Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 18, 2022
Send Tom your questions right here
Questions this week on censuring city council members, clearing bus stops of snow, charging electric vehicles, replacing Alexander's Steakhouse and eliminating emergency snow routes.
Also, a rebuilt pond at a local forest preserve, the annual cost of juries in Champaign County, Champaign Police stops and why an idea for jail work crews won't work.
Middle Fork preserve pond
"They're redoing the one lake at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in northeastern Champaign County. What did they do with the fish that were in there? How many fish did they remove and what size were some of the bigger fish?"
"The fishery in Willow Pond had been declining for years, and improving habitat for fish is one of the reasons we are rehabilitating the pond," said Mike Daab, deputy director for planning and development at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. "When the pond was drained in January, we saw mostly redear sunfish in the 2- to 3-inch size, and these were consumed by the local wildlife. We consulted Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff on pond design before finalizing our plans, and, as a result, we added some depth beyond the original design.
"IDNR fisheries biologists will be helping us to stock and manage the fishery once the pond is full again. The project is very dependent on weather, but at this point we expect the construction to be complete by early summer.
"The filling of the pond will be dependent on precipitation in the watershed after construction. Staff will be working to install native plants along much of the shoreline, and a call for volunteer help is expected when construction is complete and the planting can begin."
Future of Alexander's building
"Do you think they will demolish the Alexander's Steakhouse building now that they've closed for good? I've always liked the look of it."
Colten Allen, whose Allen Family Investments LLC owns the property, said he hopes the building remains a restaurant.
"I do not intend to tear it down," he said. "I hope it reopens as a restaurant, run either by my self or someone else."
No emergency snow routes
"Did the city of Champaign get rid of all of its snow routes, the routes that prohibit on-street parking after a certain amount of snow?"
The emergency snow routes were repealed from City Code in October 2015 as part of Council Bill 2015-185, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
"They had not been activated after two inches of snow in the 10 years prior to that," said Koester. "City Code (Section 33-51(a)) still gives the city manager the authority to prohibit parking on any city street, as needed. This authority could be used in the future, after a major snow event, to assist with the removal of snow."
Snowy bus stops
"It's a crime that between MTD and the city councils of Champaign and Urbana we can't find a solution for bus stops and snow-packed curbs. This past week I have driven by many men and women standing on busy streets such as Prospect Avenue and Windsor Road waiting for buses. Why can't one of these agencies take safety of our citizens into account and clear a place for those in need of public transportation to wait safely for their buses?"
"With almost 2,000 bus stops in our community, there is no way for MTD to manage clearing snow from them all," said Karl Gnadt, managing director of the MTD. "Our excellent maintenance/facilities team does get out during and after a snowstorm to clear bus stop shelters. Even office staff and street supervisors clean out shelters during a storm. Those are prioritized because they generally have the highest ridership or serve a community of seniors or riders with disabilities.
"We would love for all bus stops and sidewalks to be cleared of snow, but we simply don't have the resources to do it ourselves. MTD partners with the Safe Routes to School group on a program encouraging property owners to clear the sidewalks and bus stops on their property.
"There aren't city ordinances that require property owners to clear their sidewalks (except in the downtowns), so we are left to the goodwill of the individual property owners. As I travel around town, I can see that more are not cleared than are. That is a shame, but we are very grateful for those who do clear them."
Light snowfall
"What is the record for the least amount of snowfall for December and January combined? It would seem that we only received around an inch or so total for both months."
The record for that two-month period is 1.3 inches of snow in December 1953 and January 1954.
This year we had 0.1 inches in December and 2.1 inches in January.
The local record for least amount of snowfall during the winter season (defined as Dec. 1-Feb. 28) is 1972-73 when there was just 2.3 inches during that entire three-month period.
Jail work crews
"Can less violent prisoners help the cities of Champaign and Urbana shovel snow, mow properties that city has taken over and roadsides, etc.? This might be good therapy to let them take pride in beautifying our cities and less energy to fight."
"While this idea sounds good in theory, the safety of the community is our primary concern. The majority of the inmates at the Champaign County Jail are accused of committing violent offenses and pose safety and security issues," said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
"The few that are in custody and accused of committing nonviolent offenses have been found unfit to stand trial and/or are awaiting a mental health assessment ordered by the court"
And those who could be considered less violent aren't in jail for extended periods, said the sheriff.
"We've even found it challenging to identify inmates to perform work inside the jail, an opportunity that has typically been provided to some low-risk inmates who are interested, due to the violent nature of accused offenses, security concerns, and general aggression with which many inmates present," said Heuerman.
"If this wasn't enough, another issue with this concept is lack of adequate staffing to supervise these individuals while completing this work. Even if we did identify an inmate or two to participate in something like this, we wouldn't have staffing to adequately supervise outside of the jail."
Castle House
"When going to my daughter's volleyball match in Hoopeston, I noticed an unusual house about three miles east of Paxton. It sits off the highway about a quarter-mile, has some rooms that are round. We drove up to it but there are 'No Trespassing' signs and warnings that we are being monitored. Can you find something about it?"
Locally it's known as the Castle House, said Ron Hilligoss, who is the highway commissioner for Button Township in Ford County.
He said he doesn't believe anyone has lived in it for at least 30 years. He thinks it is about 80 years old.
"It's had quite a few owners in that time, people who kept putting money into it but never lived in it," said Hilligoss. "One time, when I was in the heating and cooling business, one guy asked what it would take for an upgrade. It was at least $100,000. The problem is that people have added onto the house so many times that nothing lines up. The duct work was an absolute nightmare."
The current owner of the house did not wish to comment.
Old golf course plans
"Whatever happened to the plans for a University of Illinois golf course along Windsor Road?"
"At one time, building a University golf course on the old South Farms was in a long-term plan, but that fell by the wayside several years ago," said Kent Brown, spokesman for the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. "The addition of Atkins Golf Club as the new official home course for the Fighting Illini ended the need for a brand new course."
Champaign Police stops
"Is it true that most Champaign Police are still not actively making traffic stops or enforcement since the initial COVID policy?"
"To promote public health at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Champaign Police initiated a temporary modification in enforcement activities in order to minimize contacts between the public and officers for certain infractions like minor traffic violations. All those reductions were lifted by April 2021," said Champaign Police spokesman Joe Lamberson.
Uniform EV plugs
"Is there an industry standard for charging plugs on electric cars? With all the charging stations being added, it would seem that all plugs be identical so a driver could use any station and not have to look for one specific for that car."
"Yes, there are both existing and emerging standards," said Phil Krein, professor emeritus and director of the Grainger Center for Electric Machinery and Electromechanics at the University of Illinois. "SAE (Society of Automotive engineers) is the organization that sets most of these up in North America and Japan.
"Today nearly all vehicles and chargers, other than Tesla, have a standard SAE J1772 port. (Adapters between a Tesla vehicle and a J1772 connector are readily available.) There are others in use or being developed for high power levels. Most cars come with a cord that can connect the J1772 port on the car to a conventional outlet."
Edison's digital sign
"I've been having trouble getting information on the status of the digital sign outside of Edison Middle School. It seems that most of the information is wildly accurate. I think I saw the time being at least an hour off, and one of the messages saying, 'We Miss Our Students!' perhaps being a nod to the 2020 lockdown."
It's been repaired.
"Unfortunately during the renovation process the parts necessary to control the marquee board were misplaced. We finally got the parts in a couple of weeks ago and it was reprogrammed," said Edison Principal Angela Schoonover. "The marquee board is currently up and running with accurate information."
Don't you find it ironic that a school named for Thomas Edison had problems with its electronic sign?
Council members' discipline
"I read the article about Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer dismissing two citizens' concerns about gun violence at a recent Champaign City Council meeting. This behavior from another city of Champaign employee would likely be met with swift discipline and likely dismissal. As such, I have a couple of questions. 1) Does the city of Champaign (or Urbana) have a procedure in place to either censure or recall city council members for unacceptable conduct? 2) If the answer is no, what would need to be done to implement these sorts of options?"
"The city of Champaign does not within its Council Rules have a process for censure," said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. "The question asked what could be done if we did not have a process. The answer is that Council could amend the Council Rules to provide for censure.
"Interestingly however, the U.S. Supreme Court in November heard oral argument in Houston Community College System v. Wilson, the issue before the Court in this case is, 'Does the First Amendment restrict the authority of an elected body to issue a censure resolution in response to a member's speech.' Thus, understanding the implications of the ruling in that case (expected this spring) prior to any rule change would be important.
"As for recall, that is governed by state law and there is not a process for electoral recall of duly elected council members. Changes to state law would need to be achieved through the legislative process."
Urbana City Council rules don’t include a provision for censure or recall of a council member, said Mayor Diane Marlin.
County's cost for juries
"How much does Champaign County pay annually to provide for court juries?"
Champaign County Auditor George Danos reviewed jury costs over the last five years and found that COVID has had a big impact on that too.
2017 costs: $125,582.67
2018: $125,907.73
2019: $117.719.70
2020: $42,313.09
2021: $48,858.34
5-year average: $92,076.31
Traffic lights at Market Street
"Wondering if you had any information about what’s going on with the newly installed traffic lights at the Market Street exit on I-57? They installed them in the fall, they made them too low the first time and a semi took them out, they fixed them but now they are covered."
"The traffic signals at the intersection of Market Street and Interstate 57 were installed to help facilitate traffic while Market Street was used as part of a detour route during the closure of the ramp connecting Interstate 74 eastbound to Interstate 57 southbound," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "Once the temporary ramp was complete, the traffic signals were no longer required and were covered."
The overhead traffic lights will be used again, Garnett said, including for several weeks this spring:
— Stage 3 they will be closing the WB I-74 to SB I-57 loop ramp for about two weeks to construct a reconfiguration of the existing loop pavement for a proposed flyover ramp pier location. This work should be completed by April 2022.
— Stage 3A they will close the ramp NB I-57 to WB I-74 loop ramp for about four weeks to allow for construction of the lane diversion to construct a re-configuration of I-74 WB lanes for a proposed flyover pier location in the I-74 median. This work should be completed by April 2022.
— Stage 4 they will to close the ramp NB I-57 to WB I-74 for about two weeks to construct the full-depth pavement that will become the terminals for the new loop ramp alignment. This work should be completed by March 2023.
UI mask mandate
"Will the University of Illinois be able to keep any mask mandate when the governor lifts his order later in month?"
In case you missed it, Urbana campus Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday that face coverings will still be required in instructional spaces during in-person classes and passing periods.
But they will no longer be required indoors at non-instructional university facilities EXCEPT:
— Face coverings will still be required in healthcare facilities. For example, these include COVID-19 testing sites, McKinley Health Center, etc.
— Face coverings will still be required in spaces governed by the federal mandate. For example, these include Willard Airport, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) buses, etc.
— Depending on the space and work, certain research labs may still require face coverings.
Some university events may still require face coverings as dictated in contracts. For example, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will continue to require face coverings at certain ticketed events until further notice.
But fans attending university-sponsored athletic events on campus no longer will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test prior to entrance, unless dictated in contracts.
Masks are recommended at events, but are not required.
That also includes concerts and theater events at the State Farm Center.