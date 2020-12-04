Questions for Tom? Just click here
What is the proper term for residents of Champaign and Urbana? It turns out it's whatever sounds best, which is nothing. Champaignites? Urbanans?
This week's mailbag also has the charming story of the origin of the lighted Christmas trees in Champaign's Greencroft neighborhood, details about the new security fence around Danville's VA medical center, a lament about partisan politics in Champaign County, sad news about car seat safety checks, no news yet about the former Savoy 16 theaters and more information about the historic course of the Boneyard Creek.
Front yard Christmas trees
"Can you find out the story behind the white light Christmas trees (actually a center post with white lights taking the shape of a tree) that are popping up in yards across central and south Champaign? I noticed it last year on Waverly, Armory and Country Lane but this year they are spreading. I love the idea but it has to be coordinated ... right?"
The illuminated front yard Christmas tree idea started several years ago with Patrick and Amy Rouse, who organized a neighborhood project.
Actually, it started several years earlier in Oakwood with the work of Amy Rouse's father.
"We started doing the trees in Greencroft five or six years ago," said Patrick Rouse, who lives on Greencroft Drive. "Amy’s father, Gary Ludwig, started this same tradition in Oakwood many, many years ago. He passed along his sense of community to Amy. She convinced me in moment of weakness to start the same tradition and it's grown over the years. She takes care of orders from the neighbors and orders all of the materials. Then we have a group of five or six guys in the neighborhood on the Saturday after Thanksgiving that go around and put them up.
"It’s a great opportunity to see all of the neighbors and creates a sense of community around Christmas time. We strictly limit our trees to Greencroft. The Waverly folks started doing it last year I think."
Amy Rouse said the simplicity of the "trees," a single metal pole, some wire and tiny lights, is a tribute to her late father.
"The template is a Gary Ludwig special - simple and easy to store," she said. "My dad loved life, his family, friends and loved his community. He was always looking for a way to make things better in his community. That is where the vision for the trees came from.
"If you drive down the main street (Oakwood Street) the street is lined with these trees and it is a pretty cool sight. My mom still lives in Oakwood and still puts her trees up. Oakwood is a small town so your neighbors are your friends and just like family. So once he started it and got his friends/neighbors to do it — it took off through town!
"People joke I married my father as Patrick has the same love for life and his community. When we started it in our neighborhood here in Champaign, it just became a thing where he was out helping everyone put their trees up. Now it has become a 'thing' with a handful of neighbors pitching in to go around the neighborhood to set it all up. Especially in this crazy year of 2020, we are loving giving the template out to other neighborhoods to carry on the love of community.
"My dad always said this time of the year 'there is a reason for the season' so when it was 28 degrees out last Saturday morning — I looked at my husband and said the same thing ... he nodded, smiled and took off with the neighbors for the day! The added blessing this year was all my dad's grandsons were in the neighborhood helping get the trees up too."
Candlestick Lane
"When will Candlestick Lane open this year?"
As is the custom it will open at 5 p.m. Dec. 12, the second Saturday of December.
The tradition of Candlestick Lane — held along Grant Place and a few surrounding streets in east Urbana — goes back to 1963 when Illinois Power Co. sponsored a lighting contest. Grant Place won a $100 prize, which residents used to buy lighted candlestick ornaments for the front of each home
Partisan county elections
"Sad to see (Champaign County Circuit Clerk) Katie Blakeman have to clean out her office because she had an 'R' next to her name on November’s ballot. Has there been any serious talk about rewriting the rules so that races like coroner and circuit clerk aren’t partisan? If the mayor of Champaign can be non-partisan, shouldn’t the county treasurer? Is this a cause any of our local state legislators would take on?"
This not likely a cause that state legislators — who generally are very partisan and are elected on a partisan basis — will take on. They have had the opportunity for decades and haven't acted to change Illinois law.
Take for example legislation introduced in 2010 by former state Sen. John Millner, R-Elmhurst. It would have provided for the non-partisan election of state's attorneys, sheriffs and all circuit, appellate and Supreme Court judges in Illinois. Millner couldn't get a single co-sponsor for his legislation that didn't even get a committee hearing.
There are only eight states, including Wisconsin, where all county officers are elected on a non-partisan basis, according to a 2007 study by the National Association of Counties. The rest either have some sort of a blend (some offices are partisan, some are not) or counties could decide on their own.
But the majority of states, like Illinois, have partisan county elections, even for offices like circuit clerk that have nothing to do with political parties.
The best we can do in Champaign County and Illinois is to have candidates who run as independents. And the record in recent elections has been discouraging.
In 2018 Cathy Emanuel ran as an independent for the county board in District 4 and lost to Republican Jim McGuire, 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent.
In 2010 Jerommie Smith ran for sheriff as an independent against Republican Dan Walsh and got less than 15 percent of the vote.
In 2012 John Hartman of Edwardsville ran for Congress in the 13th District and got just 7percent in a three-way race that included Republican Rodney Davis and Democrat David Gill.
West Champaign construction
"Monday 11-30 there was a construction trailer put on Snead Drive in the Legends subdivision. Empty field right now. Do you know what is getting built there?"
Champaign's building safety division has a new building permit under review for 4201 Nicklaus Drive, said Randy Smith, building safety supervisor for the city.
The permit is for Fisher National Bank.
Child safety seat checks
"Is there anyplace in town that does car seat safety checks?"
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Urbana Fire Department used to offer the service but no longer do. As of now there is no place in the community to get a child seat safety check.
"Unfortunately, Champaign-Urbana Public Health is not currently offering seat checks due to safety measures and staffing issues," said Lisa Martinez of the health district. "We will re-evaluate the situation after the pandemic. We know it has been difficult for parents and we want all children to be safe through all of this.
"We recommend parents view videos from the car seat manufactures. They can also view videos on the Safe Kids Worldwide website."
Champaigners, Urbanites?
"Is there a demonym for citizens of Champaign, Urbana and other area towns? For example, citizens of Illinois are Illinoisans, citizens of Chicago are Chicagoans, citizens of Paris are Parisians, etc."
I consulted Dennis Baron, an author and professor emeritus of English at the University of Illinois. Here's his advice: "No name that really sticks out, so yes, whatever sounds best to you. Not just because it’s a double-barreled pair of towns, like Minneapolis-St. Paul, but I think that’s a contributing factor.
"Some names just don’t lend themselves to it: Naples > Neapolitans, yes, but Minneapolis > Minneapolitans? I don’t think so, except jokingly. Urbana > Urbanites? Take a look around. Just try to stay away from Shampoo-Bananans, I guess.
"Remember, too, that the residents of Tangiers are Tangerines. Sounds fine to them, but ..."
Savoy 16 activity
"I live by Savoy 16 movie theatre and have recently noticed that there have been people inside. Do you know if they are working on selling the theatre? Tearing it down? or reopening once COVID is ... calmer?"
The Savoy 16 was a leased theater location and was not acquired when GQT Movies purchased Goodrich Quality Theaters out of bankruptcy in July, said Jake McSparin, vice president of operations for GQT Movies. He said the theater building is owned by EPR Properties of Kansas City. It owns 180 theater properties in 36 states.
EPR has not responded to inquiries.
"Reopening the movie theater with IMAX is a high priority for Savoy and we are continuing to pursue all avenues and interest," said Savoy Mayor Joan Dykstra. "There are no other updates at this time but I remain optimistic."
More on the Boneyard's course
Professor Bruce Rhoads of the University of Illinois Department of Geography and Geographic Information Science offers some more information about the original course of Champaign-Urbana's Boneyard Creek:
"Saw the mailbag feature on the area’s watercourses including the Boneyard Creek in the paper this morning. I have done quite a bit of research on this issue over the years. The best information source for determining the original extent of streams in the state is the General Land Office Survey Records and accompanying Federal Township Plats showing mapped information recorded by the surveyors, including the location of streams (click here).
"The surveys were conducted in Illinois in the early 1800s as part of the original Township and Range system based on Meridians and Base Lines that constitutes the rectangular grid we are all familiar with here in the Midwest (e.g. roads laid out in a grid). When surveyors encountered streams during surveys to lay out the grid, they were instructed to record the locations of the watercourses they crossed. Maps, known as plats, were then produced showing the surveyed grid, as well as courses of streams and some other natural features (such as the location of prairie and timber).
"Although the information is not a precise scientific inventory of streams, it is the best information available from prior to colonial settlement for most of the state. It can be used to evaluate how much stream systems have changed from prior to settlement to now (see attached paper).
"The plats for the area that is now Urbana based on surveys around 1820 (before settlement) do indeed show a watercourse extending west from the Saline Branch of the Salt Fork River (see 'boneyard maps' attached). This stream would be what we now call the Boneyard Creek.
"The original plat, certified in 1821, shows that it extends through sections 8 and 17 of T19N R9E. This indeed is where the Boneyard is today. The west edge of section 17 would be Lincoln Avenue, so it made it at least that far east. The recertified map of the 1850s (but based on the original survey) shows it extending beyond section 17 into section 18, which would be the main part of campus between the Union and Grainger Library. (I have annotated the plats to point out the Boneyard and Saline Branch). Because surveyors only recorded the stream at section lines (i.e. the boundaries between sections), extensions beyond these lines involved cartographic license (like the 1850s extension into section 18).
"It does seem likely though that a stream did exist in the area of what is now the U of I campus. The stream is not recorded as leaving section 18 on either plat as it does now to the north at Scott Park, so it probably originated near what is now the campus."
New fencing at Danville VA
"What is the story behind the huge security fence being built around Danville's VA Hospital property? What is the cost? Are all VA's doing this?"
"VA Illiana is constructing a campus perimeter fence to comply with the VA Physical Security Design Manual for VA mission critical facilities requirements," said Melissa Spady, a spokeswoman for the VA Illiana Health Care System. "All VA facilities are considered mission critical. VA Illiana’s fencing project consists of installing fencing around the entire perimeter of the Danville campus. The project also includes vehicle and pedestrian gates for access control and a traffic control guard house near the main campus entrance for utilization during high security events. The project was paid for utilizing fiscal year 2019 non-recurring maintenance funds."
Solar farm construction debris
"The new solar power grid under construction at First Street and Curtis Road has construction trash strewn all over it. Is the dumpster being brought in at the end of the job? I hope it's not a reflection of the quality of the work being done on the site. I wouldn't hire them to work for me."
University of Illinois Facilities & Services Management Engineer Sushanth Girini, who is responsible for the campus-level management of the new solar farm, responded: "During November the project had doubled the crew doing the panel installation, so there was an accumulation of boxes and packing material. Due to heavy winds last week, they got spread across the site. We have trucks coming in Tuesday and Wednesday to remove all the trash on the west side of the farm. Cleaning on site is continually in progress.
"At Facilities & Services, job site safety and keeping a tidy work site is important to us in every project, including the Solar Farm. In this particular one, we are also partnering with the vendor to collect and process all the materials so everything that can be recycled does get recycled. Nearly 90 percent of all the packaging and installation related materials will be recycled through this collaboration with F&S and Sol Systems. Recyclable items from the Solar Farm 2.0 construction include cardboard, scrap metal, wooden pallets, and other construction and demolition materials."
Police 'clearance rates'
"Do any of the local police departments post their clearance rates for different categories of reported crimes? If not, how would one find out this information?"
"Police departments are required to report certain crime statistics through the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program, including part 1 crimes, which helps indicate the frequency of crimes," said Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich. "The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program would be a good place to begin researching general trends in crime and reported crime rate data.
"As an agency, we monitor the status of cases and trends in crime but do not track or publicly post clearance rate data, which can be difficult to accurately calculate due to a number of factors."