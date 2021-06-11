Tom's #Mailbag, June 11, 2021
Try Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
Happy Reopening Day, Illinois! Questions this week on the grain elevator in Savoy, more Campustown apartments, the proposed takeover of the local water company, whether we're in a drought, algae in Crystal Lake, a busy public address announcer, the thin blue line flag and an unusual sidewalk vent on the University of Illinois campus.
Algae on Crystal Lake
"I drove by the Crystal Lake on Urbana, and that is the worst-looking body of water I may have ever seen, completely covered in green algae. Are there any plans to treat it? Can't imagine anyone taking a paddle boat out in that.
"The Urbana Park District has been working on our plans to rehabilitate Crystal Lake for a few years now," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the park district. "Urban stormwater systems — like Crystal Lake — often provide a lot of challenges in providing high water quality. Since that time we have planned for the entire lake area restoration to be completed including the drainage infrastructure, lake form, edges, planting plan, one island restoration, lake hydrology, emergent wetlands, floating wetlands, stormwater separators, outlets to the Saline Branch, new pump/water feature, bridge upgrades/replacements, hard and soft trails and fishing outcroppings.
"A lot of our work has focused on the overall water quality by using 'best practices' in lake restoration. It is common in lake restoration work to stir up a lot of sediments — including soil removal and bank stabilization work — that add more available nutrients to the water column. The added nutrients provide a perfect habitat for new and abundant aquatic plant growth.
"The water quantity has also gone up and down during the restoration period. Maintaining a steady water level has been a challenge given all of the infrastructure work and our need to raise/lower the lake level for various work stages to take place.
"We plan to harvest this new algae growth to reduce the amount in the water at this time. We also may want to apply additional lake water treatments to precipitate out any remaining nutrients from the water column. We also know that our park ground water that provides make up water for the lake is high in phosphorous. This is a key plant nutrient and adds to the plant growth found in the water.
"Removal of all of the lake bottom sediments may be considered in the future to greatly reduce the amount of nutrients bound up in the lake water and sediments. Aerators could help reduce plant growth as well. We plan to continue improvement of the overall water quality in the next few weeks and hope this will result in a higher quality of water at Crystal Lake to help restore interest in fishing, boating and enjoying the lake."
Very busy announcer
"Wasn’t Tim Sinclair, the afternoon co-host of the WCIA afternoon show, 'CiLiving,' supposed to be the announcer for the Chicago Bulls? Was he able to do that and still stay in Champaign or did that opportunity fall through?"
It did not fall through.
"Yes," said the actively engaged Sinclair, "I’m the Bulls and Bears public address announcer, along with the Chicago Fire and Illinois basketball. On days where there is an overlap, I have to miss ciLiving."
Savoy grain elevator
"It doesn't appear the grain elevator off Church Street and U.S. 45 in Savoy is in operation and hasn't been for many years. Do you know the history behind it?"
There has been an elevator at the site for more than 100 years.
According to a 1978 history of the now-defunct Savoy Grain Co., a modern grain elevator was built in 1900 at the site along the Illinois Central Railroad tracks by William Murray. It was sold to the newly established Savoy Grain and Coal Co. in August 1904.
That elevator building lasted until about 1928 when the company decided to build the present concrete structure at a cost of $25,000, complete with electricity for power, using air lifts to empty wagons and trucks.
A history of the company also noted that the elevator handled soybeans for the first time in 1923.
In 1939 three more storage bins were added, with two more coming into service in 1949.
The cooperative elevator, owned by area farmers, celebrated its 50th anniversary in August 1953 with a party attended by about 170 people at the Savoy Grade School. Fourteen of the approximately 105 original stockholders were still living and the elevator's manager from 1908 to 1932, Harry Grove, attended the party.
A 2009 story in The News-Gazette reported that two unnamed developers were looking at site as the possible location for a climbing wall or an upscale restaurant or hotel. Nothing resulted.
Work at former radio center
"What is the status of the WDWS building on South Neil Street? I have noticed several workers and trucks at the old radio building."
"We've been re-purposing a portion of the building for post production work," said News-Gazette Publisher Paul Barrett. "In the past we've rented buildings for much of this work so we thought we'd use a building we already have ... after a bit of remodeling."
Eagles in Savoy
"The bald eagles that have built their nest on Church Street in Savoy just west of Prospect Avenue have now been there for over a year. How long is typical for such a 'family' (not sure if that's the correct term or not) of eagles to stay nested in one location or should we expect them to move on sometime? Thankfully people have been really good over the last year of not invading their space and only observing them from a distance."
"Bald eagles typically are faithful to a nesting site once established, and particularly if that nest site continues to be successful. Continued access to predictable local food resources and keeping disturbance to a minimum will help to retain this pair in Savoy," said Jeff Hoover, an avian ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey on the University of Illinois campus.
"Mate fidelity tends to be very high in this species meaning that the divorce rate is low. However, there are few studies estimating widespread rates and opportunities for switching mates between years may be increasing as bald eagle populations are recovering.
"Death of a mate is the most likely reason for a pair to dissolve, but it can also happen following a failed nesting attempt. From what we do know, more than 90 percent of birds likely stay with partners until they die at which time the remaining individual will recruit another mate.
"Adults have a 10 percent annual mortality rate so about one in 10 birds should be recruiting a new mate annually. Average life expectancy for bald eagles is probably 10-20 years with some rare individuals living more than 30 years in the wild."
Drought conditions?
"I keep hearing a lot about droughts and wildfires and wonder whether we are in any danger here. Are our rainfall totals below normal?"
So far this year precipitation is only about 2 inches below normal although June has had a slow start. Champaign-Urbana normally gets 4.58 inches of rain in June but officially has had just .45 of an inch so far.
On the other hand total annual precipitation was above average the last three years.
Northern Illinois is facing greater drought conditions than the rest of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 6 percent of the state is in a moderate drought while 4 percent is in a severe drought.
Parts of Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas and Edgar counties are enduring a moderate drought, according to the Drought Monitor.
More Campustown apartments
"What's going on at the apartment building at 605 S. Fourth Street in Champaign?"
Last month the city of Champaign issued a building permit for a $9.7 million multi-use building at the site. It will include six stories of multi-family apartments over one story containing open parking and a tenant lobby. The owner is listed as Michael Cordaro, a developer and principal of Peerless Development in Chicago.
Urbana street conditions
"How on earth did the city of Urbana allow our streets to deteriorate to such awful condition? A friend who left Urbana 35 years ago could not believe that a city hosting a world class university would allow this to happen. I concur."
"I cannot speak on the past as I was not part of it but generally speaking, the amount of roadway pavement the city of Urbana is responsible for operating/maintaining far exceeds the dedicated revenue that is capable of supporting the proper operation, maintenance, and reasonable life cycle reconstruction," said Tim Cowan, who only recently became Urbana's public works director. "The city did implement a local motor fuel tax in 2010 in an attempt to help fund some of the deferred maintenance and reconstruction.
"I would urge citizens to tune into the city’s council meetings through the month of June as we discuss our new 5-year capital improvement plan which has begun to take a more holistic approach at public infrastructure and asset management and has identified some major recurring funding gaps that contribute to the increased deterioration in question."
Decommission this stoplight?
"Does Urbana ever decommission stoplights? The stoplight on Florida & Orchard rarely has any traffic on Orchard Street."
"Although it is pretty uncommon for the city to remove a traffic signal, it would normally be triggered for review during capital improvement projects along the roadway corridor, internal staff observations, or public complaints," said Cowen. "We adhere to the governance provided by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and IDOT’s Bureau of Local Roads and Streets (BLRS) Manual.
"Per IDOT’s BLRS Manual, if it is obvious that an existing traffic signal meets one or more of the traffic signal warrants identified in the MUTCD, no special documentation will be required to allow the existing signals to remain or be modernized. Every reasonable effort should be made to remove unwarranted signals.
"However, upon presentation of evidence of strong local objections to removing existing signals and an indication, based on traffic engineering judgment, that they present no unusual safety hazards, the signal may be allowed to remain. Conversely, the addition of traffic signals would require an engineering study of the traffic to warrant the need."
On a personal note I'd add that I often to use that intersection on my bike and I've seen other cyclists and pedestrians going to and from Orchard Downs use it as well. Stoplights aren't just for vehicles.
Return of Friday Night Live
"With the state reopening right around the corner, will 'Friday Night Live' music in downtown Champaign resume? How about the street festivals?"
The downtown Champaign "Friday Night Lives" music shows will resume on July 2 and continue through Sept. 24 (it normally ends the Friday after Labor Day), said Kelly White, executive director of 40 North 88 West, the Champaign County Arts Council.
Thin blue line
"I support local law enforcement, but I cringe every time I see one of those 'thin blue line' versions of the U.S. Flag. (It looks just like a regulation flag with 13 stripes and a field of 50 stars, but the colors are black, white and blue.) Can you find a definitive answer on whether this use is a violation of the U.S. Flag Code? If it doesn’t directly violate the Flag Code, it certainly seems to violate the spirit of it. I imagine that if some group other than supporters of law enforcement had co-opted and re-colored Old Glory in such a manner, many of the very people who proudly fly the 'thin blue line' version would be livid over such misuse of the U.S. flag."
This is an interesting question because the U.S. Flag Code, while a federal law, does not impose any penalties for violations of flag misuse. It is essentially an advisory list of rules and etiquette for display of the flag.
The Flag Code says the following: "The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature."
Those who object to the thin blue line flag contend it is American Flag, complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes. except that it is black and white with a single blue stripe in the middle. Supporters of the flag say it's a completely different flag.
I'm not sure you'll ever get a definitive answer to your question. Recall that while burning an American Flag can be considered desecration of the flag, it also is permitted as free speech by the U.S. Supreme Court. Thus it's easy to make the jump to the conclusion that the thin blue line flag is permitted free speech as well.
Dragon Fire Pizza
"Did the Dragon Fire Pizza food truck close due to the pandemic? I haven't seen them downtown even as some other food truck vendors have returned. They were always a favorite."
Dragon Fire Pizza has moved its food truck to Chicago's western suburbs, in particular the Naperville/Aurora area.
Champaign, Urbana and the water company
"In the 'Area history, Jan. 28, 2021' news from 2006, it sounded like Champaign and Urbana were considering buying the water system from Illinois American. Do you know why they were considering it, why they ended up not doing so, and if the cities are happy with that outcome given municipal water system issues other cities have faced."
Former Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing led the effort to examine purchasing the water company.
"As I recall the question of purchasing the water company arose because of a rate increase and the fact that the company had been purchased by a German company," Prussing recalled. "Most water systems in the United States are government owned — primarily by cities, I believe. And locals were leery of foreign ownership of such a vital resource."
"In response, the company re-named itself Illinois American Water. That doesn't sound one bit foreign-owned," Prussing noted.
In the early 2000s Illinois American and a host of other American Water Works companies were owned in part by German-based RWE. The German company has since divested itself of most of its shares of the water companies.
The mayors of Champaign and Urbana said they have no issues with the water company today.
"I don't believe the city of Champaign was ever seriously considering owning the water company. This push came mainly from the city of Urbana, and Champaign participated in some meetings about the proposal," said Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen. "During that time Champaign worked very hard to re-establish a great working relationship with Illinois American Water and had regular meetings with them to review and resolve issues.
"I was part of that working group as a council member and can confirm that they lead to a renewed commitment to shared community goals.
"As the former Chair of the Mahomet Aquifer Protection Task Force, I remain committed to continuing to work with other government partners, elected officials, the Illinois State Water Survey/Prairie Research Institute, our community, and American Water to preserve our sole source aquifer."
Said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin: "The city of Urbana has a good working relationship with Illinois American Water. We have no interest in owning or operating a water or power utility. We are interested, however, in protecting the quality and quantity of the water supply in the Mahomet Aquifer. We work closely with regional partners and elected officials to ensure that our sole source of clean drinking water will be available for future generations."
Odd smell from sidewalk vent
"There's an odd and weird-smelling steam stack right in the middle of a UI sidewalk on the east side of campus. (Between Jimmy John's and Lincoln Avenue residence hall.) Any idea what this is about?"
The metal stack vents steam vapor from a manhole located to the north of the Lincoln Avenue Residence (LAR) Halls, said Steve Breitwieser, spokesman for the University of Illinois' Facilities & Services.
"This temporary chimney-like structure was set up in advance of comprehensive repair work that is expected to begin on the LAR steam system in July," Breitwieser said. "The stack is designed to vent any steam released from the facility at around a height of approximately eight feet, which benefits pedestrian safety by effectively managing the steam's potential heat output."