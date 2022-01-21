Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 21, 2022
We're almost at winter's nadir in central Illinois. Traditionally our coldest days are during the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. We're almost there. The thaw begins on the other side.
This week's mailbag includes questions about Alexander's Steakhouse, outdoor ice skating, Country Fair Shopping Center, a new local ambulance service, pasteurized eggs, Officer Chris Oberheim tributes and more on horseshoe sandwiches.
Former Hardee's property
"Now that the old Hardee's on South Neil street is finally coming down, what's planned for that very unique (entrance from two major streets) location."
"We have no plans at the moment," said Laura Shapland, president of Shapland Management, which owns the property. "We're looking at several potential uses. We hope to have some news in a few months or so."
Goldblatt's successor
"What store went into the old Goldblatt’s building at Country Fair Shopping Center once it closed? The store was there for a few years. A group of us have tried to remember but can’t seem to come up with the name."
Following Goldblatt's Department Store, the onetime anchor store at Country Fair, was the Fashion Mart operated by local entrepreneur Larry Brown.
Green Street alignment
"(A video I recently viewed) from the 1920s or 30s seems to show Green Street ending at Wright Street. Maps from the time show that Urbana Green Street and Champaign Green Street were not on the same line. I had not really thought about this before but there has always been that swerve in Green somewhere around Engineering Hall. But why? Were the founders of West Urbana so contrarian that they set up an incompatible grid system? Was it inconceivable in the 1850s that the two towns would ever grow together?"
Good question with a so-far incomplete answer.
I referred your query to Champaign city planner T.J. Blakeman, who also is president of the Champaign County History Museum. He believes that Green Street went through but that there was a more pronounced "jog" in its alignment until recently.
He offers as evidence a 1913 map of the UI campus and a 1948 aerial photo of Green Street that show the street connecting but not in perfect alignment.
Blakeman said that the large parkway in front of Engineering Hall on Green Street once served as the right of way for the Champaign-Urbana streetcar system. Engineering professors were unhappy with the vibrations the streetcars caused and were happy to see it go away.
Alexander's Steakhouse
"I saw a post on Facebook from Coldwell Banker Commercial reality that shoes the location where Alexander's Steakhouse is has been sold. But then there was an ad at the top of the News-Gazette website that said Alexander's was hiring for all positions. Are they going to be opening under new ownership?"
"Alexander's Steakhouse is reopening, has not been sold and is still the same ownership," said a brief message I got from Alexander's. "The property is under new ownership, not the restaurant."
The restaurant was interviewing prospective employees this week at its Champaign location at 202 W. Anthony Drive.
New ambulance service
"Noticed a new sign with a new name at the OSF ambulance barn on Neil Street. Several OSF ambulances are parked behind the building. Is OSF getting out of the ambulance business locally?"
OSF HealthCare announced last October that it would be donating all its OSF PRO Ambulance assets to Iowa-based Advanced Medical Transport and that AMT would take over the Champaign and Vermilion counties services in January.
That's what happened this week.
AMT was founded in 1991 as a private, not-for-profit organization. It already provides emergency and scheduled ambulance services in central and western Illinois, as well as parts of Iowa. AMT is the only downstate ambulance service nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).
As part of its local agreement. AMT pledged to make significant capital investment to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT’s operations across central Illinois.
“This transition allows OSF to stay true to our core competency of operating a patient-centered health care system,” said Chad Boore, chief executive officer of OSF HealthCare’s eastern region. “We are excited to leverage the talent and expertise of this state-of-the-art transportation services provider. Through teamwork and collaboration, OSF and AMT will be able to seamlessly provide access to quality emergency health care to the communities we serve.”
Outdoor ice skate rentals
"Have the C-U park districts ever offered outdoor ice skating with rental skates?"
"Crystal Lake at Crystal Lake Park was once our key site for seasonal ice skating," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Champaign Park District. "During my 30-year tenure at the UPD we did not provide ice skate rentals for this purpose. Folks would bring their own skates and/or sleds to the park."
More recently there hasn't been ice skating at the park, Bartlett said.
"Over the past decade or so we have observed changes in the ice patterns at the lake. The lake does not freeze uniformly to allow safe access on the ice. Climate change, additional piped stormwater inlets and overland water flow into the lake combined with salts and other chemicals impact the thickness of the seasonal ice.
"Unfortunately, we have not allowed skating or ice fishing for many years now due to safety concerns."
And if Champaign offered them, it hasn't been in the last quarter-century, said Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce.
"I have been with the district for almost 25 years and we have never offered skate rentals in that time," said DeLuce. "Staff has been looking into an outdoor ice rink and have visited an outdoor rink in Pontiac, Illinois but no decisions have been made on adding an outdoor ice rink with skate rentals at this time."
Pasteurized eggs
"My family used to purchase pasteurized eggs locally but have been unable to find them for a while. Is there any place close to Champaign-Urbana that carries them?"
Pasteurized eggs are recommended for people who are concerned about the risk of foodborne illness.
I checked all the usual local suspects — Common Ground Food Coop, World Harvest, Harvest Market, Natural Gourmet, Grovestone, Schnucks — and came up empty.
Hy-Vee, which has stores in Bloomington and Springfield, sells Davidson's Safest Choice pasteurized eggs
MTD's universal transfer
"Looking at MTD's Universal Transfer at 7:40 am, is there any rationale behind the order the buses park in, or is it random? As they stated, "If you are there every day, I guess you know where your bus is, but if you just have a doctor's appointment you have no idea where your bus is."
"The answer to your reader's question is: both," said Karl Gnadt, managing director of the MTD. "We have do have rationale for the big picture, but there is an element of almost-random in the detail. I'll explain.
"Each route is assigned to one of four platforms (A-D) and each platform is labeled with signs at Illinois Terminal. There can be three to six buses depending on the size of the platform. However, due to traffic and environmental variables, it is not possible to determine the order that the routes will arrive each day. Because of the variability, the routes could indeed appear to be randomly lined up within their platform family.
"Unfortunately, there isn't enough room at Illinois Terminal for buses to be maneuvered around one another. So at our transit center, routes can't be assigned to a specific spot, because buses that arrive later would not be able to get around the earlier arriving buses. Generally, transit hubs can assign specific locations for routes when their platforms can employ a saw-tooth design. Our geographic footprint was significantly too small to engineer saw-tooth platforms into our operations.
"Because of the existing geographic constraints, it is unlikely that we'll be able to add saw-tooths into the Illinois Terminal expansion with The Yards project. However, we indicate the proper platform that each route serves at Illinois Terminal on every schedule — in the Map & Schedule Book, on the website, and in our Trip Planner results. In addition, a map of the platforms is on page 17 of the Map & Schedule Book and is on our website at https://mtd.org/maps-and-schedules/maps/. And finally, we have multiple Operations and Illinois Terminal staff on-site to help passengers navigate their transfers. Just ask."
Sign issue
"This house at the corner of Kirby and Scottsdale has had this sign (with lights) for quite a while and I’m wondering why? Isn’t this a code violation? Why don’t they enforce it? If it isn’t that I’ll put one in my front yard about 12 x 12 with lights."
The city will look into your complaint, said Champaign zoning administrator Ben LeRoy.
"The Zoning Ordinance limits several aspects of signs in residential districts, including size and illumination. Signs for home businesses are regulated more strictly than signs for real estate transactions or non-business activity," he said. "The sign ordinance is enforced on a complaint basis. Over the past few years, enforcement of this ordinance has been impacted by a variety of factors, including staff resources, temporary COVID-related regulatory changes, and ongoing litigation in front of the Supreme Court on various aspects of sign regulation (the city is not a party to such litigation, but is impacted by any relevant rulings, as are all other cities).
"I appreciate the questioner notifying us of this sign, and am working with staff to determine our enforcement response."
Oberheim memorial
"Have any streets or roads been renamed in honor of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim?"
No thoroughfares have been renamed to honor Officer Oberheim, who was shot to death while on duty May 19, 2021.
Chestnut Street in Champaign, between University Avenue and Main Street, has been designated "Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue." Unlike other honorary street designations in Champaign which expire after 10 years, this one is in perpetuity.
And House Joint Resolution 51 in the Illinois House would designate South Side Drive in Decatur between U.S. 51 and Illinois 48 the "Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway." Officer Oberheim was born in Decatur in 1976.
The resolution is one of many pieces of legislation in the House Rules Committee.
More on horseshoes
"If you want a horseshoe in a truly hometown cultural experience, go to Verda Mae’s in Waverly, IL., about 25 miles southwest of Springfield. If you die of congestive heart failure, don’t call me."
and
"Traxside in Tolono offers a horseshoe and it's pretty good if I do say so myself. Plus, the staff is always friendly."