Questions aplenty this week about the great outdoors: landscaping around Carle at the Fields, the market for sunflowers, distances on the Kaufman Lake trail, the origin of the Embarras River and whether tobacco smoke can carry COVID-19.
Also, more questions about voting this fall, the ratings hierarchy at the Big Ten Network, vulgar yard signs and a sometimes too-popular drive-through.
Sign for Embarras River origin?
"A sign on I-74 just west of Champaign marks the origin of the Kaskaskia River. While the Embarras is not as significant as the mighty Kaskaskia, it is a worthy stream - worthy of a sign at least - that also originates locally. Google Maps map view clearly places the origin in the UIUC South Farms (although the tiny tributaries/ditches that branch into Meadowbrook Park in Urbana and Mattis Park in Champaign are not shown). A sign at, say, the Curtis Road bridge would rectify this oversight."
Several years ago, the Illinois Department of Transportation installed the signs on I-74 for the "Origin of the Kaskaskia River" after many local requests, said Kensil Garnett, District 3 engineer for IDOT.
"While it is within our authority to install such locally significant signage, it is not the general practice of the Department to do so," said Garnett. "The signs were installed at a point that is very close to the northernmost reach of the river's drainage area, which is just a few hundred feet to the north, at the closest roadway crossing of the longest flow path.
"The origin of the Embarras River is actually just west of the intersection of Devonshire Drive and Prospect Avenue in Champaign. Since the closest roadway crossing to the Embarras' origin is under local jurisdiction, the Department would not install or maintain such signs there.
"We would also not place the signs nearby at the Curtis Road bridge since it is actually within the drainage area of the Kaskaskia River."
Unusual Interstate 55 pavement
"On Interstate 55 south of Springfield almost all the way to St. Louis the pavement consists of a reddish/orange material that you don't see in the Champaign area. It seems to be in pretty good shape compared to other Illinois interstates. When was this section of interstate put in place and what does this material consist of?
The portion of I-55 in District 6 with a reddish/orange color surface extends from approximately Farmersville in Montgomery County south to the Madison County Line, said Garnett.
"The color is caused by the incorporation of crushed gravel into the surface mixture," said Garnett. "The crushed gravel is one of the aggregate options a contractor may choose to produce a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) mixture meeting contract surface friction requirements. Contractors select aggregates based on the most cost effective option available in a particular area.
"The surface between approximately Farmersville and Illinois Route 16 at Litchfield was placed in 2002-2003. The surface from approximately Illinois Route 16 at Litchfield to the Madison County Line was placed in 2012. The performance of a HMA mixture is dependent on multiple variables. The performance observed on these sections may, or may not, be related to the specific aggregate type used in the mixture."
Prairie at Carle at the Fields
"I'm at a bit of a loss to understand the condition of the grounds in and around Carle at the Fields. Hundreds of trees and shrubs were planted in dozens of beds along the exercise paths, yet very little of it is actually being maintained. The shrubs and trees that haven't already died are in a fight with weeds and tall grass for survival. Some grass gets mowed regularly, yet there are areas with weeds that are as tall as 4 and 5 feet, growing in and around the trees and shrubs. Noxious Canada Thistles growing near the gas station, have never been mowed or sprayed, and were allowed to go to seed unabated this summer. Tall weeds grow uncontrolled along the edges of the exercise path. Why was money spent to do all of this, with no apparent intention to maintain any of it? I seem to recall last summer a news story that the park district was going to assume some of the responsibility for this property. They would help to maintain it, and add benches and trash cans. It appears that none of this has happened."
The park district's role is to maintain the trail.
And here's a good explanation about the plantings from Nick Crompton, executive director of facilities, planning & construction at Carle:
"The overall goal for Carle at The Fields pathway is to create a natural area that reflects the prairie that it replaces. This approach doesn't lead to a perfectly manicured appearance. While some areas along the trails may seem unmaintained, those specific areas are 'low-mow' areas that are designed to serve as a refuge for pollinators and other beneficial wildlife. They also lessen the amount of water needed to maintain the health of the shrubs by reducing runoff. Proper maintenance of these areas includes mowing only once or twice per growing season.
"Teams are working to replace dead trees and shrubs, but it's best to replace them outside of the hot, dry season since they rely on natural rainfall to thrive.
"COVID-19 delayed the installation of benches and trash cans were delayed because of COVID but are now expected to be installed in about six to eight weeks."
Market for sunflowers?
"With the interest in sunflowers lately, I was wondering if sunflower seeds are a viable grain crop for central Illinois farmers?"
They can be grown here, said Gary Schnitkey, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Illinois, but there's little market.
"Sunflowers grow very well in central Illinois," he said. " The issue with sunflowers is finding a market. The economics of sunflowers will not likely be much better than corn or soybeans."
According to Iowa State University, sunflowers "thrive in northern areas and in southern double-cropping systems. High-production states, such as North Dakota and South Dakota, have cooler temperatures and harsh winters that make sunflowers less susceptible to insects and disease."
Three major oil-type sunflower crushing plants are all located in the Great Plains.
"Cargill operates a plant in West Fargo, N.D., while ADM operates plants in Enderlin, N.D. and in Red Wing, Minn.," said the Iowa State publication. "The availability of handling and processing facilities is directly related to transportation cost advantages associated with marketing sunflowers."
Sunflowers are considered oilseeds. They are used for their cooking oil, meal and confectionary products. Oil and meal are processed from the same varieties. Confectionary seeds have their own characteristics for their specific purposes.
"Within the oil varieties, oil is extracted. Meal, a byproduct of this process, is used primarily as an ingredient in livestock feed rations," said ISU. "Compared to soybean and other meals, sunflower meal has the lowest percentage of protein, 28 percent. However, 80 percent of a sunflower’s value comes from oil. Oil-type sunflower seeds contain from 38 to 50 percent oil and about 20 percent protein. The crushing process removes the hulls from the seeds, and the hulls can be used to create steam to power the plant. For every 100 pounds of seed, about 40 pounds of oil, 35 pounds of high-protein meal and 20 to 25 pounds of by-products are produced.
"Demand for sunflower oil has increased as food processors search for sources of transfat-free vegetable oil. In 2006, Frito-Lay, the country’s largest producer of snack foods, switched entirely to sunflower oil for its potato chips."
Distances around Kaufman Lake
"How accurate are the distance markers around Kaufman Lake (in Champaign)? I've done a couple virtual 5Ks there and my time seems to be a bit off."
"The runner is very perceptive," said Andrew Weiss, the Champaign Park District's director of planning. "For simplicity's sake the precise distance around Kaufman Lake was rounded to the nearest tenth of a mile, so the signs indicate a total distance around the lake as 8/10ths of a mile, as a general reference."
Big Ten Network favoritism
"I like watching the Big Ten network for my sports daily fix in lieu of live Big Ten events but I wonder what percentage of programming is Illinois sports? Since I tune in or at least run through their schedule daily, my best guess is Ohio State and Michigan dominates the programming, followed by Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State, and Iowa. Then Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota, and Northwestern comes into the mix. Poor Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland brings up the rear. Why can't they balance it out more? I am tired of watching Michigan and Ohio State. I will say on a positive note, the way the programming is scheduled is very good for Michigan and Ohio State recruiting."
"It's great to see a passionate Big Ten Network viewer," said University of Illinois Associate Athletic Director Kent Brown. "We don’t track all the programming on the Network, but I know decisions made by BTN on what to show on the linear network are based on what they believe will drive the best ratings. The network is trying to drive revenue, and the revenue sharing by the network is spread equally to each of the member institutions.
"I would say the content division on the BTN is kind of like playing time for many of our teams ... fair, but not always equal. The Network saw a huge spike in ratings for Fighting Illini men's basketball this last season, and I know that the numbers for replays of several of our biggest wins are traditionally very strong as well. Until live sporting events start up again, I hope our fans continue to find the Illini presence on the BTN."
Drive-through too popular
"Wondering if there is such a thing as a drive-through ordinance for fast food restaurants because usually on Sunday evenings, the Popeye's Louisiana Chicken drive- through would have up to three to five cars of their drive-through customers occupy the right lane of Bloomington Road for several minutes and therefore potentially creating some degree of road hazard."
Champaign's zoning ordinance has requirements for drive-throughs, said Bruce Knight, the city's planning and development director.
"Sec. 37-369. - Standards for drive-through uses.
A specific land parcel, to be developed with such uses as a drive-in, financial institution, drive-in car wash, drive-in restaurant, drive-in beer or liquor store, or similar use that requires a continuous flow of one-way traffic onto and off of the site, which has frontage with less than two access drives per frontage, may require one-way traffic around the site, provided one access drive is for entrance only and one access drive is for exit only. These exceptions will apply unless otherwise prohibited by a subdivision plat.
"(a) Drive-in or drive-through facilities shall provide a stacking lane for the stacking of automobiles waiting to drive through the facility. Each stacking lane shall have a minimum number of stacking spaces as provided below. The space directly adjacent to the service window is considered a stacking space. Each stacking space for automobiles shall be 8 feet 6 inches in width and eighteen 18 feet 6 inches in length. Such stacking lanes shall not include any portion of any access aisles or driveway for off-street parking lots and shall not encroach in any front yard.
"(b) Drive-in restaurants shall provide a minimum of eight stacking spaces in the required stacking lane per pick-up window.
"(c) All other drive-in or drive-through uses, including but not limited to, car washes, dry cleaners, financial institutions, and automatic teller machines, shall provide a minimum of four stacking spaces per drive-up window.
"(d) This requirement shall not be applied to service/gas stations, except to those which have drive-in car washes. Only the car wash portion of the use shall be subject to the stacking requirement.
"(e) Drive-through financial institutions and other uses with four or more stacking lanes shall be required to submit a site plan for review and approval by the City Engineer."
Knight noted that drive-through restaurants require a minimum of eight stacking spaces per drive-through window but that there are a handful of restaurants "that know their drive-through demand and install significantly more spaces, such as Portillos and Chick Fil A.
"Popeyes meets our requirements but obviously have certain times of day when their demand exceeds the number of stacking spaces. Unfortunately there is nothing we can require of them after the fact."
Review of Aleyah Lewis incident
"What's the status of Hillard Heintze's review of the Urbana arrest of Aleyah Lewis? (The 21-year-old Urbana woman arrested April 10 during a struggle with police after a shooting incident). My understanding was they expected to be done at the end of July and report to city council shortly after."
Hillard Heintze, the Chicago consulting firm hired by Urbana to review the arrest) asked for an extension, said Mayor Diane Marlin.
"They will report at the Sept. 8 city council meeting," she said.
Coroner report on Kaufman Lake death
"What was the coroner's diagnosis of the young man's body found in Kaufman Lake a couple of months ago?"
The April death of Jeremy Wallace, 23, of Chicago, was determined to be caused by drowning, said Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
"Toxicology testing revealed the presence of Methamphetamine and marijuana metabolites in his blood at the time of his death," Northrup said.
There were no signs of a struggle, he said.
The manner of death was ruled accidental. There were reports and video of Mr. Wallace acting in an erratic manner at a gas station nearby not long before he went missing, the coroner said.
"I can't say for certain that the methamphetamine in his system caused him to go into the lake however, it has been reported that methamphetamine can cause hallucinations and erratic behavior," said Northrup.
MTD buses on schedule?
"Living on a bus route and walking in several neighborhoods, I am wondering why the mass transit is still on the same schedule since no one or very few people are on the buses that I see?"
"We actually aren't on the same schedule that we would normally be running this time of year. Most of the reductions take place after 1 a.m., and then a smattering of times throughout the day," said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. "This is such a strange time for us, as I'm sure your readers can imagine.
"Ridership is currently reduced by 40 to 50 perencent, but because of physical distancing efforts, we actually need more buses than we would for the number of people we're carrying.
"Counter-intuitive, for sure, but this is the situation we're responding to. Please keep in mind that transit is a critical, essential service that many in our community depend on. Drastically reducing the service levels makes the service far less useful for the many thousands of people who are still riding and planning their lives around our schedules.
"Imagine how frustrating it would be if half the time you went out to use your car, it wasn't there. All passengers riding the bus have a critical need to do so, and as public servants, we are proud to stand up and serve our community in this time of great need."
Sam's Club hazard
"The entrance/exit of Sam's Club (in Champaign), there is a growing pothole that appears ready to cave in even more at any given moment. is that the store's to fix or the city's problem? Either way, can someone fix it?"
That is city property, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester. The problem appears to be a partial sewer collapse. It will be repaired this week or next, he said.
Dropbox security cameras
"In last week's Mailbag it was mentioned that many of the ballot drop boxes will have security cameras. Curious, why only some? And how can the public be assured that all ballots will be securely collected and delivered and that there's no opportunity for them to be tampered with as they are picked up to be delivered to the county clerk's office?"
From Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons:
"We are working on getting all seven of the drop boxes covered by security cameras. They are in well lit, highly visible and well trafficked areas so the public can also have eyes on them.
"There will always be a Democratic and Republican election judge who will be assigned to pick up the ballots from each drop box daily. They will open the boxes together, close and lock them together, and they will be together when they seal the transfer bags that the ballots will be transported in."
Vote by mail missives
"To date I have received four applications (two by email and two by mail) for vote by mail from Aaron Ammons. I did respond to the first two. What is going on? Seems like Ammons has no control over who receives applications. This makes me leery that the voting process will be botched come Nov. 3. Also it is a waste of time and money."
"First I would make sure that the paper applications were not sent by a third party," Ammons said. "SB1863 (the expanded voting rights bill passed by the Legislature last spring) allowed us to either email or mail applications to voters.
"As far as duplicates, when dealing with the transfer of data from a proprietary system to a vendor supported system, we have had some duplicates. This is not a major issue because the person will be in the system as having returned their application and will be in the queue to be mailed to on Sept 24th.
"Receiving a duplicate application that ultimately guarantees that a voter has received an application is in no way an indication that I have no control over who receives applications and certainly doesn't mean the election will be 'botched' in November.
"I agree that mailing applications was/is a waste of time and money. I advocated then and I still say we should just mail a ballot directly to every active, registered voter in Champaign County and allow them to choose whether or not they want to vote by mail or vote in person."
Ammons said that any voter with a question or concern should call his office at 384-3724 or email elections@co.champaign.il.us.
Absentee voting in March primary
"I'm sure there were mail-in ballots (absentee) for the March 2020 primary election. How many ballots were cast by mail for each party?"
Vote by mail ballots cast in the 2020 primary, Ammons said, was 3,416 by Democrats and 874 by Republicans.
COVID in smoke?
"When eating at a restaurant with outdoor seating, one can often detect tobacco smoke from anther table 10-30 feet way. Smoke, being warmer than air carries farther. Could cOVID-19 be spread be such cigarette smoke? If so, restaurant outdoor seating should, like indoor seating, be non-smoking for the duration of the virus crisis."
Jim Roberts, director of environmental health at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, referred us to this report in Health magazine ... https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/secondhand-smoke-covid-19
From the article: "In a word - possibly. While there are no studies looking directly at secondhand smoke and the spread of the coronavirus, the same droplets people spray when they're coughing, sneezing, or talking are exhaled when they're smoking (and vaping).
"'Additionally, it's possible that the smaller evaporated particles that are released when speaking, singing, and smoking may be transmitted via aerosolization (i.e. staying in the air for a long time),' Julie Lyou, MD, MPH, a pulmonologist with St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, tells Health."
Newspaper configuration
"Today’s paper (Saturday). Had four sections of two pages each. Wouldn’t it be cheaper and easier to just make one bigger section? I don’t think it would make any difference at least to me on reading it."
There actually were four sections of four pages each. "We've considered it and might one day go that route," said Jim Rossow, the vice president of news at The News-Gazette. "The current setup allows for four section fronts, a better way to display our all-local approach: news (two), sports and then a variety of topics (food, business, entertainment). It also allows advertisers better real estate to get their print message across."
University Avenue roadwork
"West University Avenue in Urbana has been torn up for weeks. The only change I see is new curbs. What is the actual purpose of the construction?"
The project this year includes rebuilding sidewalks, curbs, and gutters as well as improvements to lighting and traffic signals. Nighttime rehabilitation of the road surface is scheduled for next year. All work should be completed by Nov. 1, 2021.
Police overtime costs
"I noticed at least six Champaign cops posted up around the City Building the evening of Aug. 18, presumably to keep us all safe from the horrors of another sidewalk chalking during the city council meeting that night. Were these officers all pulling a regularly scheduled Tuesday evening shift, and if not how much did taxpayers get to shell out in overtime for this display?"
Total overtime cost for the police officers on that detail was approximately $3,131, said Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich.
Vulgar yard signs
"There is a home in the 2000 block of Michigan in Urbana with two large signs reading :'F#%K TRUMP.' I contacted the city and found out that this is allowed. Amazing that such vulgar language is allowed to be publicly displayed, with children walking by. Even my 7-year-old is asking me, 'Grandpa, what does F#$ mean?'"
It's no different than the 'Pritzker S&%$' signs that dot streets in more conservative sections of downstate Illinois.
And it's protected speech under the First Amendment.
Supreme Court Justice John Harlan famously defended profane speech in the 1971 case Cohen v. California in which a man wore a jacket into a courthouse with the words "F#%k the Draft."
Wrote First Amendment lawyer David Hudson Jr.: "Rejecting the state’s argument that the conviction was justified as a way to protect the privacy interests of unwilling viewers, including women and children, Harlan responded that they and others upset by Cohen’s jacket 'could effectively avoid further bombardment of their sensibilities by averting their eyes.'
"Harlan also rejected the idea that the state could prohibit the display of Cohen’s jacket as the guardian of public morality.
"In oft-cited language, he noted, '[O]ne man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric' and 'because government officials cannot make principled distinctions in this area that the Constitution leaves matters of taste and style so largely to the individual.'
"He also warned that the 'government might soon seize upon the censorship of particular words as a convenient guise for banning the expression of unpopular views."
It's worth noting that the Supreme Court vote was 5-4 in favor of Cohen.
Costco update
"Costco has tents set up at various locations, I assume for membership signups. Why pay for a yearly membership when the store is not open yet? Do they have any special signup perks?"
Costco is scheduled to open Oct. 22 in Champaign. A yearly membership purchased now would be good at any Costco until Oct. 31, 2021. And yes, sign-up perks are being offered.