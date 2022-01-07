Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 7, 2022
Ask Tom a question of your own by clicking here
Remember when the removal of the remnants of an old manufactured gas plant in north Champaign was supposed to be completed in about a year? Well, it's Year 13 and the work is still going on.
Also in the mailbag: beaver in central Champaign, electrical switchgear in an unusual location, noise levels in the State Farm Center, (fake) palm trees in CRCE, flashing yellow turn lights in Urbana, a 110-year-old stained glass piece in a Champaign bank, and another warm, wet year.
Non-taxed farmland
"Does Champaign County farmland owned by the University of Illinois or religious organizations (Diocese of Peoria, Mormons, etc.) pay property taxes to help support local districts?"
"Farmland owned by the University of Illinois is tax exempt or taxable dependent upon the use and exemption status granted by the Illinois Department of Revenue," said Paula Bates, chief county assessment officer in Champaign County. "There are many religious organizations that own farmland in the county that are not tax exempt. In order for the Illinois Department of Revenue to grant a property tax exemption it must be owned by an exempt entity and the use of the property must be an exempt use."
If farmland is used for farming it is taxed, said Bates, no matter if it is owned by a church. There are hundreds of acres of farmland in the county owned by various churches that pay taxes on that land.
Some farmland owned by the UI Foundation is not taxed if it used for research, as determined by the Department of Revenue.
Palm trees at CRCE?
"We were over at CRCE (the UI's Campus Recreation Center East) for community COVID testing, and my son noticed the palm trees inside with the indoor pool that look real. Are they? And if so, how are they cared for?"
"The trees are actually synthetic and require little to no maintenance," said Cody Demas, assistant director of aquatics and risk management for the Division of Campus Recreation at the University of Illinois.
Boneyard basin beaver
"Champaign's Helms Park and the adjacent Boneyard Creek Second Street Basin have a wet area from Springfield Avenue to University Avenue just west of 2nd Street in Champaign. I frequently walk these areas. In the past month I've seen at least one tree down and several others whittled, all with strong evidence of beavers. I've been unsuccessful reaching anyone at the Champaign Park District. Are they aware of this activity and do they care?"
Only a small section of that area — the one-tenth of an acre Helms Park — is overseen by the park district. The rest is under the city of Champaign.
"The city of Champaign is aware of the beaver activity near the Second Street detention basin," said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester. "As we have done in the past, we are working with a company to trap and relocate the animal(s). City staff will continue to monitor the activity and add tree protection as warranted. It is possible the trees may recover as they can in native ecosystems with trees and beavers."
City officials first became aware of the beaver damage in November.
Coal gasification plant work
"There is an impressive set of cranes, drills, etc., blocking Fifth Street at Hill Street in Champaign. Looks like a major project. One of the neighborhood friends said it was finally a solution of the decades-old contamination. It would good to hear."
Perhaps.
A story ran in the March 10, 2009 News-Gazette that said in part that the cleanup of the old Champaign manufactured gas plant "should begin early next month and is expected to take about a year to complete."
More than 12 years later Ameren Illinois is hoping that the work now under way will complete the remediation of the property that operated between 1869 and the early 1930s. Manufactured gas plants produced a man-made gas product from coal or oil for lighting, heating and cooking during the period before natural gas was available, according to Ameren.
Residual products of manufactured gas, including coal tar, were found on the property and in an area adjacent to it, said Ameren. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds, which cause adverse health effects under certain occupational conditions involving frequent or daily exposure, have been detected in soils and groundwater at the site.
Brian Bretsch, a spokesman for Ameren Illinois, said work resumed at the Fifth and Hill site in December and, weather permitting, should be completed in about four months.
"To my knowledge this is the last portion of the impacted soil that needs to be cleaned up," he said. "When we did additional soil impact samplings in 2017 during another phase of the remediation they found some impacted soil along the west property line on the east side of Fifth Street.
"We reached out the Illinois EPA and told them of our findings and we worked with them to determine the extent of the impact and the best remediation options."
The equipment now on the site will be used to remove the contaminated soil, which will be hauled away and disposed of, with clean soil filling the excavated portions. In the past crews have dug as deep as 28 feet to remove contaminated soil.
"If everything turns out to where there is no more impacted soil that is on the site and we've met all of our requirements, we will ask the Illinois EPA for a letter of 'no further remediation.' Once we receive that we'll determine what the future use of that property will be," Bretsch said.
Ameren had 40 manufactured gas plant cleanups going on at one time. They are down to about 10 now, Bretsch said.
Busey Bank stained glass
"In the 1960s I banked at the Trevett-Mattis Bank on Church Street in downtown Champaign and remember a beautiful stained glass piece. Yesterday I walked into Busey Bank in downtown Champaign and saw what I think is the same stained glass. Is this possible?"
You are correct to make the connection. The art nouveau type stained glass had been part of the Trevett-Mattis Banking Co. building at 112 W. Church St. since 1910. Trevett-Mattis became the Bank of Illinois in the 1960s.
Bank of Illinois built a new building at 100 W. University Ave., Champaign, in 1982 and the stained glass skylight went with it. After a series of mergers and name changes, the building became Busey Bank's headquarters and the stained glass remains inside its east entrance.
Interstate markers
"Many of the old aerial mileage marker signs and interstate highway white lines (660 feet apart) along I-57 have faded over the years. Do the Illinois State Police still use airplane speed surveillance (Cessna and stopwatch)? If not, does IDOT still maintain the signs for other reasons such as AirLife routing to emergencies?"
"The installation of the old aerial mileage markers along I-57 predates the recollection of our current staff," said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "Since they aren't found along our other interstates in the region, it is believed that they may have been installed to support a need of the former Chanute Air Force Base during its time of operation.
"While we have not chosen to maintain them at this time, we have also decided to let them remain in case a future need is realized. The Illinois State Police does have an aerial speed enforcement unit and still performs aerial speed checks across the state. At the request of the Illinois State Police, IDOT will pay to install the aerial speed check pavement markings upon completion of interstate resurfacing projects. Similarly, maintenance is also scheduled upon their request."
Flashing yellow turn lights
"Ever since the work on University Avenue in Urbana has been finished, we've been curious about the new traffic lights. Most, if not all, of the left turn arrows default to flashing yellow and remain that way, even after the light for traffic going straight has turned red. An example of this is at Five Points, westbound. The signal turns green with the green arrow, then the green arrow turns to flashing yellow, with the signal for straight traffic remaining green. Once the light for westbound traffic turns red, the yellow flashing arrow remains. This seems confusing, and it seems to invite accidents. We've never seen this at other intersections, either here or elsewhere. Why is that light pattern being used now?"
Ironically the mailbag has had questions for years from readers who wanted to see flashing yellow lights implemented in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Here's the explanation and background from Kensil Garnett:
"The traffic signals along University Avenue utilize the new standard of the flashing yellow arrow to indicate a left turn is allowed after yielding to oncoming traffic. There are advisory signs out there explaining this new indication. This replaces the old method of allowing those left turns on a green arrow. This new method has been deemed as safer as well as more efficient.
"You are correct that this is a change for the westbound movement at Cunningham Avenue. Prior to the project, the westbound left turn was only allowed to make their turn on the green arrow. Now that green arrow is followed by a flashing yellow arrow during which a vehicle is allowed to make that left turn after yielding to oncoming traffic. The reason it is staying on after the westbound through movement turns red at this location is the eastbound left turn and through movement are active during this time, so the westbound left turn is still allowed after yielding to the eastbound through movement. This allows those vehicles to go ahead and make their turn instead of having to wait for the green arrow, and thus decreases delay at the intersection.
"As long as the signal indications and signs are obeyed (left turns yield to oncoming traffic during flashing yellow arrow) this method is both safe and more efficient."
COVID and the courts
"With COVID cases rising again are the courts going to make any changes? Whether it be suspending trials, virtual, etc.?"
"The judiciary continues to take precautions regarding COVID," said Circuit Judge Randy Rosenbaum, the presiding judge in Champaign County and chief judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. "Masks continue to be required, sanitizer is widely available, there are plexiglass barriers in courtrooms, litigants are asked to space themselves in courtrooms and jurors are using empty courtrooms for their deliberations so they can spread out.
"For the large criminal (felony, misdemeanor and traffic) pretrials during the months of January and February, which sometimes require 75 or more people to appear in court at the same time, defendants are not required to appear personally if they have been in contact with their lawyers. This will prevent these large pretrials from becoming super-spreader events. We will continue to monitor COVID and take additional precautions as necessary."
Single-tracked main line
"Why is the CN railroad that goes through Champaign single-tracked? Is there a reason for this? Also, did the railroad ever have two tracks?"
Jon Roma, who co-lectures a class in the railway engineering program at the University of Illinois, said that at the time the Illinois Central Railroad raised its tracks above grade level in 1923 and 1924, there were four min tracks through Champaign.
"The two main tracks to/from Chicago joined several tracks to/from Champaign Yard, and became four main tracks at a point north of the Peoria & Eastern and Wabash crossings between Bradley Avenue and Columbia Street. The two westernmost tracks were (from west) the southbound and northbound passenger main tracks, and the southbound and northbound freight main tracks.
"The four tracks narrowed to a two-track railroad – southbound and northbound main tracks – roughly at Springfield Avenue, continuing south toward Centralia, Memphis, New Orleans, etc.
"During the majority of the 20th century the IC was a double-track railroad from a point south of Kankakee known as Otto all the way south to the massive bridge over the Ohio River just upstream of that waterway's confluence with the Mississippi at Cairo at the far southern tip of Illinois.
"The conventional method of operation was to have one main track dedicated to southbound trains, with northbound traffic traveling on the adjoining main track. The signal protection designed to prevent collisions between trains was unidirectional. With this type of operation, slow trains had to stop to hand-throw them into a siding at places like Tuscola or Pesotum – or the train dispatcher had to run trains 'against the current of traffic' – which means without signal protection, instead being protected with written train orders holding opposing trains from proceeding.
"A development called Centralized Traffic Control was developed in the late '20s, and allowed fail-safe bidirectional operation without train orders. On the IC, the earliest use of this type of operation was between Otto and Gilman, negating the need to add a third track to handle the traffic, and eliminating the time-consuming step of copying, repeating, and delivering train orders."
Roma said the IC considered expanding CTC south of Champaign in 1957 but the proposal went nowhere for more than 25 years.
"IC's holding company spun off its railroad assets in the mid-80s, and new management took over shortly thereafter. The new management quickly grasped that traffic levels of maybe 10 freight trains a day in each direction in addition to the Amtrak traffic didn't justify the expensive two-track infrastructure through the entire length of Illinois (or for that matter elsewhere on the Chicago-New Orleans main line)," said Roma. "Though other railroads had observed the handwriting on the wall earlier than the IC, the new management perceived that the technological changes made it imperative to streamline the IC if the rather anemic railroad was to survive.
"They therefore commissioned a massive system-wide CTC conversion project. The proposition was that the 500-odd miles of retired second track would result in surplus rail, ties, and ballast that could be used elsewhere on the system in place of newly purchased infrastructure, or it could be sold on the open market for cash. The revenue that came from these sales helped pay for the new control systems, power switches, etc. that were necessary as part of the CTC conversion.
"This project started near Chicago around 1987-88, and reached Champaign around 1990-91. Looking at Champaign proper, the CTC project led to the removal of the second main between Rantoul and Leverett Junction, which serves as the north entrance and exit to Champaign Yard. A long siding was retained between there and the Champaign interlocking north of Columbia Street. The line reverted to single track through Champaign until reaching the next passing siding south of the Norfolk Southern crossing in Tolono."
2021 weather
"How did temperatures and precipitation last year line up with local weather history?"
2021 was the 16th-warmest year in local weather history, with records that go back to 1888. The mean temperature was 53.7 degrees, according to the Illinois State Water Survey. That's 1.4 degrees above average.
And it was the 19th-wettest year with 45.3 inches of rain and water-equivalent snow. That's 4.38 inches more than normal.
Off-campus switchgear
"There seems to be a switchgear set up on an otherwise vacant lot in Urbana at 1111 W. Church St., which belongs to the University of Illinois. Why does the university have infrastructure so far north of campus?"
That is Ameren's Goodwin Avenue Substation, said Steve Breitwieser, spokesman for the UI's Facilities & Services.
"While the location that includes the switchgear is university property, the equipment is not a part of the campus electrical distribution system," he said. "Electricity for the university is delivered from the Main Campus Substation on Stadium Drive, near Abbott Power Plant." More information about UI utilities production and distribution is available here.
Carle employee testing
"I was at OSF's community testing site on campus yesterday and saw a Carle employee in scrubs testing there. Is Carle not providing free testing for its healthcare employees, or do you think the person was just going there for more convenient hours? I realize I could have asked the person myself, but I didn't think about it until after they had left."
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller responds: "We are fortunate in Champaign-Urbana to have many testing options operated by each of the health systems, public health and the university so we can meet the needs of the pandemic.
"Specifically, healthcare workers need testing and Carle continues to require all team members to get tested at the first sign of illness or when learning of a potential exposure at whatever location is most convenient to them to most immediately reduce the potential for spread. The federal government is currently covering costs for COVID-19 test processing for anyone showing symptoms or experience an exposure at all healthcare systems as well as state and local health departments.
"Carle does offer a free and staff-only testing clinic on the Urbana medical campus for team members who are unvaccinated and conducting weekly tests to meet state mandated testing guidance."
Former cleaners site
"Can you tell me what is the plan to replace the closed cleaners at the corner of Neil and Springfield near downtown Champaign. It's kind of ugly right now."
"We are planning and actively working on ideas to go on that corner," said Shannon Collins, commercial broker with Green Street Realty. "Unfortunately, the zoning for that property is making it much more difficult than anticipated. We have been through several concepts and are trying to work with the city to get something approved. We have been through some concepts, but so far nothing seems to work for the current zoning."
Sound levels at State Farm Center
"Last week a reader asked whether the sound levels at State Farm Arena had gotten louder recently, and if so, whether the louder levels might be exceeding safe levels.
"Are actual decibel measurements taken at the arena, or is it a matter of judgment? If measurements are taken, what decibel levels have actually been measured, at what position in the arena?"
"Actual decibel levels are measured at Illinois basketball games," said Kent Brown, spokesman for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. "At certain exciting points of the games, the levels can reach in the low 100s, and even reached 110 dB when the crowd was at its zenith during the Arizona game in December. Music peaks out at 90 decibels."