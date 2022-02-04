Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 4, 2022
Welcome to February, which has become central Illinois' big snow month. January used to be the month with the highest snowfall totals. But in four of the last seven years — including the last three — February is the snowfall champ.
Top snowfall months by year
2022 February: 11 inches
2021 February: 12.5 inches
2020 February: 8.5 inches
2019 January: 9.8 inches
2018 April: 4.9 inches
2017 December: 5.8 inches
2016 February: 6.8 inches
This week's mailbag: the big skull at Dallas & Co., a 140-year-old barn on UI property, the International Space Station, ownership of the Ribeye, all about the AirLife helicopter and whether a million electric vehicles will create a power shortage.
Big skull
"I saw that the skull came down off the Dallas & Co. building on University Avenue. What is its destination?"
Ashlee Ryman of Wabash, Ind., who intends to operate a haunted house this fall called the Nightmare Factory, purchased the giant skull and a number of other items during the auction of properties from Dallas & Co.
"It is huge, about 10 feet tall and made of Fiberglass," said Ryman. "We had several guys on the roof who slowly lowered it down to the ground."
She said she learned of the auction from a Facebook page.
"That was one of the most engaged social media events we've ever had," said Tyson Reed of Aumann Auctions, which conducted the sale. "It all went real well. The prices were strong and there were a lot of interested buyers."
Here's a link to the Nightmare Factory website.
AirLife helicopter
"As Urbana residents, we often hear the Carle helicopter flying over at all hours of the day and night. Can you provide a little history on Carle's chopper. i.e., when did it originate at Carle, what is being transported — people/supplies, how many people can it carry, where is it going to and from, and is it cold inside the chopper in the winter?"
Here's the lowdown from Carle Health spokesman Kaleb Miller:
"Stationed at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana since 2003, AirLife and its 22-member flight crew work 24/7, providing complete air medical transportation services to and from communities across central, eastern and southeastern Illinois.
"As the region's Level I Trauma Center, AirLife brings critically ill or injured patients to the highest level of care as safely and quickly as possible.
"AirLife currently operates one single-engine Eurocopter EC130 and can travel speeds up to 150 mph. Its interior is fully medically configured, temperature controlled and equipped with the very latest patient care equipment, GPS, satellite tracking and avionics. The large cabin acts as an airborne emergency room allowing the flight team full access to the patient's entire body so that critical care procedures can be performed en route.
"AirLife crew members consists of experienced EMS pilots, critical care flight registered nurses and critical care flight paramedics. Crews meet a variety of medical needs including perinatal and neonatal patients, trauma, cardiac, burn, emergency scene flights and transportation between facilities.
"AirLife performed 683 missions in 2021 alone, spanning throughout Illinois and even into Indiana."
Enough power for EVs?
"With the rush to move to all electric vehicles, have the electric power generation companies been consulted? With all of the coal fired power plants being phased out, and no new nuclear plants coming online, will wind and solar be able to pick up the load? Worst case is we are building another bottle-neck that could raise utility rates for all of us, and make electric vehicles much more expensive."
"It is a little hard to call it a 'rush,'" said Phil Krein, a professor emeritus at the Grainger Center for Electric Machinery and Electromechanics at the University of Illinois. "The research community, transportation industry, and electric power industry have been engaged intensively on this issue over the past 25 years or so. Our regional utility, Ameren, is taking a leadership role."
Gov. J. B. Pritzker has set a goal of having a million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030. That's a realistic goal, Krein said.
"In Illinois the growth in wind and solar electricity sources is far outpacing the growth in load from electric transportation," Krein said. "The Federal Highway Administration's 2016 Highway Statistics Report indicates about 10 million cars and trucks registered in Illinois. A transition of a few million of these to electrical energy is well within projected resource growth."
There's plenty of generating capacity in Illinois and the Midwest to meet the demand, he said. And utility companies will incentivize consumers charging electric vehicles at times when power demand is lower.
"Some will charge at night, some will charge at work. But the economic incentives will be such that it will tend to spread (demand) out," said Krein. "They already have some of those rates in place."
"A million (electric vehicles) is only 10 percent (of vehicles on the road in Illinois). It might get dicey when you get to 50 or 60 percent but by that time we should have our act together in many other ways as well. All the studies have shown that at 10 percent the impact on the grid is pretty minimal."
Illinois is better off than other states for a few reasons, he said.
"Number one, despite their age and issues, we have a substantial nuclear power base. That's a positive. Second is that although we don't have the kind of wind resources that North Dakota or Nebraska have, we've got good wind resources and good solar resources. The other thing is that Illinois, in a sort of technical sense, is in the middle of the power grid and power flows through Illinois and we have really strong interconnections to resources. So when things go wrong we can be buying power from Tennessee and Indiana and Michigan and wherever."
Intriguing building
"Near the southwest corner of Windsor Road and Race Street in Urbana there's an interesting building that looks like a former carriage house or barn. What is its history and current use and ownership?"
The larger of the two structures there is a poultry barn that was built in 1882 as a horse barn and implement storage adjacent to Mumford House on the University of Illinois South Campus.
The barn was one of the earliest agricultural buildings on campus, according to reports at the UI Archives.
It was moved to the South Farms, on the south side of Florida Avenue, around 1925. It stayed there until 2008 when it was moved about a mile southeast to make way for improvements to UI athletic facilities.
The smaller structure to the north of the poultry barn is a poultry laying house that was built around 1925. At one time, according to a report in the Archives, there was a poultry complex of 25 laying houses. Each house provided space for nesting, feeding and shelter for approximately 100 chickens an hens and 10 roosters.
Mumford House, built in 1870, remains alone on the UI's South Campus. It is the oldest building at the UI-Urbana. It's located near the McFarland Memorial bell tower.
UI streets
"I've always wondered what, exactly, is a 'U of I Street.' The signs are all over campus and I'm reasonably certain that they must have some purpose. Can you help to explain the meaning?"
From the University of Illinois Facilities & Services website:
"Facilities & Services is responsible for maintaining university-owned streets, and the majority of campus sidewalks and bicycle pathways within the University District. University Housing and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics also perform some maintenance activities, including repair and snow/ice removal, in areas around campus residence halls and athletic facilities respectively.
"The university has developed intergovernmental agreements with the city of Champaign and city of Urbana to address specific street locations where jurisdictional responsibilities intersect."
Here's a link to a map of university-owned streets.
Urbana snow removal
"I saw on WCIA-TV that Urbana Public Works is able to pull in electricians, parking-enforcement staff and other city employees to help with plowing streets after a big snowstorm. I’m delighted to hear that, but wonder — if they’re unionized, with prescribed job descriptions, how do they make that work?"
It's been a longstanding practice in Urbana, said City Administrator Carol Mitten.
"Many but not all of the positions in AFSCME that are in Public Works require a (commercial driver's license) and the ability to drive a snowplow," said Mitten. "These include electricians, parking meter maintenance staff (not parking enforcement), and other Public Works employees. It is all anticipated in the hiring process so that we ensure we have a full complement of snow fighters when the time comes. No one who is outside the union is driving a snowplow."
Former AMVETS post
"The AMVETS Post home on Hill Street has been partially torn down. What are the plans for the remaining building?"
Champaign AMVETS Post No. 3 sold the building at 203 W. Hill in July 2020. A demolition permit for the front part of the building was issued to Hanzy Holding LLC of Champaign last October.
City officials have not received any plans for the property, said Randy Smith of the building safety department.
Vacant lot on Prospect
"Is there progress on finding a builder at 210 S. Prospect?"
St. Charles developer Mark Anderson, who purchased the old F.K. Robeson Jr. house at 210 S. Prospect Ave. from the city of Champaign for $39,750, said he's received "a lot of calls on that site. Nothing firm as of yet. Recent activity has been AT&T laying fibre optics for high speed internet, a good thing."
International space station
"I saw the ISS this morning (1/31/2022) located in the south Champaign sky. The sky was clear and no stars were present; there was one bright light up there. My husband pointed it out and has seen it in the country (southern Illinois) on a clear night. My question is how long does it take the ISS to travel around the Earth; if and when will I get an opportunity to see it again?"
See it while you can. NASA announced this week that it will "de-orbit" the space station in January 2031, allowing it to slam into the Pacific Ocean at a place called Point Nemo, which is 1,670 miles away from the nearest mainland. The National Ocean Service says, “You can’t get farther away from land than ‘Point Nemo.’” Space debris expert Stijn Lemmens said in 2018 that as many as 300 spacecraft are believed to be buried in Nemo’s waters.
As for its orbit the ISS travels around the Earth every 90 minutes. The crew sees 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.
You can learn about upcoming "sighting opportunities" at this website.
It says that the space station may be visible (depending on sky cover) at 6:19 p.m. today (Friday) for seven minutes traveling from west northwest to southeast. It also will be visible Saturday and Sunday evenings but much lower in the sky, making it tough to spot in urban areas.
Golden Corral loss
"I would love to know the back story on why Golden Corral pulled out of deal to come to Champaign. I heard it was all over city of Champaign giving them problems over parking space size. The city wanted them bigger but Golden Corral wanted to use their standard size that they use in other locations. Seems like a huge lost opportunity for Champaign over a small detail."
Wrong, said Champaign Planning & Development Director Bruce Knight. "There was never any discussion with Golden Corral about the size of their parking spaces," he said.
We asked Golden Corral for a comment and never heard back.
My only observation is this: look at 1202 W. Anthony Drive, the site chosen for the restaurant. The entire property is located in a low-lying area prone to flooding.
Unkempt home
"My question is about a home at 2222 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign that is in total disrepair — the front and back yard is full of cars and garbage."
That property actually is outside of the city of Champaign.
Champaign County Zoning Administrator John Hall said his department is "familiar with the property."
"I would not say the property is in 'disrepair' but the vegetation is usually overgrown but that is not a violation," said Hall. "We sent a notice regarding junk and debris on this property in 2020 and the last time we inspected it was an October 2021 drive-by and at that time the yard was overgrown (not a violation) but the junk and debris had been cleaned up as far as we could tell although it was difficult to see the backyard.
"Vehicles do park in the yard but that is not a violation. We will do another inspection to verify if there are new issues."
Money in circulation
"How much money is in circulation in the U.S. and how much money, including gold, does the U.S. government hold in reserve?"
About $2.233 trillion in U.S. currency is in circulation, said the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That's up from $1.069 trillion just 10 years ago. The Federal Reserve Board said it has about $252 trillion in reserve assets, including $11 trillion in gold stock.
School statistics
"How many Champaign and Urbana students drop out or are expelled before graduating each year? How many local public school students enroll in junior college or a four-year college after graduation each year? How many students graduate and enter the workforce straight from high school?"
"Here is what I can share from our UHS report card: Our 2021 graduation rate was 87 percent, and the dropout rate was 2.9 percent," said Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, superintendent of Urbana schools. "We have 241 students that take early college coursework prior to high school graduation. This past year, we had 63 percent of graduates enroll in postsecondary. COVID has impacted this as we were at 72 percent the year prior."
In Champaign, "After educating our students during a year filled with COVID-related delays and adjustments, Unit 4's graduation rate was 83 percent in 2021. In the same year, 68 percent of our graduates will enroll in college within 12 months," said Unit 4 spokeswoman Stacey Moore.
More information is available at the school district report cards can be found here.
Daily Illini publication
"Thought I'd follow up on a question I asked a few months ago: 'Has the Daily Illini discontinued their print edition entirely? The most current edition at the Champaign Public Library is several weeks old, and many of the distribution boxes have been empty for months.' I believe your reply was that there was still a weekly print edition, and that "they" were looking into the distribution problem(s). Now, I see that the Champaign Public Library has completely removed all evidence of the Daily Illini, and many of the distribution boxes have been removed (Lincoln Square Mall, First/Daniel, First/Armory, Armory/Wright). So - asking the question again: Has the Daily Illini discontinued its once per week print edition?"
No. A print edition is published on Wednesdays.
More on Green Street
A few weeks ago we had a question about whether there was a time in the last 100 years that Green Street did not connect Champaign and Urbana. Thanks to Perry Morris at the Champaign County History Museum we know that the two cities were linked by Green Street as early as 1884.
Ribeye ownership
Several months ago there were inquiries about the ownership of The Ribeye restaurant on South Neil Street in Champaign. At the time Nancy Bicknell of Kentucky, one of the restaurant's longtime owners, said a change was imminent. Chris Saunders, president of Green Street Realty and Sub 4 Development Co., now is listed as the sole owner of the restaurant in liquor license and incorporation records.