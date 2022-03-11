Tom's #Mailbag, March 11, 2022
Send Tom a question of your own right here
This week's mailbag is fatter than a Russian oligarch. We have questions about how a scarcity of Amtrak employees is affecting service in Champaign, the one summer that Champaign and Urbana operated on different times, plans for the area north of Urbana High School, quick-built Lustron homes in Champaign-Urbana and athletic records affected by COVID.
Also, an effort to clean up trash in the community, a city council members' responsibility to communicate with constituents, vegetation cleared on the Kickapoo Rail Trail and a creative horror movie show on WCIA-TV in the 1960s.
Daylight Saving split
"On Sept. 30, 1945, nationally mandated Daylight Saving Time ended. I was 9 at the time and have only vague memories of what followed. With its ending, with no mandate from the state, individual communities could set what they wanted, either Daylight Saving or Standard Time. My memory was that at one point, Champaign and Urbana operated on different times. Was that the case? If so, how long were they apart?"
Thanks for this great question that says so much about why Champaign and Urbana at one time were so different and couldn't agree to cooperate on virtually anything. Things are different today but I'm still not sure the two ever will become one (merger votes in 1953 and 1980 lost in both cities).
You are correct that for one summer — 1940 — Champaign and Urbana existed an hour apart.
Daylight Saving Time was introduced nationally during World War I. The law that established it was repealed in August 1919 but some cities and states continued the practice of moving clocks ahead during the spring. In Chicago and New York City, for example, Daylight Saving started in 1918 and never ended with people moving their clocks ahead an hour in April and setting them back an hour in September.
In 1940 the Tribune noted that the Merchants' Association of New York reported that Daylight Saving would be observed in all or part of 16 states. In Illinois the choice between Daylight Saving and Standard Time was left to individual municipalities. Generally cities favored Daylight Saving and rural areas preferred Standard Time. That brings us to 1940.
That spring city fathers in Peoria, Pekin, Normal, Bloomington, Eureka, Morton, Joliet, Elgin, Aurora, Waukegan and other Illinois communities opted to begin Daylight Saving. Overall, said the Associated Press, about half of Illinois' eight million people would observe Daylight Saving that year.
The city councils in Urbana and Champaign put Daylight Saving Time ordinances on their respective agendas for the first week in June.
The Urbana City Council went first and voted down Daylight Saving unanimously, even though aldermen were presented with petitions showing 750 people in favor of the change and 300 favoring Standard Time. The following day the Champaign City Council gave preliminary approval to switching to Daylight Saving but put the ordinance on hold, hoping Urbana would vote for uniform time in the twin cities.
Urbana Mayor George Hurd called for a poll of Urbana citizens. The News-Gazette ran it for several days. The unscientific survey showed a vote of 910 to 818 for Daylight Saving. It failed anyway. The Urbana council deadlocked, 6-6, on a second vote on June 17.
"Think of the problem presented by having one time on one side of Wright Street and another time on the other," cautioned Hurd.
Alderman Millard Lane said he didn't care if the two cities operated on different times. "It seemed immaterial to Champaign whether or not we have the same times," he said.
"If we want publicity we can get it by voting ourselves into split time," bemoaned Alderman Jamison Vawter. "I have received clippings from as far away as Yonkers, N.Y. on this situation."
Noting the absurdity of separate time zones, Vawter said, "You can eat one lunch in Champaign at 12 o'clock and come to Urbana and eat another lunch at 12 o'clock."
Indeed, the two cities — particularly Urbana — were the butt of jokes in the nation's newspapers. Urbana even took a third shot at the ordinance on July 1, voting it down again. Meanwhile the Champaign ordinance already was in effect. One punster said that driving east through Champaign-Urbana was like going back in time.
"How silly is it, for instance, to have Champaign on daylight time and Urbana, just across the street, on regular schedule?" asked the Streator Times.
"Over in Champaign and Urbana, which are twin cities just as Bloomington and Normal are," wrote the Bloomington Pantagraph, "the borderline between the corporation boundaries is also a spot where one gains or loses an hour, depending on which direction you are going."
The Gibson City Courier joked that Champaign and Urbana had been "two-timed" by their respective city councils.
The Associated Press wrote: "Time, as the saying goes, is one thing that waits for no man — not even those living in the twin cities of Champaign and Urbana. Urbana citizens who pay an afternoon visit to friends living in Champaign find that time actually has jumped an hour ahead of them."
The University of Illinois opted to join Champaign with Daylight Time, after an informal poll among students and faculty members. The city bus lines went on Daylight Time as well, but all the railroads through town operated on Standard Time.
Busey's State Bank in Urbana defied its city council and operated on Daylight Saving, said Paul Busey, president of the bank. "We will feel obliged to go on the daylight time schedule. Our exchanges with the Champaign banks and with the clearing house are such that it would be impossible for us to do anything but open and close at the same times that the banks in Champaign do."
Theater operators were perplexed. "It will be a mess," said Grant Martin of the Virginia Theater in Champaign. "We all have to get together and work something out. Summer business is bad enough without things happening to make it worse."
Opposition to Daylight Saving in Urbana was centered mostly on complaints from farmers and other rural residents who shopped in Urbana, particularly on Saturday nights.
"If you were downtown Saturday evening you would be able to see how business houses stand on the problem," said Harvey Jeter, manager of the Scott department store. "This is a farming community and we depend to a great extent on the farm trade. Saturday evening about 7:30 (CST) the farmers started coming in. They couldn't get in earlier because they had been working in the fields and were behind in their work because of the recent rains.
"If we close early we would shut the door in the face of these people and they would go to the surrounding towns to trade. If we are to get the farmer trade we will have to make arrangements to accommodate the farmers."
1940 was the first — and last time — that Champaign and Urbana operated on split time. In 1941 Champaign opted to abide by whatever Urbana did, and an April referendum in Urbana to install Daylight Saving failed.
Nationwide Daylight Saving was enacted in 1942 because of World War II and ended in September 1945. After that there was no national law on Daylight Saving and it again became a local issue.
But in 1946 both Urbana and Champaign opted for Daylight Saving along with many other communities including Springfield, Decatur, Rantoul, Paxton, Gibson City, Farmer City and Tolono.
Lustron houses in C-U
"Are the Lustron houses in Champaign-Urbana mentioned in the Register of Historic Places or do they enjoy any protected status? One appears to be abandoned but most seem to have held up well for their age."
None of the (at least) five Lustron houses in Champaign-Urbana is listed on the National Register of Historic Places although some in other locations are.
Lustron houses became a thing after World War II — "a mass produced kit-home to accommodate the deluge of returning veterans and their families," said the Lombard Historical Society. The DuPage County community has 36 of the porcelain enamaled steel homes, more than any other community in Illinois, all of them now more than 70 years old.
"Like Sears Homes, all the materials were delivered in one shipment. Each Lustron was delivered in a customized truck that carried over 3,000 parts needed to build a single home," said the historical society. "They were highly engineered and presented a challenge for approved and certified on-site builders; the only type of builder that could do the job. Villages struggled to fit them into their building codes. Production was very slow initially and was never really up-to-speed to accommodate the immense demand.
"The Lustron Corporation was created by Chicago industrialist and inventor Carl Strandlund, an executive in the early 1940s at Chicago Vitreous Enamel Product Company, known for revolutionizing hamburger stands and filling stations all over the country using interlocking steel panels made with a durable and low-maintenance hardened porcelain enamel outer coating."
They were advertised as fireproof, ratproof, termiteproof homes that "will never deteriorate or stain, never crack or peel, never need painting, refinishing or reroofing."
The Lustron Corp. was headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, in a massive factory built in part with federal loans. That's why Lustron's bankruptcy in 1950 became a federal issue complete with Senate hearings.
The five known Lustron houses in Champaign-Urbana include:
— 1011 W Hill St., Champaign
— 1213 W Daniel St., Champaign
— 1201 W Green St., Champaign
— 1109 W Clark St., Champaign
— 110 S Glover St., Urbana
According to a 2001 survey by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, there also were four Lustron houses in Monticello, three in Danville and two in Mansfield.
Super-senior records
"I'm sure you are old enough to remember Roger Maris' record-breaking home run season and how he wound up with an asterisk by his name for having eight more games on his regular-season schedule. My question is about whether the same treatment should be accorded to Trent Frazier and other super-seniors who climb up the records ladder by basis of the extra year(s) of eligibility. Frazier is on the verge of being in the top 10 for career three-pointers made in the Big Ten Conference even though he was not among the top 20 all-time when the season started."
It's complicated.
"This is an issue that each school is wrestling with," said Kent Brown, associate athletic director at the UI. "The Big Ten and NCAA have basically given each institution the ability to make their own decision on how to handle records and how we list season of eligibility for the student-athletes who were affected by the COVID year.
"At this time, we intend to just roll the extra season into the records, much like they did 50 years ago when the NCAA granted freshmen the ability to play in their first year instead of sitting out a year of residence.
"There are some sports that will be treated differently, such as baseball and softball that played conference-only schedules in 2021 and the number of Big Ten games played that season will likely never be matched. There is no doubt this will all cause some confusion in future years, so we may have to add an explanation in each of our record books."
Communication with council members
"Wondering if you can find information on the expectation of Champaign City Council members in regards to communicating with constituents. After the debacle with Mr. and Mrs. Morr, I contacted the councilman who "seconded" Alicia Beck's disturbing comments, as he represents my district. I was disappointed that we didn't hear from him (Michael Foellmer) more, and was hoping for some clarification on the situation. Like you, I received an auto reply that he was out of the office - understandable. However, I followed up again with him last week, as politely and kindly as I know how - to no avail. I am shocked and disappointed - even the Mayor responded to my initial email, despite the fact that I merely CC'd her (thank you, Mayor Feinen). My curiosity also stems from reading through various comment threads on Facebook (yikes), where multiple past city council/county board members explained that they almost always took the time to respond to constituents, and certainly to those residing in their district. Is there a formal or informal expectation that council members do this? I'm thinking if a councilperson can't be bothered to reply to or even acknowledge a kind email from a concerned citizen, perhaps a seat on the city council isn't the right place for him or her."
I asked former Champaign City Council Member Greg Stock, who was defeated by Foellmer in the local election last April.
"While I don't think there are any formal requirements to respond, I think there is definitely an informal obligation to acknowledge the concerns of the people you represent," said Stock. "During my time representing District 4, there were some issues that elicited literally dozens of direct communications and I did my best to personally respond to each and every one because that's just part of the job.
"People need to feel that their elected officials (and their city government) are responsive to its citizens. I think that taking the time to send an email or especially attending a City Council meeting is a big deal for any citizen so it must be an issue that they feel strongly about. Any elected official should acknowledge that and has an ethical obligation to respond accordingly."
Here's what Gordy Hulten, who started his elected official career on the city council and later became Champaign County clerk, had to say about constituent communication. Hulten now lives in Chatham.
"I was only on council a short time (about 8 months), but my understanding was that being responsive to constituents was a basic obligation of representing them," said Hulten. "However, I came to city council after many years of government staff work and political activism and organization, so my perspective and experience may not have been typical. I also had the benefit of incredible mentors and role models whose example I tried to follow: Deb Feinen, Rick Winkel, Greg Knott, John Jay, etc."
Students barred from voting?
"I no longer trust my memory to be completely accurate so, I decided to ask you. When I moved to C-U in 1979, I remember students weren't allowed to vote in our local elections. In order to vote, they either went home or voted by absentee ballot. If this is true, when did that change?"
Faulty memory, indeed. Students have been allowed to vote in general elections in Champaign-Urbana — although I will add that they haven't always been welcome to vote here — since at least 1972 when 18-year-olds first had the right to vote. In 1972 University of Illinois students and their supporters went to court to try to force County Clerk Dennis Bing to speed up the registration of student voters.
Soupy Kickapoo Trail
"A couple days ago, I thought I would ride out toward St. Joe on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. I discovered that what had been a very firm gravel path had turned to soupy mush. It was not possible to get any traction, and I had to turn around. What happened to the trail? Is it just saturated from our wet winter? Or does it need some attention to get it back into good enough shape to bike on?"
Yes, it's a bit gummy from all the moisture in the ground. It will be firmer and easier to ride on in a month or so.
"Around this time of year gravel surfaces are a little less stable with frequent freeze-thaw cycles and saturated soils," said Lorrie Pearson, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. "If any readers are out enjoying the trail and come across a particularly concerning maintenance issue, please reach out to the district at 217-586-3360 so we can inspect the problem."
Trail maintenance
"What is with all the clear-cutting being done on the Kickapoo Rail Trail? While I appreciate the vegetation being trimmed back from the edges of the path occasionally, seeing sections cleared down to the ground, including some larger trees, seems excessive. Not to mention that they left their truck blocking the path over the weekend and left equipment on the ground that could easily be stolen."
"Removing invasive and aggressive trees from along the Kickapoo Rail Trail is important to the health of this remnant savanna/prairie ecosystem," said Pearson. "As more sunlight is able to reach herbaceous plants on the ground, native wildflowers will flourish, providing habitat for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. Some of these trees are also dead and hazardous to drivers on U.S. 150 and patrons using the trail.
"We encourage contractors to minimize soil disturbance along the trail and sometimes that requires the staging of equipment on the crushed limestone corridor."
TREBOR on WCIA-TV
"Does WCIA-TV still have any footage from the humorous horror host, TREBOR, who appeared on Thursday nights on a late night program called "Way Out" for several seasons in the mid '60s. After introducing the films with humorous skits, he would do visual pun drop-ins during classic horror films, and he was quite funny. (I believe his other job at the station apart from his "TREBOR" identity was in the sales department, and I remember hearing that after being on the station for several seasons he moved on to Indianapolis). I also wonder what ever happened to this very clever and creative fellow."
Peter Barrett, WCIA's production manager, said that Trebor was on the air in the early to mid 1960s, "and you are right, the host was also a sales person (Robert Shive)." Trebor is Robert spelled backward.
Barrett said he had a vague memory of seeing one clip of Trebor, but hasn't been able to locate it.
But he did find photos (which are included here).
Barrett said that one of his "sideline projects" at Channel 3 is to digitize the station's immense video collection.
"As part of that I've also been locating footage from old shows we've aired and scanning thousands of negatives. We air a 30- minute show every Sunday at 9 a.m. on WCIX-TV called 'From the Vault,' (hosted by Matt Metcalf) that incorporates stories, program, commercials, interviews with past stars (like Mr. Roberts, Paul Davis, Ed Mason) and clips from WCIA's rich history. We also have a special segment of 'From the Vault' that airs every Friday in WCIA's 6:30 p.m. newscast," he said.
Footage of "Trebor" and other shows is hard to find, Barrett explained, because they were recorded, then played back on huge reels of videotape that cost $300 (1960s costs). They were regularly re-used and then discarded.
"This was unfortunately true at WCIA and across the industry," he said. "The DuMont Network shows (one of the earliest television networks which went out of business in 1956) were all dumped into the East River, the early "Tonight Shows with Johnny Carson" ended up in a Dumpster," he said. "Unlike 99 percent of TV stations, WCIA kept all their news stories, the videotaped ones from 1975-on are in house and largely digitized and preserved; the film collection (2 million-plus feet) was donated to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Library and Museum, where we sometimes get our old films from and digitize them."
Amtrak's personnel problem
"Why weren’t some of the new equipment that was acquired was not used to restore trains 390 and 392 which have and continue to be canceled through mid-May, rather than being used to service a Chicago to St Louis run that could have continued to be served by existing equipment?"
Amtrak's problem isn't equipment, said spokesman Marc Magliari, but the people to work on and with the equipment.
Among trains that serve Champaign and other stops on the east side of Illinois, the Saluki train that departs Chicago each day at 8:15 a.m. and Carbondale each day at 7:30 a.m. has been suspended. Further, the Chicago to New Orleans City of New Orleans has been cut back to five days a week.
"For example on Sundays the only service between Chicago and Carbondale is the one Illini train," Magliari said. "Instead of having three arrivals and three departures it's one."
The loss of the Saluki and the seven-day service on the City of New Orleans is indefinite, he said.
"The issues in restoring more frequencies go beyond equipment. We have an acute shortage of employees whose job it is to maintain the rail cars," Magliari said. "We also have some shortages in conductors and engineers to operate the trains.
"We are working hard to fill the jobs. We have incentive programs for people who are eligible for retirement to postpone that decision. And we are paying bonuses internally for referrals of up to $3,500 if I'm able to find someone and refer them to our mechanical department."
Local interest group
"Do you know who Friends for Honest Government are? We received a flyer in the mail yesterday about Alicia Beck. We live in her district."
There is no such group registered with the State Board of Elections.
There are or have been a number of other such "Friends" groups in Champaign including — and this is a blast from the past — Friends for Alicia Beck, Friends of Andy Quarnstrom, Friends of Cathy Emanuel for County Board, Friends of Champaign County Nursing Home, Friends of Champaign Schools - Vote Yes to High School Improvements, Friends of Dave Tomlinson, Friends of Don Gerard, Friends of Gina Jackson, Friends of Keep Central Central, Friends of Mike Richards and Friends of Tony Fabri.
Plans for UHS area?
"What are the Urbana school district's plans for using the block north of Urbana High School once the four remaining properties are eventually purchased?"
"Those parcels are part of our future expansion plans for Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School called the Campus Land Use Project," said Urbana schools Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum. "We plan to have different phases of the project 'shovel-ready,' so we can move quickly when grant opportunities arise, which is one of the reasons we have been removing the properties as leases expire.
"This year, we have already phased in some of the outdoor spaces to allow students access to outdoor lunch spaces during the pandemic."
Ivory-Tatum provided a series of slides that were presented to the school board a few years ago. They show a number of potential features that could be added to the property, including an expanded parking lot. Also among them: an educational garden, an outdoor learning area with a storage room, a streetscape learning area with bicycle storage and a "campus monument" that would include a three-sided LED projection screen.
Too much litter
"What can we do to encourage our town and residents to clean up all the litter and garbage strewn along our streets, yards, parking lots, and cornfields around town? The major roads (such as North Prospect, embankments surrounding overpasses, etc), seem to be the worst. Unfortunately, the wind and weather have blown around a plenty, a lot are caught in landscaping and hidden under leaves, but the purposeful placement of trash in the parking lots, thrown out car windows without any regard, trash blowing off the top of garbage trucks, etc, is becoming too much. I know there are a lot of bigger issues to address in our world, but it is still disappointing to see around our town. I have seen the occasional business employee out picking up trash on their property, a few good Samaritans/residents out picking up along the streets and lots by their homes, and once a city worker along Mattis. It would be nice if we all chipped in and helped the cause."
Here's a start:
Tim Spear, code compliance manager for Champaign's Neighborhood Services Department, said there will be a volunteer cleanup event in the North Prospect Avenue area from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 (with a rain date of April 23).
"The city of Champaign is hosting this event as part of Keep Champaign Beautiful," said Spear. "If anyone is interested in signing up to volunteer for this cleanup, then please sign up at the Boneyard Creek Community Day website or contact the Neighborhood Services Department at (217) 403-7070. We are still in the process of selecting a check-in location for the event, but we will let volunteers know of the location.
"This cleanup is coinciding with the Boneyard Creek Community Day volunteer project that will take place at multiple locations throughout Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy. The North Prospect location is not listed specifically on the registration page, but it can be selected by choosing 'other' and typing in 'North Prospect.'"
More information about the Boneyard Creek Community Day is online.
"In addition to this one-day cleanup event, the city provides assistance to groups that wish to organize cleanup events in their neighborhoods through Keep Champaign Beautiful," said Spear. "If you would like more information about Keep Champaign Beautiful, please contact the Neighborhood Services Department at (217) 403-7070. Keep Champaign Beautiful is in the process of organizing a meeting with the businesses in the North Prospect area to discuss ongoing litter maintenance."
Bumpy campus streets
"Several roads in the campus area such as Lincoln Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Gregory Street and Mathews Street have hundreds of potholes that have had nothing done to repair them. Whose responsibility is it to fix them?"
Responsibility is split between the city of Urbana and the University of Illinois, depending on the street and the location. But Pennsylvania and Gregory through campus belong to the UI.
Steve Breitwieser, a spokesman for the UI's Facilities & Services, said they'll soon begin assessing pavement damage.
"Following the winter weather season, F&S will review the pavement conditions of university-owned streets and begin repairs as funding allows to improve road surfaces and address any additional items that could affect safety or usability," he said. "This effort will include evaluating sections of Pennsylvania Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and Gregory Drive.
"The freezing and thawing cycle contributes to the breakdown of some areas of the pavement and pothole formation. Potholes are patched regularly across campus and also when a service request is submitted regarding a specific location."