Champaign virtually runs the table in this week's mailbag: questions about the Ice House, a row of single-family houses in Campustown, Meijer Drive, a lounge chair shortage at Sholem Pool, a former dry cleaners at Springfield & Neil, backyard fires, Bradley Avenue improvements and taking the MTD to STM.
Non-Champaign questions about property tax bills and those signed stones at Prairie Play at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana.
Ice House redux
"Is the Ice House reopening?"
Yes, sometime this summer, says co-owner Mary Petry.
"We're reopening it. We've owned it since 2009," said Petry. "And Diane Bennett has helped me run it. And we are reopening it.
"We have plans into the city to be approved and when we get our liquor license from the city and one from the state we should be ready. We also have to deal with public health. We're taking all the steps.
"We hope to be open within the next month or two, for sure."
Finding people willing to work at the Ice House hasn't been a problem, she said.
"There have been some health concerns and some vandalism and then in the winter there was some weather damage. We've just had a number of situations that have slowed us down a bit."
Finally, if you call the phone number listed for the Ice House you'll hear a voice say that the bar will reopen but at another location. The voice doesn't belong to Petry or Bennett.
"That number was taken from us and we intend to get it back," said Petry. "That number was usurped by the people who leased the building."
MTD to STM?
"I wonder if there is a plan to extend (Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District) service on North Mattis Avenue. Maybe at least up to the High School of Saint Thomas More and the new homes on Lovie Lane/Champion Avenue?"
"Unfortunately, that area is not in the District boundaries and isn't eligible for service," said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. "Even more unfortunately, until we can resolve our employee shortage situation, it's difficult for us to plan on any service expansion."
Former dry cleaners
"Why is there a fence around the former Concord Custom Cleaners building at Springfield & Neil in Champaign?"
The owner of the property, Green Street Realty, is seeking a permit from the city to demolish the building. The permit request is under review.
Chair shortage at the pool
"I attended the Champaign Park Sholem Pool opening last weekend — such a great facility and staff. However there seemed to be a severe lack of lounge chairs this year. Any chance that more are ordered and on their way?"
More chairs are on the way.
"Thank you for visiting Sholem and the great compliments," said Brittany Fairfield, aquatics manager for the park district. "We do have more lounge chairs arriving shortly, 60 in total that were being re-strapped. We were anticipating their arrival before opening weekend, but they were delayed due to supply chain issues. We are anticipating arrival on June 9 now."
Bradley Avenue work
"I'm glad to see they are finally going to work on West Bradley Avenue from Staley Road and east. I see the sign says that Bradley is going to be closed on June 6th. My question is are they closing it at Duncan Road or Bluegrass Lane? Last I've seen they were not going to resurface east of the new overpass, even though that side needs it too. Second, how long do they expect Bradley to be closed?"
Bradley will be closed between Staley Road and the west side of Bluegrass Lane for approximately two months, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
"Repairs to the east side of the overpass may be a part of a future project," he said.
Backyard fire pit
"In Champaign what is legal to burn in your backyard fire pit?"
The short answer is, said Tim Spear, code compliance manager for the city of Champaign: "Any fuel used shall be confined to logs or branches that are untreated, or commercially available charcoal briquettes. No other fuels are permissible except a starter fuel designed for that purpose."
Section 15-20 (e)(3) of the city code contains the relevant information, including:
"It shall be unlawful to burn grass or brush at any time in the City."
"It shall be unlawful for any person to burn leaves at any time in the City."
"Recreational campfires are permitted on property only under the following conditions:
"(1) The fire shall be contained in a metal container not exceeding twenty (20) square feet in plane surface area and not elevated more than ten (10) inches above the grade level or on cleared earth in a pit enclosed on the sides by masonry or rock materials and not exceeding twenty (20) square feet in area.
"(2) All trees, fences, decks and other structures shall be at least ten (10) feet from the fire enclosure or pit.
"(3) Any fuel used shall be confined to logs or branches that are untreated or commercially available charcoal briquettes. No other fuels are permissible except a starter fuel designed for that purpose."
If there is a question or believed violation at the time they can call the non-emergency number for METCAD (217-333-8911) and the fire department will send a crew by to check, said Robert Simmons, Champaign deputy fire marshal.
Single-family homes in Campustown
"What’s the story with the two houses on Healey and Third Street in Champaign? The two that face Healey are overgrown and appear to be vacant. Are they occupied residences, university offices, something else?"
There are actually three homes in a row — 301, 303 and 305 E. Healey St. — that are owned by Allen D. Eckel and he doesn't intend to go anyplace.
"I'm going to stay here until I die or until I run out of money," he said.
Eckel's father, Earl, a University of Illinois professor of metallurgical engineering, moved into the house at 303 E. Healey in 1945 and Allen was born a month later. He's lived on the same block his entire life.
"It's a convenient location. I can walk to just about anyplace I want, to campus, to downtown. It suits me so far," he said. "I've had good neighbors for many years."
Many of the properties around him are owned by large student apartment developers and one of them will get his land after he dies, he said.
"No one's ever made an exact offer but I know they're interested," he said.
Meijer Drive
"I assume Meijer Drive in Champaign is because of the store Meijer. How did Meijer get a street named for it?"
Bruce Knight, Champaign's director of planning and development, said that Meijer Drive is a city street and classified as a local street.
"Local streets are names selected by the developer as part of the subdivision process. That street was built and dedicated as part of the Meijer Subdivision and the street was named Meijer Drive.
"Proposed street names are reviewed by emergency services to make sure they don't duplicate or sound too much like an existing street that would cause confusion when Police or Fire are dispatched during an emergency. Otherwise they are generally approved."
Meadowbrook Park stones
"Any update about getting the stepping stones from Meadowbrook Park?"
Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District, has all the details:
"The Urbana Park District is working on the final plans for the playground replacement at Meadowbrook Park. We will be starting our final rounds of public review and comments on the updated plan over the next few weeks. By late summer of 2022 the UPD plans on submitting an Open Space Land and Development (OSLAD) grant to the state of Illinois.
"A typical grant notice might be awarded in January 2023 — we hope we are selected to receive grant funding to help offset the cost of the new playground and surrounds. Plans for demolition and construction would then be scheduled once the grant award and fundraising goals are achieved.
"It is reasonable to suggest we are at least well over a year away from announcing our plans and schedule to return the stones from the current playground. Our plan is to keep the current PrairiePlay site open and operational until we are ready to replace the structure.
"We anticipate hosting an event to return the 'Helping Hands' stones to donors. We have a list of folks that have already let us know they are interested in receiving the pavers. If you would like to add your name to the list, please email or call Kara Dudek-Mizal, park planner, at kadudek@urbanaparks.org or 217-344-9583.
"The Urbana Park District will make great efforts to notify the public when that phase of the project is ready with our goal of making sure that everyone will have an opportunity to retrieve their stone."
Sign critic
The "Welcome to Champaign" sign as you enter town from I-72 on University Avenue is not appealing. I'd think that our vibrant community, home to an outstanding Big Ten university, could welcome visitors with a much better, brighter sign. Whose responsibility is it to choose and maintain it and could they possibly make it more interesting at least?
There are no plans to change the sign, said Carly McCrory-McKay, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Commission.
"Thanks for the inquiry," she said. "The water tower design — CU: The Heart of Innovation — represents a community campaign highlighting the many innovations that have come from Champaign-Urbana, including the MRI, LED, web browser, and more, as well as our continued entrepreneurial spirit. Champaign-Urbana was named the No. 2 Startup City for startup and entrepreneurial activity in 2019. In collaboration with Illinois American Water and many community partners, the design was added in 2016 when the water tower was built.
"You can learn more about that here. The design itself was named as one of the top 12 in the country in 2017.
"There are no plans to change the design. To learn more about our history of innovation, job opportunities available, and the newly launched Chambana Welcome Crew, community members are welcome to visit (this site)."
Garden Hills pick-up line
"As the school year comes to an end I was wondering why does Garden Hills School have the pick-up line come off of Bloomington Road instead of through the southwest side? Everyday around 2 p.m. the line backs up on a very busy Bloomington Road."
"There is an intergovernmental agreement between Unit 4 schools and the city of Champaign regarding street/street sign usage," said Stacey Moore, chief spokesperson for the school district. "At that time it was deemed safer for cars to arrive from the south for pick up/drop off. The city and Unit 4 will continue to reevaluate and revise traffic patterns as necessary."
Parkland Way house
"More questions about Parkland Way. When you enter off Mattis Avenue there is a house to the right which includes what looks to be a silo. Do you know the history of it?"
The property at 1603 N. Mattis Ave., at the northwest corner of Mattis Avenue and Parkland Way, is the privately held Seeber Farms, said Andrew Weiss, director of planning for the park district.
"The 160 acres we know today as Dodds Park was in fact purchased from the Seeber Trust in 1968-69, but the 3-acre property the reader mentions was not part of the transaction and has no affiliation with either the Champaign Park District or Parkland College," said Weiss. "The park district reminds everyone that summer's here; please drive cautiously and respectfully while visiting Champaign Park District parks and facilities."
The property at 1603 N. Mattis today is owned by Marie F. Seeber Trust. Marie F. Seeber died in May 200 at the age of 91.
Marie Seeber and Elizabeth Seeber Murphy sold the tract to the park district in 1969 for $298,494.80.
Property tax bills
"Did the County Treasurer's Office switch to a different printer for tax bills this year? In the past, the coupons were perforated and easy to tear off and on heavier paper? Not the biggest deal but when you have several bills, cutting the coupons one by one is a little inconvenient. Also, my applicable bills didn't have the 'taxes reported to mortgage company' line which I would think would lead to some confusion for taxpayers."
Here's the response to your question from County Treasurer Cassandra Johnson:
"We used the same processor we've used for at least the past several years. Unfortunately, this year they changed some of their processing which resulted in longer lead times. We provided everything necessary but were told a few days prior to mailing that in order to have the paper perforated, we would need to wait an additional three weeks beyond the date we requested for mailing. Instead of waiting three weeks for bills to go out and delay the entire tax collection cycle, we opted to forego the perforations. There were a significant number of counties adversely impacted by the adjustments made by this particular vendor so we plan to do whatever is necessary to avoid this issue during next year's preparations.
"As for the mortgage company data, we can only add those details if they are provided to us by the mortgage/escrow companies or banks prior to generating the bills. We emailed a list of mortgage companies the first week of April to ensure we had the information in a timely fashion. Only six or seven responded to the email (mostly from the larger escrow companies) in time to have the disclaimer added to the bills."
Dumpster outside Champaign home
"Is there any rule or ordinance in the city of Champaign about Dumpsters at a single family residence? There is a house near Hessel Park (specifically on the corner of Elm and Hessel) that has had a large construction-type Dumpster in the driveway for at least two years and probably longer. Just curious if that's actually allowed."
"Thanks to your reader for the question. There is a time limit for large open Dumpsters (see the Municipal Code section below). These Dumpsters are not allowed to remain on the property for more than 60 days unless there is continuous demolition / construction activities," said Tim Spear, code compliance manager for the city of Champaign's neighborhood services department. "I am sending an inspector out to the intersection to document the dumpster at the property.
"We won't be able to say that the Dumpster needs to be removed immediately since we don't have proof that the Dumpster has been there for more than 60 days at this time. We will inform the owner of the property of the municipal code requirements and we will follow up to ensure the Dumpster is removed from the property."
Here's the section of the city code that applies to Dumpster: Sec. 22-302.1. - Public nuisance defined/prohibited.
(b) Public nuisances shall include but not be limited to the following acts, conduct, omissions, conditions or things:
(18) The temporary placement outdoors on private property of one (1) or more dumpsters, roll-away containers, or other similar refuse containers for more than sixty (60) consecutive days, except during periods of continuous demolition or construction activities on the premises where the containers are placed. Demolition or construction activities shall be deemed continuous for the purpose of this provision if they are not interrupted for more than fourteen (14) consecutive days.
As a reminder to your readers, said Spear, questions about possible violations can be sent to the Neighborhood Services Department by e-mail at neighborhoodservices@champaignil.gov, by phone at (217) 403-7070 or by submitting a complaint online here: https://champaignil.gov/neighborhood-services/neighborhood-code-compliance/submit-a-nuisance-complaint/