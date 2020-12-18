Have a question to send to Tom for his Christmas edition of the 'Bag? Just click here
Lots of history in this week's mailbag including the beautifully restored Solon House in Champaign, the beloved Wheats Steak House in Urbana, a totem pole in Homer and an addition to the venerable Red Lion in Campustown.
Also, a lot of information about the University of Illinois' plans to expand its quick, inexpensive COVID testing program; the new county treasurer's plans to fix problems in the office; recycling in Mahomet; programming a weather station and some Champaign street issues.
Red Lion project
"Last week I drove past The Red Lion on Green Street and saw that someone was doing soil borings on the site. People don't tend to go to that expense unless they have a pending project. Does the owner plan to redevelop the property?"
In July, said Champaign Building Safety Supervisor Randy Smith, a building permit for an addition was applied for the Red Lion at 211 E. Green.
"The permit has not been approved yet," Smith said. "There has been no other permit applied for at that location."
The permit application is for a two-story addition to the building, sought by JTS Properties LLC, whose principal is longtime Campustown bar owner and developer Scott Cochrane. The contractor for the project is Vision Contracting, which lists Cochrane as its manager.
Cochrane did not return queries seeking comment.
Wheats Steak House
"Do you know where Wheat's Steakhouse was located? Was it at the spot which is now the parking lot north of Dart in Urbana, or was it perhaps a bit more to the east?"
Wheats Steak House (sometimes known as Wheat's) was at 1904 E. Main St., Urbana, just across the street from what is now the home of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency. So yes, it considerably east of the Dart plant.
Wheats, a longtime favorite local eatery, was destroyed by fire on Nov. 23, 1976. Although restaurant owner Edward Gordon had hoped to rebuild, he never did.
Solon House
"I am wondering if there are any updates on the renovations at the Solon House on State Street across from the (Champaign Public) Library. I walk by it frequently and have seen a lot of activity there over the last few months. Is it owned by the city or a private individual? Will it someday be open for public tours? Either way I am curious to know the long term plans for this beautiful piece of history."
"I'm always pleased to answer questions about the Solon house," said Chris Knight, who owns the 153-year-old Italianate marvel at 503 S. State St.
"After Mr. (John) Solon passed away, the house was given to PACA (the Preservation and Conservation Association) in 2005, and, had they not put such an effort into preserving it, I doubt that it would still be here. They added a new metal roof, and rebuilt and repaired the external structures," he said. "I bought it from them, and set about restoring the interior.
"I have almost finished. At the moment I am putting in the marble countertops, kitchen appliances, and finishing the gate posts and ornamental fence. Next will come the decorating, painting and wall-papering. And then the fun part — furnishing the place.
"Most everything else has been done. All the structural problems have been fixed, HVAC, electrical and plumbing have been completed, the entire house has been insulated and replastered, the floors sanded, kitchen and bathroom cabinets installed, door hardware repaired, doors rehung, and every single window removed and rebuilt. All this has taken the best part of three years, but the house is now better than new.
"I have tried to renovate it gently and sympathetically, and have not tried to make it look like a modern house. Wear patterns in the floor and stairs have been retained, all original hardware has been fixed and re-used, and even the mouse hole in the kitchen skirting board has been kept (much to the annoyance of the carpenters).
"I look forward to giving tours soon. I am very proud of what we have done there, and am happy to show it off."
Knight's project was spotlighted in the September issue of At Home magazine. Email VP/News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com if interested in purchasing a copy.
COVID testing expansion
"Wondering when if ever the saliva COVID test that was developed and utilized by the University of Illinois will be available to the public?"
Some of your question was addressed in Thursday's front-page story by Deb Pressey. Here's a link to it ...
Here's a bit more: UI President Tim Killeen told the Illinois Senate Higher Education Committee this week that the UI's SHIELD test could be expanded to other universities in the state but that it is awaiting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. A clinical trial is required for the approval.
Another alternative, as Pressey's story noted, is an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker so that the test's use could be expanded within Illinois, although not beyond the state's borders.
"We're getting close to within weeks opening up shop elsewhere" and expanding the SHIELD testing program to other public universities in the state, Killeen said.
"We're very motivated to help serve other parts of the state starting with public schools of course," he told the senators. "We would love to see this more widespread across all of Illinois and are working very closely with Gov. Pritzker and his staff and IDPH."
Ron Watkins, managing director of SHIELD and associate dean for strategic innovation at the Gies College of Business, told the Senate panel that the UI is building a network of SHIELD testing laboratories to cover much of the state.
Three SHIELD labs are being built in the Chicago area, with others in Rockford, Bloomington, Decatur, Springfield and Carbondale, Watkins said.
The Decatur and Springfield labs likely would be the first to go online with regulatory approval, followed by facilities in Bloomington and Maywood. After that would come labs in Rockford and Itasca.
UI officials said their test can be $20 to $30 per unit which is much less than comparable tests of $80 to $150 apiece.
The UI test also is faster than what the state can offer now.
"We're bringing to each of these communities the logistics, the supply chain, and technology. We're bringing the equipment in for the labs, we're bringing the reporting system in, the ability to have chain of custody essentially from the time a person drools all the way back to the results," Watkins said.
Among the public universities the UI plans to serve with SHIELD in the spring semester are Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Chicago State and Governors State universities. Talks are under way with Western Illinois as well, he said.
Each school would have to do contract tracing on its own, UI officials said. All tests conducted at the universities will be processed at one of the SHIELD Illinois labs around the state.
"We're doing it for both the symptomatic path and the asymptomatic path which we have strong interest in because we believe that if you can test even people who don't have symptoms but might be carrying it, as young people often do, that that's the most effective way to do it," Killeen said. "Please stay tuned. We're working hard on the logistics, the deployment, the purchasing, the regulatory agreements."
The UI would not finance the cost of the testing itself, he said.
"Obviously the university as a standalone entity cannot just fund this across the state," the university president said.
Officials estimated the cost of regularly testing every K-12 student and every public university student in the state for three months would be at least $300 million.
UI administrators told the Senate panel that the university is talking to officials about expanding SHIELD to New Zealand, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. The university said it expects to have more news on this front later.
SHIELD already is being used by the giant Indian conglomerate, Tata Group. The UI System recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited. The UI is collaborating with Tata on development of its own saliva-based test for COVID-19, which uses CRISPR technology.
The university and its scientists were repeatedly praised at Monday's hearing by the state senators.
"My heart is racing at the prospect of the University of Illinois saliva test being available to students and staff at our eight other public universities," said committee chairman Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Crest Hill.
"This is really an outstanding program that the university should be lauded on. I don't think the university has received the amount of credit it deserves nationally for what it has accomplished," said Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago.
"It is very nice to see my alma mater associated with something as nice as this has been," said Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
Homer totem pole
"Can you find out the story behind what appears to be a large totem pole at the southeast corner of East Second and North Church Streets in Homer?"
The totem pole was moved from the former property of Kenneth and Dorothy MacInnes on the Homer Lake Road (northwest of Homer) in early 2019 and brought to the Homer maintenance garage for restoration, said Homer Mayor Ray Cunningham.
The totem pole, which is now on Cunningham's property, was carved from a telephone pole by Kenneth MacInnes and others in 1968.
"The 52-year-old totem pole was not in very good shape with all the original paint gone and a number of areas of rot. In 2019 volunteers primed and repaired the pole and moved it outside to the present location," Cunningham said. "The repairs to the pole and primer did not weather well and new paints were ordered. Once the pole is put in the final location further maintenance will be difficult so we are looking for a long term solution for paint."
The COVID pandemic has prevented more work from being done, he said, but the plan is to resume the project this spring and eventually place the totem pole on Main Street in front of the Homer Historical Society museum.
County treasurer plans
"What steps will the newly elected Champaign County Treasurer take to ensure that property tax payments are collected, recorded and disbursed to public entities in an accurate and timely manner?"
Cassandra Johnson, who has been in office as county treasurer for about two weeks, said she is making progress.
"We're actually trying to get everything squared away for final distribution now," she said. "And once we've gotten things figured out for this final distribution, then we'll be able to start implementing steps to prevent these issues we've seen in the past."
The biggest challenge in the office, she said, is that employees were uncomfortable with the inadequate training on a new software system.
"There is a lot of fixing things so that we get that money out into the community because that's the most important thing," she said.
"I will say that it's not anywhere near as horrible as I thought it would be," she said of the situation in the office that had been run by an appointee, Marisol Hughes, after elected Treasurer Laurel Prussing suddenly resigned. "I was expecting Armageddon and I think I just got like the Battle of 1812.
"But it's going to take a little bit of time and input from my staff as well as individuals who have worked with them beforehand to make sure we are doing things the right way."
Danville ice skating
"Any update on ice skating at the Danville civic center?"
There will be no skating at the David S. Palmer Civic Center until at least Jan. 15 and possibly longer because of COVID guidance offered by the Vermilion County Health Department.
"The folks at the Palmer Arena reached out to us a little while ago regarding the ice rink. We went over the guidelines with them, and explained that open skating would not be allowed, one-on-one skating lessons would be allowed, and the Danville Dashers — being a semi-pro team — might be able to practice and play there," said Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole. "The health department did not ask / order the arena to not reopen for ice skating."
Mahomet recycling
"I read the question and answer about where C-U's recycling goes in (last week's) mailbag. I also read Carolyn Hax's Dec. 1 column discussing how most recycling ends up in landfills anyway. While I'm glad C-U's recycles actually get recycled, what about Mahomet's? Mahomet residents pay to have their recycles picked up by Area Garbage — $15/month for one pickup per month or $30/month for two pickups per month. (Very exorbitant fee, in my opinion.) The recycles are all combined in clear plastic bags, and I've often wondered where they actually end up."
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown did the legwork for us: "I spoke with the owner of Area Garbage Service whose business is located in Mahomet. I am not sure specifically which company (the questioner) use and where the $15 a month for recycling pick up comes from. Area Garbage Service charges $6 for once a month pick-up or $12 for twice, which separate from their once a week garbage pick-up fees.
"Area Garbage Service takes all recyclables to the Republic Services Urbana Transfer Station on North Lincoln in Urbana. They dump the recyclables in a special area and pay a higher dump fee for recycle loads. It is actually cheaper to dump regular garbage loads."
Weather question
"Help me program my weather station. What is more accurate — the traditional heat index/wind chill or the 'feels like' temperature?"
Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said he'd go with the wind chill/heat index measure.
"They're pretty much the same thing," Huettl said. "I'd do the wind chill program for the wintertime."
First & Windsor
"I ride my bike to work and at Windsor Road and First street, the walk signs are triggered for the 1st street lights and for Windsor going east whether or not there are any pedestrians. I was wondering whether this is by design or a defective signal. It is annoying for traffic to have to wait 30 seconds for pedestrians when there are none and no car cross traffic as well."
A field inspection revealed a stuck pedestrian button on the southwest corner of the intersection calling the pedestrian crossings inadvertently, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
"This has been fixed. However, during a normal day, the routine plan from 4:30 to 6 p.m. is set to recall the pedestrian signals on each cycle," he said. "The reason for doing so is to aid in moving traffic exiting from the University of Illinois Research Park in the p.m. peak traffic time.
"During the pandemic these traffic volumes are likely lower than during normal time. With the pandemic there are likely locations, such as First & Windsor, where the signal timings may not be optimal for the current pandemic traffic conditions."
Street debris
"Along Curtis Road in Champaign, between Duncan Road and Wynstone Drive (directly south of the Cherry Hills subdivision), the curb and gutter areas along Curtis Road have not been cleared in what must be years. As a result, there are dozens of mounds of debris, some piled up as high as the curb. Who is responsible for the maintenance along this stretch of road?"
Koester said it belongs to the city.
"We do send sweepers around the whole community on a rotational basis. This area was taken care of a few weeks ago," he said.
Bags and rubber bands
"In past columns I know you have said that the plastic bags used in the delivery of The News-Gazette can be recycled at Schnucks and Meijer - or dropped off at the office on Devonshire. I live in rural Champaign County and have a News-Gazette box attached to my mailbox. Is there a reason why I can't periodically leave a small collection of bags and rubber bands in the box for pick-up by the carrier? Are they not re-used by the carriers? Any recycle options for rubber bands — other than the N-G office?"
Bob Cicone Jr., The News-Gazette's circulation director, said he would discourage you from leaving anything in the newspaper tube because it's dark when most carriers deliver their newspapers and they are in a hurry and aren't looking for anything that may be left for them.
Rubber bands are not recyclable or compostable, but many post offices will welcome them as well as some schools who may use them for craft projects.
Plastic bags often can be recycled at retail stores such as Meijer.
And there's always The News-Gazette.
"If the subscriber would like to drop off bags and rubber bands to the office here at 201 Devonshire Drive, Champaign, they can do so and we'll pass them along to the district managers," said Cicone.
Balky ATM
"The ATM at the downtown Urbana Busey Bank has not been reliably dispersing money. We ask a teller why there is no 'Out of Order' sign on it so the customer does not have to sit through the process and then get no money. The teller said that the manager was told not to put a sign on it. Are we missing the logic here?"
Busey's customer care team says the ATM has been repaired.
"In late November, we became aware of an ATM issue at Busey’s Downtown Urbana location that has since been resolved. The ATM is currently functional and operating normally," the bank responded.