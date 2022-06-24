Tom's #Mailbag, June 24, 2022
Sunflowers, a downtown Champaign hotel site, temperature measurements, road closures, Bicentennial historic sites and political robotexts grace this week's Mailbag.
Also, University of Illinois Provost Andreas Cangellaris on his new post in Saudi Arabia, attendance requirements for city council members, dusty construction sites and the future of the North Neil Street entryway.
UI provost's new job
"My question is for University of Illinois Provost Andreas Cangellaris: How do you justify working for a Gulf State dictator that has an appalling human rights record? Did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offer to pay you life-changing money to lead NEOM University (similarly to Phil Mickelson playing for LIV Golf)? Do you believe the reports that the crown prince allegedly ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018? Are you going to pursue the same diversity efforts at NOEM that you championed at the UI? I would be very cautious celebrating Pride Month openly on the campus of NOEM. Will your female academic colleagues be able to vote, drive a car, or not wear a burqa?"
UI Provost Cangellaris responds: "As the history of our young nation reminds us, the quest for change for the better is what gives our lives purpose and meaning, no matter who we are and where we come from. And the progress we have been making as a nation, slow yet steady, against strong headwinds and frustrating setbacks over the years, wouldn't have been possible without our openness to the rest of the world. We have seen the power and the promise of this openness right here in our community, an international campus town in the middle of the prairie.
"Education and cultural exchange are the bulwark of progress. The NEOM initiative in Saudi Arabia, a sustainable region built from the ground up to serve as a living laboratory for the change Saudi Arabia aspires to, is being founded on this conviction. With two-thirds of their population under the age of 35, the opportunity for consequential change has never been greater and more urgent. NEOM University is one of the key pillars of the Education, Research and Innovation sector of this living laboratory, with the goal to support the transformation of Saudi Arabia's educational sector. The diversity of the people coming together in NEOM is essential to expedite its success. I have seen it work here at Illinois and I will continue to be its passionate advocate at NEOM."
Downtown Champaign hotel
"Why has Doug Altenberger not started building the hotel on North Neil. Has the project been canceled?"
"We're still moving ahead with the project," said Altenberger, the former Illinois basketball great who is developer for the 130-room Marriott Aloft hotel at 401 N. Neil St. in Champaign.
After things returned to normal, COVID-wise, last year Altenberger began seeking construction bids for the project, he said.
"Prices began going up, literally 5 percent and 10 percent a month," he said. "It was crazy. I hadn't seen anything like it for 35 years. So at this point we think things have balanced out and it's just a matter of getting the steel and figuring out how long this is going to take. We're still working with the general contractor but we're right there. We're real close to doing something here and getting this done.
"Now instead of it being $20 million, it's $25 million," he said. "I'll know in the next couple of weeks what and when it is going on."
But the plans for the hotel haven't changed, he said.
"We're going to keep the room sizes. We're going to keep the number of rooms. The good part for our hotel is that we don't have a lot of meeting space and we don't have a pool," Altenberger said. "It's basically hotel rooms and a nice restaurant and bar. We're still going ahead with all of that."
Bicentennial site signage
"I have a Champaign County Map Site sign in front of my house. The sign is in poor condition and I would like to have it replaced. Do you know the county office or person I would contact to get it replaced? Also I searched the internet before writing to you and I came up fairly empty handed regarding Champaign County map sites. Are county map sites tracked anymore? How would I be able to find more sites in the area?"
Those signs designating historic sites were installed in the mid-1970s by the Champaign County Historical Commission, which was not a government agency.
The commission ended its work shortly after the Bicentennial year of 1976. Its records — including a booklet listing 78 historic sites in Champaign County — were donated to the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library.
It is possible that another group may undertake a similar project, or update those Bicentennial projects, in 2026 for the nation's 250th birthday.
Council member's attendance
"I've noticed that one of the Champaign City Council members (Alicia Beck) has not attended the last several meetings. I'm sure she doesn't want to hear this either but are there any attendance requirements for elected officials, particularly for paid offices?"
There are no meeting attendance requirements for city council members either under city ordinance or state law, said Matt Roeschley, Champaign's deputy city manager and acting city attorney.
Beck missed the May 24 meeting and the three meetings so far in June.
Active rail line?
"Is the railroad line that runs parallel to Route 10 still active? Precisely the crossing at Rising Road? The weeds are over a foot tall there, so thinking it's not used, but the crossing isn't noted exempt."
The Illinois Commerce Commission grade crossing map still lists that crossing as open. It is part of the Illinois Central Railroad's Seymour Spur.
High Cross Road closure
"How long will High Cross Road be closed at Airport Road?"
For several months.
"It is currently closed to adjust a gas line that is in the way of our bridge construction project," said Jeff Blue, the Champaign County engineer. "After the gas line has been moved it may reopen for a brief period until the bridge construction begins in early July. The bridge construction will keep the road closed until around November."
Sunflower fields
"The Atkins sunflowers, first in southeast Urbana and then in northwest Champaign, have kept me sane during the pandemic. Could you find out if and where we might enjoy more sunflowers this summer?"
Jim Goss, a vice president at the Atkins Group, said "there will be sunflowers again at Clearview Farm this summer. Clearview Farm is at the corner of Mattis Avenue and Olympian Drive, south of St. Thomas More High School.
"There will be signage on Olympian Drive to direct people to the field. The field this year is closer to Mattis so likely more visible. Parking will be available along Legacy Avenue (west side of the field). There will be no parking along Mattis Avenue as it is a major safety hazard.
"Our expectation is that the first blooms will be around the first of August, but hot dry weather may bring them along slightly faster than normal. Likewise the blooms typically last about 14 days, but heat and dry weather may shorten that time period as well. Follow our social media (Clearview Farm IL on all platforms or www.clearview-farm.com) to get the most up to date information about blooms and events."
Goss said that Atkins still has bags of bird seed available for the public.
Monticello Road termination
"Can you tell me why Monticello Road ends at U.S. 45 near Willard Airport? Is there any talk of extending it eastward?"
"I have never seen any plans for extending it past U.S. 45," said Blue.
Temperature readings
"You answered a reader (last week) that the temperature only reached 99 degrees (last) week, according to the Illinois State Water Survey. But the website for The Weather Channel says it hit 101 degrees twice, on June 14 and 16. So who provides the readings for The Weather Channel, and who provides it for the water survey? Can you find where the respective thermometers are located? I can easily believe that everybody's thermometers were accurate, but that the exact temperature may have varied by a degree or two between stations."
"We get this question a lot because Willard will usually be 1 to 2 degrees warmer in the summer," said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford. "All temperature observations with thermometers have small errors, but temperature readings both at the site at Willard and the site here at the Water Survey are very accurate. The difference is mainly caused by the location of the thermometers.
"The weather station at Willard is in a more open environment that is fairly close to the airport runways and other concrete surfaces. In contrast, the weather station here at the Water Survey is surrounded by a large area of tall/prairie grass that is enclosed by trees.
"The more open environment at Willard tends to get hotter than the area around the Water Survey, especially during the summer, which is why the Willard observation is a bit higher."
The two weather stations are part of different networks, both operated by the federal government, Ford explained.
"The Water Survey station is part of the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP, https://www.weather.gov/coop/overview), which — among other things — supports long-term climate monitoring," he said. "So having a long and consistent record of weather observations is critical for this network, which is why the 'official' C-U climate record is observed at the Water Survey station, and has been since the 1980s when it was moved from the Morrow Plots on campus."
The Willard station is part of the Automated Surface Observing Systems Program (ASOS, https://www.weather.gov/asos/asostech), said Ford.
"Although records from ASOS stations are also used for climate monitoring, their primary purpose is to support real-time weather monitoring for aviation, which is why that station is out at Willard. This also means that the Willard station measures temperature, precipitation, wind, pressure, humidity, etc. very frequently ... at sub-minute intervals in some cases," said Ford. "This is why (The Weather Channel) and other weather groups will pull observations from ASOS stations, because they can get regularly updated information as opposed to waiting for the daily observations from COOP stations.
North Neil corridor
"After getting off Interstate 74 today we drove south on North Neil Street. I thought they were going to remove the blighted properties along the Neil Street corridor? Doesn’t make a very good impression to people coming into town."
The Neil Street Corridor plan was adopted by the Champaign City Council in 2018, said the city's planning and development director, Bruce Knight.
"It proposed a number of strategies to beautify and enhance the safety of the corridor. That did not include buying homes and demolishing them," said Knight. "While there have been some follow-up studies to move toward implementation, the pandemic took priority. We hope to start working on specific implementation actions in the coming year."
Dusty highway construction
"There seems to be an inordinate amount of dirt and dust on Mattis Avenue from Anthony Drive south to Bloomington Road (including sidewalks and gutters), Bloomington Road west to Cardinal Road. Who does one contact at the EPA to report tracking of dirt and debris down the public roads from a construction site. It is in violation of the clean water act to track debris, isn’t it?"
"Thank you for your message and your concerns for the environment around the I-57/I-74 project. We can assure you we are attending to the issues you raise," said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The contractor was notified of the issues you raised prior to your question, and the contractor has taken the steps to hire a private firm specializing in cleaning and street sweeping, and they will be reporting three times a day to the site to clean while dirt hauling operations are still ongoing (including gutters and sidewalks).
"This service began cleaning duties for the first time on 6/21 in the evening. Also, the contractor is reconstructing the construction entrances with clean rock to lessen tracking of dirt and is performing wetting operations as needed to help keep the dust down. Our staff of engineers and technicians are monitoring the situation closely, and if this process does not rectify the situation, more effort will be required of the contractor."
Old store
"I can't seem to recall the name of a gift shop/toy store that once did business out of 112 W. Church St. in Champaign. Would have been around 1986 or 1987. Not too sure when they finally closed down. I think they were located somewhere else before moving into that space, but I can't remember where."
The 1987 city directory lists The Gallery Ltd. at 112 W. Church St.
More construction issues
"Traveling north on Staley Road, I turned east on Cardinal Road to get to Bloomington Road, only to find Cardinal Road closed at Duncan Road. I did not hear anything in the news about it being closed again, just wondering why."
Your question prompted Duce Construction Co., which is excavating dirt in that area for the big I-57/ I-74 interchange project nearby, to add signs with lights on northbound and southbound Staley Road stating that Cardinal Road is closed at Duncan.
Political campaign texts
"How can I stop or lessen the political advertisement text messages? I received one or two during past election seasons, but now I’m receiving about one a day. I understand that the parties troll voting records for addresses, emails, and phone numbers but my wife, who is not a registered voter, gets them as well. They are aggravating, especially when they show up after 10 p.m."
Here's what the Federal Communications Commission says about political robotexts:
"As text messages generally go to mobile phones, robotexts require the called party's prior express consent. However, political text messages can be sent without the intended recipient’s prior consent if the message’s sender does not use autodialing technology to send such texts and instead manually dials them."
"If you think you’ve received a political robocall or text that does not comply with the FCC’s rules, you can file an informal complaint with the FCC at fcc.gov/complaints."
If you are receiving texts that you didn’t ask for, the FCC says, report the sender by forwarding the texts to 7726 (or "SPAM").
Campaigns also should honor opt-out requests if you reply "STOP," said the agency.
Bohannon's absence
"What is the reason that Jim Bohannon is no longer hosting his evening radio show on WDWS? He has been absent for approximately a month now."
There's been no word from the producer of Bohannon's show but others have noted that the 78-year-old broadcaster hasn't posted on his Twitter feed since April 14.