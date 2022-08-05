Radio hooked Kathy Reiser at an early age.
“As a kid in the early ‘70s, I used to stay up late at night listening to Yvonne Daniels on WLS in Chicago,” she said. “Female DJs were pretty rare back then – and here she was on this legendary 50,000-watt blowtorch of a station. She had such a warm and engaging style, and I thought she had the coolest job in the world: staying up all night to play records. Radio fascinated me — it still does — but I knew I could never do what she did because I was much too shy to talk into a microphone for the whole world to hear.”
Newspapers, too, caught her attention early on.
“When I was in my early teens, my dad was the editor of our hometown weekly, The Manteno News,” she said. “Every Tuesday evening, Dad and I would go uptown to the newspaper office and ‘put the paper to bed’ so it could be printed on Wednesday and delivered on Thursday morning. Those are some of my best childhood memories, working side by side with Dad to meet a weekly deadline and deliver a product people wanted to read. And I have to admit I loved knowing what was going to be in the newspaper before anyone else in town did!”
This week, Reiser’s already important role with our radio and newspaper operations grows as she takes the reins to Tom’s Mailbag. She’s the perfect choice: a local history buff, talented journalist and “naturalized townie” who graduated from the University of Illinois before working there for 35 years. “Like so many others, I’d come to Champaign-Urbana for college and just … stayed,” she said.
Reiser hooked on with WDWS/WHMS in the 1980s and returned after retiring from the UI in 2018, “more of a ‘re-wirement’ than a full retirement,” she said.
Tom Kacich, who started the wildly popular ‘Bag in 2013, will still contribute while enjoying his own retirement. But Reiser is excited to run point — and we’re thrilled to have her on board.
Submit questions by clicking here or by emailing her at kreiser@news-gazette.media. She’ll post answers at 2 p.m. Fridays at news-gazette.com and in Saturday’s print editions.