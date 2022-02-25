Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 25, 2022
Put Tom to the test by clicking here
Questions this week about: Illinois' prison population, the restaurant at the old Bergner's store in Champaign, different masking rules in the Champaign and Urbana libraries, grants for the Homer Opera House and higher hotel rates in C-U.
Also, new pavement for a rough ride, more hydrogen vehicles, illuminated street signs in Champaign and continued silence from two controversial city council members.
Masks in the libraries
"What is the plan of local libraries when the mask mandate is lifted next week?"
The Champaign Public Library will not require masks. The Urbana Free Library is requesting that patrons continue to wear masks.
"We will no longer require visitors to wear masks as of Feb. 28. We will still have masks available for those who wish to wear one while they are in the library," said Champaign Library Director Donna Pittman.
It's a different story in Urbana, said Amanda Standerfer, the library's director of community engagement.
"We are paying close attention to the guidance from the CDC, IDPH and (the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District)," she said. "As of now starting Feb. 28, we plan to 1) recommend masks for anyone visiting the library, 2) require masks for people without an up-to-date COVID vaccine, and 3) request people stay home if they are ill.
"In addition, for patrons seeking computer assistance, we are asking them to put on a mask since this type of service typically requires close contact for a longer period of time."
Hotel room costs
"I booked a hotel room last time it snowed in order to make sure I could get to work the next day (I’m a police officer in town). The cost was $99 for the night. When I went to see about getting a room for tonight for the snowstorm, same day of the week, same hotel, only it was the same time as the IHSA wrestling tournament, they said it would be $275. My question is not about that particular hotel. My question/concern is, this type of price gouging was one of the reasons we lost the IHSA basketball in the first place, how is this still being allowed to happen? And what is being done to ensure the locations don’t take advantage of our out of town guests?"
"Hosting the IHSA State Wrestling Championships results in a near countywide hotel sellout due to the large number of wrestlers, families, coaches, officials, and fans," said Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of Visit Champaign. "Similar to any other small, medium or large city in Illinois or around the USA, the hotel rates will increase for special event weekends.
"We work closely with the hotels as best possible during high demand periods, including special promo codes during IHSA wrestling and IHSA basketball."
She noted that the wrestling tournament featured 672 wrestlers from more than 250 schools.
Prison overcrowding
"We keep reading about prisons being overcrowded. Is there a way to find out what the situation is at the Danville correctional facility? Isn't there room to ship prisoners there as I keep hearing that there are many empty cells."
I'm not sure where you get the idea that prisons are overcrowded. There was a news story recently that the Illinois Department of Corrections is making plans to downsize units at the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons.
In fact, the total inmate population at Illinois state prisons has fallen from 48,620 on Nov. 30, 2011, to 27,245 on Nov. 30, 2021. That's a 56 percent drop in 10 years.
At the Danville medium security prison the population was 1,448 on Nov. 30, 2021. It has fallen regularly every year in the last 10 years, from 1,827 on Nov. 20, 2011.
On the other hand the Danville prison's operational capacity is listed as 1,854. But at the time it opened in October 1985, the prison had just 900 beds, all single-celled. In the most recent IDOC quarterly report, just one cell at Danville has a single inmate; 1,435 are double-celled; and 12 were "multi-celled."
Contact tracing
"Is the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District still doing contact tracing? If so, of what use is contact tracing given the wide spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19?"
"CUPHD continues to prioritize contact tracing for the vulnerable populations and institutions including daycare centers, congregate care settings, long term care centers, etc.," said Julie Pryde, administrator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. "This helps us identify and prevent/ manage clusters and outbreaks among the most vulnerable populations. Contact tracing is also an excellent surveillance system to analyze changes in virus infectiousness, mutations and vaccine effectiveness. Individual level data collected is aggregated to learn patterns and trends of the disease."
Increase in COVID among the protected
"I have appreciated Carle Health's transparency throughout the pandemic in sharing the number of COVID patients they are treating. In the surge of patients after the holidays, the number of vaccinated and boosted patients were in the 30 to 40 percent range of total patients. This past week, the number of vaccinated and boosted patients outnumbered the unvaccinated (53 percent of patients). This is concerning. What do our experts think is causing this rise?"
The numbers on the Carle website show that of the 60 patients hospitalized with COVID, 15 were vaccinated, 13 were boosted and 32 were unvaccinated.
"For the week of Feb. 21, 53 percent of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and nearly 25 percent of vaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not up-to-date with their vaccinations," said Dr. Robert Healy, chief quality officer at Carle Health. "As the number of patients admitted with the disease go down and the numbers of those who received primary or booster vaccines increases, we will certainly see fluctuations in the data.
"We do not have sufficient evidence that this represents a change in vaccine efficiency or a new variant that vaccinated individuals are more susceptible to. What we do know is that up-to-date vaccination is still the most effective tool in preventing serious illness from COVID-19."
Bergner's restaurant
"I remember eating at the cafeteria/restaurant on the second floor of Bergner’s with my mom and Grandma in the 1980s. Can you find any pictures of it? My memories are so vague, but I know it existed and it would mean a lot to me to see pictures or info about it."
Unfortunately we were able to find only one image that showed the second-story restaurant that overlooked the mall. It was provided by the good people at the Urbana Free Library's Champaign County Historical Archives.
Salvation Army expansion?
"What's to come just north of the Salvation Army near Columbia Avenue? I've wondered if the Salvation Army is thinking of expanding."
There are currently no plans for long-term use of that property, said Major Randall Summit of the Salvation Army. He said that the land occasionally is used as a play area and for temporary signs.
Grants for opera house
"The Homer Opera House is in desperate need of a new roof. Their GoFundMe campaign is not anywhere close to hitting its goal for a roof replacement. Does Champaign County or the State of Illinois have any historic preservation grants that might help save the 120-year-old building?"
The Illinois Department of Natural Resource's State Historic Preservation Office does not have grants for construction projects, said Jayette Bolinski at IDNR.
The State Historic Preservation Office website includes information about available resources and financial incentives for building rehabilitation. Here's the link.
I checked with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity as well. It also does not have any grant program to cover your project.
I checked this morning and only $4,635 of the $100,000 needed for a new roof for the Homer Opera House has been raised.
Hydrogen vehicle expansion
"I am very impressed that C-U MTD is using Hydrogen fuel for the buses. I read that they wanted to expand their capacity to produce the fuel. Any chance city vehicles will switch over? Or might citizens have a chance to switch? This seems to me to be the real option to replace gasoline."
"MTD does plan to expand both the fleet size of the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV) and the capacity of the hydrogen production station," said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. "Currently, the production station can produce and store enough hydrogen to fuel 12-15 buses (depending on the size of the vehicle mix).
"We are operating two 60-foot HFCEVs, so our next purchase will likely be 10 40-foot HFCEVs in the next year or two. We can accommodate that number of vehicles without expanding the station. The next phase will expand the station before we purchase additional HFCEVs. That likely won't happen for another four or more years.
"As far as the cities or public using the hydrogen goes - we would love to accommodate that. But because of some of the unique characteristics of the infrastructure and vehicles, our station can only fuel heavy duty vehicles right now. The expansion could include additional equipment that would allow for the pressure of fueling light and medium duty vehicles. So stay tuned!"
The MTD is a founding member of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council, a group dedicated to educate decision makers on the advantages of hydrogen fuel cells, and Gnadt is currently serving as the group's president.
Illuminated street signs
"Why did Champaign decide to use illuminated street signs at some of the major intersections?"
"The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) recommends considering illuminated signs for overhead signs to ensure their visibility. Because of the difficulty in reading street name signs at night, and the nature of a university town having a consistent influx of new residents and visitors, the city decided to include illuminated street name signs in new traffic signal installations whenever possible," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "The goal is to eventually have these at all major intersections, incorporating them into any projects updating the traffic signal equipment."
Bumpy ride
"The St. Joseph slab, also known as CRD 2200 E, is extremely rough. It is this way from Leverett Road all the way to the I-74 overpass. The overpass was redone. Who is in charge of this road, and when is it going to get fixed? I am not only concerned for my welfare, but also that of my vehicle."
The St. Joseph slab between Royal Road and Grand Avenue in St. Joseph is under the Illinois Department of Transportation's jurisdiction and maintenance, said IDOT's Kensil Garnett, who is responsible for all state transportation issues within a 19-county area of central Illinois.
"The contract for the repair of this section of road is scheduled to be let this spring. District 5's maintenance forces will do their best to keep the road in a serviceable condition until the contract is let and awarded," said Garnett.
West Green Street alignment
"Green Street at Prospect Avenue has what appear to be right turn lanes for traffic going both east and west. There is no signage to indicate that the lanes are for a right turn only. Some drivers use the short lane for a right turn; others continue through the intersection on that lane only to have to merge into the traffic which is crossing Prospect. Any guidance as to whether the lanes are indeed right turn only?"
"These are not turn lanes, just wider lanes, we don't have any documented history for why Green Street is wider at the intersection of Prospect Avenue," said Koester.
Kenwood Road lights
"There are no street lights on Kenwood Road from John Street to Springfield Avenue. However there are lights from John to Kirby Avenue. Also this stretch of road was repaved a year ago and there are no striping separating the lanes and walkway. This area is very hazardous at night and often times there are pedestrians in the road. Why is this stretch of road unlit and not striped?"
"Looking at Google street view, this section of Kenwood did have a skip dash but has never had a shoulder marking," said Koester. "The MUTCD does not require edge lines. Edge lines should be installed on rural arterials with a traveled way of 20 feet or more in width and an (average daily traffic) of 6,000 vehicles per day or greater. Kenwood is an urban collector street with an ADT of 4,950, is 24 feet wide and has a 30 miles per hour speed limit.
"Unless there is a crash history of vehicles leaving the roadway edge lines are not warranted. The centerline will be restriped this year during the annual pavement marking contract.
"The lighting was installed many years ago, likely 40 or more, so the reasoning behind what was lit and not lit is not really something we can pinpoint. A theory on the lighting is that when the Ameren leased lighting in this area was installed, the area along Kenwood was primarily industrial and/or undeveloped and/or was not in the city limits at the time of installation. Another possibility is the streets with curb and gutter were lit and the two remaining collector streets sections (Country Fair and Kenwood north of John) were not because they were/are oil & chip without curbs. It's possible Ameren would not entertain installing poles that would not have the protection from damage of a curb."
More on Middlefork pond
"I just read the answer to the question about draining the lake at the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve near Penfield. They said the only fish were 2- to 3-inch redear. I’ve personally fished that lake the last two years and caught 12- to 15-inch bass and 8- to 10-inch crappie. What happened to those size fish that were in there?"
"In this case, what we observed were primarily the 2- to 3-inch red ear as stated," said Mike Daab, deputy director for planning and development at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. "There likely were other fish in the pond at the time of draining. However, heavy ice on the pond reduced our ability to identify all fish that may have been present when excavation began.
"White Construction has been successfully taking advantage of cold weather to maximize the movement of heavy equipment while minimizing the impact on district roads and lands. We hope to have the project completed in the spring in order to have the construction site cleaned up for the camping season, and to capture spring rains to start filling the pond."
Council members' explanation
"Like many in our community, I was startled by the response of council member Beck and Foellmer at last week's city council meeting. But before I rush to any judgments about them or their ability to serve Champaign, I'd love to give them a chance to respond and provide further context (beyond the short statement they put out last Thursday). Now that we're over a week out from the event, do they have further comment? Have they learned anything as a result of their actions? How has the feedback they've received from their constituents changed their perspective? We all say and do things from time to time that we're not proud of. The important part is using those moments to learn and grow as a human beings."
I emailed this question — and a similarly worded query from last week — to Council Members Beck and Foellmer. I have not received a reply. The email to Foellmer this week bounced back with a response that he is away from his office and would return this weekend.
Strange power outage
"On Wednesday (before the snowstorm) our neighborhood lost power for 3 hours due to a 'mechanical failure.' At first only 13 homes were involved, but near the end over 200 homes were out. What was this mechanical failure? The south side of 600-700 West Vermont was first to go, but south side of Florida Avenue was also involved. Near the end all Delmont Village went out and the north side of Vermont too. Very strange since it was a beautiful day."
"An outage was needed to safely replace broken cutouts on an electric line," explained Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love. "A cutout is a piece of equipment that holds a fuse. In order to safely replace the damaged cutout, a brief, larger outage was needed to ensure the safety of our crews and to facilitate an overall quicker restoration for our customers."