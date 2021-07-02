Tom's #Mailbag, July 2, 2021
Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend by dropping a question into Tom's Mailbag here
This week: new life for an old school building in Champaign, concern about dead and dying birds in Indiana but not Illinois, no zoo for C-U, wind farm doing fine, stoplights on Curtis Road, a water leak in south Champaign, an unusually wet June and no to traffic cameras in Campustown.
New life for Colonel Wolfe School
"I was wondering what is happening with Colonel Wolfe School on campus. Seems it's been sitting empty for years."
Robin Kaler, spokeswoman for the University of Illinois' Urbana campus, has good news about the 116-year-old former Champaign school district property at 403 E. Healey St.
"In 2020, the Colonel Wolfe building was declared surplus property by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Four potential buyers submitted proposals to purchase Colonel Wolfe," she said.
The winning bid came from the University Group, a Champaign-based apartment rental company, for $2.5 million.
"The winning proposal had several important components:
— Preserving the historical significance of the exterior of the building
— Agreeing to a covenant that prevents the building from being demolished
— Extensively renovating the interior to allow the building to again become a vibrant part of the university community
— Providing funding ($2.4M) the will help address the deferred maintenance backlog on campus."
Colonel Wolfe was a Champaign elementary school until 1964. It has served many uses by the UI since.
The school was named for Col. John Simms Wolfe, who was instrumental in recruiting troops from the area during the Civil War.
We did not hear back from the University Group about its plans for the building.
C-U zoo?
"How come C-U doesn't have a local zoo like other cities in Illinois such as Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Decatur or Springfield? This seems like it should be in collaboration with the UI vet med college, and a valuable asset to our community."
"That is the first time I can remember anyone even asking the question," said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District. "We do have Prairie Farm with animals during the summer but we have never been asked about a zoo."
Prairie Farm, located at 2202 W. Kirby Ave., is open through early August and features cows, horses, sheep, pigs, goats, chicken and other farm animals.
A zoo hasn't been considered for decades by the Urbana Park District, said Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
"The Urbana Park District has not seriously considered providing a zoo as part of our public facilities services to the community," said Bartlett. "A few facts to consider include that the Urbana Park District provides the Anita Purves Nature Center in Crystal Lake Park — the nature center offers a limited collection of smaller animals used for public education and enjoyment.
"The Champaign Park District provides the Prairie Farm facility at Centennial Park — they offer a small farm setting with farmstead animals for visitors. Both of these facilities provide some level of exposure to animals and educational programming for our local residents.
"We do know that during the 1960s-1980s many zoological parks were established around the country. This is likely due to the impact of the first Earth Day and an intense interest in creating experiences with nature. Fewer zoos have been established since that era.
"In our research and understanding most zoos in our Midwest region tend to be 'destination zoos' located in larger urban metro areas like Chicago, Indianapolis or St. Louis. Their density and large population centers can support facilities on this scale with both tax support, special services and entrance fees. These metro zoos tend to dominate the zoo market, draw from even larger populations and tend to be supported by cities and/or private institutions.
"Mid-level zoo markets — like Decatur and Springfield — often have unique situations that provided an opportunity for a zoo to be established. Often the opportunity is linked to land/facility donations, timing, the place/location and overwhelming support by the community.
"In the UPD's last two strategic plans adding a zoo was not included in the list of community amenities needed in Urbana. Also, full scale zoos are not typical of most park districts in Illinois. Instead it is more common to find nature centers, farmsteads or other smaller scale facilities that provide some level of experiences with animals due to the high operating costs, intense management and certification requirements for most zoos."
More on dead birds
"Regarding the dead birds question from June 25, I just wanted to share that it appears there are dead birds appearing all over Indiana, too."
and
"Here is a story that might help you with the dead bird issues."
In its latest update the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says there have been reports of sick or dying birds in at least 50 of Indiana's 92 counties.
The reports do not include Warren, Vermillion and Vigo counties, which are just across the border from Iroquois, Vermilion and Edgar counties in Illinois.
According to Indiana DNR the following species are most affected: blue jay, American robin, common grackle, starling, northern cardinal, brown-headed cowbird.
"DNR staff have collected samples and submitted them to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending – the cause or transmission is currently unknown and still under investigation," said the department. "All birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus.
"As the investigation continues, the DNR recommends all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders, including those for hummingbirds, statewide."
In Illinois, however, no alerts have been issued, said Rachel Torbert, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
"While we have not received similar reports here in Illinois, we are reminding Illinoisans it’s always a good idea to ensure bird feeders and baths are clean and maintained to help keep bird populations healthy," Torbert said.
"Clean bird feeders and bird baths frequently with a 10 percent bleach solution. This helps sanitize areas where birds congregate and can help prevent the spread of disease.
"Clean remaindered seed and waste underneath feeders and baths to minimize attraction from birds and other wildlife.
"Report any sick or dying birds to your local IDNR District Wildlife Biologist. Contact information can be found online.
Surface seepage
"At the entrance to Windsor Place, where it comes off of Windsor Road there has been a water leak for what seems like well over a year now (maybe a couple). Water is seeping up through any telecom boxes within 50 feet and even in between the concrete road sections of Windsor Place (though it might be a bit hard to tell at the moment with the rain we are getting). It seems like this would be inevitably eroding a cavern underground and possibly leading to a future significant issue."
"There are two leaks in this area," said Karen Cotton, a spokeswoman for Illinois American Water. "Both of the leaks are on the customer's private plumbing. They are not leaks on Illinois American Water's system.
"In our investigation we found that the leaks were caused by a boring contractor in the area — not a water company contractor. Because these businesses need water service to continue to operate (one is a dentist and the other a chiropractor), we have worked with the customers to avoid water service interruption.
"As far as we know, the first leak occurred in mid-May of this year and has been fixed. The second repair is in progress."
Crime reporting
"Does Champaign still partner with CrimeMapping.com? It looks like the number of weapons-related reports is much smaller on there than the number of shootings that have been reported this year."
No longer, said Tom Yelich, spokesman for the Champaign Police Department.
"Thank you for your question. Due to the implementation of a new Tyler CAD system, we have had to move away from crimemapping.com and are in the process of implementing a new solution so we can post similar crime-related data through a new mapping program," said Yelich. "This is why you may currently notice a discrepancy if you visit our crime data webpage. We hope to have this resolved soon."
Record June rainfall?
"What is the June precipitation and was it a record?"
No record. Champaign-Urbana got 7.24 inches of rain in June — 5.4 inches in the last seven days — which is well above the normal of 4.58 inches.
The record June precipitation is 11.58 inches in 1902. June 2021's total ranks 14th out of 134 years.
Homeless defendants
Champaign County Circuit Court Clerk Susan McGrath offers a little more information about defendants' addresses being listed as the local homeless shelter:
"One of your readers asked about defendants listing the homeless drop-in center as an address. People who do not have a permanent address are allowed by the drop-in center, and a couple of other locations, to use their address so that they can receive mail," she said. "This is important not only so that they can receive their regular mail, such as notices about their case, but also for address verification by potential employers."
Limits on alcohol and tobacco retailers
"Are there limits to the number of places that can sell alcohol and tobacco, where they can be located, or design requirements in Champaign? Some establishments like Sunsinger, Binny's, and Friar Tuck are respectable looking establishments. Others, with gaudy lights and windows plastered with vaping advertisements are an eyesore and really seem to be predatory cash grabs in at-risk neighborhoods."
Champaign's liquor ordinance (Chapter 5 of the Municipal Code) has long placed numerical limits on the number of Class A (Tavern) licenses that may be issued, both citywide (75) and in the campus area (10), said Matthew Roeschley, the city's deputy city manager.
"The city council expanded the citywide limit on Class A licenses from 60 to 75 in 2018," he said. "The liquor ordinance also places a numerical cap on the number of Class VL (Video Gaming Lounge) licenses that may be issued citywide (23). Again, this is a citywide cap and not specific to certain neighborhoods."
The city does not license and regulate the retail sale of tobacco products, Roschley said.
And it does regulate zoning of tobacco retailers. But it does restrict the sale of alcohol to certain zoning districts, said Zoning Administrator Ben LeRoy.
"For example, in our most widespread commercial zoning district (CG Commercial General), the sale of liquor for both on-premise and off-premise consumption is not regulated beyond generally applicable rules about hours of operation, etc. In contrast, our CN Commercial Neighborhood zoning district imposes additional provisions restricting the size of liquor establishments, their spacing from residentially zoned property, lighting, and earlier closing hours," LeRoy said.
"Signage and lighting are two independent, albeit related, concepts under our Zoning Ordinance. Lighting is regulated fairly minimally. The only restrictions that would affect liquor establishments would be those limiting the height of light sources and those prohibiting flashing, flickering, or the use of lasers. Thus, a liquor establishment (or any other business) in the CG zoning district that outlines its ground level windows with bright lights may do so under our rules.
"Signage is regulated more, and businesses are required to secure permits and follow regulations limiting the size, number, and location of signs. Signs are also not allowed to move or flash.
"As the purpose statement of our sign regulations states, the city of Champaign strives to balance the commercial needs of business owners against the community interest in safety and a common aesthetic. Of course, sometimes business owners install signs without seeking a permit, and sometimes these signs run afoul of our regulations. We enforce against such instances when we learn of them. Window advertisements fall outside the scope of our regulations, so we do not enforce against those."
Limits on telemarketers
"I've been receiving a lot more telemarketer calls of late on my cell phone and have heard from others that they have, too. Do you know if there is any way to stop them?"
You might see some change in the number of calls you are getting, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission order that allows phone companies to verify caller ID information and the caller's phone number.
The STIR/SHAKEN technology (acronyms for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs) had to be implemented by large carriers by July 1, according to the FCC.
“At last, STIR/SHAKEN standards are a widely used reality in American phone networks,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “While there is no silver bullet in the endless fight against scammers, STIR/SHAKEN will turbo-charge many of the tools we use in our fight against robocalls: from consumer apps and network-level blocking, to enforcement investigations and shutting down the gateways used by international robocall campaigns. This is a good day for American consumers who – like all of us – are sick and tired of illegal spoofed robocalls.”
O'Charley's
"The former O'Charley's restaurant on (Town Center Boulevard) is an eyesore what with all the grass and weeds. Who is in charge of the grounds now that the restaurant is closed? Can someone fix it?"
The city of Champaign is a step ahead of you.
"We received a complaint about this property in early June. We sent a 10-day notice to the owner of the property, but the owner did not mow the grass. We issued a work order and had a contractor mow the property on June 15th," said Tim Spear, code compliance manager for the city's Neighborhood Services Department. "The bill has been sent to the owner of the property for collection.
"All future notices for tall grass and weeds are allowed to be shortened to 24 hours this year since this property has already received a 10-day notice for that type of violation."
The property is owned by a limited liability company based in Newport, R.I.
Spear said he had an inspector look at the property earlier this week and the grass was under 8 inches tall "so there is not a code violation at the property. We will continue to monitor this property since the owner has failed to mow the grass so far this year."
Spear said Champaign's municipal code sets a minimum standard for property maintenance. Grass and weeds are required to be cut when they are more than eight (8) inches in height (there are exceptions for alternative vegetation that is intentionally planted and regularly maintained).
"Our hope is that all property owners maintain their properties even when they are vacant, but that does not always happen," he said.
Residents can submit a complaint about a property in the city of Champaign by going to our online complaint form. They also can call at (217) 403-7070.
Urbana lawsuit
"Last year, Edgar County Watchdogs sued the city of Urbana over a FOIA request related to an investigation involving state Rep. Carol Ammons and the Carle resale shop. Urbana lost, and was required to pay ECW's legal fees. How much did that end up costing the city?"
"As you may remember, the case involving the alleged shoplifting incident in early January 2020 at the Carle Resale Boutique was referred to the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's office for investigation and follow-up shortly after it occurred," said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. "The Edgar County Watchdogs sued the city of Urbana over denial of a FOIA request covering a brief period in the spring of 2020; the lawsuit ultimately cost the city $16,500."
More stoplights
"I have noticed in my travel around town that new stoplights are coming on Curtis Road and both north and south bound entrances/exits from I-57. That makes stoplights at Curtis and Duncan, Curtis and I-57 northbound, Curtis and I-57 southbound, and Curtis and Fields South, four stoplights in less than a mile stretch of road. Please tell me that these light will be timed, and we're not turning this area into another North Prospect mess."
Kris Koester, a spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department, worked on a response to your question with Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"The current average daily traffic on Prospect Avenue at I-74 is 28,700 while the average for Curtis Road is 7,800," said Koester. "Given the difference is the types of land uses and its location relative to the core of the city, it is highly unlikely Curtis Road will ever reach the traffic volumes experienced along North Prospect. If it ever does, there are a couple of key reasons why it will be better equipped to deal with high levels of traffic:
— Fewer signalized intersections per mile. The city's access control guidelines for Curtis Road limit traffic signals to quarter mile spacing. In the case of this section of Curtis Road, that will result in no more than six traffic signals in this mile section (assuming one between I-74 and Duncan and one at Staley Road). By comparison, North Prospect has 10 traffic signals in the 1.1-mile stretch from Bloomington Road to Interstate Drive.
— Better spacing between signals. When traffic signals are too close together it is more challenging to provide space for vehicles turning onto the major street to wait and this is especially true with interchange ramps and/or intersections with a lot of turning vehicles (such as Marketview Drive). The combination of the newer interchange design on Curtis Road, which includes spacing of about one-quarter mile between ramps, and the access control guidelines mentioned previously result in quarter mile or so spacing (compared to the one-eighth mile spacing on North Prospect).
"At some point in the future this stretch of signals will require some level of signal timing coordination. The two I-57 ramps signals are IDOT's while the signals at Duncan and at Fields South are the city's. In cases like this, the city typically follows IDOT's lead as to when volumes hit a level that will benefit from coordination. City and IDOT staff then collaborate so the signals can work together to move traffic along the main route.
"When the time comes to coordinate the traffic signals, it is likely it will start with just the morning and evening peak times rather than running a program all day. While coordination greatly improves the movement of traffic along the major route (Curtis Road in this case), it will require side street traffic (including the traffic on the ramps and coming out of Fields South) to wait longer than if the traffic signal is working off its vehicle detection."
Traffic cameras in Campustown?
"Has Champaign ever considered using traffic cameras to ticket illegal parking on Green Street? That might be more effective than restriping the road, adding signs, and blocking the old center lane, all which appear to have been unsuccessful."
"The city of Champaign does not employ cameras to ticket vehicles," said Koester. "The section of Green Street from Fourth Street to Wright Street was recently restriped to match the section from First Street to Fourth Street. There is now two traffic lanes with a bicycle lane on each side."
Cemetery care
"Who is responsible for the care and maintenance at Mount Hope Cemetery? It is in great need of lawn care and maintenance. Each time I drive by, I feel sorry for the families who have loved ones buried there."
We've answered questions about this cemetery and others in the community. Four Champaign-Urbana cemeteries — Mount Hope, Roselawn, Woodlawn and Lincoln — are owned by Midwest Group of Illinois LLC, a Schiller Park company that owns cemeteries throughout the state. Its address is 9851 Irving Park Road; Schiller Park, IL 60176. Its phone number is 847-678-1320.
Wind farm financial condition
"There are rumors Harvest Ridge has filed bankruptcy, leaving roads unrepaired, what about landowners that were promised payment for allowing turbines on their property."
The rumors are false, contends the owner of the Douglas County wind farm, EDP Renewables North America.
"We are very appreciative that The News-Gazette came to us to obtain accurate information about the project. The Harvest Ridge Wind Farm began generating electricity in 2020 and is producing enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 68,000 average Illinois homes each year," said Blair Matocha of EDP. "Harvest Ridge has not filed for bankruptcy and is actively working with the County on the final restoration efforts including road repairs.
"The Harvest Ridge Wind Farm has already paid more than $3 million to landowners in Douglas County who have chosen to participate in the project, and the wind farm will continue to make annual payments to participating landowners through the life of the project."