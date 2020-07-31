Submit questions simply by clicking here
Mailbag questions this week about enforcement of COVID-19 rules on the University of Illinois campus, repairs to a Champaign traffic light after an alert from a mailbag reader, an update on Costco, an Urbana hotel project is stalled, a street in south Urbana literally is a parking lot, big parking meter collection losses because of the pandemic and the Bradley Avenue bridge over I-57.
Urbana hotel project stalled
"What's happening (if anything) with the Urbana-Lincoln/Landmark Hotel?
and
"I breathed a sigh of relief back in January when the city finally signed the redevelopment agreement with what seems like a very reputable developer for the Urbana-Lincoln/Lanmark/Jumer's etc. hotel. Is there anything in the agreement that lets the developer off the hook because of a pandemic?"
The pandemic has affected progress on rehabilitating the nearly 100-year-old building (it opened in October 1921 as the Urbana-Lincoln), said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
"Construction was supposed to have started this summer. It's delayed. We're communicating with the developer and will update city council with revised timeline in the coming weeks," she said. "The hospitality industry is one of the hardest hit sectors in the economy."
An agreement between the city and Marksons Affiliates LLC was approved last summer to redevelop the property as a 128-room Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand hotel.
Construction was to have begun, under the agreement, by July 1, 2020.
Section 8.5 of the agreement includes this wording: "Time is of the essence of this Agreement; provided, however, neither the Developer nor the City shall be deemed in Default with respect to any performance obligations under this Agreement on their respective parts to be performed if any such failure to timely perform is due in whole or in part to the following (which also constitute 'unavoidable delays'): any strike, lock-out or other labor disturbance (whether legal or illegal, with respect to which the Developer, the City and others shall have no obligations hereunder to settle other than in their sole discretion and business judgment), civil disorder, inability to procure materials, weather conditions, wet soil conditions, failure or interruption of power, restrictive governmental laws and regulations, condemnation, riots, insurrections, acts of terrorism, war, fuel shortages, accidents, casualties, acts of God or third parties, or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of the Developer or the City."
Costco update
"We would appreciate an update concerning the Costco construction status and a projected date to be completed."
It appears construction is progressing nicely and Costco still plans on being open by the beginning of November, said Rob Kowalski, Champaign's assistant planning and development director.
"Related to this question, Costco is now hiring for the Champaign store and residents can visit their website to apply," said Kowalski. "As part of the incentive agreement with the city of Champaign, Costco agreed to coordinate with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission through Illinois WorkNet to host a job fair. Considering the current circumstances with COVID-19, efforts are underway to organize a local 'drive-thru' job fair in mid-August. Details on this event will be available soon."
UI's saliva-based test
"Can you find out if and when the saliva based COVID-19 test developed at the University of Illinois will be available to those outside the university?"
"The university is exploring all options to be able to use the test for populations beyond those affiliated with the university, to ramp up capacity, and to partner with local healthcare organizations, governments and schools to help facilitate making the test more widely available," said UI Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "We hope to be able to provide specific updates in August."
UI's COVID hygiene pledge
"On July 9th, Chancellor Jones ask every member of the Univesity of Illinois to sign a COVID hygiene pledge. As far as I can tell, the pledge got no attention in the press. What percent of people to whom the pledge was sent went to the bother of signing it? The form of the pledge – and perhaps its intent and results as well - bear strong family resemblances to 'taking the pledge' during the 19th Century’s temperance movement and the 20th Century’s pledge signings of the 'Love Waits' and secondary-virginity campaigns."
Kaler with Answer No. 2: "Almost 8,500 students, faculty and staff have signed the voluntary pledge. It was created to build a culture of support and kindness among our university community, and to remind people in one location the steps they can take to help us return to on-campus activities."
Enforcing COVID rules at the UI
"We are seeing an increasing number of businesses requiring the wearing of masks since there is no enforcement mechanism in any of the state regulations requiring masks (in Illinois and elsewhere). It appears that the University of Illinois will require people to wear masks on campus.
"From the University's Covid-19 FAQ:
To reduce the transmission of COVID-19 infection, all University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign students, employees and visitors must wear a face covering in any university building, facility and classroom unless they are physically isolated in a private space or room.
Face coverings also must be worn in all public places and settings on campus where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. This includes outdoor spaces on campus and situations such as traveling to and from classes or events.
Are these safety measures actual policies or guidelines? If they are policies, how will mask wearing be enforced?"
Kaler for the hat trick: "Our student code addresses failure to comply with measures such as this, and our campus administrative manual has been updated to include policies about compliance with safety measures. Students who repeatedly fail to comply with the rules will face discipline up to and including losing the privilege to participate in any on-campus activities, including classes.
"Employees who repeatedly fail to comply with the rules will face employment action, again including losing the privilege to participate in any on-campus activities."
Parking lot on a street
"So interested to know how two lanes of Lincoln Avenue between Hazelwood & Florida in Urbana have become the U of I parking lot F-30? As you know Lincoln is four full lanes south of Hazelwood to Windsor."
"Lot F30 was set up on Lincoln Avenue to create additional permit spaces for students, faculty, and staff (presently from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday), primarily for the College of Veterinary Medicine," said Steve Breitwieser of the UI's Facilities & Services department.
"The configuration also provides additional visitor parking to nearby areas such as the Japan House, Campus Recreation Complex Fields, and gardens on nights and weekends when the spaces are not reserved," he said. "There are several metered spaces available in that location as well for on-street public parking. The university has road jurisdiction of Lincoln Avenue, from Florida Avenue to Windsor Road, and is responsible for the maintenance and infrastructure of the street in that section."
Kirby/Prospect traffic signal fixed
"The traffic signal at Kirby & Prospect in Champaign was damaged in a traffic accident several months ago. I recall that there was a part for the signal controller back-ordered and it would be a while for the repair to be fully completed. What is the status of this repair? Southbound traffic on Prospect always receives a left turn arrow whether or not there is a vehicle waiting to turn left to head east on Kirby. This does not seem very efficient when I believe the signal is set up to only give turn arrows to cars waiting to turn."
"Thanks for letting us know about the issue," said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester. "All parts have been received and installed. (On Tuesday) we found a detection camera that had lost power, which sets the software into a default 'always left turn light' cycle. We were able to rewire it and get it working appropriately again."
Parking meter losses in Champaign
"The city of Champaign was pretty quiet about not requiring us to feed parking meters around the onset of the pandemic. Before heading downtown for a haircut once that activity resumed, I looked on the parking section of the website and saw no notice of not enforcing meters. Only when I saw something in late June warning that meters would be enforced starting July 1 did I realize I'd put money in unnecessarily. How much did the city actually collect during this 'pause' in enforcement?"
Koester again: "On March 18 the city of Champaign suspended the requirement to pay for parking at parking meters on the street and in parking lots, as well as the Hill Street Parking Deck and parking lots with pay stations. The initial period of time was through April 30, then extended to May 31, and extended again to June 30.
"This information was shared multiple times via news releases, the city's website, and social media. On June 15, the city announced that the requirement to pay for parking would go back into effect on July 1. Additionally, beginning June 15, yellow informational cards announcing the upcoming July 1 changes were placed on vehicles at parking meters, in parking lots and in the parking deck. This information was also shared via news release, the City's website, and social media.
"In response to the question about how much money was collected, for the three months April to June 2020, there was $33,416 collected. This is compared to an average of $400,000 for the same three-month time period from 2014-2019."
Garden Hills sewer project cost increase
"A friend talked to a person on the (Champaign City) council who said that there was a mistake in the price of the Garden Hills sewer project and the price went way up over what they said it was going to cost to build. I live in Garden Hills. Is this true? What was the mistake? How much will it cost now and will it impact the work? I’m worried if it’s true."
Koester with more: "The Garden Hills Drainage Improvement Project is planned for five phases, with Phase 1 (property acquisition) currently underway. The total estimated costs in the 2016 Garden Hills Drainage Study, for all five phases, was $42.9 million. Historically, construction costs have increased on an annual basis.
"While the West Washington Street Watershed project has been underway, staff looked at actual costs of that project and compared them to the estimates for the same type of work proposed for the Garden Hills project. That exercise indicated that if the project were to begin in 2020, that the costs would be higher than estimated.
"Since the remaining phases of the project are not currently planned to begin until 2030, plus the historical rise of construction costs, and evaluating actual costs on the West Washington Project, lead us to believe that the costs will be more than the estimated $42.9 million. Additional information about costs will be determined during the design portion of the project, currently planned for 2026."
Campustown parking lane
"Perhaps another first world problem, but I continue to drive Green Street in Campustown multiple times a day for work, and I am amazed at the volume of cars that are parking on the driving lanes and in the center lane, between 4th Street and Wright Street. It would not bother me so much if there were not times that traffic stops entirely because one car is in the turn lane and another in the drive lane, and a larger vehicle or MTD bus cannot get through. I have literally waited 3 to 4 minutes on two different occasions. I understand this is a difficult time for businesses, but if the city wants to allow this instead of enforcing the current no parking restrictions, then they should remove the signs and restripe the street."
and
"After seeing the question and reply about illegal parking downtown, I have to ask: What about Green Street on campus from about 3rd to Wright Street. It is getting worse daily with people parking in the middle or on both sides for pick up from apartments and all the food delivery vehicles. When the students come back it will be a real hazard. If the restaurants want to provide this service they need to provide parking spaces."
Koester for the grand slam: "Public safety is our top priority and this issue is certainly on the city's radar. City staff continues to explore and identify alternative solutions for our transportation-service companies when dropping off or picking up a rider. As we mentioned previously, progress in this area was temporarily slowed down by the city’s response to COVID-19. However, the city is continuing to look into this matter and appreciates residents’ feedback.
"Readers should also be aware that if parking enforcement finds vehicles parked, as in the examples given, they do issue citations. There is no parking, stopping, standing allowed on Green Street, except for buses at bus stops. In the meantime, pedestrians and motorists are urged to be patient, remain aware of their surroundings, and to follow the appropriate rules of the road. When in doubt, please exercise caution if you find an impediment preventing you to travel safely."
Disposing of an old-school TV
"Where does one dispose of an old TV ... not a flat screen ... just a regular old Sylvania?"
Best Buy, 2117 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign, accepts only tube TVs up to 32 inches, for a $25 fee.
For more information on recycling options consult the Champaign County Environmental Stewards website here.
Also, an electronics recycling collection event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 10 at Parkland College although it could be affected by COVID-19.
Mounted police units
"Curious as to whether any area police agency uses or has access to horseback patrol. I see more and more police on horses in national coverage of unrest."
The nearest mounted units are in Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis.
The St. Louis unit patrols 1,300 acres of Forest Park. The Mounted Patrol operates with two sergeants, fourteen officers, three civilians and four horses.
The website of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Association and Unit says that n 2015, the group "clocked 831.5 hours of riding time, which does not include time spent caring for horses, washing trucks, and maintenance.
"The Mounted Patrol Unit worked 7 officer memorial or funeral events, 4 protests, 42 community and school events, 74 events like the Circle City Classic, Black Expo, Indy 500 and others), and were on the streets 253 days of the year. In addition, the unit patrols Downtown and in other areas of Indianapolis daily."
The Chicago unit includes one lieutenant, four sergeants and 27 mounted patrol officers. There are 32 horses located in stables at 7059 South Shore Drive.
In addition to crowd management the horses are used for special events and for daily patrols in several areas of downtown Chicago, including the lakefront, the Museum Campus, Lincoln and Grant parks, and the shopping areas of North Michigan Avenue and State Street.
Bradley Avenue bridge
"It appears that the Bradley Ave. bridge over I-57 is complete, but there still seem to be some lingering issues. There is a guardrail that protects motorists from careening over the edge, but after that ends on both sides of the bridge there is still a steep dropoff that poses a risk to pedestrians. Will there be a guard rail or fencing installed at a later date?
Also, who is in charge of the grass/landscaping on the embankment? The weeds are growing quite tall and are starting to block off portions of the sidewalk."
Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, which was responsible for the Bradley bridge project, said it is considered completed.
"The Bradley Avenue Bridge project was final accepted on July 8th, 2020. There will be no further guardrail or fence that will be installed on the project," he said. "The local roads and streets policy for the areas in question does not require guardrail based on design considerations such as Bradley Avenue's number of cars per day, the speed limit of the roadway, and the absence of obstacles in the clear zone.
"As for the maintenance of the grass/landscaping on the embankment, IDOT maintains from right-of-way to right-of-way on I-57, which ends approximately at the top of the bridge cone near the bridge abutments. The area along the guardrail and along the sidewalk is the city of Champaign's maintenance. We have contacted the city of Champaign to alert them of your concern, and their operations team has been notified."
Quick (and convenient) picks
"Are there locations where a socially distancing old lady can drive up and buy lottery tickets without leaving the car? Asking for a friend, of course."
"We apologize that we are unaware of any lottery retailers that offer curbside pickup for tickets," said Lorincz Ross of the Illinois Lottery. "This may be helpful to ask some of the larger grocery chains that offer online ordering and curbside delivery. Also please consider visiting the Illinois lottery web site at www.Illinoislottery.com and opening an online account with the Illinois Lottery. That is another alternative to going to a retailer to buy tickets."