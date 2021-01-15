Ever try sending Tom a question? It's easy. Click here
Yes, this overcast weather we're experiencing is rare but not unheard of. Yes, there was a former mayor of Chicago who owed land in Champaign County. Yes, there's new ice-making equipment at the David S. Palmer Civic Center ready to go. Yes, you can get a refund on your O'Charley's gift cards. Yes, there are some unusually narrow parking spaces at the Old Farm Shops.
And yes, please stop at the stop sign at the railroad tracks on Cardinal Road. Now onto the rest of the mailbag ...
Ice renovations at Danville arena
"I am wondering if you can get an update on the Danville Ice Arena reconstruction project? It was supposed to be completed Dec. 1. I've heard nothing."
It's done, said Joe Dunagan, general manager of the David S. Palmer Civic Center. But the ice can't be used because of various COVID restrictions.
About four years ago the late Julius Hegeler (who died July 5, 2019) gave $3 million so that the arena would be able to make significant improvements to its aging ice-making system and for on-ice improvements. The ice-making equipment was about 40 years old.
"It had the stipulation on it that that money was to be applied to renovating our ice rink and updating our ice-making equipment," Dunagan said. "He was a big hockey fan. He was a big ice skating fan and we were very fortunate to receive that gift."
The project went out for bids about a year ago and a contract was awarded last summer.
"Looking back now we were pretty lucky to be able to do that because if we had waited until next summer we would have lost money this year from the pandemic and we would have lost money next year from the renovations," he explained. "There was kind of a silver lining in it for us."
The renovation went well, he said, and was completed in mid-December.
"We ran it for two weeks. Everything worked perfectly," he said. "We have a new concrete floor to put the ice on. We have new boards, new glass, new netting on each end. It's pretty sweet. It's NHL caliber ice right now.
"With Mr. Hegeler's generosity we were able to pick higher-end options to make it as good as we could possibly make it for the fans and the players. I just wish we could get people in here and play."
Youth hockey — and the revenue it brings in — is the key to reopening the facility, he said.
But the ice could go back down if the Federal Prospects Hockey League, including the Danville Dashers, resumes play in February, as was announced earlier this month. No schedule or exact dates for starting the season have been disclosed.
"We're looking at the finances," Dunagan said. "If we turn on the ice and keep it frozen how much will it add to our expenses each month? How much revenue do we need to generate to at least meet that cost? We need the youth hockey because they rent a lot of time, use a lot of hours of ice time.
"Once we're able to let our youth hockey programs in Danville and Champaign-Urbana get on the ice, then we're in pretty good shape."
O'Charley's gift cards
"I read the article that O'Charley's had permanently closed in Champaign. I have several gift cards from them that I have not used. Am I able to get a cash refund for the value? Also, could you advise if there are other O'Charleys within an approximate 50-mile radius."
The Guest Relations Department at O'Charley's provided the following information: "If you have a gift card that you are unable to use, please send an email to Customer.Service@abrholdings.com and include your name, mailing address, phone number and the 16-digit gift card number from the back of your card. We will check the balance of the card, submit a check request to our accounting department, void the gift card, will cut you a check and mail it to you. Please allow up to 6 weeks for your refund check to arrive.
"Again, we thank you for your past patronage, apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and hope to have the chance to serve you in the future."
The nearest O'Charley's are all in Indiana: Lafayette (87 miles from Champaign), Avon, Bloomington, Greenwood, Indianapolis and Noblesville.
Long red light
"Is there any thought to eliminating the no right turn on red sign on Parkland Way and Mattis Avenue? Or at least until the students return. You sit there for what seems like an hour waiting for it to turn green."
The right turn restriction in question was implemented for a couple of reasons, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"There is limited sight distance to the north when approaching Mattis Avenue from Parkland Way due to some evergreen trees, a retaining wall and a slight dip in the Mattis Avenue profile," he said. "There are also sight issues caused by left turning vehicles that stop a little too far forward. In addition to the sight distance issue, the right turn restriction coupled with the 'Stop Here On Red' sign helps to provide for a safer pedestrian crossing path on Parkland Way."
Unusually overcast?
"Is the stretch of cloudy days we're currently experiencing unusually long for Urbana-Champaign at this time of year? (Or does it just feel like it?)"
I talked with Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, who said that stretch of overcast days — covering Dec. 27 through most of Jan. 11 — was fairly unusual.
"I recall there was one December when we had three or four weeks of cloudy days," he said. "We have had longer stretches of cloudy days. But two weeks is longer than normal in the wintertime."
December and January normally are the most overcast months of the year in central Illinois. Dec. 28, on average, is the cloudiest day of the year, said Huettl.
Chicago mayor with Champaign County connection
"In the 1850s a former mayor of Chicago had 1,600 acres of land in his name just west of Champaign, all of sections 3 and 10. The southeast quarter of section 3 was purchased from the government with a land patent issued to Franklin Bache, Benjamin Franklin's grandson. Have you ever heard of this former mayor?"
Yes, some of the detail is in J.O. Cunningham's 1905 book, "The History of Champaign County."
He wrote, "In 1852 and 1853 James Curtiss entered over 1,600 acres of land in Sections 3, 9, 11 and 15, most of which has since been known as the 'Arthur Farm.' Mr. Curtiss, who had been an early resident and at one time mayor of Chicago, about 1854 made his home with his family upon these lands, now viewed as a princely domain of highly cultivated fields— then a wide expanse of rolling prairie — covered with its dress of wild flowers and grasses."
Curtiss' biography at the Chicago Public Library said he served two two-year terms as mayor in 1847-48 and 1850-51. He had been born in Weathersford, Vt., in 1803 and died in 1859 in Joliet.
General land office records at the federal Bureau of Land Management show that between March 1853 and March 1855, Curtiss and other partners, including Bache, purchased bounty land in Champaign County.
From 1775 to 1855 the United States granted bounty-land warrants for military service, primarily to encourage volunteer enlistments, but also to reward veterans for service during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, and a variety of Indian wars, Indian removals, and other military actions during the 1850s, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Bache qualified for bounty lands because he had served as a surgeon's mate in the infantry during the War of 1812.
The "Arthur Farm," incidentally, was located on the west side of Champaign, around where Mattis Avenue is now.
State Farm Center advertising
"The State Farm Center scorers table has advertising signage that says 'Village of Bedford Park.' How much does the Village of Bedford Park pay for this high profile ad placement?"
It would be interesting to know that figure but since the UI athletic department has Learfield IMG College, a private company, administer sponsorship agreements it is not public information.
I asked Plano, Texas-based Learfield if it wanted to disclose the amount anyway.
"We wouldn't share that publicly, but for a reader response: If someone would like to know more about an ad placement at State Farm Center, they are welcome to contact Fighting Illini Sports Properties for complete details or other visibility options to align with Illinois Athletics," said spokeswoman Jennifer Duncan.
Two years ago a Bedford Park official told The News-Gazette's Julie Wurth that the village spent more than $115,000 a year on advertising with the UI and Northwestern University.
Small parking spaces?
"Many times I’ve wondered why are the spaces so small and the vehicles have gotten larger over the years? I have a small older car that even when I go to Old Farm shopping center I can’t get into my car if someone parks next to me. Does the owner of the property determine the size of the spaces or the city?"
You are very observant and very correct.
Article VII of Champaign's zoning ordinance regulates off street parking, including the number of spaces, their design and the dimensions of those parking spaces, said Bruce Knight, Champaign's planning and development director. A standard parking space is required to be 8 feet, 9 inches wide and 18 feet, 6 inches long.
Some of the parking spaces adjacent to the shops at Old Farm are as narrow as 8 feet wide. Others are 8 feet, 6 inches. But other parking spaces away from the shops and in the middle of the parking lot are 9 feet wide.
Loud train horns
"My wife and I moved from far east Urbana to Prairie Fields Subdivision in Savoy this past August, to a newer and larger home to enjoy our recent retirements. While we enjoy the neighborhood very much, we never gave much of a thought to the number of trains which pass through the night along the CN Railroad which parallels U.S. 45 (Dunlap in Savoy).
"We are located about a quarter-mile mile east of the railroad tracks, and with the usually prevailing winds out of the west, the train whistles are quite loud in the wee hours of the morning. I fully understand why the whistles are sounded as they approach at-grade crossings, but over the months we have been at our new house, I have noticed that the use of the whistles is quite inconsistent, even though the trains I am speaking of are passing during a time window of about 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
"The blowing of whistles can vary from a couple short toots, to very long and repeated blasts, to the occasional train which can be heard/felt as a low rumble but not a single honk. My question is: Are there 'required' standards for the use of the whistles, or is it simply at the discretion of the engineer? And as a follow-up, is there anything a local community can do to request that passing trains restrict or abbreviate the use of the whistles in the very early morning hours?"
Use of train horns is regulated by the federal government.
"Under the Train Horn Rule (49 CFR Part 222), locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings," says a statement at the website of the U.S. Department of Transportation. "If a train is traveling faster than 60 mph, engineers will not sound the horn until it is within ¼ mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds.
"There is a 'good faith' exception for locations where engineers can’t precisely estimate their arrival at a crossing and begin to sound the horn no more than 25 seconds before arriving at the crossing.
"Train horns must be sounded in a standardized pattern of 2 long, 1 short and 1 long blasts. The pattern must be repeated or prolonged until the lead locomotive or lead cab car occupies the grade crossing. The rule does not stipulate the durations of long and short blasts."
Local communities can establish “train horn quiet zones" where train operators must cease the routine sounding of their horns when approaching grade crossings. But horns may still be used when there is a pedestrian or vehicle on the tracks. Communities wishing to establish a quiet zone have to pay for safety upgrades at affected grade crossings. In Bloomington city officials declined to pursue train horn quiet zones at Norfolk Southern tracks after learning the safety upgrades would cost more than $400,000 per crossing.
Seven-day-a-week paper
"Wondering when The News-Gazette would be going to 7 days a week."
There are no plans to do so, said VP/News Jim Rossow. The News-Gazette switched to online-only on Mondays in November 2019.
The newspaper is hardly alone in publishing fewer than seven days a week. The Decatur Herald & Review publishes five days a week. The Danville Commercial-News publishes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Ann Arbor News in Michigan publishes only on Thursdays and Sundays.
UI and student debt
"What is the University of Illinois official position on student loan debt forgiveness?"
"The U of I System supports federal programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness to enhance the affordability of higher education," said UI spokesman Tom Hardy. "The U of I System also continues to advocate for Congress to include relief for student loan borrowers in pandemic relief legislation."
Windsor Road resurfacing?
"Late last year, the section of Windsor Road between Neil and First, was marked up with white spray paint. It appears that these markings were for the removal and replacement of the worst of the failing sections of pavement. However, nothing has happened yet.
"Is the city of Champaign planning on some long needed repairs to this heavily used, but crumbling section of road?"
"There is a significant patching project planned for that section of Windsor this summer. The paint markings are the preliminary patch locations," said Kris Koester, a spokesman for Champaign's public works department.
Stop sign at railroad crossing
"The Andersons (grain terminal) railroad crossing on Cardinal Road in Champaign has a stop sign. Is traffic supposed to always stop at the crossing? The rails are seldom used by the Andersons."
Yes, you definitely should stop at those stop signs, said Keith Padgett, the Champaign Township highway commissioner.
The Norfolk Southern Railroad, which owns the rail line, installed the stop sign in advance of a grade improvement project that includes new gates and automatic signals.
Mysterious aircraft
"Sunday about 3:30 a.m. some kind of aircraft took off from Willard Airport. The sound was so different than usual. Low clicking sound that crescendos as it gearing up for take off and then took off toward the west and maybe turned east shortly after being airborne. Curious as to what it was at 3:30 am."
"We do not have any information available on this aircraft or departure," said Tim Bannon, executive director at Willard Airport. "The aircraft was not on an Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight plan, so we can't find any information. The FAA Air Traffic Control Tower was also closed at that time."
More on the Carmon's sign
"Good article on the Carmon's sign, but I think that George W. 'Jack' Monen, operated the restaurant, along with his wife, Catherine. At least that was the case in 1967 when I worked there as a grill cook. Can you confirm this?"
Yes, Jack and Catherine Monen owned the restaurant business but the building was owned by Carl Monen. Jack and Catherine opened Carmon's Restarant in April 1947. All this information is from Paul Damski, who bought the business in 1987 and operated it until 2007.
More on Margaret Burl Carle Morris
"I do lots of genealogy work and was surprised that the Jan. 8 Mailbag lacked having the information for the death of James H. Morris. Going to 'Find A Grave' and reading Albert Carle obituary and other accompanying papers my search was fruitful. James Harvey Morris was born Dec. 17, 1833. married Margaret Burt Carle Oct. 25, 1885 and died March 6, 1904."