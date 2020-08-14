Breaking News
Tom's #Mailbag, Aug. 14, 2020
Questions this week about property tax payments, a new auto dealership group in Savoy, architectural features retained at the new Dr. Howard School, black helicopters, commons areas in Champaign subdivisions, closed restaurants, the former home of The News-Gazette and gift cards for the old Goodrich theater in Savoy.
Dr. Howard School pieces
"The new Dr. Howard (School in Champaign) turned out beautifully. I don’t see the pieces from the original entrance reused in the new structure, though. I recall that was discussed as part of the plan. Is the school district still moving forward with that?"
Yes, and here are the details from Champaign school district spokesman David Brauer:
The "HOWARD” limestone plaque that was over an entrance to the school is now located in the landscaping at the north side of the James Street entrance.
The “DR. HOWARD” limestone plaque has been incorporated into the reception desk at the main office.
Limestone medallions that had been on the exterior walls of the old building are now used as stepping stones in the south, kindergarten and 1st grade playground.
And an Art Deco limestone plaque will be centered in a future pedestal for an electronic marquee to be placed at the northeast corner of James Street and University Avenue. The plaque is now in the school building.
Former home of The News-Gazette
"What part of the old News-Gazette building that was just sold dates to 1912? I've seen that date referenced in stories and I’m puzzled."
The G.C. Willis Department store was built in the larger three-story section of the structure in 1914. The Willis store closed in 1959 but a year later J.C. Penney Co. moved into the building and added the shorter section on the east side.
The original G.C. Willis store was built on the site in 1883.
Auto dealer change
"When did the Subaru and Buick/GMC dealerships in Savoy change names to Serra? Completely new owners or just a name change?"
The dealerships formerly known as Subaru of Champaign County and Worden-Martin Buick GMC became Serra on Aug. 3 (our Ben Zigterman has the story in Sunday's Business section).
Serra also owns the BMW and Honda dealerships in Savoy, a Honda dealership in O'Fallon, IL, and auto traders in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee.
Serra Automotive, according to the company web site, is headquartered in Fenton, Mich., and ranks among the top 10 privately held retail automotive groups in the nation. It was founded in 1973.
Uncoordinated light
"At the intersection of Neil and Church streets the pedestrian crosswalk signal to cross Church changes about five seconds before the traffic signal on Neil turns green for the vehicles. Is there a reason for this?"
Yes, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
"This is due to the high pedestrian traffic in this area with the hotel on one corner and M2 on the other. This gives pedestrians and few extra seconds of protected walking before vehicles turn right onto Church."
Atwood diner
"The Downtown Diner in Atwood was one of my favorite places to eat before something very strange occurred. There was a Sunday back in February that I went to eat there, everything was normal. The very next Sunday, I go down there again, and the open sign was not on. It has not been on since then. Can you figure out what happened?"
No one at the restaurant returned phone calls or Facebook messages. But Google reports that it is closed permanently.
It's apparently part of an unfortunate COVID-created trend in the restaurant industry.
At least 20 percent of the state’s 24,000 restaurants "will never reopen," Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Statewide, 321,000 restaurant employees have been laid off, and 86 percent of restaurants are "unlikely' to turn a profit within six months,” he said.
Goodrich theaters gift cards
"I was wondering if you know who I would call to get a refund of my two GQT movie gift cards that I got for Christmas last year? I have called several phone numbers that were of no help whatsoever."
"We are sorry but we are not able to do cash refunds. The company that sold the gift cards is out of business," said Goodrich. "As a customer service the new owners (of the theater chain, New York-based Mason Asset Management and Namdar Reality Group) and new management chose to honor gift cards at the locations that we are still running. Again this is being done in exchange for product either by viewing a film or purchasing concession or both.
"The new company did not receive funding from the prior owners in order to do cash refunds and the prior company is bankrupt."
Race Street pedestrian path
"Who is responsible for the bike path/sidewalk on the west side of Race between Bliss and Montclair? The low-hanging branches, the weeds and the thistle are dangerous for both the bike riders and the pedestrians. Can someone please clean this up?"
"Thanks to your reader for providing feedback about this location," said University of Illinois Facilities & Services spokesman Steve Breitwieser. "The university always prioritizes the safety of pedestrians and cyclists along the many miles of sidewalk and bike path on campus.
"A crew will be out to review the area for any possible branch obstructions or weed overgrowth that may need to be trimmed or removed."
Breitwieser noted that the road and sidewalk infrastructure is under the city of Urbana's jurisdiction although the vegetation may be the UI's.
Carle flags
"As a follow-up to the question about a Carle facility on Mattis (Avenue) flying the Illinois state flag upside down, did anyone notice the tattered American flag? It is disgraceful."
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said the flag will be replaced.
"Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We strive to maintain excellence at our facilities and will send someone out to replace that flag soon," she said.
High school track access
"Mahomet-Seymour High School has their track locked, preventing anyone from using it. With the state in Phase 4, as well as this being a public school, shouldn't this be open to the taxpayers who want to use it?"
The main entrance to the track is unlocked for public access, said Matt Hensley, the assistant principal for extra-curricular activities at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
Sam's Club entrance
"There is a three-way stop at the entrance to the Sam's Club off of North Prospect. A few months ago one of the stop signs disappeared, but now it has been replaced. Unfortunately, the new sign is almost completely hidden by tree leaves and is nearly impossible to see until you are right beside it. Whose job is it to clear away enough of the leaves to make the sign easily visible?"
That stop sign is on private property owned by Walmart Stores Inc. Repairs are the responsibility of the property owner.
Weedy former rail crossing
"Who owns (and is responsible for maintaining) the rail spur from the Urbana yards, heading south and ending at Washington Street? Past the Main Street crossing is a dump and Washington the poison ivy is so abundant as to impede the sidewalk."
Although there is no longer a railroad track south of the Dart Container plant, the right of way is owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway as well as the crossing on Washington Street, according to Illinois Commerce Commission records. You can try filing a complaint about the property at the ICC web site at ...
https://www.icc.illinois.gov/Complaints/Home/Type
Commons areas
"In areas of south Champaign, and perhaps in other parts of the city, there are a number of cul-de-sacs that have large grassy and tree filled Common areas.These are controlled by Homeowners' Associations, and they are not maintained by the city of Champaign. How did this system come about? Who created the common areas? Did the city do this or did the developers? When did the city decide not to provide grass or tree service for these areas? How long has this system been in place?"
Bruce Knight, Champaign's director of planning and development, said there are a few subdivisions in town that have the areas.
"The Devonshire subdivision south of Windsor and west of Prospect probably has the most," he said. "Trails at Brittany Fields also has them.
"These are a decision of the developer and provided as an amenity for the subdivision. They are platted as common area lots which is why they are the responsibility of the Homeowners Association to maintain. They are not part of the city's right of way."
County clerk website
"I am wondering when the Champaign County Clerk's website will be updated with information for the upcoming election in November."
County Clerk Aaron Ammons said the website is updated frequently and a new website will go live by the end of the month.
"As for polling locations," he said, "we have to wait until the county board approves the locations at their meeting on Aug. 20," he said. "As for an early voting schedule, we also have to wait until the county board approves the locations. However, voters should know we are adding two extra early voting locations and extending the hours of early voting to help address any concerns about lines at the early voting sites and to reduce the number of people in line on Nov. 3.
"Due to COVID-19 vote by mail is the safest and easiest way for voters to vote in the 2020 election. Early voting is safer because you will likely be in and out of the polling location in minutes. Your exposure to other people will be minimized and of course we will have disinfectants, hand sanitizer, and masks for the election judges and the voters. We do ask that all voters wear a mask if they intend to vote in person.
"During this pandemic that has killed some of our fellow citizens in Champaign County, and thousands across the country, the least safe way to vote is to wait until Nov 3. The reason for that is we expect the largest voter turnout in the history of Champaign County. That means there will be some lines and likely longer waits causing a higher rate of exposure for voters and election judges.
"We want everyone to participate safely and that is why I worked with C-U Public Health to rank the process from safest to least safest and provided so many options for the voters."
Ammons said that candidate listings are already on the website, but that the referendum filing period is still open and voters will be able to see all of the referenda filed in the specimen ballot printed in the newspaper in September.
"If anyone has questions they would like to ask directly to the office they can reach us at 217 384-3724 or email us at elections@co.champaign.il.us," said Ammons.
Champaign County property taxes
"Our (property) taxes still have not been recorded as paid. The website that was in the paper, www.champaignil.devnetwedge.com, is no longer working. When we call 384-3743, the call disconnects. How can we find out if our taxes have been recorded yet?"
I talked to Treasurer Marisol Hughes and and Chief Deputy Treasurer Alejandra Aguero who said the office is still getting a lot of calls from taxpayers about various problems while processing payments.
"We are now collecting payments for the second installment of tax bills and we are also still fixing errors from the previous installment such as double payments, refunds and adjustments," said Aguero. "So we are very busy."
She said that it's important when making a payment on the county's web site to make sure that you use a link that begins with "https."
She said that the phone number should work unless you call after 4:30 p.m. when the office closes and the phone switches to "night mode."
"We did have some problems with our phones during the collection process with the first installment because we were overwhelmed," Aguero said. "But that was fixed."
Furthermore the office is now open for in-person visits although taxpayers must wear a face mask and only one person can enter the office at a time, she said.
Pritzker lawsuit
"Last month a judge ruled that our governor could not make mandates after the 30-day period provided for with an emergency declaration, yet he ignores that and continues to do so. How is he able to do that?"
It's a long, complicated legal road already but it essentially boils down to that the governor is appealing the decision from Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney.
And earlier this week the Illinois Supreme Court consolidated that case with others challenging Pritzker's authority and sent them to Sangamon County.
Black helicopter
"I have recently noticed a black helicopter fly over south Champaign. Is this one used by a company for medical purposes or is it military?"
I checked with the control tower at Willard Airport and they said that without any further description or flight times that can't say for sure. But it could be a crop duster or a military chopper assigned to the Decatur National Guard base.
Campus area parties and COVID
"Are the various campus-area police departments able to disperse large crowds at bars, apartments, fraternities, and so on that are not social distancing once students return? For example, will they intervene if there are large house parties that are obvious while patrolling and ask people to leave? Certainly any gathering larger than 50 people can be asked to break up regardless of mask wearing or distancing, correct?"
From University of Illinois Police Lt. Joseph McCullough: "Public health is a primary concern for our campus community with students returning, but police involvement in these sorts of incidents will always be a last resort. We are here for the safety of the students and the community, and while the UIPD does not envision utilizing police officers to enforce social distancing and other CDC/Public Health guidelines and requirements, the university will be working closely with student groups to help intervene when required.
"We are currently training our Student Patrol officers to assist in educating their fellow students about the public health guidelines. In the past, we have used Student Patrol as the first response to noise complaints in the campus area, and we envision them responding to social distancing issues in much the same way – in a safe and non-confrontational manner. I would note that the most common party and bar areas are off campus and within the jurisdiction of the Champaign and Urbana police departments.
"As with anything, police officers will intervene should the situation escalate; however, we are confident in how our students and community members have partnered in the past to solve issues. It has been my very fortunate experience here in our community that when we ask people to do things that are meant to help others we are rarely disappointed."
Drive-up lottery tickets
A helpful reader has an answer to a question from a couple weeks ago:
"This is not a question, but rather a response the the last question on July 31 mailbag. The Mach 1 Gas station on the northwest corner of Prospect and Bloomington Road has a drive-up window where the clerk will get you what you need."