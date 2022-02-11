Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 11, 2022
Questions this week about changes at the southwest corner of I-74 and Neil Street, dozens of shipping containers outside the Champaign Meijer store, city-provided snow removal on sidewalks, developments in Rantoul, truck driver training, tough times for Golden Corral, advice on long-term mask-wearing and how safe are those live-TV stormtrackers.
Shipping containers
"There are a lot full of shipping containers by the Meijer store on North Prospect Avenue. Why?"
The Champaign store is about to undergo a major, six-month-long remodeling project. I counted at least 50 shipping containers in the lot south of the store that contain tools, equipment, supplies and construction materials.
Randy Smith, Champaign's building safety supervisor, said the city is reviewing plans for the Meijer store that are described as "a brand refresh."
Entryway to Champaign
"I have lived in Champaign for about 30 years now and for most of that time, the main entrance to our beautiful city at I-74 and Neil Street has been anything but beautiful. You could say it’s just plain ugly. First, there was a dilapidated hotel there for many, many years and now an empty, most time unkempt lot. Most of us have lost hope that any kind of business will ever come there. My question is why can’t the city go into an agreement with the owner to lease the land to the park service in exchange the city and park service would take over the upkeep and maintenance? "
Too late. The nearly 4-acre property at 1505 N. Neil St. was purchased last August by the Quiktrip Corp. of Tulsa, Okla. for $1.3 million.
Originally it was the home of Champaign-Urbana's first Holiday Inn, opened in 1961.
QuikTrip is working on plans for a new gas station and convenience store at the site, said Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.
"We have been in discussions with them about their plans for some time and they are in for a building permit. Given that, the suggestions from your reader are not practical," said Knight.
The city's Neil Street Corridor Plan includes beautification and wayfinding strategy recommendations, Knight noted.
"While not as grand as your readers' ideas we believe they would help make the corridor a much more welcoming entrance to our community," he said. "The challenge is that IDOT controls the right of way of Neil Street to Edgebrook Drive so we need to work with them to get some of this done. That and the impact of the pandemic on our budget has slowed implementation."
Golden Corral & Carle at the Fields?
"Why does Carle at The Fields not contact Golden Corral and have them build and open a restaurant at the Fields. It is directly off the interstate and east access for many."
Shannon Collins, who handles commercial properties for Green Street Realty — the developer at Carle at the Fields — said she'll keep your idea in mind.
But for those unaware of it, the pandemic has created severe problems for restaurant owner-operators, particularly at buffet-style restaurants like Golden Corral.
In 2018 — the year that a building permit for a Champaign Golden Corral was issued — there were 489 GCs operating in the United States. Now there are 360.
Nation's Restaurant News reported about the downturn in December. Of the restaurants closed about 40 have remodeling and reopening plans, said Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral.
“As all the dust settle, we've probably have lost 80 restaurants at a minimum,” said Trenary. “Some of them were at the end of their lease and just chose not to renew. … We didn't lose many franchisees, we just lost individual restaurants and we had some reorganization.”
“COVID just devastated our business, as it did the entire industry,” said Trenary.
City-provided sidewalk clearing
"We were driving last night on Bradley Avenue and noticed that since the sidewalks weren’t cleared, several people were making do by walking in the street. It was pretty dangerous, especially after dark and with the snow and ice. Which streets are priorities for sidewalk plowing? This neighborhood seems especially worthy for pedestrian assistance, since car ownership around here is lower than other parts of the city."
The city of Champaign does not clear any sidewalks that are not adjacent to city-owned property, said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department.
"It is up to property owners or tenants to clear the sidewalks adjacent to their property. Snow removal from sidewalks is encouraged by all residents and business owners throughout the city of Champaign," he said. "The only areas in Champaign that have snow removal requirements are in the Downtown, Midtown, and Campustown areas, when the sidewalk snow removal ordinance is activated."
Koester said he is not aware of any area communities that clear all municipal sidewalks, although he did find examples in Minnesota, New York, and Vermont.
In Rochester, N.Y., for example, it is a property owner's responsibility to remove snow from sidewalks in front of their property. But the city clears snow during larger storms.
"The city of Rochester provides supplemental service to help property owners clear their sidewalks during a substantial winter storm. The city plows sidewalks when 4 inches of new snow has accumulated. Property owners are responsible to remove any remaining snow and ice," says a notice on Rochester's website.
"The city plows 878 miles of sidewalks," according to the website. "These miles are divided into distinct sidewalk plow runs of approximately 15 miles. Each sidewalk plow run takes about five hours to complete."
Average annual snowfall in Rochester is 77 inches; it's about 23 inches in Champaign.
Snowy curb cuts
"Businesses in downtown Champaign have done a great job in clearing their sidewalks after the most recent snowstorm. However, the curb ramps leading to crosswalks haven't been cleared and some are very dangerous. Who's responsible for clearing snow from the curbs?"
Champaign's sidewalk snow removal ordinance in the city code states "if an owner or tenant has property at the corner location, they are also responsible for removing the snow, ice, sleet, or freezing rain from the accessible ramps so that access is provided from block to block,” said Kris Koester of the city's public works department.
Left-turn lanes to nowhere
"On U.S. 45 between Savoy and Tolono, approximately a half-mile south of Monticello Road, there are two left-turn lanes but no east/west road to turn onto. What was the reasoning for the design of this section of the highway?"
"When U.S. Route 45 was expanded to a 4-lane divided highway in 1995-1997, the engineers at the time planned on half-mile access spacing unless there was pre-existing access points," said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The northbound left turn was constructed to a field entrance on the west side of U.S. Route 45.
"While providing the northbound left turn lane into the field entrance, a southbound left turn lane was also constructed for consistency and future expansion to the east."
Olympian exit
"I was wondering when the Olympian Drive exit on I-57 was opened."
"The Olympian Drive interchange on I-57 was originally opened on Nov. 1, 1989," said Garnett.
Rantoul improvements
"There was great fanfare when Rantoul opened the new Family Sports Complex. Many events have been held with hundreds of teams and thousands of participants. There have been announcement of future hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. An old hotel was torn down and a gas station has been closed. There is a great miniature golf facility that was built, but that is it. Is there any update on when any more business will break ground?"
"We anticipate this spring and summer to be busy," said Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer. "We know at least one hotel will break ground this spring, with the potential for a second hotel to begin development.
"We know there will be a national coffee franchise breaking ground as soon as the weather turns, and a three-plex building next to it constructed at the same time. There are additional interested parties in building nearby, but one 'hold up' has been the fear of staffing issues once completed, so some potential developments have chosen to wait until later in the spring or early summer to ensure appropriate staffing will be available to open."
Eisenhauer said most of the development but not all of it will occur on the village's west side.
"We agree the 'build up' has been slower than we had hoped, but COVID has been a significant factor (and in some ways, still is) in those delays, but we are excited about the dirt-moving we will see very shortly," he said.
Eisenhauer said the first event at the complex this year is scheduled for March 4.
Safe semi drivers
"With all the semi incidents on the highway this week, I am wondering if semi drivers are trained as well as they used to be. I remember in the past they were considered the safest drivers on the road. More than one time I was alerted to slow down for an upcoming slick patch or ice covered bridge by a semi's actions. Do they still communicate with one another?"
"This is a great question," said Justin Price of the 160 Driving Academy, a truck driving school affiliated with Parkland College in Champaign. "On Feb. 7 new Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) rules took effect. This means that currently, individuals who are actively pursuing a (commercial driver's license) must attend a federally accredited school such as 160 Driving Academy. Last year, roughly 200,000 drivers nationwide attained a CDL independently.
"In other words, as long as they had: passed the permit test, acquired a DOT medical card, and had access to a truck, they could take the CDL exam on their own.
"Without attending a professional training program, some of these drivers are believed to be more likely to display unsafe habits, which is why the (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) changed the rules this week. It is our hope that with mandatory professional training nationwide, the amount of unsafe actions will greatly diminish.
"Regardless I do believe that overall, truck drivers are still the safest drivers on the road. I also know that truck drivers are indeed communicating, and essentially navigating, whenever there is trouble on the roads. However, with new technologies, the frequency of citizens band radio chatter has diminished, and drivers often rely on blanket weather statements, rather than feedback from 'The Queens and Kings of the Right Lane.'"
Price said that with the new federally mandated rules and safety being highlighted, "I believe that we will see a downward trend in the amount of tractor-trailer accidents that we see on a year by year basis."
Stormtrackers safety
"Is it safe for WCIA-TV Stormtrackers to be driving at the same time they are reporting the weather? I assume it has to be legal or they wouldn't do it, but it just does not seem to be safe."
"Our meteorologists are well-trained on operating the Stormtracker vehicle in all weather conditions and the Stormtracker was specifically designed for ease of use during vehicle operation," said Peter Barrett, production manager at WCIA. "Secondly, research shows that if you tell viewers that the roads are bad and they should stay in, it’s much less effective than showing viewers the roads are bad.
"So we believe giving audience an eyewitness account of what the conditions truly are is ultimately a lifesaver."
Clothing allowance
"I would like to know if the news persons on WCIA-TV furnish their own wardrobe or if they have a supply of clothing there at the station. The new newsman in the morning has great taste in suits and ties."
WCIA does not share employee contracts, said Barrett.
Paul Cicchini, a former anchor at WCIA and at WMBD in Peoria, said that he was "given a stipend that could be used on clothing or makeup." Cicchini, who now works for the Illinois Department of Labor, said that at larger TV news operations "they have makeup people and your compensation is expected to also cover clothing."
Dial down the thermostat
"What is the lowest temperature you can set your heat to when gone for an extended period of time in the winter?"
"We usually recommend 60 degrees because if the heat were to go out the temperature can drop pretty quickly," said Kody Haas of Dogtown Heating, Air and Plumbing. "Most people will say around 55 degrees so it just is a personal preference in that range to be safe."
Long-term mask wearing?
"Like many, I was unsettled to hear the news that masks will no longer be required in indoor places later this month. I feel like wearing a mask is such a small price to pay for limiting the spread of COVID and other airborne germs. Although state and national experts may have their opinions, one voice I really trust is Julie Pryde. Given our local situation, what would her recommendation be? My young child would like to continue wearing his mask at school long-term. Would there be any downside risk if he wore his for the next 5-10 years (second grade now) to protect himself and our family?"
Here's what Julie Pryde, administrator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, advises:
"The mask mandate will be lifted, but it is very likely that many people will continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings. Schools, healthcare settings, and long term care will not have the mask mandate lifted at the end of the month.
"CUPHD will start reporting when there are high levels of transmission in our community to help assist people in their decision-making. I know that masks not only helped prevent me from getting COVID during the past two years, but it also help prevent colds and other viruses that are so common in winter months.
"I am not aware of any medical contraindications for continued mask wearing for extended periods of time. You can check with your child's healthcare provider for their specific situation."
International Prep
"I have a question regarding the construction at the International Prep Academy. There is a berm in the back and also fencing around the construction site. Is this berm going to be removed once construction is complete and a more quality fencing installed?"
"The berm behind the school is a temporary stockpile of soil that will be used to bring the site to finish grade," said Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for the Champaign school district. "The location of the berm will be restored to its original condition upon completion of the project. The temporary site fencing is for safety during construction only."
The design for the school property shows 75 feet of 8-foot-tall black vinyl coated chain link fencing on the southwestern section of the property between the parking lot and a detention basin.