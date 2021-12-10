Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 10, 2021
It's a big, fat Santa Claus-like mailbag this week with topics including campus construction, the I-57/I-74 interchange, speed limits on Windsor Road, why no live music at "The Nutcracker," the future of the Orpheum Children's Museum, Champaign school vaccinations, late snow (again), streetlights in Champaign, a Big Ten Network rebroadcast of the epic Illinois-Northwestern football game last month and the full story behind Hillcrest.
No live music at Nutcracker
"Just got back from the annual CU Ballet Nutcracker. The dancers, the costumes and Krannert was magical as always. Great way to kick off the holidays. But we missed the CU Symphony providing the live music — why were they not performing this year and please tell me they will return for next year."
"CUSO is disappointed that we are not performing 'The Nutcracker' with CU Ballet, as it has been a wonderful holiday tradition," said Gerri Kirchner, executive director of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra. "CU Ballet decided not to use a live orchestra this year in order to reduce their costs for the production during this challenging time.
"CUSO and CU Ballet have enjoyed a happy artistic partnership over the years and we are hopeful that we will be invited to perform for next year's Nutcracker ballet."
Orpheum Children's Museum
"I haven't heard anything about the Orpheum Children's Science Museum or the the theater building since the museum closed last year. Has the building been sold yet? Does the museum organization still exist or have any assets remaining other than the building? Any hope of finding a new space and re-opening after the pandemic situation improves? It would be a shame if such a great community asset simply disappeared."
The building was sold and is now owned by Christopher Enck, a University of Illinois alum who lives in the Chicago area and is a historic preservationist. You may recall his name from the unsuccessful plan three years ago to move the old Burnham Mansion on Church Street to new location.
As for the children's museum organization, board member Thomas Warda of Champaign said about eight to 10 board members continue to meet and work toward a decision on its future.
"We've been working in this effort since the closure and even before that we were discussing what is the future of the museum because running museums during a pandemic is such a challenge," he said.
Two options are under consideration.
"One is to partner with an organization in the community where we can utilize the assets we still have to support another children's museum or something similar in the community that is still aligned with our mission of being a resource for learning and fun for children in our community," Warda said.
The second option "is a little more hands-off," he said. "We would donate the money to a fund that would support youth science education."
Warda declined to say how much the organization has in assets.
He said a decision on the organization's future could come in 2022.
"Just sitting on the money and not supporting the mission isn't good. We are actively working to pursue one of those targets," said Warda.
Asked if there are plans to undertake fundraising, he said, "There is a desire in the community to have a children's museum. So if we find a way to make that happen I think that's the right time to start fundraising."
The organization recently celebrated the life of the old movie theater as a children's museum and invited past volunteers, donors and guests to retrieve tiles that their children had made there as many as 20 years ago.
Anyone who may not have picked up a tile that they or their child painted can still do so at the PACA warehouse at 44 E. Washington St., just around the corner from the Orpheum.
Wingin Out property
"I saw fencing around the former Wingin Out restaurant on the corner of Green and 3rd in Campustown. I also saw that the property is no longer listed on the Guth and Associates website. Any updates on what might be going on there?"
"The fencing was added at the request of the University of Illinois Police Department to deter loitering late in the evening in the parking lot," said Jill Guth of Guth & Associates. "We are presently finalizing a lease with an entity that would renovate the existing structure for a fast casual restaurant. We are not at liberty to share any more information at this time on the project."
Campus construction
"What is going up at the corner of Daniel and Second streets in Champaign?"
That site, once the location of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, is going to be six-story mixed use building with apartments and possibly retail.
The fraternity house was built in 1902 and razed last year. The old building made the 2019 Landmarks Illinois list of the 12 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The fraternity chapter said it plans to build a new facility.
Champaign school vaccinations
"How many shots were administered during Unit 4's student vaccination clinic prior to Thanksgiving? Based on participation, does Unit 4 still plan to cancel in-person classes for two additional days prior to Christmas break?"
"We are pleased that we were able to administer 817 vaccinations to children and adults and appreciate the support of our community and partners at CUPHD and the NAACP," said Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for the Champaign school district. "Unit 4 schools will operate on a modified schedule on December 20th and 21st. Specifics will be announced very soon."
Windsor Road speeds
"Why is the speed limit on Windsor Road from Race Street to Illinois 130 40 mph when it is 45 mph from Neil Street to Race Street?"
It's mostly because of the timing of the development of Windsor Road and the properties adjacent to it, said Tim Cowan, the public works director in Urbana.
"The section of Windsor Road from Race Street to High Cross was studied when it was improved in the early 1990s and although the usage data collected at the time supported a speed limit of 45 mph, there were enough engineering concerns regarding adjacent development through this section (including Meadowbrook Park, a former swim club, and other residential/commercial accesses) to justify a reduction to 40 mph," said Cowan.
"The section of Windsor Road from Race Street to Wright Street (Urbana's west boundary) didn't exists in its entirety until the mid-1990s. Windsor Road used to terminate at Lincoln Avenue (in Urbana) and 1st Street (in Champaign) until a joint effort between the city of Urbana, city of Champaign, and Champaign County constructed an extension to connect these two termini. Upon completion of this project a speed limit was set at 45 mph limit. It is my assumption that the speed study and limit were performed by the county prior to the jurisdictional transfer of this portion of roadway to the city. I speculate that the speed study resulted in usage data that supported a limit of 45 mph with no additional engineering concerns (like adjacent development and access on the other section) to justify a speed limit reduction."
Pavement striping in Urbana
"With the completion of the entire MCORE Project, (a project well done), reference Project #5 - West Green Street in Urbana from Lincoln Avenue east to Race Street, who is responsible for returning to redo the crosswalk striping at the southwest corner of the intersection of Race Street and West Green Street and the entire south side of South McCullough Street and West Green Street?"
"These sections of pavement were found to have uncontrolled cracking during our final walk through which ultimately required removal and reconstruction to ensure long-term pavement integrity," said Cowan. "The concrete removal and replacement was completed in early September and the special thermoplastic pavement marking panels for the crosswalk were ordered at that time.
"Unfortunately, due to COVID many supply chains have been impacted and at the time these pavement marking panels were ordered there was a six-month lead time on them with an anticipated delivery date in spring of 2022. Additionally, these special pavement markings can only be applied in a specific range of ambient temperatures. Due to the lead time and the anticipated cold weather, we anticipate the final pavement markings to be applied in the spring once the materials have been received and the ambient temperatures are within an acceptable range for application."
Rural unmarked intersections
"Why does any county in Illinois have any unmarked intersections? I have known of other fatal accidents because of this. Is it because of the cost of the stop signs?"
The cost of the stop sign is not considered in the placement of regulatory traffic signs, said James Crane, the county highway engineer in Douglas County.
"Local jurisdictions follow the guidelines and procedures as laid out in the 'Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) US DOT - Federal Highway Administration, Illinois Department of Transportation Bureau of Local Roads and Streets Manual (BLRS),' and 'Illinois Supplement to the MUTCD.'"
Crane said that the guidance that both the MUTCD and BLRS give for placing stop signs on rural low daily traffic roadways or local roads consists of using engineering judgment and consideration of several factors: traffic volumes of all traffic type in the intersection, number and angle of approaches, approach speeds, sight distance, and reported crash experience.
"The MUTCD also discusses minor streets/local roads, which I think the question is focused on, which details three conditions that at least one of the conditions exist to warrant stop signs; minimum volume of vehicular traffic (pedestrians and bicycle included), sight line issues that make it difficult for road user to compliance with the normal right-of-way rule, and crash records that indicate that five or more crashes that failure to yield the right-of-way at the intersection under the normal right-of-way rules have been reported within a 3-year period, or that three or more such crashes have been reported within a 2-year period," he said, "In short cost of the signs or concerns of vandalism is not the driving factor of when and how stop/yield signs are warranted. Local jurisdictions follow the guidance of the Federal Highway Administration and Illinois Department of Transportation policy and procedures.
"In Douglas County, we have had several intersections that have been posted with stop signs after engineering judgment and review of local conditions that determine the need for intersection to have either stop or yield signs installed. We have also installed expensive LED blinking stop signs at a location that we already had stop signs installed but we still experience crashes. And unfortunately we still experience crashes with the extra measures. It really all boils down to driver awareness of their surroundings and following the rules of the road."
Grading the Illini games
"I am curious: following football games, the main article includes 'grades' for the different aspects of the game. The same is true for basketball. The basketball write-up does not include a grade for coaching, but the one for football does; why the difference? Who assigns these grades?"
Here's the explanation from Matt Daniels, sports editor at The News-Gazette:
"Thanks for reading and thanks for the question. The grades we compile after every Illinois men's basketball game, much like we do after every Illinois football game, are handled by our beat writer, Scott Richey. It's one of four items he writes from every Illinois men's basketball game — along with a game story, notes package and an instant reaction.
The instant reaction piece refers to the what happened, what it means, what's next and what was said that typically runs on the front page above the game story. He writes this, along with keeping a running story on news-gazette.com and IlliniHQ.com that he starts two hours before each game. Plus, providing free updates on Twitter (follow him @srrichey) throughout the course of the game. All that being said, it's about as comprehensive a breakdown of every Illini men's basketball game that's out there.
"With football, it's a 12-game schedule, mainly with late-morning or afternoon kickoffs, and plenty of decisions happen from the sidelines that affect the course of a three or three-and-a-half hour game.
"With men's basketball, it's a 31-game schedule, usually with night games that have a tighter deadline, and typically a two-hour game. If there was a coaching situation that transpired, it is usually covered in all of the other elements described above. The overall part of the grade in men's basketball may be a chance to throw in a praise or critique regarding the coaching aspect.
"In essence, it's all subjective. And to get even further into the weeds, the grades part typically runs on an inside page that features the men's basketball schedule and box score from the game, along with roughly 35-40 inches worth of notes (about 1,000 to 1,500 words of copy) and a photo or two. With the way the layout of that page is set up, if we added a coaching grade to men's basketball, we'd likely have to lose an element (like the schedule or box score) or cut into notes and information about the team."
I-74/I-57 improvements
"Regarding the improvements to the I-74 and I-57 intersection underway, what is the scope of the estimated $91 million Project 4 that is scheduled for June 2022 through December 2025?"
According to Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 for the Illinois Department of Transportation, the upcoming contract includes:
— pavement reconstruction and lane additions in each direction on I-74;
— pavement reconstruction in each direction on I-57 with the addition of an auxiliary lane from I-74 to Olympian Drive;
— ramp terminal pavement construction on I-57 and I-74;
— pavement reconstruction of two ramp terminals at I-57 and Olympian Drive;
— pavement reconstruction of two ramp terminals at I-74 and Prospect Avenue;
— the construction of noise walls along I-74 between Mattis Avenue and Prospect Avenue;
— the removal and replacement of the I-74 structures over I-57.
"Other items of work include earthwork, drainage improvements, seeding, pavement markings, signing, lighting, and guardrail," said Garnett.
The I-57 pavement reconstruction begins approximately 650 feet south of the structure carrying the railroad over I-57 and extends north to approximately 250 feet south of Olympian Drive, he added.
The pavement reconstruction and lane additions on I-74 begin approximately 150 feet east of the structure carrying Duncan Road over I-74 and extend to the Prospect Avenue interchange, said Garnett.
Downtown Champaign pedestrian crossing
"While going to the parade of lights downtown on Saturday, our family saw a pedestrian hit while in the crosswalk crossing University (near the corner of University and Market). This crosswalk is right in front of Seven Saints. University Ave is so busy here, and I’ve seen many accidents over the years in this location. When we were leaving the parade, we saw another vehicle accident in this same location. Has the city considered putting a light in? If it’s too close to the University and Neil St. light, what about lights that a pedestrian can activate on the crosswalk to cross busy University Avenue?"
"The type of treatment for uncontrolled crossings (those marked crosswalks not located at a stop sign or traffic signal) is determined by a community policy developed by the Champaign-Urbana Urbanized Transportation Study (CUUATS), based on a national study of existing crossing across the country," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "This particular crosswalk was established prior to the adoption of that policy.
"City staff will be evaluating this crossing utilizing the crosswalk treatment policy to determine if additional measure are recommended. If additional treatments are recommended, funding for the improvement would need to be identified. Additional, signal-controlled crosswalks are at the intersections of Chestnut Street and University Avenue and Walnut Street and University Avenue."
City spending on streetlights
"Why is the city spending tax dollars to put streetlights in older neighborhoods? I believe most new subdivisions require each homeowner to have a yard light and maintain it. Why can't the homeowners in older neighborhoods be required to install yard lights?"
"Your reader is likely referencing the city of Champaign’s plan to install streetlights in the Garden Hills neighborhood," said Jeff Hamilton, communications manager for the city of Champaign. "While the city’s current subdivision guidelines do require new residential developments to either include streetlights or require property owners to install yard lights as part of a new home’s construction, Garden Hills was built more than 60 years ago when the neighborhood was outside the city limits.
"As such, the Garden Hills neighborhood wasn’t built to the rigorous infrastructure standards now required by the city, including street lighting. Garden Hills consists of approximately 1,007 parcels, and while some property owners have chosen to install and maintain yard lights at their own expense, others may find this burdensome.
"Major infrastructure improvements in the Garden Hills neighborhood have been in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for many years, including a new stormwater detention basin, new storm sewers, complete street reconstruction, and the addition of sidewalks and street lighting.
"The city council recently directed Champaign Public Works to accelerate a neighborhood improvement project to install streetlights in Garden Hills. The city anticipates using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for these lighting improvements as a way to deter criminal activity and improve neighborhood safety and wellness."
What happened to the snow?
"Seems like we're overdue for snow. Don't want to jinx us but is that the case?"
Coincidentally the mailbag got a similar question last year at this time (Dec. 11) and the answer is the same.
We are overdue because, according to the Illinois State Water Survey, the average date of the first measurable snow (one-tenth of an inch or more) is Nov. 23 and the average date of the first 1-inch snow is Dec. 2.
Three times since 2000 Champaign-Urbana has gone this late without a measurable snowfall. In 2001 it came on Dec. 14. Last year it came on Dec. 16 (1.1 inches). And in 2009 it was Dec. 19.
I checked the National Weather Service forecast and there's no mention of snow through at least next Thursday (Dec. 16). And the NOAA 8-14 day outlook (through Dec. 23) has central Illinois in an area with a good chance of above average temperatures.
BTN schedule
"Since the contact form for BTN is not operational, maybe you can tell me why the Illinois-Northwestern football game is not being re-aired. Every other Big Ten game from (Saturday) is re-airing."
"There are no immediate plans for the game to be rebroadcast on television, but it is available for replay in our streaming library on B1G+ (as is every football game from the season played in a Big Ten stadium)," said Pat Kenny of the Big Ten office in Rosemont.
More on Hillcrest
"I talked to a friend who worked at Hillcrest Lumber for years. He said when they built the lumberyard it was on a high point (crest) so they named it Hillcrest. There was a railroad spur at the lumberyard which is probably why it got named. He said he unloaded boxcars of lumber for the lumberyard back in the day."
and
"There was a Hillcrest Lumber Co. on South Neil. Maybe that’s the reason behind the sign. Lumber companies, like newspapers, built near rail lines. Maybe that explains the railroad sign?"
Dear readers, you are correct and I was wrong. I had assumed the term "Hillcrest" predated the lumberyard but you know what happens when you assume.
The Hillcrest lumberyard was developed in 1948.
"The establishment is the farthest south enterprise on Neil Street, being located on a hill one-fourth of a mile south of the intersection with St. Mary's Road," the Urbana Courier reported on May 19, 1948.
And Jon Roma, who co-lectures a class in the railway engineering department at the University of Illinois, said the railroad station "of Hillcrest did not exist until 1993 or so. I strongly suspect it was so named because of the lumberyard, but I don't know whether the lumberyard coined the name, or if it was locally known as such."
Here's more from Roma on Hillcrest, including why it is designated a station, although not in the traditional sense.
"The reason there is a station sign at Hillcrest is that it is technically a station under the definition used by the railroad's operating department.
*Station*
"'A location identified by a station name sign and designated by that name in the timetable.'
"The 'timetable' referred to here is the operating timetable used by railroad employees; these documents consist of a station list and special instructions.
"The sign and the timetable reference is what defines a 'station' – there does not need to be a structure of any kind. Those structures, when used for passengers or freight traffic, are generally referred to by railroaders as 'depots.' The station sign at Hillcrest would normally be facing train traffic, but the sign doesn't fit between the signal cabinet and the clearance envelope of a train.
"The reason Hillcrest is designated by name in the timetable is that it is a control point, which is used by the railroad's centralized traffic control signal system to delineate trains' movement authority. You surely saw the signals at Hillcrest when you snapped your accompanying photo.
"Ordinarily, a control point would be a junction, crossing, or siding switch like the crossing near north Market St. between CN and the former Peoria & Eastern.
"Hillcrest is a relatively unique 'holding signal' location that does not involve a junction, crossing or switch. It serves simply to provide that delineation I mentioned so that a train can proceed northward from Tolono (the next siding to the south of Champaign) while a switch engine is working on the main line at Champaign. Being designated as a control point makes Hillcrest what is referred to as an 'absolute signal' because a train may not pass a red signal there without verbal authority from the train dispatcher."
More on Illini music
David Leake of WKIO and WDWS radio says that the "Homegrown KIO" show Sunday (Dec. 12) at 7 p.m. will have an area theme, meaning songs about this area and Illinois.
The Rathskellar song "Illini Get Ready" (a topic in last week's mailbag) is among the songs in the playlist.
Roundabout suggestion
"To follow up on the roundabout question, a great place to try one is the intersection of Interstate Drive and Neil Street. It is an all way stop T, with most eastbound traffic turning right, most northbound turning left, and minimal westbound traffic. Of course, the decision needs to be made to try a roundabout when it is constructed, or due for a major overhaul. How can we identify these candidates before an inefficient traditional intersection is built?"
You can email suggestions for Champaign roundabouts to publicworks@champaignil.gov. The trick, said Bruce Knight, the city's planning and development director, will be matching up a good candidate with a location where an improvement is scheduled in the city's 10-year capital improvement plan.