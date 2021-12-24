Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 24, 2021
Send Tom holiday wishes by clicking here. (Ask a question for next week, too, while you're at it)
Merry Christmas! Although we've had little ice and snow so far this winter, that seems to be the theme in this week's mailbag: the Ice House, a new hockey arena, snowfall records and the ice skating/Christmas figures decorating the front lawn of the University of Illinois President's House.
But wait there's more to read: State Farm Center noise, H Mart, a new pizza place for north Champaign, interstate highway construction, an old dairy farm in Urbana and Champaign County inmates in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
What happened to the snow?
"Seems like we're overdue for snow. Don't want to jinx us but is that the case?"
I'm bringing back this question (it was asked in the Dec. 10 mailbag) because it appears we've broken the record for the latest first measured snowfall of the season.
Before this year the latest first snowfall was Dec. 19, 2009. But we're well past that date and we still have bupkes.
Furthermore:
— we could break the record for least snow in December. Since 1888 there have been six Decembers (including 2014 and 2015) with just traces of snow reported. But there has never been a month like this one without even a trace.
— so far we have the record for the least amount of snow during the "snow year," which is the period July through June. Champaign-Urbana has received just a trace of snow so far this year. The least snow in a snow year was 1953-54 (6.7 inches). The most snow in a snow year was 1977-78 (67.2 inches).
Ice House update
"Are there still plans to reopen the Ice House?"
Yes there are.
Mary Petry, one of the owners of the bar at 703 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign, said it's in the process of being reopened.
"It's taking a little longer than we expected and we're not sure exactly when. We're hoping to reopen in January," she said.
Co-owner Diane Bennett said they need to reapply for liquor licenses from the city and the state, go through various health and safety inspections and complete repairs after vandalism.
"It was extensive, close to $20,000 in damages," Bennett said. "Between replacing windows and tearing down the shed that had been run into and things like that it was pretty time-consuming and pretty heartbreaking because this is our baby and we've put a lot of time and effort into this building.
"We got through it. We were hoping to open at the end of the year but as time grew closer we decided to open closer to the new year. Then Mary and I both had personal obligations to take care of.
"I'm actually glad we did it this way because I broke my back and I was in the hospital for two weeks. It wouldn't have worked out if we tried to rush it."
COVID wasn't an issue in reopening, she said, "but it is a big scare for any business. We are very concerned about it and how it will impact the community. But we plan on following every public health protocol there is. In terms of employees our old employees have contacted us and say they want to work for us again. Thankfully that doesn't seem to be a huge issue."
Bennett said "a lot of people are excited" about the planned reopening of the Ice House.
"We appreciate and look forward to seeing all of them," she said. "But it's a scary time for businesses. If I had had it my way I would have opened at this time last year but the damage to the building set us back considerably. We sank a considerable amount of money into the building, which in my opinion is one of the prettiest buildings on Prospect Avenue. So we're very, very excited about reopening."
I wrote a few years ago that the Ice House goes back almost a century. According to a review of old city directories, it was first listed in 1927 — during Prohibition — when it was Majors Bros. grocery. By 1934 it had become the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant.
In 1938 — after Prohibition — it became the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern. By the late 1940s it again was a grocery store, the William J. Armstrong food store.
A few years later it went back to serving alcohol and has continued to do so since as Armstrong's Tavern, Jack Strunk's Tavern, Unk and George's Tavern, Van's Pit Stop, Fallon's Ice House and now The Neighbors at the Ice House.
Decorations at President's House
"We’ve been enjoying the decorative lights in front of the president’s house on Florida Avenue. What’s the story behind those? Who designed them, and who puts them up?"
The decorative lights in front of the President's House on Florida Avenue, depicting a festive skating scene and carolers by the "I," were first installed for the 2020 holiday season, said Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen, the wife of UI President Timothy Kileen.
"We were saddened by the inability of the President's Office to hold any events during the first holiday season of COVID and worried about morale, so we wanted to find a way to do something to brighten the spirits in the university and the wider community," she said.
"Dena Bagger, director of special events in the President's Office, selected a set of lighted figures from Temple Lighting Ltd., an Oswego, Ill., company, which together make up this delightful skating party. The President's House grounds worker, Rodney Wood, assisted by Reed Coleman and other UIUC Facilities & Services grounds workers and electricians, install the lights each year.
"We are so happy to see people enjoying the lights — we frequently see people bringing their children to take pictures near the figures, and so hopefully we achieved our intent."
Hockey stadium project
"In the agreement with CORE HOCKEY LLC the MTD just signed, an executive committee will be appointed by staff and the condo developers; Will it usurp the boards authority for the entire project or just phase 1 of the 30 year interest free loans to build the parking garage?"
"The committee doesn't replace any of the decision-making powers of the Board of Trustees," said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. "The intention is to have a structure in place so that design, etc. decisions can be made as the project progresses."
More Meijer?
"When I typed in Meijer stores. Microsoft Bing showed that there are two locations that showed 'Not Opened.' They're at 505 S. Dunlap Ave. Savoy and 2000 N. Neil St. Champaign. Are there future plans for there to be two new stores opening at these addresses?"
Apparently not.
Bruce Knight, Champaign's planning & development director, said he is not aware of any plans by Meijer to build a new store or reconstruct an existing one in the city.
And Savoy Village Administrator Christopher Walton said the village "has not had any contact from Meijer regarding building a store here."
'Official' UI sponsor
"There is a billboard, I think it was near the tracks on State Street, which had the U of I's Block I logo in the top right corner. Does that indicate that this business has some sort of affiliation with the U of I? Does the U of I accept any athletic sponsorships like pro teams (e.g., "the official pizza sponsor of the Fighting Illini)?"
"Yes, the billboard referenced is certainly part of an official marketing partnership with Illinois Athletics," said Luke Reiff of Fighting Illini Sports properties. "We work with corporate partners on a local, statewide, or national level to connect Illini fans to their brands. In some cases these partnerships will include (where appropriate) the use of Fighting Illini logos or an official designation."
Old dairy site in Urbana
"I have a milk bottle tab and the packaging of butter from the dairy barn that, I believe, was once on the corner of Vine Street and Michigan Avenue in Urbana. Can you confirm that? My parents purchased the home in 1960. The name on the milk bottle tab is Green Dairy Farm and the name on the butter carton is The Outlook Dairy. I understand that H.I. Green once owned the property and the farm hands lived in the house. I think the house was built in 1860."
H.I. Green was a prominent — and wealthy — attorney in Urbana, thanks mainly to his association as personal attorney for William McKinley, the builder, utility baron and one-time U.S. senator from Champaign.
Green was born in Danville in 1875, moved to Champaign County and began practicing law in his early 20s. His partnership with McKinley proved to be lucrative and he bought farmland throughout East Central Illinois, including a large section of what then was outside of Urbana.
According to a historic property inventory done in 1985 by the Preservation and Conservation Association, Green had a dairy pasteurizing plant around what is now South Vine Street. His farm extended from Vine Street east to Philo Road.
A house at 1206 S. Vine "was inhabited by various tenants while they tended chickens, cows and farmland," said the PACA survey. The house is believed to have been built around 1860.
Few female athletes listed
"Every Sunday I read 'Illini Legends, Lists, and Lore' and check the birthdays. I have found that the age of male athletes is always listed, but the age of female athletes is almost never listed. Can you find out why?"
Here's your response from Mike Pearson, who writes Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: "Your reader asked why I list ages for males in my birthday section and (most of the time) not females.
"Basically, it stems from a conversation I had with my mother many, many years ago. My Illini Legends, Lists & Lore column (now in year 26) was preceded by a similar piece I did for the Lansing State Journal more than 30 years ago called 'Spartifacts.' It was a Michigan State athletics version of ILLL and had a birthday section as well. Mom was a Lansing State Journal subscriber and advised me that females typically don't like to see their ages publicized for all to see. Men, she said, aren't as vain about that sensitive statistic. I immediately adopted her sage wisdom and since then only list the ages of female athletes if they are active Illini athletes. Over my combined 32-plus years of articles, I've never received a complaint from an individual, male or female."
Champaign County inmates
"How many people does Champaign County send to the state prisons each year? How many people does the Illinois Department of Corrections release to Champaign County each year?"
The most recent available report from the Illinois Department of Corrections (dated June 30, 2019) said that the Illinois prison population at the time included 870 people from Champaign County (out of a total of 39,306).
Champaign County ranked No. 10 among the 102 Illinois counties behind Cook (18,124), Winnebago (1,145), Kane (1,103), Will (1,056), Lake (1,038), Madison (1,022), DuPage (1,009), Peoria (940) and St. Clair (906) counties.
On that same date the Department of Corrections said there were 355 individuals paroled to Champaign County. That was fewer than 12 other counties: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Peoria, St. Clair, Sangamon, Will and Winnebago counties.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that 213 inmates have been transported to the Department of Corrections from the Champaign County Jail so far this year and that nine more inmates have been sentenced and are awaiting transport, "which is based on when IDOC accepts them."
Heuerman said that about 215 inmates had been transferred from the county to IDOC in 2020.
I also looked at the same categories from 10 years earlier (2009) when Illinois' prison population was 45,545. At that time there were 1,146 people from Champaign County in prison, which ranked the county No. 8. There had been 575 individuals paroled to Champaign County, enough to rank No. 11.
Noisy dogs
"Are there any laws for neighborhood barking dogs in Urbana?"
Urbana's municipal code Sec. 4-12. - Disturbing the peace, appears to cover your concern. First, though, either you or a police officer has to notify the person responsible for the dog that it is disturbing your peace.
Here's the wording of the ordinance:
"If a warning in substantially the manner required in the subsection (b) is first provided, then it shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, or keep any animal which makes noise with such frequency, volume, character, or duration as to disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.
"(b) A warning shall mean to make known to the person(s) responsible that one or more person(s) is annoyed or disturbed by the sound being created. A verbal or written warning shall be given to any person(s) whom the person issuing the warning reasonably believes to be the owner, possessor, or keeper of the animal. Such warning may be given by either a police officer or a private citizen and shall be given not greater than ninety (90) days prior to the continuation or reoccurrence of the noise which results in the violation charged."
Missing radio show
"What happened to The Bill Cunningham radio program that had been broadcast Sunday nights on WDWS 1400 AM and 93.9 FM?"
"We are always reviewing our programming lineup for opportunities to bring additional varied programming to our listeners," said Grant Thompson, vice president/general manager with the Champaign Multimedia Group. "We added a couple Bloomberg programs at 6 p.m. 'Sound On' Monday - Friday and 'Business of Sports' on Sunday which moved the very popular Dave Ramsey show into the Sunday Bill Cunningham slot."
Cooperation on gun violence
"In today's paper, 12/16, there is an article about the UI and Champaign partnering on gun violence initiatives. Absent from this is Urbana. Why is that?"
"I was surprised that Urbana wasn't mentioned," said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. "The city of Urbana works closely with the University of Illinois on all public safety and emergency response issues, including gun violence and other crimes that impact students, faculty, staff and visitors.
"We are participating in the Campus-Community Compact to Accelerate Social Justice. The Urbana Police Department also has taken a leadership role in the joint Street Crimes Task Force. The city will explore other ways to collaborate over the next few months as we determine how American Rescue Plan funds will be allocated."
Interstate questions
"Along northbound I-57, just south of I-74, it looks like there is a rather large hole with equipment in it close to the northbound lanes. There seems to be no protection if a vehicle would happen to drive off the road in this area. It seems like a possible dangerous situation.
Second, on Thanksgiving weekend IDOT said construction where possible would be suspended till 12 a.m. on Monday morning unless a emergency. Driving home on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m., I came across workers present and closing a lane on I-74. What was the emergency that required workers out there earlier?
"Third, are they building retention ponds in the middle of I-57? Just north of I-74 there’s a nice lake there which seems like it would be dangerous if a vehicle crashed into the grass median.
"Last fall on Mattis Avenue it looked like the contractor seeded and mulched the dirt before the weather set in for the winter. With so much dirt and mud out there, will that happen again on this project to prevent erosion over the winter? Who pays for that?"
Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation — the person responsible for all IDOT work in a 19-county area of central Illinois — took the time to answer your questions.
"1. The hole you referenced is temporary and is outside the construction clear zone as defined by IDOT safety policies. The contractor has been asked to place additional barrels to delineate the area further. The area will continue to be monitored for safety should conditions change.
"2. Although not an emergency, IDOT did grant a 3-hour variance on this particular contract to allow the contractor to begin work at their normal scheduled time of 9 p.m. and complete a full night's work. This was done to expedite work being completed at night to minimize the number of total nights and to complete temperature sensitive items before temperatures fell. Because of this decision, night paving has been completed before Christmas.
"3. The excavations in the median were made to first install additional hot mix asphalt (HMA) to construct the median run-arounds that are currently in operation. The median run-arounds are needed so that the box culverts can be constructed on the outside driving lane shoulders. In the spring when the outside portions of the culverts are complete, the contractor will switch sides and complete the median portions of the culverts. Backfill of the medians will then be completed, which will eliminate any standing water.
"4. The contractor will be required to stabilize any embankment that will not be disturbed through the winter. With that said, dirt operations are planned to continue to the maximum extent possible. The contractor will be compensated for completing erosion control measures such as permanent seeding, temporary erosion control seeding, ditch checks, silt fence, inlet protections, among others as required by the contract."
State Farm Center noise
"Has anyone at the U of I tested the decibel levels at the State Farm Center when recorded music is playing on the (excessively) loud speakers and the crowd is really into the game? It’s much louder than I remember it being a few years ago. Did they add new speakers with a lot more oomph? It’s a great atmosphere when the crowd is jacked-up and the band is playing, but the uncomfortably loud recorded music makes the game experience much less enjoyable. It’s gotten harder to hear the play-by-play on the radio, too. Just curious to know if the Hall’s max decibel level is within the range that’s safe for human hearing."
Additional speakers were installed on the floor at State Farm Center earlier this year, said Illinois athletics spokesman Kent Brown.
"In fact, on Dec. 11, The News-Gazette published a story that included information about the state-of-the-art SFC sound system featuring Doug Gherna, who runs the system," said Brown. "Doug does monitor the decibel levels, and we do review our in-game experience after each event, making adjustments to the sound level if needed, including the recorded music.
"The men's basketball crowds have provided great energy so far this season. It's great to have fans back in the seats. With Big Ten play continuing in January, we would expect that high energy level to continue."
Drone regulations
"After 10 p.m. on a weeknight, I caught low-flying lights moving straight from left to right out my front windows. They were too close and low to be a small plane landing, and they moved steadily down the end of the street at a height just above standard roof height. Considering it was most likely a drone, could you tell me what are the regulations or rules in our community for flying hobby drones like this in residential neighborhoods, and especially at night when windows are lit up? Other neighbors have mentioned spotting them as well."
There are no local city ordinances in Champaign or Urbana governing the use of drones. And a 2018 state law says that "(n)o unit of local government, including home rule unit, may enact an ordinance or resolution to regulate unmanned aircraft systems."
The Federal Aviation Administration office in Springfield said that all federal aviation regulations regarding drone operation fall under the Code of Federal Regulations found here:
Federal Aviation Regulation all drone operation fall under CFR Part 107.
H Mart
"Is H-Mart still planning on coming to Champaign?"
We asked and got a generic response from H Mart headquarters in Lyndhurst, N.J.
"The opening of the new stores will be updated on the website at https://www.hmart.com/ourstores/. Please keep an eye out for future updates at our official social media (@hmartofficial)," the company said.
H Mart, the leading Asian supermarket chain in the United States, told The News-Gazette in 2018 it planned to build at the former Illini Swallow charter bus company site on Neil Street just south of John Street. But nothing has happened since. The property is still owned by the same entity, a real estate company in Whitestone, N.Y.
North Prospect strip mall
"The strip mall on North Prospect Avenue that runs from Lowe's to Target seems to have filled all of its vacancies except one. Are there plans for that last storefront?"
Champaign's building safety division has issued a building permit for a Little Caesars Pizza at 2018 N. Prospect Ave.
Shoe mystery
"On Randolph Street, just south of Springfield, there's a pair of shoes hanging from the power lines overhead. They've been there for months. Who can get these removed? I believe this is a symbol of gang activity as well."
It's not a power line. It's a communication line, either phone or cable.
As for being a sign of gang activity, that's not likely. Those beat-up shoes appear to be either old sneakers or orthopedic shoes. The fact-checking website, snopes.com, says there's no singular reason shoes are tossed over utility lines.
"Perhaps the answer lies within each of us, shoe-slinger and non-shoe-slinger alike. We are a determinedly decorative society. At Christmas and Halloween, on Easter and the 4th of July, many of us feel compelled to doll up houses, windows, and lawns with all manner of objects and lights. Some call this folk art. Others will tell you it has to do with the human need for self-expression," said Snopes.
"Slinging shoes over a power line could be no more than us letting that side of ourselves run riot. Then again, the whole thing could be merely an invented tradition, with people doing it because they see others doing it."