Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 28, 2022
If all goes well — and it probably won't because Major League Baseball is run by idiots — there should be Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox games a month from today. The Sox, in fact, are scheduled to play the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians on Feb. 28. That's something to cheer you up during what is traditionally the coldest week of the year.
As for the mailbag we have news this week about a long-dormant power plant near Danville, hope for fans of Raising Cane's and Cold Stone Creamery, an answer to the question of whether Champaign-Urbana is in a snow void and more on the old Goldblatt's store at Country Fair.
Also, fire stations in Champaign-Urbana, UI faculty speech on social media and more.
Old power plant near Danville
"Are there any plans to demolish the Vermilion Power Station which has not operated for more than 10 years? How long is a non-operating power plant permitted to just sit there, causing who-knows-what environmental problems?"
Plans are under way to demolish the coal-fired power plant that was built by the former Illinois Power Co. in 1955 and operated until 2011.
Texas-based Vistra Corp., which owns the property, issued the following statement: "In December, we held our first public meeting regarding our comprehensive plan to clean up this legacy site. There will be additional meetings in the future as part of our permitting process before the Illinois EPA.
"Once approved, this project will take several years to complete. Given the unique characteristics of the site, and consistent with our agreements and commitments, we intend to seek approval to demolish the former plant structure and build an on-site landfill to safely dispose of the site’s coal ash."
The Illinois EPA is involved in the demolition process but not the Illinois Commerce Commission.
IEPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said the agency "has not received any specific details regarding demolition of the former plant. Any demolition activity would need to be conducted in accordance with the asbestos National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) provisions, a dust mitigation plan, and comply with any local requirements."
Howard Learner of the Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center said the ICC has no jurisdiction in the decommissioning of the plant because Vistra is not a public utility.
"Otherwise, it's up to local officials to press Vistra to demolish and clean up its shutdown coal plant to the extent it presents any risks to public health, welfare and safety just as with other old industrial plants," Learner said.
Cold Stone Creamery
"Is the new location of Cold Stone Creamery on Windsor (Road) getting close to opening?"
Yes, I stopped by on Thursday and David Glik, the general manager of the shop at 1121 W. Windsor Road, said he's hoping for a "soft opening" next Tuesday.
A grand opening will follow once the weather warms in late March or early April, he said.
Raising Cane's update
"(Any) update on Raising Canes at the old Pizza Hut?"
The city of Champaign issued a permit for the demolition of the former Pizza Hut building at 411 E. Green St. on Thursday. A building permit for location had been issued last November.
The restaurant should be open this fall, said Julia Doyle of Raising Cane's in Plano, Texas.
UI guidelines on social media
"Does the University of Illinois set any boundaries for how faculty members should behave on social media? I’m shocked on a nearly daily basis at the amount of profanity on a few professor’s Twitter pages. Besides being unbecoming of a faculty member at a world class university, it’s also rather childish. I was taught that those who use such words on a regular basis do so because they have limited vocabularies."
The university offers a "best practices for personal use" of social media to members of the campus community, said UI-Urbana spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
It includes items such as: "Develop an appropriate tone for the account. Each unit has a unique audience and voice, but all university accounts should have a tone that is smart, kind, thoughtful, proud and deeply supportive of and excited about the university."
"With that said," Kaler added, "individual faculty members' accounts aren't part of the verified account system. Like everyone, they have the right to free speech and expression, and as faculty, they also have academic freedom — a foundational principle that as the American Association of University Professors describes, ensures that 'when they speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline.'"
Champaign IRS office
"Does the IRS office at 310 W. Church St., Champaign, serve any useful purpose to the public? I was there Jan. 25, two days after tax season opened, and saw the guy with a gun by a locked door in an empty room during business hours. He told me that they had no forms and he didn't know when they would get any. I've seen him for years now and his record for being not helpful in any way is 100 percent."
An employee at the office admitted that yes, there are no forms and he doesn't know when there will be any.
Budget cuts, staff cuts and COVID-19 have caused problems for all local IRS offices. A report prepared for Congress by the National Taxpayer Advocate says that the IRS "is in crisis and needs to apply resources to its core mission – processing returns and paying the corresponding refunds."
But IRS forms should be available online.
As for the security guard at the door, I couldn't agree more with you.
Ornamental fencing damaged
"I noticed the fence around the Boneyard Basin on Locust Street in Champaign was significantly damaged, who should be made aware to fix that? The basin is very deep."
The damage to that ornamental fence occurred in April 2021, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester, when a vehicle drove through the fence and down into the basin. At the time Champaign Police arrested a man on suspicion of DUI in the incident.
"It caused significant damage to the diversion structure used control the flow of water. The structure was recently repaired, but additional infrastructure work is needed," he said. "Once that work is complete, the fence will be repaired. In the meantime, there is temporary fencing at the site to prevent unauthorized access."
Champaign-Urbana snow hole?
"It’s Monday morning and I’m looking out my window at a light sugar-dusting of snow. Meanwhile, the Chicago area has gotten a thick blanket, as it did two other times so far this winter when we got none or almost none. Plus, on three other occasions there has been substantial snow in Tennessee and Kentucky while Champaign got none, or a dusting. I was told when I first moved here that this was common, that Champaign is in a 'hole' and the snow tended to fall either north of us or south of us. Is this actually true, or is it just the luck of the draw?"
"I was wondering when someone might ask the 'snow hole' question," joked meteorologist Steve Hilberg, a 36-year veteran of the Illinois State Water Survey, former assistant Illinois state climatologist and former director of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
In the local weather world we often joke about being in a 'snow hole,' or in the summer, storms 'always' splitting and going around us. We jokingly call it the 'Champaign effect.' In truth, these are random happenings and there is no Champaign effect.'
"On average Peoria gets more snow than Champaign, Springfield, and Decatur because it is further northwest. Average seasonal totals are:
Champaign: 21.3 inches (this season: 1.5 inches through 1/27);
Springfield: 21.8 inches (this season: 2.1 inches);
Peoria: 26.2 inches (this season: 8.7 inches).
"That being said, this year is definitely very unusual," said Hilberg. "Since the mid-70s when I moved here I have never seen anything like the pattern we're experiencing this year. Snow has fallen to the north of us, snow has fallen to the south of us, but hardly any here. There is a rather large band from east of St. Louis to east of Indianapolis that has received very little snow.
"There are two reasons this season so far. In December, it was much warmer than normal, so most precipitation we received was rain. In Champaign we had only 0.1 of an inch, and normally by the end of December we have 5.7 inches. January has been much colder which should give us a better chance for snow. However, for much of the month the upper level winds have been northwest (to southeast) over the Midwest, bringing us cold but dry air. Potential storms have either been suppressed to the south and east, or have been Alberta clippers (like the last three snows here) which move from the southern Canada/Northern Plains to the Midwest. These typically have limited moisture. The persistent northwest winds aloft prevent these systems from tapping into much moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so what usually results is light snows such as we have experienced the last week."
The snow season lasts through April, Hilberg noted.
"In recent years most of the snow we have received has been from late January through March, this could be one of those years. Here in C-U the seasonal snowfall has been below normal since 2015-2016 when it was 12.6 inches. Our last snowy season was in 2013-2014 when we accumulated 43.4 inches of snow.
"Bottom line answer to the question — the luck of the draw."
Other local fire stations
"I saw your article about Urbana planning to rebuild two of its fire stations. Are they planning anything with main station across from Lincoln Square as well? And what is Champaign's plan for its fire stations? I believe at one time plan was to build a seventh station, is that still case? And what about the station on Bradley Avenue?"
Urbana's FY 2022-2026 Capital Improvement plan says that main fire station could potentially move out of the City Building complex and relocate to a space to be determined.
Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten said there are "no specific plans for the Main Fire Station (Fire Station 1) at this time. In the out-years of the Capital Improvement Plan, we may consider a relocation/rehab."
In Champaign a recent study found no need for additional fire stations, said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig.
"A response time study of fire station locations in Champaign was conducted in 2019 to determine if Station 3 (702 W. Bradley) should remain in the existing location or be built elsewhere," Ludwig said. "Using GIS mapping software to determine response times from all six fire stations, the study determined that Station 3 is in the best location versus other possible locations that Station 3 could be rebuilt.
"When presented with the study information, the city council provided direction that Station 3 is to remain in its current location. The study also reflected that the current locations of the six fire stations within the geographic boundaries of the city of Champaign met the National Fire Protection Association 1710 Standard that the first apparatus should arrive on the scene four minutes or less, 90 percent of the time. Therefore, there was not a need for additional fire stations. However, in the future, as the city expands and annexes areas to the north and south, the addition of fire stations will need to be examined again.
"Regarding the current Station 3 on West Bradley; since it is remaining in its current location, discussions have been held recently on the structure itself and what should be the course of action. The station is now over 64 years of age. Fire apparatus are now much larger than 64 years ago, fire stations should accommodate all genders, there are opportunities for energy efficiency, and many of its systems are outdated."
Device atop pole
"There is a cylindrical device at the top of a few streetlight poles around town, such as on Neil Street about a block south of Interstate Drive. Is that a storm siren?"
"What your reader is seeing are small cell 5G antennae, in preparation for the rollout of 5G phone service in the community," said Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester.
More on Goldblatt's/Fashion Mart/Outlet
"In the 1/22/22 mailbag, someone asked what went into the Goldblatt's building, and you said 'Fashion Mart,' but I'm sure it was 'The Outlet,' which had a few different locations over time. Goldblatts was one of them. Maybe it was Fashion Mart operating as 'The Outlet.'"
and
"After Goldblatt's left, Old Mill Pottery was in that location for quite a while. I loved that store for all its craft items. I'd say that was in the late 1980s."
Yes, city directories and phone books in the late 70s and early 80s variously reported the store as Fashion Mart and The Outlet. Larry Brown, who operated the store, also installed Old Mill Pottery there later in the 1980s.
Parking space
"What's up with the car on top of the building on Locust Street in Champaign?"
That building at 309 S. Locust with the VW on the roof was the home of Kingman Datsun in the 1970s (the Datsun car brand was replaced by Nissan). The address later was Starr Imports, an auto parts and service business that specialized in foreign-made cars.
Document shredding
"Are there any plans for a bank to hold a shredding event where you can see your papers being put into the shredder?"
Champaign County Crime Stoppers plans to hold a fundraising shredding event later this spring, said spokesman Jeff Hamilton, although no date has been scheduled.
Cannabis charges
"Why do police reports in the newspaper always say 1 ounce of cannabis or something or other? Isn't it completely legal so why the heck does it matter? Isn't it like finding a bottle of vodka? You sure don't see that when they arrest someone at home."
Actually it's not completely legal. There are plenty of restrictions in Illinois on the use of cannabis and the amount you can possess:
— you can't use it if you're under 21;
— you can't use it while driving a car, a boat or other motor vehicle;
— you can't use it on school property or in any other public place like a park, a recreation area or on a sidewalk;
— you can only legally possess 30 grams (about an ounce) of cannabis;
— you can't possess it within government-funded housing.