The Wullenweber consisted of a ring of 120 vertical monopole antennas, (each about 65 feet high) effective in the frequency band of 2-20 MHz. The tall wooden poles you see supported a circular screen of vertical wires within the ring of antennas. In operation, 40 contiguous dipoles at a time were connected to a radio receiver at the center of the ring, thus forming a highly directive receiving antenna array. By means of some very elaborate electronics which connected successive antennas sequentially around the ring, the receiving 'beam' was swept around all points of the compass. By monitoring the output of the radio receiver as the array was scanned, the direction of arrival of a particular radio signal could be determined.
"The Navy eventually built a worldwide network of such Wullenweber direction finders. By correlating the measurements from two or more of them, the location of a particular radio transmitter (and thus of the ship or installation containing it) could be determined.
"Following the completion of the University's development work, the Bondville installation was abandoned in approximately 1980."
Another major Swenson project was the design and construction of the Vermilion River Observatory, at one time the largest radio telescope in the world, located in rural Vermilion County southeast of Danville.
Champaign schools construction
"When will the renovations and buildings for the Champaign school district be completed? How far over budget are they?"
In 2016 Champaign voters approved a $183.4 million building program for the community's public school system. The cost for all the projects now totals more than $266 million.
"Construction work across the district is in various stages, with the final projects, Central High School and the International Prep Academy, scheduled for completion in time for the 2022-23 school year," said Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for the school district. "The Central fields for softball, soccer/marching band/physical education are scheduled to be ready for play in spring 2023. The final phases of Centennial High School and Edison Middle School are ongoing and will open for the coming school year (this) month.
"Prior completions include Dr. Howard and South Side Elementary Schools and McKinley Field for the 2020-21 school year and the Tommy Stewart Field (2018) and Spalding Park (2019).
"Project budgets can change for many reasons including unforeseen construction issues such as hazardous materials abatement, changes in scope of the project, market conditions and so on. The district has had budget increases on the projects for a variety of reasons. The amount of the increases varies, depending upon the project. The largest increase occurred when the International Prep Academy project changed from a renovation to a new school.
"Also, during the bidding phase for the Central and Centennial High School projects, market conditions demanded higher prices than the budgets and estimates expected. The district has continued to use accumulated reserves to fund any budget increases. As we near the final stages of several of the projects this fall, we are looking forward to students being able to use the beautiful buildings that the referendum made possible."
Champaign County Fair
"I'm very curious about the administration of the Champaign County Fair officials. Are they elected? Appointed? By whom? Does the county board have any jurisdiction over the Champaign County Fair? How long are the terms of fair officials? It was very curious and disappointing that they would not allow a mobile vaccination unit during the recent fair."
As we have written before, the Champaign County Fair Association is essentially a private business. It is not an entity of the county government and the county board has no jurisdiction over it.
The Illinois Secretary of State's office lists it as a not-for-profit corporation.
We had no luck getting anyone from the county fair association to respond to your question.
COVID testing on campus
“'We still test vaccinated people, because they can still spread it,' — Julie Pryde
"So why is the university only testing the unvaccinated? Vaccinated people can obviously get it and spread it."
That's not true.
"Vaccinated people are still welcome to test (I went twice this week myself), and we are instructing them to test if they have any possible COVID-19 symptoms," explained University of Illinois campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
COVID cases
"I see that today there are 122 new cases of COVID in Champaign County (as reported on The Weather Channel website), and that there has been an explosive increase in new cases in the past two weeks. Does The News-Gazette have any information regarding how many of these new cases represent unvaccinated individuals vs. vaccinated?"
Not yet. But Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said she may have it by next week.
"CUPHD is currently working on adding the 'vaccinated and non-vaccinated' information to our dashboard," Pryde said. "Before we publish, we want to make sure our data is accurate. Vaccination information extracted from the state database can have some limitations and we are trying to address that concern. The goal is to have something shared by the week of the 16th."
COVID vaccination cards
"When the COVID-19 vaccine was first administered, I recall that we were advised to keep the card safe and to not share pictures of it online. Now we are being asked to show proof of vaccination for various reasons such as employment or international travel. In fact, to enter Canada, we are required to upload a copy of the card to a Canadian government website along with other information. What is the C-U Public Health District advising on showing proof of vaccination, and allowing copies of the document to be given to third parties?"
"The CDC vaccine card only has name and Date of Birth in addition to the vaccine information," noted Pryde. "I don't think there is a privacy issue with showing this information for entry similar to showing a photo ID or (drivers license) to buy alcohol."
Damaged highway signs
"On I-57 between I-72 and I-74, there are two large interstate signs that are damaged. One is southbound and the support posts are snapped in half with the sign laying down. The northbound print and board is half gone and it has been that way for a couple of years. Since they have been damaged so long, when can we expect IDOT to repair these. I do not think I have ever seen signs on an interstate in disrepair for so long."
Those signs have been a long-term irritant for our friend, Kensil Garnett, at the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"You are correct that these signs have been down for an extended period of time," said Garnett, who is the Region 3 engineer for IDOT. Region 3 includes Districts 4 and 5 and stretches across the state in a diagonal from Mercer County to Edgar County. "The northbound sign in question was originally submitted to the Freeway Sign Maintenance contract in the winter of 2018 and was resubmitted in January of 2020. After the resubmittal, the contractor was given a completion date of April 30, 2020, but has still not finished the work order.
"Unfortunately, these signs are just two of a long list of backlog freeway signs that have been work-ordered for replacement or repair in District 5. The statewide contractor has performed some work in District 5 this summer but their efforts so far have been limited to Piatt County signs that were work-ordered well after these. The upstate contractor has most prevalently cited issues with staffing and material shortages."
Eisenhauer's college degrees
"Is (Rantoul) City Administrator Scott Eisenhauer on track to graduate with his bachelor’s degree to meet this provision of his contract?"
Eisenhauer, the former mayor of Danville, was hired in Rantoul in 2018 with the proviso that he work toward an undergraduate degree. His salary would increase upon completion of bachelor's and master's degrees.
Eisenhauer said he received a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in May 2020, and is midway through a Master's of Public Administration and Public Policy degree, also at EIU.
He added that he was selected as the undergraduate student speaker at graduation and now serves on the EIU College of Education Advisory Board.
Tower above the prairie
"South of Champaign at the Pesotum exit (I think) on the east side of 57, there is an usual structure that appears to be a wooden tower or an observation deck of some sort. Any idea what it is or what the purpose is?"
We answered this question six years ago but it's worth revisiting.
That wooden tower once was part of a thrilling, 51-foot-tall water slide down into a borrow pit.
It was built nearly 20 years ago by Champaign businessman Rick Stone as part of a family getaway.
"With all the height and visibility and grandeur," Stone told News-Gazette reporter Kirby Pringle in 2005, "the perception is that I'm spending millions out there and I'm not. There are homes going up in southwest Champaign that cost more than I'm spending out there. It's the scale that blows people's minds."
UI move-in days
"I understand that new-to-town drivers are already making driving on one-way streets more interesting than usual. Will UIUC have a large move-in day or two, or is it being spread out over a week like last year?"
Yes, there is a Move-in Week this year and the first day is Sunday.
According to the University Housing website this is the schedule for returning students:
Early Arrival: Aug. 15; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Living-Learning Community: Official Move-In Days Aug. 16 and 17; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
First-Year Students: Official Move-In Days Aug. 18-19; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Returning Students: Official Move-In Day Aug. 20; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Additional Weekend Days: Aug. 21-22; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The first day of classes is Aug. 23.
Rough Busey Street
"The one block of Busey Street in Urbana just south of Green Street has been in horrible shape for as long as I can remember. Will this ever get fixed?"
Probably not within the next five years, said Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan.
"This section of roadway is not included in our current 5-year capital improvement plan. We do re-evaluate the rolling 5-year capital improvement plan annually," said Cowan. "Our roadway system, as a whole, suffers due to deferred preventative maintenance and elongated life cycle reconstruction; largely due to insufficient dedicated funding.
"Until we reach a sustainable level of funding that can support the recommended preventative maintenance and reasonable lifetime replacement cycles we will continue to have greater public infrastructure improvement needs than we can complete."
Urbana's 2021 Capital Improvement Plan is at ...
https://www.urbanaillinois.us/departments/public-works/about-public-works/engineering/capital-improvement-plan
Glass recycling
"We live in Monticello and are unable to recycle glass as part of the community's trash pick-up services. Is there anyplace nearby that offers glass bottle recycling as a drop-off service?"
"The short answer is no," said Susan Monte, recycling coordinator for Champaign County. "At present, there is no public drop-off that accepts glass bottles or glass containers in Champaign County.
"Recycling programs for beverage mixed glass containers have been established by both the city of Champaign and city of Urbana."
She added that there appears to be growing interest in establishing a glass container drop-off site locally but "no such service has yet been established as of yet."
If you are willing to drive your glass products to Normal, McLean County's Ecology Action Center operates four public drop-off locations for glass bottles and jars:
— Chiddix Junior High School, 300 S. Walnut St., Normal
— Jewel-Osco, 901 S Cottage Ave., Normal
— University Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal
— Wal-Mart, 300 Greenbriar Ave., Normal
Closed Arby's?
"The Springfield Avenue Arby's had a sign saying closed until further notice. Is this the only one closed or all in the area closed temporary or indefinite?"
The Springfield Avenue Arby's was closed for a week, said manager Haylee Pope.
"It was closed for only one week and it was because of a shortage of staffing," she said. "We're still hiring but we have enough staff to be open. We're open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday."
She said that most other local Arby's also have employment shortages.
Firearm convictions
"How many criminal convictions have there been in Champaign County for illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated battery of a firearm, attempted murder with a firearm, homicide with a firearm the last three years?"
Thanks to Champaign County Circuit Court Clerk Susan McGrath for researching these numbers.
There are nearly 40 separate statutory charges in Illinois involving use of a firearm. Rather than answer your specific question I combined all the various firearms-related charges and findings of guilty since 2018.
In 2018 there were 218 charges and 45 findings of guilty. In 2019 it was 326/85. In 2020 275/41 and so far in 2021, 250/16.
Dollar General fire
"How did the fire happen at the Dollar General Store on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana? It said that it was closed due to a fire."
Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss said that a refrigeration unit was reported to be on fire and was extinguished by the sprinkler system.
"There was no extension into the building but the refrigeration unit was damaged by the fire. No other issues or extension," he said.