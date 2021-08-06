Tom Kacich celebrated a birthday on Monday. His present from us: A week off.
The good news is he'll return to the business of answering mailbag questions next Friday. Submit them by clicking here.
In the meantime, staff writer Debra Pressey pinch-hit this week, answering a question about work taking place at what was a popular bar in west Champaign.
Here's her report:
A new bar with a theme catering to dog lovers, Six Hound Saloon, will open in Champaign later this year or early next year.
Owner Scott Cochrane had planned to use West End Tavern as the name for the new bar, located at 302 S. Country Fair Drive, but he changed his mind, he said.
Construction is beginning at the site.
This was the location of the former Office II, and it’s being enlarged by about 50 percent, expanding into an adjacent car wash, Cochrane said.
The interior has been gutted, and is being completely remodeled, and a beer garden and firepits are planned for outdoors, he said. There will also be four remodeled apartments available at this address, Cochrane said.
Cochrane, who has five dogs of his own, said there will be a wall in the bar devoted to pictures of dogs — famous ones, such as Lassie, Astro and Rin Tin Tin, and pictures of local folks and their dogs that are shared.
Pictures of dogs and their people are already being requested on Six Dog Saloon’s Facebook page.