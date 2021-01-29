Questions for Tom? Just click here
This week's Mailbag is fatter than the slothful man fighting the dreaded COVID 25 — why are you looking at me? — which could be worse than COVID-19.
It includes a "prairie mountain" in Champaign, a big drop in police calls last year, how controlled burns are helping at Walnut Point State Park, a regular cargo flight over Champaign County and a dilapidated building with some history in Tuscola.
Also, a mistaken street sign, the whereabouts of the Illinois football equipment truck, a cemetery refurbishment and access to University of Illinois buildings for non-UI students and staff.
Regular cargo flight
"There is a twin engine cargo plane that travels west-to-east over Bement several weekday mornings between 6:30 and 7 a.m., usually returning westward mid afternoon. We wish we knew the origination and destination, as well what the service is for on that route. It would travel over Tolono as well."
Our new eye on the sky, Bob Coverdill, who answered a similar question last week about an intriguing local helicopter flight, has your answer:
"This is indeed a cargo flight, and I am aware of it because it flies directly over my house in Savoy. It’s a Short SD3-60 twin turboprop aircraft, registered to Air Cargo Carriers, LLC. It flies a scheduled triangular route between Vermillion County Airport (Danville), Louisville International Airport (Kentucky) and Decatur Airport," said Coverdill, who is president of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
"Based upon the flight tracking logs available in the public domain (through apps such as FlightRadar24 and FlightAware), it departs from Danville sometime in the late evening or night, heading to Louisville. It generally departs Louisville before dawn, arriving in Decatur in the 5 a.m. hour. It then returns to Danville, as your reader noted, arriving at Danville around 7 a.m.
"The plane sets on the ramp during the day, and repeats its route at night ... Because Louisville is a major UPS operation site, I suspect this airplane is a contractor for UPS, moving freight to and from local airports and UPS distribution centers."
Prairie mountain
"What is the purpose of the 'prairie mountain' being created at the east end of Kearns Drive just west of I-57? And in a related question, would you know if Kearns Drive is named after the former Champaign Director of Public Works, John Kearns?"
Mike Ducey of Duce Construction Co., which owns the property, said the dirt is being stockpiled in hopes that it can be used for the upcoming I-57/I-74 interchange project.
"The interchange is going to need a tremendous amount of dirt and we knew that three years ago," he said. "It comes up for bid later this year. We decided rather than hauling the dirt out to Mahomet where we have a pit we would gamble a little bit and stockpile it here.
"If we end up not using the dirt there we'll just raise the elevation of that whole area about four feet. But right now we've just put it in a pile and we hope to resell it for the interchange."
Most of the fill came from University of Illinois projects, Ducey said.
As for who Kearns Drive is named for, Champaign officials were unable to find the answer.
"Looking at historic aerial imagery we found the road there in 1969, not sure if it was named back then or just acted as industrial access in the township," said Champaign Public Works administrative services supervisor Jeremy Schultz. Other resources also proved unhelpful.
METCAD calls
"Are annual data kept by METCAD regarding the number of calls made each year that warrant sending out emergency vehicles with sirens? I ask because it seems like the number and frequency of such calls has been steadily rising in Urbana for the last three or four years."
There is no breakdown for emergency calls with sirens, said Ralph Caldwell, the director of the consolidated dispatch center.
But the agency does keep track of all of its police and fire calls for service.
While calls for service were generally fairly stable in recent years, they dropped dramatically in 2020, according to METCAD statistics.
Overall total calls for police service among agencies in Champaign County were down from a three-year average (2017-2019) of 133,100 to 113,339 in 2020.
Total calls for fire service were stable, compared with the three previous years: 19,904 in 2020; 19,909 in 2019; 19,473 in 2018; and 18,769 in 2017.
The police calls for service dropped in virtually every department. Champaign's was especially significant — from a three-year average of 52,804 to just 44,321 last year. Urbana's fell from an average of 25,741 to 23,708. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office reported a drop from a three-year average of 24,285 to 22,949.
Calls for police service at the University of Illinois — where there were fewer students on campus last year — dropped from a three-year average of 12,520 to 7,194 last year.
Burned stumps
"We are stumped! During a recent walk in Walnut Point State Park, my wife and I were intrigued to see the standing remains of random, charred tree trunks in an otherwise healthy forest. There were no fire-charred trunks lying on the ground. Is this evidence of a controlled burn? If so, what was the reason? Was it done to control harmful insects or a tree disease?"
"We do prescription burns to control and eliminate non-native invasive species at the park. Fire is our most cost effective and most effective way of controlling said species," said Tom Hintz, superintendent of the state park just north of Oakland. "The result will be more ecological diversity. There will be more native plants in the understory with an increase of native insects and native birds. "
Jamie Hopper, the assistant superintendent at Walnut Point, said the main non-native invasive species controlled with burns at the park are bush honeysuckle and autumn olive.
"They can actually grow very large," he said. "It's typically the stuff you see as you're driving the interstate. They look like bushes but they can be 10- or 20-feet tall. They just take over. Right now the (Illinois Department of Transportation) is grinding a lot of that stuff.
"Those plants were marketed for cattle farmers as a living fence. Just like most of our invasive problems they were brought in on purpose and then they proliferated and now we have a problem."
Burning works at Walnut Point and elsewhere, Hooper said, because native plants are fire- and heat-tolerant while the non-natives aren't.
"They actually do better with a burn," he said of native plants. "Once the ground gets burned off and cleared they'll spread faster and when they spread they take that real estate away from the invasives."
Burns are done primarily in the spring and fall, Hopper said.
Fire wasn't used as a control at Walnut Point until about 10 years ago, he said.
"The majority of the park has been burned now," he said. "This practice has really helped Walnut Point in particular and we're to the point now where we're going to go into a cycle where we break the park into different units and we'll burn every two or three years. There will probably always be a fire here in the fall and the spring but it won't be the whole park like it has been."
6th & Armory street sign
"The illuminated street sign at the corner of 6th & Armory reads 'Armory Dr.' but every other street sign reads "Armory Ave." Can we get that fixed?"
The sign replacement is part of the big campus area MCORE project, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester, and it will be completed this spring.
Park board candidates
In response to a question from last week, here are the candidates for the park district boards in Champaign and Urbana:
Champaign Park Board — vote for two
Jane Solon-Wetmore*
Craig Hays*
Jeromey McCulloch (McCulloch has indicated he will withdraw his candidacy but has not yet done so)
Urbana Park Board — vote for two
Linda Turnbull
Meredith Blumthal*
Cindi Adkins
Cedric Stratton
* indicates incumbent
Homeless women and children
"Are there enough shelters to accommodate all of the homeless people in the community? Where can a woman go with a baby or small child?"
Kim Stanhope is a board member of CU at Home, the faith-based homelessness ministry that serves Champaign-Urbana.
She said that CU at Austins Place accommodates women but not children.
"We provide a safe and warm place for women to sleep year-round and women are welcome every night," Stanhope said. "We have plenty of capacity. Our new address in a newly remodeled space is 504 N. Market St. (we share a building with the men's shelter at 70 E. Washington St., Champaign, but have a private entrance for women).
"Our men's shelter, CU at The Men's Shelter, provides for men nightly and has plenty of capacity. There are other resources for families and we encourage individuals who need such resources to call 211 for help locating local services. You can also learn more here.
Ford County COVID data
"Why doesn’t The News-Gazette include Ford County in reporting of COVID-19 vaccinations, positivity rates, vaccine availability, age groups and the rest. I’m sure many subscribers would be interested in those facts."
You may just be missing it, said Jeff D'Alessio,editor of The News-Gazette who also compiles much of the COVID-related data.
"They don't issue reports on weekends but most weekdays, they're represented both in print and more in depth online," he said of the Ford County numbers. "Every time I wrote about vaccinations — on both platforms — they're in there.
"The Ford Health Department started having some technical issues with reporting a few months ago that haven't been resolved so they don't provide the kind of depth that other counties do. But they're good at providing the basics every weekday (other than holidays)."
And in case you hadn't read or heard, Ford County public health department officials have decided to vaccinate all critical workforce members before those 65 and older. That includes first responders, teachers and others in education, postal workers, grocery store workers, correctional officers and manufacturing employees.
Those 65 and older should register on the health department's website.
Trouble logging in
"What is wrong with The News-Gazette's online presence? I am a longtime subscriber that reads both the print editions and the news that gets posted on the various forms of social media and use the app. Yet for the last week or so, all I get are notifications that I've read all my 'free articles' for the month. I am logged into my account. Very frustrating."
This problem began when The News-Gazette switched hosts for its digital platform, said Travis Vandiver, the newspaper's circulation director.
"A lot of the issues we have are because customer's login email addresses don't match what we have in the system and as long as they don't match, people won't be able to log in," he said. "It can also depend on the device people are using."
The biggest problem, he said, is email addresses that don't match.
Vandiver said he and colleagues already have corrected more than 2,000 addresses.
Any others with questions about digital access should send an email to: ccc1@news-gazette.com and include their name, address and the email address they use when logging in.
Dilapidated building in Tuscola
"Do you know status of building at 707 E. Sale in Tuscola? I believe it's been used for storage for years, the the entire roof has sunken in and looks like could come down at any minute (a danger to any person walking or driving by at that moment)."
The manager of the building is taking actions to remedy the situation, said Mike Salmon, Tuscola's building and electrical inspector.
More than 100 years ago the building was the home of the Illinois Specialty Company, a manufacturer of a number of household items including wooden ironing boards, clothes bars and racks, curtain stretchers, step ladders and dust mops.
Testing non-university visitors
"How do non university employees get tested on campus when employees have to scan i-Card?"
"The university is discouraging non-business visitors at this time," said Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "Visitors (non-faculty, staff, students) who have business in the building where Wellness Support Associates (WSAs) are present will need to be escorted into the building at the WSA screening area by the person having business with the visitor. The person hosting the visitor will be responsible for ensuring the visitor is wearing a face covering and is utilizing proper social distancing.
"Contractors doing work in buildings where WSAs are present can be escorted into the building by the facility manager, unit head or other designated person by the unit head. Contractors can be given access permissions into the building via an alternate entry point as long as the facility manager, unit head or other person designated by the unit head ensures they are wearing a face covering and utilizing proper social distancing."
Choppers over Stone Creek
"We live in the Stone Creek neighborhood of Urbana and have recently heard what we think is an increase in helicopter traffic. Mainly at night. My husband wondered if perhaps the U of I was doing some sort of survey of the golf course as part of their renovations. Or maybe it's just a flight path change for the medical helicopters?"
"Any helicopter traffic around the golf course, especially at night, is not connected to the DIA or any survey work being done there," said Kent Brown, associate athletic director, media relations, for the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Illini football truck
"Where do they keep the Illini football equipment truck when not in use?"
"Currently, the Fighting Illini Football equipment trailer is parked next to the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility, next to Memorial Stadium," said Brown. "The actual truck is privately owned and in use when not assigned to the football team."
Traffic signal cycles
"In (last) week's mailbag, Kensil Garnett states: '... should not see a red time longer than 100 seconds.' This begs the question, is there a legal limit at any of the various governmental levels on how long a traffic light can be red (assuming no emergency vehicles, etc, of course). Which lights around town have the longest duration?"
Garnett said there is no restriction on how long a light can be red, and that there are many traffic lights in Champaign-Urbana with a cycle that last more than 100 seconds. In Champaign, said public works spokesman Kris Koester, intersections run a range of 80 second to 110 second intervals. That interval represents all legs of traffic at the intersection having the opportunity to move.
Cemetery refurbishment
"I drove through Woodlawn Cemetery this weekend on Coler. What is going on with all of the headstones by the chapel?"
Lindsey Pritchett, the manager at the Urbana cemetery, said the area is being regraded and improved. The graves in the area were not moved there from elsewhere in the cemetery, she said.
"We had some complaints about the section," said Pritchett. "We started this last year around Memorial Day and we're hoping to be finished in the spring."