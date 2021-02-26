Drop a question of your very own into the 'Bag simply by clicking here. Tom is sure to respond.
Congratulations you made it through February 2021, an unusually cold month but no longer the coldest February in local weather history. Because of the recent warm spell — above average temperatures the last five days — this is now only the sixth-coldest February locally.
This week's mailbag features a look back at a JFK visit to C-U in 1957, what happens to COVID-related biohazardous waste, a large "tin cup" alongside the road to Sidney, the Menards-owned property in Urbana, soliciting at Market Place and whether the recently approved criminal justice reform legislation is problematic.
JFK in Champaign
"I'd watched a portion of the lost Kennedy home movies recently, and recall my dad taking me to a Knights of Columbus chicken fry on West Springfield Avenue where we met Jack Kennedy when he was campaigning. I was thinking it was 1960 summer/fall?"
I'm wondering if the Kennedy visit you attended may have been in January 1957. That's when he was in Champaign to speak at the convocation for midyear graduates at the University of Illinois.
According to his schedule for Jan. 27, 1957, Sen. Kennedy arrived on the Illinois Central's City of New Orleans train at 9:50 a.m. and spoke on campus at 2 p.m., leaving plenty of time for a stop in west Champaign.
It also was during what is called Kennedy's "early campaign" for the presidency in 1960. He did more than 140 speaking events that year, following up on his 1956 book, "Profiles in Courage." In March 1957 he appeared on the cover of Life magazine, having authored the piece, "Where Democrats Should Go From Here."
Kennedy's Oct. 25, 1960, appearance on the UI campus did not allow for any side trips. He spoke on the Quad that Monday morning and was on his way to other stops in Illinois before noon.
New railroad signals
"Wondering about lights and gates being installed (on Cardinal Road). Is this work due to fatal accident several years ago or are there near future plans to open Duncan from north to south, bridging over I-57?"
Keith Padgett, the Champaign Township highway commissioner, said the crossing gates being installed may be in response to the fatal accident.
He said that March 18 is the target date to have the gate crossings installed.
As for opening Duncan Road to the south and having it cross I-57, neither Padgett nor Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue are aware of any plans.
Crime bill hyperbole?
"As always seems to be the case in this state, yesterday's passage of the crime bill brought the usual end of the world predictions from Republicans, just like the legalization of cannabis did. But (state Sen.) Chapin Rose outdid himself when he said, "‘If God forbid there is a school shooter and he leaves the scene, police can’t arrest him if he resists, simply because they could arrest him at a different time. Seriously?” That's what I’d ask. Seriously, pal? Without reading the whole bill, something tells me he’s exaggerating for political points. Am I right?"
Rose told me that he probably has been guilty of hyperbole before but not this time.
"Thanks for the question — I wish it were not true," he wrote in response to your question. "This issue was pointed out by local county sheriffs regarding an officer’s ability to 'use force' to make an arrest. Specifically, p. 283 of the new law requires an officer to make a decision, before effectuating an arrest to determine that, '… the officer reasonably believes that the person to be arrested cannot be apprehended at a later date, and the officer reasonably believes that the person to be arrested is likely to cause great bodily harm to another.' The point the sheriffs were making on the first part of the above new requirements is that prior to making an arrest, is a cop really supposed to stop and make the above 'later date' calculation before arresting a fleeing shooter? What if the officer is the school resource officer and they know that the suspect, a school student, lives three blocks over and works at McDonald’s, could the suspect not 'later' be apprehended at either home or work? Sound silly? It is. Why wouldn’t you just make the arrest?
"But the nonsense does not stop there. The second part of the above test becomes even more murky when you look at p. 286 of Prizker’s bill: '(a) threat of death or serious bodily injury is ‘imminent’ when, based on the totality of the circumstances, a reasonable officer in the same situation would believe that a person has the present ability, opportunity, and apparent intent to immediately cause death or serious bodily injury to the peace officer or another person. An imminent harm is not merely a fear of future harm, no matter how great the fear and no matter how great the likelihood of the harm…' (emphasis added).
"So, now the shooting is over, the suspect is fleeing, and the threat is no longer 'imminent.' But is the suspect still armed? The police don’t know, but even if the suspect was, it doesn’t really matter anymore because the fear of future harm (no matter how great or likely) is no longer relevant. And while I wager that this is very relevant to the citizens of Illinois, this exactly what Pritzker signed into law. Again, common sense would dictate that police should just make the arrest – but common sense is no longer common in Illinois.
"Here is another issue that probably most of us has witnessed at some point in time or another: a simple trespass to private property. Trespassing is now — thanks to Pritzker and company — a ticket-only offense and no longer arrestable (p. 326). Here’s an example for the University of Illinois: A drunk student finds his way into a sorority house, and police are called to remove him. He is so drunk he refuses to leave, insisting 'all he wants to do is sleep it off.' Police can ticket him, but can't forcibly remove him because he doesn’t pose an imminent threat to anyone. What are the police supposed to do? Leave? Let him pass out and actually 'sleep it off' at the sorority house?
"How would your readers feel if they could not have an angry (but not violent) neighbor removed from their own property by the police? Well, they can’t anymore — thanks to this new law — the police can ticket, and ask the neighbor politely to leave, but if they refuse, what is your reader supposed to do, wait for the court hearing?
"And these are just two examples of the extremely dangerous problems that have been created by such a reckless legislative process. A process that voted on an 800-page bill, filed at 3 a.m., with debate starting just 58 minutes later at 4 a.m. – when most Illinoisans were asleep. One might ask, what were the bill’s sponsors so afraid of that they could not have an honest debate when citizens were actually awake enough to pay attention?
"Defense attorneys are well trained and have a duty to their client to do everything they can to fight tooth and nail their clients arrest. They are very good at finding issues like the above to exploit get their client off the hook. This bill is a treasure trove of issues for the defense bar to exploit.
"It is unfortunate that so many other important issues that would have gathered unanimous support from the Legislature were thrown in with the above. Chalk it up to poor drafting or deliberate legislative chicanery, it doesn’t really matter, very positive changes like banning 'chokeholds' were lumped in with some very dangerous changes. The bottom line is that the time was not taken to craft a bill that would have not only garnered unanimous support around its professed goals, but also one that would have actually made all Illinoisans safer.
"But that isn’t what happened. I genuinely pray that none of your readers becomes a victim of this recklessness, but someone, likely many of us unfortunately, over time will."
Drought conditions?
"We seem to be in a drought for a long while now in East Central Illinois — with below normal precipitation since last August or so. February looks to be below average again. What is the explanation and what is the forecast as we get into spring?"
February precipitation in Champaign-Urbana so far is about 1.03 inches, about half the normal monthly total. January precipitation was slightly above normal but you're right that August through December 2020, Champaign-Urbana had a precipitation deficit of about 6.15 inches.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said an interesting pattern has developed that has left communities on a narrow line from approximately Jacksonville to Danville in a moderate drought.
"It's a pretty narrow corridor across central Illinois into parts of northwest Indiana that has seen below normal precipitation," said Schaffer, who work at the NWS station in Lincoln. "That has put the Champaign area into what we consider a moderate drought. The impacts of that aren't seen in the cool season but more in the growing season.
"If the pattern does continue into the spring we'll probably see some impacts as far as plants and crops. But those impacts are really seen in a severe drought, which we do not see at this point."
The March-May forecast calls for above average precipitation in the area, he said.
"Actually a large part of Illinois is fine. All of northern Illinois from I-80 north is doing OK. And once you get from a Litchfield to Paris line and south, that's fine too," said Schaffer. "It's probably 50 to 100 miles wide and starts in west central Illinois and goes up into northern Indiana. It's kind of unusual. Usually droughts are over a larger area but this one is kinda focused in a narrow path."
COVID-related medical waste
"I'm curious as to the volume of biohazardous waste that has been generated in the past year with the COVID pandemic. Is it more than the previous year, or about the same due to canceled procedures? Also how is the waste processed? Is there a special landfill it goes to or is it incinerated?"
Bruce Osborne, environmental services manager at Carle Foundation Hospital, reports "a slight increase in the amount of biohazardous waste" produced of late, but that Carle's processes for handling and disposing of this waste has not changed.
"Carle adheres to all guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in handling and disposing of these materials, including vaccine-related waste," said Osborne. "All biohazardous waste is sterilized in a steam autoclave before being shredded and disposed of in accordance with all state and local regulations. Carle is proud to be at the forefront of reducing the hauling of waste to regulated waste incinerators.
"Additionally, Carle has received positive feedback from the CDC in its efforts to reduce waste and handle properly."
The primary method for handing biohazardous wastes has evolved, said Dr. Peter Orris, a professor and chief of service in Occupational and Environmental Medicine at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
"Twenty years ago each hospital had its own incinerator and that progressed to only having about 10 left in Illinois five years ago. I don't think there are any anymore," said Orris. "That doesn't mean there isn't any incineration going on because some of that was picked up by Stericycle as a third party contractor. They centralized the process."
There are environmental problems with incineration, he said, including the plastics found in IVs and other items.
"When you burn that stuff you've got dioxins," he said. "That's one reason the state of Illinois shut down all of those incinerators."
In general, he said, almost all medical waste can be sent through large autoclaves like Carle's. An autoclave is a machine that uses heat and steam under pressure to kill microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and spores on items.
Sidney landmark
"The Tin Cup on the side of the road at the west entrance to Sidney (just before the Casey's). Is there a story there? Why's it there? How'd it get there? What's it mean?"
The Tin Cup was the proposed name of a bar/restaurant that was to be built on the site when it was annexed into Sidney, said Village President Jason Arrasmith.
"I am not sure the reason the property owner never completed the project," he said.
Tax records indicate the property was part of the Tin Cup Subdivision owned by Jay Hageman of Fairmount, who died in 2018.
Campustown project
"I was curious what's happening with the project on Green Street just east of the railroad tracks. The old dentist office, now vacant, was left, while everything around it was demolished. Is that project still happening?"
It's apparently on hold, like a lot of other things.
Bruce Knight, Champaign's planning and development director, said there has been no building permit submission for the property.
Originally the property was to be developed as six-story, 153-unit apartment building.
Market Place solicitors
"During my recent shopping visits to the Market Place mall, I’ve been stopped three times by young people selling candy, some of whom are in the mall and others who are on the outside. (I am not referring to the young girls selling Girl Scout cookies.) With investigations done by news outlets in such markets as Chicago and Indianapolis having revealed that inner city young people are often manipulated like pawns in the hands of nefarious adults, is there any concern that these young people are being abused by adults and are not receiving the full benefits that they are promised? Do the officials at the Marketplace Mall vet such groups desiring to sell? Am I being overly concerned?"
Dennis Robertson, the general manager of Market Place, said the group is Culturatti Kids, a national 503(c) designated organization, that was formed to offer children and schools in need comprehensive literary arts programs.
The organization describes its goal as helping youths "sharpen their written communication skills to better equip them for future academic and professional success. We are dedicated to helping young ones find their creative voice early in life."
Robertson said the group is legitimate Market Place tenant, just like the Girl Scouts, and so is allowed to solicit. General solicitation is not permitted, he said.
Menards in Urbana
"Is there any plan for the plot that Menards was supposed to build on off of High Cross Road in Urbana several years back, assuming those plans were canceled?"
Menards purchased 357 acres of property in east Urbana in 2006 with the idea that it would develop commercial property along with about 202 acres of single-family homes, townhouses and duplexes and possibly four- or six-unit buildings.
But the great recession upended those plans and the property still sits empty. Urbana officials say there are no current plans to develop the area.
Still the property is listed on the Menards Real Estate website which describes it as 270 acres available for residential development.
"Several large single family and multi-family residential tracts available for sale," reads the description. "Property features easy access to (Illinois 130), close proximity to I-74 and is within 4 miles from the University of Illinois campus. Contact Menards Real Estate today for more information!"
Lottery numbers
"Why does The News-Gazette choose to not publish the complete Illinois Lottery numbers drawn for each drawing, twice a day. The Illinois Lottery had been drawing a fireball for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings twice daily and The News-Gazette does not publish these additional numbers drawn, which affects the available jackpot or winning prize. The current drawings are incomplete without the Fireball being published."
Niko Dugan, online editor at The News-Gazette, has your answer: "The results and jackpots we publish are for a minimum bet on each game. The Illinois Lottery's 'Fireball' option, introduced in 2013, is optional and requires an additional bet, effectively making it a different game with different odds. It's the same reason we also don't publish the 'Extra Shot' result for the main Lotto; the 'Superball' results for the Indiana Lottery's Daily 3 and Daily 4 games; the 'Megaplier' result for Mega Millions; or the 'Power Play' result for Powerball.
"In addition, space in print is always at a premium, and including all of those extra results would effectively double the size of the lottery section on page A-2 each day. For those seeking additional results or ones that weren't available by press time, we include the phone numbers and websites for each state's lottery."