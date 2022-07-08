Tom's #Mailbag, July 8, 2022
Questions this week about a whether bulldozer is buried under Memorial Stadium (probably not true), State Farm Center bookings this fall (nothing yet), German POWs held in Hoopeston (true), a disappeared mural (true), taxes paid on farmland owned by the Mormon Church (true), upcoming citizenship ceremonies in C-U (nothing yet) and the mundane named Campus Instructional Facility (cool).
Buried at Memorial Stadium?
"I'm wondering if you can confirm this historical tidbit from Wikipedia, regarding the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium:
'Heavy rain during the construction resulted in a bulldozer sinking into the field. It was decided the expense of removing the bulldozer would have been greater than leaving it buried under the field, and it remains there today.'"
We consulted University of Illinois Archivist William Maher and his tenacious staff and, once again, they came through.
"Bearing in mind that proving that something did not happen is relatively impossible compared to proving that something did happen, I believe there’s enough evidence to support the conclusion that it’s very unlikely that any large construction equipment would have been abandoned during the construction process," said archives research team member Sammi Merritt, who came through for us last year regarding a question about a "ring of poles" that once existed in western Champaign County.
"To explore this theory, I looked at three main topics: the types of machinery used in the Stadium’s construction, the likelihood that equipment would be abandoned (weighing the financial situation of the project against considerations such as structural stability), and the possible origins of the myth.
"I also reached out to the English Brothers Contractors, the Champaign-based contracting company which was used for construction of the Stadium and which is still in operation, to see whether they have any documentary evidence that might support the claim. I have not heard back from them, but I also spoke with Kevin Hinders, Professor of Architecture, who had contact with them previously and said that they indicated they had no evidence to support the claim and also found it unlikely to be true.
"It’s not surprising that the myth keeps appearing, since it’s actually cited as fact on the UI Building Histories website that is hosted by the Archives (as well as Wikipedia) – and in fact, I found several mentions of the myth online which indicated that since the Archives seems to be supporting the idea, it must be true.
"The citation on that particular statement links back to a Campus Tours website which has since been taken down – tales told on these tours are the sources of myths that we investigate regularly, almost always without any basis in historical fact (or, at the very least, without any documentation whatsoever).
"Because of this, I am writing up a fuller account of the available evidence (or lack thereof) for this urban legend, and will be publishing it as a blog post on the Archives website sometime soon."
Merritt rates the Wikipedia tidbit: HIGHLY UNLIKELY.
"The closest piece of equipment to a modern 'bulldozer' that was in use in the Stadium’s construction was a steam shovel, and there’s enough documentation of its whereabouts that, although it encountered ample amounts of rain, mud and other inclement weather during construction, it was never submerged in mud and never needed to be replaced," Merritt said. "1922-24 (the years of construction) saw plenty of severe weather and rainstorms which were reported on, and students encountered plenty of mud on their visits to view construction progress as well as during the 1923 Homecoming game which took place on the field of the non-yet-completed Stadium.
"It’s very possible that the students saw the mud, saw the machine, and could not imagine that it would be able to move through such conditions, thereby starting the rumor. The Oct. 18, 1924 dedicatory football game played on this new field was against Michigan, and oddly enough, the same rumor exists for the stadium built in Michigan a few years later, which makes me more likely to believe that the rumor was started as early as the Stadium itself.
"However, the oldest written documentation of the myth that I was able to find is in the 1998 Illio yearbook, where the tale is recounted as an established urban legend."
Merritt said she is working on a "fuller account" of the tale of the buried bulldozer and that it "is currently no less than five pages." She's hoping to post it on the UI Archives website next week.
"This has been a really interesting question to look into and while I doubt any of our efforts will put the rumor down for good, it’s always nice to know that others are curious about the historical basis for urban legends," she said.
(Addendum: A mailbag reader who heard a discussion about this question Friday morning on WDWS-AM emailed me.
"Many years ago I asked Edward English, son of Richard English who was the general contractor of Memorial Stadium, about the buried bulldozer/ steam shovel," wrote the woman who asked that her name not be used. "He laughed and assured me that they would NEVER leave a piece of valuable equipment buried on a construction site. It's a good story, but just a story according to my Uncle Ed.")
No sales tax break
"Who do we contact about merchants that are still charging the grocery tax despite relief the state claims to offer?"
Contact the Illinois Department of Revenue. Online, here's the place to go, according to Maura Kownacki, of the agency.
Piatt County road
"Any news regarding the details of the DeLand Monticello Road project? The county web page has nothing other than a brief mention in meeting minutes. It would be nice if the county would inform residents in advance of the construction."
"We are waiting for a confirmed start date from the contractor," said Piatt County Engineer Eric Seibring. "Once that date has been established we will be making an announcement."
Citizenship ceremony
"I have been searching for the date of the next citizenship ceremony in Champaign County, and I am not having any success in my search. Is there a citizenship ceremony scheduled for the near future?"
The clerk's office for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana said that no citizenship ceremonies are scheduled for the remainder of 2022.
Difficult exit
"I am frustrated with the exit of the downtown parking lot where Meyer Drapery, Collective Pour and the former Orpheum Children's Science Museum. There is only one exit available from this lot, onto Walnut Street. It is nearly impossible to view oncoming traffic from the east due to landscape, brick pillars and now a shipping container. Is there anything the city can do to improve the visibility here?"
"We will take a look at the vegetation and trim as necessary," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "There is not much that can be done to the brick pillars as they support the fencing that surrounds the parking lot.
"However, some changes to this entrance/exit to the parking lot are on tap for this summer that may have additional positive benefits to line of sight. We will continue to monitor this for safety of drivers, pedestrians and others using the area."
Tough to navigate
"Eastbound Springfield Avenue at 6th Street in Champaign; there are frequent issues with drivers driving in the right lane not knowing the right lane is right turn only because of insufficient road markings and signage. There is only one right-turn arrow painted on the road and that is covered once one car is stopped at the light. There is 'ONLY' painted on the road before the arrow but that wasn't restriped when Springfield Avenue in Champaign was restriped and it is not visible. The sign saying "cars in right lane must turn right" is partially obscured by a tree branch. On that stretch of Springfield, all other turn lanes are marked much more clearer yet they are much more obvious on which lane is straight versus which is the turn lane. There should be at least one more arrow to designate this lane even if existing markings fall within the standards of appropriate road markings for that intersection."
"We agree that the alternating lane assignments in this area of Springfield Avenue caused by the one-way street configurations can be difficult to navigate," said Kensil Garnett of the Illinois Department of Transportation. "We have two signs in the eastbound direction that state 'RIGHT LANE MUST TURN RIGHT' and one turn arrow as you mentioned.
"The painted markings are supplemental to the signage and are not required. The painted markings are also considered supplemental since they are generally all unseen during snow events. Some light trimming was completed to ensure that both of the lane use signs are completely visible by the motorists, which should alleviate the issue."
State Farm Center bookings
"Does the State Farm Center have any national concert acts lined up? It may be just me but it seems like you always hear about national acts coming through and going to Bloomington more than here. Even looking back at the concert history pre-COVID, while there are maybe three or four in the entire year. I just feel like we don’t get the popular acts through on a consistent basis. Also, do they ever take suggestions from the public on who we’d like to see?"
"State Farm Center has remained a marquee touring destination for many national and international performers over the years. The COVID pandemic created a complete and total disruption to the concert touring industry in several ways, to say the least," said John Marquardt, director of the State Farm Center. "As we have started to get back to 'normal,' many larger markets such as Chicago and other surrounding major markets have been the primary destination for larger national acts.
"With shows being booked 6-12 months in advance, there is a lead time to repopulating our entertainment offerings in a smaller market like Champaign. Having said that, we have been proud to have already bounced back from the COVID shutdown with some major national touring concerts such as Chicago, MercyMe, For King and Country, and Earth, Wind, and Fire, as well as the Harlem Globetrotters and WWE.
"Stay tuned to our website and social media channels, or join our State Farm Center Insider e-mail list to remain up-to-date on the upcoming show calendar."
"We always love to hear from our guests with their feedback and suggestions," Marquardt added. "We can be reached via any of the methods listed here."
Hoopeston POW camp
"How many prisoners were actually held in the P.O.W. camps in Hoopeston and Rossville during World War II? What became of the prisoners when the war ended?"
The city of Hoopeston's website says that the Vermilion County community received its first complement of 75 German prisoners on April 26, 1944.
Within a few months there were 800 German POWs working in canning factories at Hoopeston and on farms in Hoopeston, Rossville, Milford and Gibson City, according to the War Department and the War Manpower Commission.
"The prisoners, under heavy guard, arrived from Camp Ellis and were housed in barracks converted from an empty warehouse at the Illinois Canning Company," reported the Ford County Press. "Barbed wire fences were erected around the barracks and a heavy guard posted. One guard accompanied each 10 prisoners sent out to work."
The camp was located in 1944 and 1945 at Illinois 9 and Second Avenue and used the German POWs to alleviate the shortage of young men leaving for military duty during harvest seasons. They picked and packed asparagus, peas, corn and tomatoes.
As many as 1,250 men were housed in the Hoopeston camp.
Nationwide more than 370,000 German prisoners of war were held in the United States during World War II. When the war ended the vast majority went back to their home countries but some stayed or returned to the U.S. after the war.
Campus Instructional Facility
"At the corner of Wright Street and Springfield Avenue there is a building that took quite a long time to complete. While watching it be constructed, I wondered what it was going to be. Now that it is finished, it boasts signs that say 'University of Illinois' and 'Campus Instructional Facility,' which doesn't actually say much about what it's for. Can you find out any specifics about what goes on in this new building that would give it such a nebulous name, compared to so many other campus places of instruction?"
It's quite an interesting building, with classrooms unlike anything I saw or experienced decades ago. There are 23 classrooms on five levels, some with round lecture halls with room for the instructor in the middle; some with several tables of eight, ideal for collaborating as teams; and one large study space known as the Monumental Steps.
"There are no labs and only one office for the facility manager," said Eric Vetter, facility manager for the building. "Classrooms range in capacity of 24 up to a traditional auditorium with almost 500 seats. Besides the Auditorium and 'Classroom in the Round,' the classroom layouts are collaborative allowing students to work in small groups at tables rather than traditional rows of desks.
"Despite the proximity to the Engineering campus, the class schedule will be balanced between Engineering and the rest of campus."
There are stylized photos on the walls of 77 distinguished Illinois alumni including Shahid Khan, Julie Pryde, Dave Eggers, Jeanne Gang, Michael Hopkins, Mannie Jackson, Roger Ebert and Lorado Taft.
As for the undistinguished name of the building, Vetter said it was a play off of the name of the Gies College of Business' Business Instructional Facility.
"Campus Instructional Facility makes it nonspecific to a department and dedicated exclusively to instruction," he said.
More information about the building and classrooms can be found at cif.illinois.edu.
Taxes paid on Mormon Church farmland?
"In last week's mailbag you had an article on farmland in Champaign County. I have a question regarding the Mormon ownership of land in the county. Do they pay property taxes on the land and do they have to pay income tax as well?"
Property tax records show that land owned by Farmland Reserve Inc., which is operated by the Mormon Church, is taxable and is taxed in Champaign County.
As to whether income taxes are paid, a 2019 Washington Post story on the church's finances quoted a church official saying that the church pays all taxes that are required by law.
"In the United States, where churches and other nonprofit organizations are generally exempt from federal and state income tax, the Church pays taxes on any income it derives from revenue-producing activities that are regularly carried on and are not substantially related to its tax-exempt purposes. Church-affiliated entities that are organized as for-profit corporations pay regular federal and state corporate income taxes on their net income," said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the church.
Moving mural
"I love the public murals. I was surprised though that a mural was painted on the commercial building at the southwest corner of Race & Green this past spring, only to see the building demolished a month later. What’s the story there?"
"This actually has a pretty amusing story and I'm happy to share it," said Rachel Storm, Urbana's arts and culture coordinator. "The Urbana Arts and Culture program funds murals through the arts grants that we distribute annually. We give out $90,000 annually in direct support to artists and arts organizations for public arts and cultural initiatives taking place within the city of Urbana.
"In late April, the Urbana Arts and Culture Program, The Urbana Free Library, and Cunningham Township supervisor’s office unveiled the Reading is Magic mural by Langston Allston and the Urbana community made possible by an Urbana Arts and Culture Grant.
"This Urbana Arts Grant was received by the Urbana Free Library and the mural was originally set to go on the building that has since been demolished. After it was determined that the building needed to come down and the mural needed to be relocated, it was relocated to the Cunningham Township building next door, a collaborative move that was desirable for all involved.
"The mural was designed with residents and painted by over 65 local community members together with the artist. It now graces the sides of Cunningham Township supervisor’s office.
"During this collaborative process, the community members involved made such good time, that as the week proceeded there were more painters than work to complete. Knowing full well the other building would come down and not wanting to turn away community members who had signed up for a time slot to paint, the library and the artist decided to go ahead with a third temporary mural on the building slated to be demolished. Everyone knew that it would come down and was simply a bonus to all involved!
"Of course, this beautiful extra mural was hard to see go, but everyone involved knew it was very temporary and was happy to simply have had the experience. Of course, we have some wonderful pictures of it to boot. The artist, Langston Allston, an Urbana native, reminded us all that art is ephemeral and the act of creating together is significant no matter the lifespan.
"Urbana is unveiling seven murals this summer funded by Urbana Arts Grants and one (Native Prairie Roses by Kinsey Fitzgerald) funded by a generous donation by former long-time Urbana Arts and Culture Commission Chair, Pat Sammann. We are thrilled at the variety of new murals coming to downtown Urbana."