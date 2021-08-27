Tom's #Mailbag, Aug. 27, 2021
More questions this week than at a presidential news conference. Queries about security cameras on campus, a Champaign Police retirement, the Peacemaker Project 703, August humidity, another fast food place, a solar farm in Urbana, Littyville, the I-74/I-57 flyover, upcoming shredding events and that lovely lot on Van Doren Street in Champaign.
Outdoor security cameras at the UI
"I'm wondering if outdoor security cameras have been effective in stopping crime on campus. I know there are thousands of these cameras all over campus, and I'm wonder if there are statistics that show crime has gone down on campus because the cameras deter crime. Or are there statistics that show cameras are identifying lawbreakers and helping police catch criminals."
"Several years ago, we conducted a review of the 300 criminal investigations that occurred between 2011 and 2015 to determine how effective the cameras had been," explained Pat Wade, spokesman for the University of Illinois Police Department. "In 127 of those cases, footage from the security cameras was the critical piece of evidence to either identify a suspect or obtain information that could not have been otherwise obtained. Footage from the cameras was used as supporting evidence in dozens more.
"If we were to conduct the same review today for a more recent set of data, then I would be willing to bet that we would find the numbers to be even more significant, if only for the fact that we have more cameras now — more than 2,100 across campus. They have been useful in high-profile cases.
"In 2017, the discovery of video footage of Yingying Zhang entering her kidnapper's vehicle was a critical turning point in that case. We've even put images from cameras on our social media platforms to ask our community to help us identify offenders, and that has been effective as well."
Wade said the UI Police intend to install more cameras in Campustown in the coming days.
"As a proactive measure to address gun violence, we are starting to deploy security cameras in areas of Campustown more likely to see that kind of activity. The plan is that some of those cameras will be intentionally visible and make it very uncomfortable for anyone looking for opportunities to cause harm in our community," Wade said. "It's not the only thing we're doing, but I very much hope that I can report back to you in a few months and say those cameras were one of the proactive measures that successfully stopped violent crime in those areas."
A persistently humid summer
"Is there a way to quantify how humid this summer has been? It seems like it's been very humid almost every day but I know that it is always humid here in the summer. Has this summer been much different?"
We turned to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford for help with this question.
"One of the problems with humidity is that there are many acceptable ways of measuring it but not one accepted way to measure it. So, it really depends on what each person is focusing on," said Ford. "When it comes to human health impacts from humidity, indicators that represent actual humidity in the air tend to do better. These include dew point temperature, which is the temperature at which the air would be saturated. The higher the dew point temperature, the more humidity there is in the air.
"Using observations from Willard Airport, the summer (June - August) average dew point temperature this year has not been unusually high (the 20th-highest since 1980).
"However, what's been unusual this summer is the persistence of high dew point temperatures. For example, nearly 65 percent of hourly dew point observations at Willard this summer have been greater than 65 degrees — the threshold beyond which humans start to feel the air is 'sticky.' That 65 percent is the fourth-highest at Willard since 1995.
"Another interesting point: usually, the dew point temperature decreases at night and early morning before increasing during the day. However, this year nearly as many 2 and 3 a.m. dew point observations at Willard exceeded 65 degrees as 2 or 3 p.m. observations. So, this summer it has been humid, but the persistence of the humidity into the night and early morning has been unusual, and (in my non-professional opinion) gross."
Update on Peacemaker Project 703
"It’s been a few months since the tragic killing of Officer Christopher Oberheim and I’m curious how much the Peacemaker Project 703 foundation set up by his family has raised and what they plan to use it for in support our officers."
We got the following response from Amber Oberheim, the widow of Officer Oberheim and the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703:
"Thank you for providing me an opportunity to answer this question. You are correct in saying that it has been 'a few months.' It has been just over three months since my husband went to work and did not return home. I did not plan for that, nor did I see that coming. It has technically only been a little over two months since we named our non-profit organization and created our Facebook account to start getting the word out.
"While we understand the sense of urgency related to our action items, please also understand that it has only been three months. However, we have done a lot in three months all while mourning the loss of Chris.
In that amount of time, we have …
— created Peacemaker Project 703;
— secured an attorney and accountant;
— established a federal tax-id, IL articles of incorporation for NFP status, and are currently completing our 501c3 application;
— developed a fantastic logo;
— created a FB page that as of today has 17,919 followers;
— created and produced seven videos;
— participated in three city council meetings;
— gathered 20 pages of feedback from CPD officers and wives, organized it, grouped it in common themes, and took out any potential identifiers from it. Met with the Champaign police chief twice to review that document.
— attended 22 events held in Chris’s honor;
— spoke with numerous elected officials and legislators regarding our mission;
— granted one TV news interview;
— participated in six radio shows;
— developing a website and webstore;
— spearheaded and organized an honor parade and celebration for first responders and veterans;
— collaborated with the Public Safety Training foundation for training a select media group with their simulator. More trainings are scheduled;
— spoke publicly on behalf of Peacemaker Project 703 10 times;
— committed to co-authoring a book that is currently being written;
— met with five different other non-profits about collaborative efforts for supporting our police;
— assisted in coordinating a critical incident and stress management team to be present for the officers in Champaign who are coping with another recent tragedy;
— actively providing support to other survivors as they mourn the loss of their officers.
"While I don’t have enough time or space to share everything we have brainstormed with you, I will tell you that we have special interests in officer safety, officer mental health, comfort dogs, creating a national curriculum for first responder week in schools, working with other critical incident survivors, domestic violence, and policy/legislation reform to name a few. We continue to pray that God brings people into our lives that He wants to be part of our mission.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to publicly thank each and every person who has supported our mission. We send you the most sincere, heartfelt thank you possible."
Amber Oberheim said she could not say how much money has been raised by the group.
"My girls and I have donated a significant amount to this project. While that donation is the majority of what is in our account, we have also had many generous people make generous donations," she said. "We are also in the process of receiving funds from various different fundraisers."
Police officer retirement
"An officer recently retired from Champaign PD. In the article it stated that he was taking advantage of a retirement bonus plan. When the city is short on police, do we have a retirement bonus?"
Tom Yelich, spokesman for the Champaign Police Department, provides your answer:
"Thanks for your question. In fall 2020, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city experienced declines in major revenues with the anticipation it would continue through fiscal year 2020/21 and into fiscal year 2021/22," he said. "One measure the city pursued to develop budget balancing measures was to offer a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, or VSIP. A VSIP provides a way to reduce personnel costs across multiple departments by offering modest financial incentives to employees to voluntarily separate from city employment. Only VSIP applications from individuals whose work could be reallocated and their position eliminated for a period of at least three years were accepted.
"Champaign Police had one employee approved for voluntary separation in fall 2020. This employee left in August 2021 and received the financial incentive to separate. With his departure, the deputy chief of administration position was eliminated. Out of a total of 18.75 positions (both vacancies and VSIP’s) that were eliminated across the city during the budget reduction process, only two positions, the deputy chief of administration and the unsworn (vacant) police special projects manager were in the police department.
"Generally speaking, the city does not have retirement bonus plans. This was a necessary step directly related to mitigating the significant financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through personnel reduction."
Community solar
"What is the status of the city of Urbana’s community solar array at the old city landfill known as Solar Star Urbana Landfill LLC affiliated with Nexamp? Will the subscription to the community solar project begin this year?"
The project, which will generate approximately 5.2 MW of clean energy for the Ameren grid, is scheduled to be completed around the middle of next month, said Keith Hevenor, communications manager for Nexamp, a firm that has developed community solar energy projects in Illinois, Maine, New York, Maryland, Georgia and Massachusetts.
"At that point, the final landscaping, which includes a native pollinator seed mix for vegetation, will be applied," said Hevenor. "As soon as final testing and utility interconnection are completed, subscribers will begin seeing the credits on their Ameren bills, likely before the end of the year.
"The Solar Star Urbana Landfill project is part of the Illinois Solar for All program, so participation in the program is reserved for qualified low and moderate income (LMI) residents. In the program, there are no enrollment fees, no credit checks and no cancellation fees. We still have space available for the project and individuals can visit https://ilsfa.nexamp.com/ameren to learn more and see if they qualify."
Football game COVID rules
"It is my understanding that all U of I students must be either fully vaccinated or must provide proof of a negative test in order to attend classes. If I am correct, why are these same standards not applicable to U of I sporting events (ie, Saturday's football game)?"
"We are following CDC guidance at the football games," said UI-Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "We require everyone indoors at any university facility (including bathrooms, elevators and suites at Memorial Stadium) to wear face coverings.
"As an additional layer of protection, because we have our salivaSHIELD test and SaferIllinois app available to our students, faculty and staff, we are able to provide additional safeguards in our classrooms."
County board resignations
"Over the last 10 years, how many county board members have resigned before their terms are up?"
Well, that was a depressing exercise. I counted 53 people who have been elected to at least one term on the county board since 2012.
I found at least 10 who resigned before their terms expired: Titianna Ammons, Jordan Humphrey, DeShawn Williams, Tanisha King Taylor, Robert King, Matt Hiser, Shana Jo Harrison, Scott Redenbaugh, Jeff Kibler and John Jay.
UI season ticket holders
"Are there any current season ticket holders who have held season tickets for Illinois football or basketball for over 50 years?"
"We do know of several season ticket accounts for Fighting Illini football and basketball that have been active for more than 50 years. However, since the Illinois ticket office electronic records only go back 35 years to 1986, there is no way to verify specific accounts that stretch back further," said Kent Brown, associate director of athletics at Illinois. "Any paper records prior to 1986 are not complete.
"It's always fun to hear about season ticket holders who have been going to games for more than 50 years. We greatly appreciate their support and loyalty!"
IDOT and noxious weed
"Is the Canada thistle a noxious weed? If so why doesn't the state of Illinois take care of them along our interstate highways?"
Canada thistle is a noxious weed, said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"When the resources are available, we have in the past put together some spray contracts that target several noxious weeds, such as Teasel, thistle, etc. Our annual spray contracts (mainly Growth regulator) that we have completed in the last two years do kill all broadleaf, but only on the first 15 feet from the edge of the pavement," he said. "Usually, we spray these noxious weeds in house with our team sections. The last few years many of our team sections have devoted the manpower to fight these invasive species and are making progress.
"These species cannot be eliminated in a single season or at any one time, as it takes several seasons to get them under control."
'Flyover' at I-74/I-57
"I read that there was going to be 'flyovers' built next to or adjacent to the bridges they are rebuilding on the interstates. Is this still the case and is there an artist rendering of where they will be built in reference to the bridges. Also why do we need flyovers?"
"The flyovers were designed to replace the small loop ramps for westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 and for eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57," said Garnett. "The proposed interchange will have two flyover ramps, four directional ramps, and two larger loop ramps which meet current design policy.
"This interchange design eliminates the weaves between the loop ramps and the tight radii of the existing ramps at the interchange. This will improve the safety of the interchange."
Here's a link to an artist rendering and a approved project report about the new interchange.
Also, here's a link to photos and videos of what's already been done at the interchange.
Roadside target
"The post that supports the pedestrian activation button on the northeast corner of Neil and Town Center Boulevard in Champaign was knocked over from a car accident seven months ago. The post has been lying on the ground since the accident. I have reported this to Champaign Public Works four times, but nothing has been done."
"The pedestrian activation post has been hit, knocked down, and repaired several times over the course of the past seven months," said Kris Koester of Champaign's public works department. "The most recent knockdown was just last week. At this point, due to the continued damage the concrete base is now broken. It cannot be as easily repaired as before as the new anchor bolts will not work until the concrete base is repaired."
Big house
"I am wondering if you know the name of this hotel is being built in southwest Champaign at Wyndemere Point?"
That's no hotel. It's a single family dwelling under construction at 1406 Wyndemere Point Drive. According to Champaign's building safety division it has a construction value of $1.95 million. It is owned by a trust.
Jersey Mike's
"I heard that a Jersey Mike's Subs shop is going up along West Springfield Avenue in Champaign. True?
Yes, the Champaign Building Safey Division has issued a permit for a Jersey Mike's at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., in the Union Square retail development at Mattis and Springfield.
Kennelwood
"I am curious about the place on North Staley Road next to the sod farm that houses all the dogs. I drive by there various times during the day and the only time I see the dogs outside is in the morning for a few hours. What exactly is that place and why is there no sign by it? How long do the individual dogs stay there and what happens to the dogs when they are finished with them?"
We first answered this question more than five years go, back when the mailbag was in its infancy. That is Kennelwood Inc., a laboratory business that uses dogs and cats to test pet foods for nutritional adequacy and palatability.
The most recent USDA animal and plant health inspection service report found no problems at Kennelwood.
A previous report, in December 2019, said that there were 110 adult dogs and 99 adult cats at the facility and that there were some issues with dog enclosure that needed to be addressed, including "green fuzzy material growing on the surface" on the wall of outdoor dog runs, and problems with water that accumulated in outdoor runs.
Littyville
"Whatever happened to Littyville?"
Yeah, that was a thing for several months. It was the creation in 2018 of former Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward, now at Temple after three years with the dynamic (I kid) Lovie Smith. Ward thought it would help attract more key football players to Illinois.
The term came from a song by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.
Ward told News-Gazette sportswriter Bob Asmussen that while dining at a Green Street eatery one night he "saw how much fun this place was."
"I just said, 'This place could be Littyville,'" Ward said. "That's the state of mind we've got to be in right now, getting this place where we've got Littyville all the time."
Littyville was fun for Illinois football opponents. They went 39-17 during Smith's five years in Littyville.
There's Littyville merchandise available online if anyone wants to try to resurrect the marketing campaign.
Two shredding events
Since last week's item about shredding events we've gotten word of two coming up in the next two months:
— the University of Illinois Community Credit Union will host a fall shred event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. It will be held at the credit union's branch at 2201 S. First St. You must sign up for a time slot to make use of the service. You can bring up to five boxes of old documents to be shred.
— Champaign County Crime Stoppers will hold its Paper Shredding and Prescription Drug Drop Off Event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at University of Illinois parking lot E14 (corner of First and Kirby).
"This is a fundraising event to help us pay for cash rewards and to pay for operating expenses. For a suggested $10 donation we will shred two bankers boxes of personal documents. We also shred and recycle cell phones for a $10 donation. We thank Triad Shredding for generously continuing to volunteer their services to make the shredding event possible," said an announcement from Crimestoppers. "And once again this year we are offering a free prescription drug drop off thanks to our partnership with Champaign Police and the DEA. Stop by and help us solve crime in Champaign County! More information can be found on our website at 373tips.com.
More on Van Doren Street refuge
Andrew Graumlich, who owns the once-gardenlike lots on Van Doren Street in Champaign that were the subject of a question in last week's mailbag, wrote to explain the dilemma he is in.
"As the owner of the Van Doren property, I hope people aren’t finding the lack of walkable pathways too distressing. While I am personally a fan of the goldenrod, prickly lettuce, lambsquarters, and horseweed (all of which are flowering native plants, just not big flowered), I understand that people don’t like them quite as much as the tulips and wildflowers that grew earlier this year," he said. "Unlike the tulips and non-native wildflowers, the native plants took a shine to the copious July rain and invaded the spaces between the planter beds with 7-foot stalks.
"I had previously been taming the yard one weekend a month, with a particular eye for removing trash and pokeweed, but It only took a couple weeks for the lot to progress from 'unkempt' to 'oh my.' Fortunately for you, questioneers, the city agrees with you, and I’ve since spent a several weekends trying to tame them all.
"Unfortunately for the people who would like a pretty garden, that’s not going to happen until after the house is built. I’m currently taking care of two properties and my original timeline for construction didn’t include a multi-year pandemic and wildly fluctuating material prices. You can hopefully understand why I hadn’t hired a nice landscaping company when I had thought there would already be a giant pit and then a house there. Each weekend I choose to either spend my free hours progressing the house plans or cutting weeds, so for very different reasons I share in your frustrations that the lot looks like this. We would all like the property to look very different than how it looks right now."
Graumlich wrote back to invite anyone to liberate logs remaining on the property,
"If any of your readers want logs, the mulberry, the oak, and some of the Siberian Elm have been taken, but the rest of the logs in this pile are still free to anyone who wants them," he said. "I won't be upset if you have to back a trailer onto the dirt to get them."