This week's 'Bag includes: local tributes to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., busiest C-U intersections, Champaign County deaths were up in 2020, Danville Gardens Too leaves Champaign, Hickory River still prepared to open in west Champaign and deer in Meadowbrook Park.
Also, taller Mattis Avenue bridges, Rep. Rodney Davis' Facebook page, articulated MTD buses, Illini baseball, The Haven is open, Stone Creek is off-limits to walkers, a home of local historic interest will be razed, an answer to that aircraft mystery of last week and where to pick up tax forms.
Local recognition of Martin Luther King Jr.
"Does the C-U area recognize MLK Jr. in any way, like a statue or a plaque? Has there been a push by anyone?"
Urbana has a Martin Luther King Jr. School and a King Park. Champaign has a subdivision named for King.
King School, originally known as J.W. Hays School, was renamed for Dr. King in June 1970. The following month the Urbana school board reaffirmed its decision. The board had received a petition signed by about 100 Urbana residents telling it that it should “think again” about the King name. The adjoining public park also is named for King.
Champaign has a Martin Luther King Jr. subdivision along North Fourth Street. It was dedicated on Sept. 8, 1985, "in memory of Dr. King's inspiration and accomplishments in the struggle for the rights, freedom and dignity of all people," according to a plaque at the site.
Another plaque at the site contains the words King spoke on the same day he confronted thousands of hostile hecklers and protestors while marching in Chicago in August 1966: "We shall taste the milk of freedom and the honey of equality. I have a place. My place is the sunlight of opportunity."
Hickory River at the Fields
"What is the status of the Hickory River that was planned for Carle at the Fields?"
Once the COVID-related restrictions are past, west Champaign's Hickory River will open, said Mike Madigan, owner of the area Hickory River restaurants.
"This project, which would be the fifth Hickory River Smokehouse restaurant in central Illinois, has been on hold due to the government shutdown of restaurants and bars during the pandemic. If and when things get back to normal, I think the Carle at the Fields area will boom," said Madigan. "So I hope to move forward with this restaurant in the next few months, when we can be confident that the shutdowns are behind us."
Danville Gardens Too
"I noticed Danville Gardens Too has removed everything from their site on Prospect Ave. Have they closed their garden shop?"
Yes, and for now Danville Gardens does not plan to open another shop in Champaign-Urbana.
"Customers in our mailing database will be receiving a postcard shortly with details of the Danville Gardens Too location," said the company's customer service department. "Recently a great opportunity came our way that we could not pass up and we have sold our Champaign property.
"Danville Gardens is not closing but we will continue doing business at our Danville facility (1307 Cleary Ave, Danville). We invite everyone to take the short drive on Interstate 74 to our 2.5 acres of covered greenhouses hosting a large selection of locally grown plants, trees, shrubs, pottery and more."
New Mattis Avenue bridges
"It appears that the new bridges on Mattis Avenue over both I-74 and I-57 will be two or three feet higher than the existing ones. Is this true and if so, why?"
You are correct.
"Both of the new Mattis Avenue bridges are 3 to 4 feet higher than the existing bridges," said Kensil Garnett of the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The new bridges are also longer than the existing bridges in order to provide enough room for the new interchange ramps below them in a future contract.
"Longer bridges typically require deeper beams to carry the loads from traffic when compared to structures which are not as long. In order to have enough clearance between the bottom of the new bridge beams and the new interchange ramps to be constructed below the bridges, the Mattis Avenue bridges had to be built a few feet higher than the current bridges."
Back to Parkland Way & Mattis Avenue
"There was a question last week about the long light at Parkland Way and Mattis Avenue. I don't understand why the light is red for so long. Is there a sensor? Can the timing be looked into?"
Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for IDOT, said his agency had "reviewed the intersection and signal equipment in question and found that no vehicle detector faults have been logged.
"The signal timing cycle for this intersection is controlled by the adjacent intersections along Mattis Avenue because all of the intersections from Bloomington Road to Springfield Avenue are tied together and coordinated to optimize the overall efficiency of the corridor.
"Unfortunately, the inherent tradeoff to coordinated signal timings is usually an increase in side street delay but yields an overall decrease in delay across the system of intersections as a whole. However, based on the current signal timing plan that is being used at this intersection, an eastbound vehicle on Parkland Way approaching Mattis Avenue should not see a red time longer than 100 seconds. Another possible reason for longer delays would be if the vehicle does not stop over the detector loops, which at this location are in the pavement. If a vehicle either stops too soon or pulls too far forward, they could be stuck until another vehicle comes along on the same approach to trigger the sensor."
Illini baseball
"What is the status of the Illini baseball season? Usually by now there is some type of schedule available online. I see promotional pictures on their social media, but no news on the season. Will fans be allowed at games this year?"
Schedules are being released very late in the process, said Kent Brown, the UI's associate athletic director for media relations.
"Baseball and softball schedules should be coming soon as their seasons will start in late February or early March," sad Brown. "As of now, unfortunately, general public will not be allowed at the games as Big Ten protocols are allowing family members of the team and staff only, and state of Illinois protocols are allowing a limited number of people (i.e. family members only for our games) at outside events.
"Several of the games will be televised on BTN and the remainder of the games will be streamed on BTN+. Also, all games will be broadcast locally on WDWS-AM 1400. Baseball and softball weather can't get here fast enough!"
Big MTD buses
"Even when UI students were gone, MTD was running the very long articulated two-piece buses on non-university street routes. All we saw were empty. Doesn't it cost more in fuel, maintenance, and street repair to run these larger heavy buses when not needed for passenger load?"
As MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt explained before, the articulated MTD buses aren't needed for passenger loads, but are used to assure proper physical distancing during the pandemic.
"While we are carrying about 75 percent fewer passengers than we normally would, we are still carrying 8,000 to 10,000 per day. During a pandemic. We are trying to give as much room as possible for the public's safety," he said.
"As far as the cost is concerned, since there is a pandemic, we are operating about half of the service that we normally would be. Around 75 percent of the hourly cost of operating a vehicle is in personnel. The incidental increase in fuel cost is negligible. There is essentially no difference in maintenance expenses, and since during non-pandemic times we would be operating the 'Artics' also, there is no additional stress to the roads."
C-U's busiest intersections
"What are the top 10 busiest intersections in Champaign-Urbana?"
Thanks to Gabe Lewis at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission for compiling this list.
"Following is the list of the top 10 busiest intersections in Champaign-Urbana, from highest to lowest vehicle counts:
1. Lincoln Avenue & University Avenue, Urbana
2. Prospect Avenue & Bloomington Road, Champaign
3. Neil Street & Kirby Avenue, Champaign
4. Mattis Avenue & Springfield Avenue, Champaign
5. Mattis Avenue & Bradley Avenue, Champaign
6. Neil Street & Windsor Road, Champaign
7. Cunningham Avenue & University Avenue, Urbana
8. Prospect Avenue & Marketview Drive, Champaign
9. Mattis Avenue & Kirby Avenue, Champaign
10. Neil Street & Springfield Avenue, Champaign
"Please note that these counts were done before the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Haven update
"My question is about The Haven at Market Place on Interstate Drive. It is finished, isn't it? When will people be moving into it? Seems like there's no activity and it's a pretty big place. Does it have to do anything with Covid etc.?"
The Haven is almost full, said David Northern Sr., CEO of the Champaign County Housing Authority.
"We have three buildings there and two are full already and the third is filling up," he said. "People don't see all the cars there because they're parked behind the buildings."
Library reopenings
"When do the libraries in Champaign and Urbana plan to reopen?"
Both will reopen Monday, Feb. 1 for "grab and go" and limited computer use. Seating will not be available, except at computers.
Market Street crossing
"I've noticed the excellent work done to replace railroad crossings at Mattis, Prospect and especially State Street in Champaign, one is still sorely needed, any word if the tracks on Market Street, just north of Columbia, will be replaced anytime soon? Those are in bad shape."
The crossing is not on the Illinois Commerce Commission's Crossing Safety Improvement 5 year plan, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester,
But if you feel a crossing is in need of repair you can file a complaint at this website.
Champaign County vaccinations
"What percentage of Champaign County's COVID vaccine doses have been administered? The CDC shows 39.4 percent of distributed doses have been administered nationwide as of Jan. 18. How many doses have we received and administered? Is this information posted somewhere?"
Yes, there's a page on the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District dedicated to vaccination statistics. Click here.
The latest data shows that 15,592 people have been vaccinated, including 2,177 who have been fully vaccinated. That's out of approximately 172,760 persons — all those 16 years and older — who are eligible to be vaccinated.
More vaccination details are available at the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Champaign County deaths in 2020
"Did we end up with more deaths than usual in Champaign County last year because of COVID-19? It seems like it but maybe I was just more aware of it because of the pandemic."
The number of deaths of Champaign County residents last year was greater than in the last few years, said Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
2017 - 1,222
2018 - 1,207
2019 - 1,235
2020 - 1,343
Tax forms available
"Can you tell me where people can pick up state and federal tax forms and information in person?"
Tax forms are available at the local IRS office at 310 W. Church St., Champaign — across from West Side Park.
Unfortunately you have to make an appointment to enter the office. You can do so by calling 844-545-5640.
Champaign, Urbana park board candidates
"Has there been any coverage of candidates for Champaign or Urbana park boards? I haven't seen any news about who filed or whether there were petition challenges."
The candidate filing period for the park board ends Jan. 28, said Michelle Jett.
Bonus Puzzle Page
"What happened to the extra puzzles in the Sunday edition of The News-Gazette? They were a welcome addition while staying home with the pandemic, but seem to have stopped with the new year. Can we hope to see them again in the future."
Yes.
"The Bonus Puzzle Page, which we started early on in the pandemic, had been generously sponsored monthly by a host of local companies. Unfortunately, we were not able to secure a sponsor for the month of January," said News-Gazette Managing Editor Mike Goebel. "However, the popularity of the Bonus Puzzle Page gave us an idea to run our Puzzle Book — which had been published quarterly — every month.
"Readers may have seen it on the first Wednesday in January. The next one will publish on Feb. 3. We'll continue to provide a mix of old favorites — crosswords, sudokus, word searches — and new puzzles. I'm always excited to hear from readers about what they thought, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts with me at mgoebel@news-gazette.com. Thanks for reading."
Meadowbrook Park deer
"I have always noticed a large number of deer at Meadowbrook Park and was wondering if there was an official count of deer that live in the park."
No count is kept.
"The UPD does not keep official or on-going statistics on deer in the parks," said park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett. "However, we do have staff and community members that provide verbal reports to our Natural Areas Committee. We do know that there are consistent numbers of deer at our larger parks and natural areas like Meadowbrook Park, Busey Woods, Crystal Lake Park and other parks.
"The deer typically move through the parks as they move around the community — likely using the area streams and drainage facilities. We encourage all park visitors to use caution when driving around these parks and to not interact with any wildlife. Please contact any of our offices if the public encounters any injured or dead deer in any of the parks."
Strolling at Stone Creek
"We recently went to Stone Creek (Golf Course) and saw many of these University of Illinois signs at various locations by the golf course. Is this really Private Property since the course is now owned by a public university, regardless of where the funds came from to purchase the course?"
It is not private property.
But most golf courses do not allow people to walk along their fairways, said Cassie Arner, senior associate athletic director at the University of Illinois athletic department. And she said the UI doesn't want people to feel comfortable doing so because later this spring it will be a construction site and soon thereafter an operating golf course.
"You don't normally have people walking on the course for leisure," she said.
Although there's no activity there now, Arner said there soon will be as construction begins on renovating the fairways, bunkers, bridges and water features on what was Stone Creek Golf Course but now is known as the Atkins Golf Club. The course and surrounding real estate was donated to the UI last year by the Atkins Group.
"There's going to be a lot of activity out there pretty soon," she said. "We don't want people out there when all the construction is going on because it could be a problem."
Arner said the UI hopes to reopen the renovated course in late summer or early fall.
Rodney Davis' Facebook page
"How is Rodney Davis's Facefook page able to not show all the comments?"
Aaron DeGroot, who is Congressman Davis' spokesman, prefaced the answer with some more disturbing background about another threat to the representative.
"Even comments on the most basic social media posts on things like highlighting constituent services or celebrating holidays routinely devolve into hateful rhetoric that comes from both sides," said DeGroot. "Our offices see and hear this breakdown in civil discourse on an almost daily basis, as evidenced by the fact that Rodney's Normal office recently received a voicemail from a Democratic political operative that wished death on Rodney and his family."
DeGroot said the phone message was forwarded to the U.S. Capitol Police who typically forward cases like this to local federal prosecutors. He said the cellphone number left on the voicemail was connected to a Chicago area man who Capitol Police say had made a similar threat to another congressional office a year ago.
Now to your question ...
"We still see comments from constituents and are able to get feedback on social media posts, but commenters aren't able to see other comments or reply to other commenters," sad DeGroot. "The best way to communicate with Rodney is to send an email, call our office, or attend open office hours, traveling help desks, or other events when they are scheduled. All of that information can be found on RodneyDavis.house.gov."
Perhaps we all can reflect on the words of President Biden in this week's inaugural address:
"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little more tolerance and humility."
Home at 210 S. Prospect
Last April we had a mailbag question about a house at 210 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, that a reader said seemed dilapidated and vacant.
The city had just acquired the property from the owner — who was unable to repair it — for $100. And the city planned to demolish it.
In the meantime city of Champaign senior planner — and also president of the Champaign County History Museum — T.J. Blakeman learned that the house had been built by young F.K. Robeson Jr., the son of Robeson’s Department Store founder F.K. Robeson and the father of Kyle Robeson.
After the item appeared in the mailbag, the city received inquiries from 10 people who were interested in the property. A Request for Proposals to purchase and redevelop the property was issued by the city and arrangements were made for two separate walk-through appointments. Five parties attended the appointments, according to a memo to city council members, and one proposal was received.
Mark Anderson, a former resident of the home, was the only one to submit a proposal. But his proposal did not include saving the house.
"After evaluating the costs involved with renovation, he decided that renovation was not feasible," the memo to council members said. "He submitted a proposal to purchase the property from the city and demolish the structures."
The memo said the demolition has to be completed within six months. Anderson bought the property for $39,7509, with a credit of $25,000 for demolition or a final purchase price of $14,750. The city had estimated that it would have cost between $40,000 and $50,000 to raze the house.
The city council unanimously approved the sale on Tuesday.
Aircraft mystery solved
Bob Coverdill, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 29, solves the mystery in last week's mailbag about an aircraft noise early one recent morning:
"I was curious about the airplane that a reader inquired about in your column on Jan 16. Using an app called FlightRadar24, I was able to find the aircraft in question ... It was a Bell 407 helicopter, and it appears to be a medical chopper as the flight terminated at Carle Hospital. It did not take off from Willard Airport, but came from the southwest flying on a northeast heading. It was at 500 feet about the ground, which is lower than they typically fly, so the sound would have been different to your reader (likely louder). It flew a flight path near the airport that was close the the normal traffic pattern which is why the reader probably thought it took off from Willard Airport."
More on CN train through Savoy
Tim Cahill responds to last week's question about train horn noise in Savoy:
"I read your article about the couple asking about the train horns through Savoy. They claim they hear trains not blowing the horn. That is incorrect. I am a locomotive engineer for CN and run that line daily out of Champaign and we have a safety device that will actually start blowing the horn for us if we fail to do so with in 20 seconds of the crossing. If we get in a crossing accident and that horn wasn't blown to the (Federal Railroad Administration) regulations we could be sentenced to federal prison time and lose a hell of a good job."
Newspaper's dimensions
"I have recently begun receiving The News-Gazette in print form. I've missed holding a real newspaper in my hand; it's been over 20 years (online availability, you know).
"Am I crazy, or just old ... the paper seems longer than I remember. Has there been a size shift in newspapers these past few years?"
Most newspapers, including The News-Gazette, have smaller dimensions than they did in the early 1990s.
Mike Goebel and I compared a recent News-Gazette with a November 2007 edition. Each page was about 1 1/2 inches shorter and 1 1/2 inches narrower.
Lil Bufords restaurant
"What is the status of Lil Bufords (in Tolono) now that indoor dining is once again allowed? Are they still waiting to have their food license reinstated? I hate to see any business struggling, but there is a bit of karma if the only restaurant not able to reopen for indoor dining is the one that most flaunted the public health measures."
In Friday's News-Gazette report Deb Pressey wrote that the Tolono business had settled with the Champaign County Health Department and could soon be open for food service.
According to its most recent Facebook post the business is open for beer and wine sales only, along with its gaming machines. No food or liquor is served. You are encouraged to bring your own food.
The business said it is awaiting an inspection from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to reopen for food service.