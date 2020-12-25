Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 25, 2020
Merry Christmas from the mailbag staff which this week answers questions about decorated Christmas trees along the highway in Tolono, a shelter within Busey Woods in Urbana, the future of a vacant nursing home in Champaign and a 10-acre plot on the University of Illinois farms that will have a "spidercam" to watch plants grow.
Also, more on illegal parking in Campustown, the origin of Five Points, much-valued IDOT bicycle route maps, the darkened dome of Foellinger Auditorium and a suggestion that Illinois basketball should go back to Kenney Gym or Huff Hall.
Roadside decorations
"Driving north on U.S. 45 out of Tolono I recently noticed several trees between the road and railroad tracks have been decked out with Christmas ornaments and garland. Any idea who, or which organization, undertook this endeavor?"
Rena Anderson, administrative secretary for the village of Tolono, has your answer: "I had to contact the big guy himself at the North Pole for this question. Santa would only tell me that they are his merry Christmas helpers and that they wish to remain anonymous. They enjoy spreading Christmas cheer to everyone that passes; to brighten their day and lighten their hearts.
"I did speak with these helpers briefly and they wanted to pass on that they wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!"
Anderson said this is not the first year the decorations have been draped on the roadside trees.
"They indicated that they had been decorating the last few years bringing Christmas joy to everyone that passes by," she said. "It is a tradition they hope to continue for many years to come."
Packed fitness centers
"Just wanted to say Merry Christmas first. What I'm wondering about is why a lot of local gyms seem packed even tho the restaurants and churches are following COVID restrictions. It seems quite a bit wrong how packed these places are for how close people are in these places to being super spreaders of COVID."
Merry Christmas to you, too. Under Illinois' Tier 3 mitigations (all parts of the state have been under Tier 3 since Nov. 20) fitness centers and gyms are allowed to operate but only at 25 percent capacity with no indoor classes and with face coverings worn.
About a week ago Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged that some restrictions could be lifted after the holidays in areas like Region 6 (East Central Illinois) where numbers have improved.
"It's certainly our intention as we get through these holidays to begin to look at, you know, without having holidays ahead, right after the New Year to get to reducing the tiers for various of our regions," he said.
Busey Woods structure
"What's the story on the recently built, then demolished, tepees and wigwam not far from the path in Busey Woods?"
"Over the many years that I have worked at the (Urbana Park District) we have had many people constructing wooden forts, homeless shelters, lean-tos and other temporary structures in many of the parks and natural areas," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the park district. "This built-works was reported to our staff as well. We typically remove the structures as they are reported to us to restore the parks and natural areas."
He said the park district has hosted programs in the past that add temporary structures as part of a program.
"These are always removed at the end of the program period and the area is restored to maintain it as a natural area," he noted.
High above the prairie
"What are the new four white 150-foot tall poles placed on the corners of a square in the UI field south of Race Street between Curtis Road and Old Church Street?"
"The four steel towers are a part of a cable-rigged camera system for field-scale phenotyping to be used by the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) team at the university," said Steve Breitwieser of the UI's Facilities & Service. "The towers are approximately 150 feet tall and will support a 'spidercam' conveyor system (similar to skycam/Madden-view used during televised football games) for a hyperspectral imaging camera.
"The setup will provide various ways to measure the attributes of plants growing in the 10-acre plot on the east side of South Race Street. The project is expected to be substantially completed next year. The future research will take place at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. More information about RIPE, an international research project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, and U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, is at https://ripe.illinois.edu/."
Foellinger dome lights
"I love seeing and photographing the lights atop Foellinger Auditorium illuminated in the winter. I heard they came on once or twice this year, but check almost nightly and never seem to catch them. Any idea when they'll be turned on next — or what schedule they follow?"
Typically, the Foellinger Auditorium dome lights are illuminated when events occur in the facility or for campuswide celebrations such as Commencement or Homecoming, said Breitwieser.
"There is no schedule for the lights," he said. "A lack of events at the facility this year due to COVID-19 guidelines is a possible factor as to why the LED fixtures haven’t been used as frequently."
Substitute home for Illinois basketball?
"Given that there are no fans in any Big Ten basketball games, it's really irrelevant where the game is played. Is there any thought to playing a home game on campus anywhere other than the State Farm Center? I immediately thought of both Huff and Kenney Gym, where the teams played years ago."
Given that $170 million was spent to remodel the State Farm Center recently, why would players, coaches and staff want to play in buildings that are 130 or 95 years old and that have inferior locker rooms and other facilities?
Here's what Kent Brown, Illinois' associate athletic director for media relations said: "There was no discussion on moving games from State Farm Center. We feel the building is the best of its kind and allows top amenities for the teams and staff who are working games.
"In addition, SFC is equipped to handle all the television and streaming requirements for the men's and women's games this season so that fans watching from home have the best experience possible. As much as we appreciate the history and tradition that Huff and Kenney Gyms represent, neither is set up to host basketball games like State Farm Center."
Urbana's Five Points
"Why is the intersection of University, Cunningham, and Vine in Urbana called 'Five Points?' Is Courtesy Road a remnant of a fifth intersecting road?"
Yes, and thanks for this question which gives me a chance to plagiarize from myself. From the Nov. 23, 2018 mailbag:
"It was 50 years ago, in the fall of 1968, that condemnation proceedings got under way to revamp the crazy alignment of the intersection of University Avenue and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, also known as Five Points.
"The fifth point in the intersection, as you can see in the 1958 aerial photo provided by the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library, was a short nub of Cunningham Avenue (Courtesy Road) that ran from the intersection southwest to Broadway Avenue.
"The original pavement is still there, in fact, on private property.
"The photo from the historical archives shows all kinds of features of downtown Urbana that are no longer there: a grain elevator on the east side of Broadway, Champaign-Urbana's first McDonald's at the northeast corner of University and Cunningham, the Elmwood Bowl on the west side of Cunningham north of Five Points (now an Arby's), Urbana's old heating plant and smokestack on Water Street (now the civic center), the old city hall at Broadway and Elm and the houses and businesses that preceded the Lincoln Square Shopping Center."
IDOT bicycle route maps
"In 2011 or 2012, I acquired a fabulous bike map for Champaign County and the surrounding counties. It was published by the Illinois Department of Transportation in 2011. It shows all the county roads in Champaign, Douglas, Vermilion, Piatt and McLean counties. And it uses color-coding to rate the safety of all the roads. IDOT apparently stopped printing these maps several years ago, and just a few weeks ago it took down the PDF links for the maps from their website. I’ve referred several cyclists to the PDF versions of the maps over the years. And now they’re having trouble figuring out routes for their weekend rides. Do you know why IDOT decided first to stop printing these maps and then to remove them from their website?"
Here's some good news to end the year from Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation:
"The Bicycle Level Of Service (BLOS) — (color coding to rate safety of roads) maps are still on the website, by county, here.
"You can also order copies of the printed bike maps on the same website.
They include the BLOS on them as well."
Campustown congestion, again
"What government entity is responsible for enforcing the new no parking signs on Green Street in Champaign's Campustown? I'm glad to see delivery drivers no longer parking in the main drive lanes of the road, but I don't understand why they are allowed to park in the turn lane at an intersection. I understand we are in the midst of a pandemic, but these drivers could surely walk 20 or 30 more feet and not park blocking the turn lanes at Fourth Street, Sixth Street or Wright Street. I'll concede that mid block may not be an issue.
and
"Cars continue to park in the median on Green Street illegally in Campustown. What can be done to stop this? I've never seen the police ticketing any of them."
"This is an area that has been a headache for drivers and the police alike for several years now," said University of Illinois Police spokesman Pat Wade. "This semester, it became even a bigger issue because there were a number of motor vehicle thefts in that area.
"Drivers were leaving their vehicle running and unlocked in the roadway while they ran into a shop or restaurant to grab something. You just cannot do that, as it makes the vehicle way too easy of a target for a thief."
Wade said University police officers write tickets "for some of the more egregious offenses, like if someone has ignored repeated warnings or left their vehicle in a place that is completely blocking traffic.
"Aside from those, our officers spend a significant amount of time shooing people away when they've parked in that center lane. There's a good example of this in a one-hour live ride-along we did with Sgt. Michelle Schroeder a few weeks ago. You can find that video on the University of Illinois Police Facebook page.
"We do enforcement campaigns occasionally when we notice it's getting really bad, but even that just reduces the issue and does not eliminate it entirely. This certainly is not the only traffic challenge in the Campustown area, and traffic conflicts can lead to serious injuries. That's why UIPD spends a lot of time doing traffic education and enforcement.
"Our best advice is to avoid campus entirely when you are able. I know that University Avenue and Windsor Road tend to get me across town a lot faster and without the traffic headaches."
'Scary' trees
"The trees in front to the La Quinta hotel by the mall in Champaign are a scary mess. What happened to them? Why didn't the city just cut them down to the trunk?"
The three trees are not on city property, said Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department. The property at 1900 Center Drive, Champaign, is owned by Diya Capital Investments of Wylie, Texas.
Closed nursing home
"What is happening with the empty nursing home on Mattis near Devonshire? There are a bunch of chairs clustered by the front door and an upholstered chair outside in the open by the door on the left hand side of the building. Who is responsible for taking care of the structure? Are there any plans for its future?"
The property is under contract to be sold, said Erik Moscovitch, a project manager for Altitude Health Services, which operated the Champaign Rehabilitation Center at 1915 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign.
"What the future owners have planned for it I don't know," he said.
"The people who were there have the right to choose where they get to go. We gave everyone options. Some decided to go to places that were more appropriate, meaning if they had more mental issues," he said. "I believe that out of the 45 residents about 30 of them decided to go to the University Rehabilitation Center (the old Champaign County Nursing Home also owned by Evanston-based Altitude), where a good portion of the staff went as well."
Rubber bands and plastic bags
Here's some advice from former News-Gazette carrier Dave Rudins regarding last week's question about what customers can do with rubber bands and plastic bags:
"I'm writing this in response to the readers inquiry regarding News-Gazette bags and rubber bands. I used to deliver The News-Gazette in Tuscola until knee surgery stopped me last October. As a carrier, one of the first things I did was to leave a note for each customer with my contact information ... address, phone number and email. I also let them know that if they wanted to leave me their bags and rubber bands I would gladly take them. Most of the bags and bands were reusable, and most of my customers were more than happy to leave them for me, usually on a weekly or monthly basis. I also had quite a few stops that were tube deliveries. My suggestion would be for the customer(s) to contact the carrier and maybe let them ask if they would like them saved and let them know when they would be available for a pick up."
Abandoned homes?
"There are some abandoned condos in the 2200 block of South Duncan. Can anyone do anything about them?"
The property is within the jurisdiction of Champaign County so we asked county Zoning Administrator John Hall.
"The buildings do look unoccupied but seem to be well cared for. The lawn is being maintained. The split-rail fence has partially fallen down but the property still looks good," said Hall. "Being unoccupied is not actually a violation especially when the property is maintained as well as this."