Infrastructure Week is back! Just like in the Trump era there's a lot of talk about infrastructure but here we're actually doing something about it. Questions and answers about a damaged interstate overpass west of St. Joseph, bike lanes on St. Mary's Road, improvements to Goodwin Avenue south of Florida Avenue, plans for a new Champaign County jail, Illinois Tollway payments, excess parking spaces at Parkland College and glass in bike lanes.
Also, where to donate a bicycle for repair and reuse, year-round Daylight Saving Time, roof inspections and Champaign Police uniforms, including an appearance on a soap opera.
Year-round Daylight Saving Time
"In what year did Illinois have Daylight Saving Time for the entire year? I remember it and it was a disaster. You had young children walking to school and waiting for school buses in total darkness. Horrible idea. My classroom was dark at 8 in the morning."
It wasn't just Illinois but the entire nation that adopted year-long Daylight Saving in 1974 because of the energy crisis.
The Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act was signed by President Richard Nixon. It said that clocks would spring forward one hour on Jan. 6, 1974, and stay that way until April 27, 1975.
But the uproar was so overwhelming — parents didn't like that their children walked to school or waited for buses in the morning darkness — that Congress rescinded the measure and on Oct. 27, 1974, the nation went back to Standard Time.
Child's bike donation
"Do you know of anyone who would take and do some minor repairs to a small child's bicycle? It needs new handlebar grips and a few other minor things. It would be nice to donate it to another child because it still works well."
Take your child's bike to The Bike Project of Urbana-Champaign, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has two locations, one in downtown Urbana and one on the campus of the University of Illinois.
"What your reader describes is exactly in our wheelhouse (pun intended)," said Patrick Barko of the Bike Project. "The Campus Bike Center and Bike Project's Downtown Urbana shop are Do-It-Yourself education resources in which members of our community can learn how to fix up their old bikes.
"We provide used and new parts, hands-on instruction (with COVID protocols in place), and tools to teach basic bicycle repair and maintenance. We also accept donations of bikes and parts that we use to support our mission of providing access to safe and low-cost bicycle maintenance and operation.
"If your reader isn’t interested in performing repairs themselves, they are welcome to donate the bicycle. In December 2020, we held our first annual Kids' Bike Giveaway (KBG). Our KBG refurbishes donated bikes from the community and provides them to kids, free of charge. The KBG was a huge success, and we are thrilled to know that access to bicycles allows children to experience independence, mobility, exercise, and the joy of riding a bike. We intend to hold this event annually and we are always looking for donations of kids’ bikes to support the event."
For more information about The Bike Project of Champaign-Urbana, including how to donate used bikes or parts, see its website, join the mailing list or follow it on social media.
The UI campus location is 51 E. Gregory Drive, Champaign. The downtown Urbana location is 202 S. Broadway Ave., Room 24.
South Goodwin Avenue improvements?
"Is there any plan to update Goodwin Avenue between Florida Avenue and St. Mary's Road?"
"The segment of Goodwin Avenue between St. Mary's Road and Kirby Avenue has experienced a great deal of construction traffic over the last year due to ongoing capital projects," said Stacey DeLorenzo, transportation demand management coordinator for the University of Illinois. "Because of heavy truckloads, the shoulder is starting to deteriorate. Presently, Facilities & Services is evaluating options to improve the overall pavement condition in the future. This is one of the potential projects that has been impacted by the pandemic and the availability of funding at this time."
St. Mary's Road improvements
"With St. Mary's Road getting a lot more foot and bicycle traffic, any plan to add bike lane?"
A small segment of St. Mary's Road — from Neil Street to Oak Street — will undergo a rebuild beginning Monday.
The project, a cooperative effort between the University of Illinois and the city of Champaign, will include pavement and storm sewer improvements and a new sidewalk/bike path connection with pedestrian lighting along the north side of St. Mary's to Neil Street and a new pedestrian crossing of Neil Street on the north leg of that intersection.
Because of the width of the viaduct, a bike lane cannot be provided there, said DeLorenzo.
The project, which will require the closure of St. Mary's from Neil Street to Oak Street, is expected to be completed no later than Aug. 14.
As for the segment of St. Mary's Road east of Oak Street, DeLorenzo said there isn't enough funding available to improve that now although "it's in our long-range plan to take it to Fourth Street."
East of there and all the way to Lincoln Avenue is on an even longer term plan. Improving the road there and adding bike lanes would require $10 million, she said.
Closed overpass and road
"Will County Road 2000E (about two miles west of St. Joseph) really be closed for several years?"
It appears that is the case.
Here's the word from Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation: "The exterior beam was damaged bad enough that Day Labor quickly installed a strong back beam above the deck with cables running below the damaged beam to make sure it was secure and to provide support if the same beam is hit again (please see the attached picture which shows the damage).
"The bridge is going to remained closed and is programmed for replacement in the current Multi-Year Program (FY 21- FY 26). There is not an adverse travel issue with this bridge remaining closed since the roads in the area are set up on a grid system."
Big jail plans?
"I remember the Champaign County Sheriff, Dustin Heuerman, asking the county board to build him $47 million of more jail. Whatever happened to those plans?"
"The issues with the downtown jail have been around long before Sheriff Heuerman was elected," said Steve Summers, chairman of the county board's facilities committee and a member of the board since 2016. "Due to age and deferred maintenance the downtown jail has significant safety issues, and needs to be closed.
"The county board's facilities committee was working with Sheriff Heuerman and community members to come up with a solution to modify the satellite jail, and provide space to move the sheriff's office. The facilities committee had not determined a specific plan to move forward, and with the fiscal uncertainty brought on by the pandemic we decided to delay action in 2020. The problems remain."
Excess parking at Parkland
"Any idea of the number of parking spaces at Parkland College? Is there any push to change some of it into a green area? Seems like there is so much extra parking spaces."
There are 3,407 parking spaces on Parkland's main campus and 285 parking spaces at Parkland on Mattis, said Stephanie Stuart, the college's vice president for communications and external affairs.
"During the times of highest enrollment, 2010 or so, the parking lots on the main campus were almost completely full during the day. In fact, Parkland administration was considering a parking expansion, even taking steps to evaluate the options and associated costs," Stuart said. "While our enrollment has fallen since that time, it has ebbed and flowed over time and there is no telling what the future might hold.
"These days, while there are generally more available spaces, there are still times during a typical year when scheduled class loads are high, and several of the parking lots are at or near capacity. We also use the lots for athletics and community events throughout the year.
"The cost to repurpose existing parking lots is also high, depending on the intended use of the space. Given these factors, there are no active discussions regarding a conversion to green space."
Broken glass in street
"There is a lot of broken glass in the westbound bike lane on Green Street from about Third Street to the railroad tracks. Is there a way to have it removed?"
"Thanks for letting us know. We'll send a street sweeper out to that area," said Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester.
Roof inspections
"I have been contacted twice by someone who claims to work for some company which inspects roofs for damage caused by the hailstorm several months ago, and offers to submit an insurance claim on my behalf. The most recent contact was yesterday (Feb. 25) knocking at my door. That my roof has no visible damage did not prevent him from knocking. Do you have any more details about what I suspect is a scam of some sort?"
"It is not uncommon for individuals to go door-to-door offering home repair services following a storm, which is why we urge people to be wary," said Annie Thompson, senior press secretary for the Illinois attorney general's office. "We encourage people to visit the Attorney General’s website to report these solicitations."
Here's what the AG's office advises:
— Be wary of contractors who go door to door to offer repair services. Home repair con artists are often transients who move quickly into a troubled area. Ask for recommendations from people you know and trust and, whenever possible, use established local contractors.
— Call the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline (1-800-243-0618) to check out a contractor and to find out how many consumer complaints, if any, have been filed against a particular business.
— Even if there is a need to act quickly, shop around for the best deal. Get written estimates from multiple contractors and don’t be rushed into a deal.
— Get all of the terms of a contract in writing and obtain a copy of the signed contract. Never make full payment until all the work has been completed to your satisfaction. Never pay in cash.
— Be aware that you have the right to cancel a contract within three business days if you signed it based on the contractor’s visit to your home.
— Ask to see required state or local permits or licenses. Insurance adjusters must be licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Insurance, and roofers must be licensed by the Division of Professional Regulation.
Illinois Tollway tolls
"A recent story in The News-Gazette said that people had 14 days to pay their tolls if they used the Illinois Tollway without an I-Pass or an E-Z pass. Where can those tolls be sent for people who don't have a computer or smartphone? Also, what about the exit roads before the tolls, where you just paid cash, will cameras be put up there?"
The Illinois Tollway has actually operated cashless for a year now, said spokesman Daniel Rozek, with more than 92 percent of its transactions via I-PASS and E-ZPASS transponders.
Cash customers do have the option to pay via check or money order in addition to an online Pay By Plate service.
Cash customers may pay by check or money order payable to the Illinois Tollway. Write your license plate number and date(s) of travel in the memo field of your check.
Mail to: Illinois Tollway - P.O. Box 5382 - Chicago, IL 60680-5544.
As for exits off the tollway, Rozek said that systemwide open road tolling was completed in 2006, and the Illinois Tollway hasn't had any cash-only exits since then. Illinois Route 390 was opened in 2017 and has operated completely cashless, as have many of the more recently constructed interchanges that have opened in recent years, he said.
Rep. Ammons mail piece
"I recently received a piece of political mail paid for by Friends of (state Rep.) Carol Ammons. It showed a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris next to pictures of Carol Ammons and Cassandra Johnson with the words 'Mission Accomplished' next to them. Below were pictures of Titianna Ammons and Chaundra Bishop, indicating the next mission was to elect these two women.
"I have many questions. 1) Were they required to get consent from Vice President Kamala Harris before using her name and picture for campaign material? 2) Are they claiming to have been endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris? Or simply trying to ride her coat tails? 3) What are the campaign finance rules on using money from one campaign (Carol Ammons) to fund material for other campaigns (Titianna Ammons/Chaundra Bishop)?"
Jenna Sickenius, communications director for the Friends of Carol Ammons, said they were not required to get consent from Vice President Kamala Harris before using her name and picture for campaign material, and that the mailer does not make a claim that Harris has endorsed any of the other candidates on the card.
"Not only is this method of political advertising common, but it's also extremely effective," Sickenius said.
As for using money from one campaign fund to aid another one, that is very common among both political parties in Illinois. Last fall, for example, the Friends of Michael Madigan campaign fund gave $3.5 million to a group called Democratic Majority, as well as smaller contributions to other candidates including $10,000 to Rep. Thaddeus Jones, a candidate for mayor of Calumet City.
The Democratic Majority group then made $4.3 million in campaign contributions to a number of Democratic candidates for the Illinois House including Rep. Monica Bristow of Alton, who got $850,000 alone in October. Bristow lost anyway to Republican Amy Elik.
Elik in turn got money from the campaign funds of House Minority Leader Jim Durkin of Burr Ridge, state Reps. Chris Miller of Oakland, Tim Butler of Springfield, Toni McCombie of Savanna and others.
In the case of the Friends of Carol Ammons campaign fund, it gave $5,355 in in-kind contributions in January to Titianna Ammons' campaign for city clerk.
Parkland sports rankings
"Recent sports results for Parkland College describe the volleyball team as No. 1 and the softball as No. 6. Is this in the nation, in the state or in its league, and shouldn't such be specified?"
The Parkland volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the country in Division II by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
I did not see any ranking of the Parkland softball team although it has a record of 10-1. It was not listed among the top teams in any of the NJCAA divisions.
High school athletes
"The row of high school athlete photos that are are occasionally displayed always lists several of the athletes' favorites beneath each photo. The athletes should be also asked to identify their favorite subject in school. (If a student answers with a sport, let that answer be listed as such)."
"Thanks for weighing in. Sorry to hear that's your take on what otherwise is an enjoyable occasion for all involved," said Jim Rossow, The News-Gazette's vice president of news. "This year, more than 900 students from 45 area high schools will visit The News-Gazette, often driving more than an hour — each way, in full high school uniform — and spending a good chunk of Sunday free time to do it.
"But you know what? They love every second of it. So do their parents and guardians and friends who often accompany them (maybe you followed our story on Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter).
"We've been doing this for more than a decade, usually three times every school year (more this year due to the COVID-19 rescheduling). After each session, I tell Preps Editor Colin Likas – who meticulously organizes the event — how my faith in the younger generation is restored. These kids are genuinely excited to be a part of something no other media outlet does. Their parents should be proud."
History of Champaign Police uniforms
"Why did the Champaign police change the color of their uniforms. Did you know that the Champaign police were part of a episode of the soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' wearing the old uniforms years ago."
"Thank you for your question. The uniform change occurred several years ago," said Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich. "It's my understanding it was requested by the officers, and granted by the administration following a review process.
"The change to the navy blue allowed for an upgrade in uniform standards, quality and operationally was the preferred appearance by the Department. It also provided more countywide consistency with our local law enforcement partners."
As for "The Young and the Restless," Yelich said, "This is the first I am hearing of an appearance by Champaign Police on 'The Young and the Restless' soap opera. If it is true, we'd love to see the footage if anyone has it!"
WDWS morning man Dave Gentry recalled that episodes of "The Y&R" used a Champaign setting in what he thought was the late 1980s.
Vaccines for those younger than 65
"Has there been any guidance on when COVID vaccines will be available in Illinois to those younger than 65 who don't meet the priority qualifications? I know a lot of states have moved to 50 and older."
Nothing official although Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that “vaccine availability is set to soar in the coming weeks.” Federal officials told state leaders they’d soon be able to provide 18 million doses per week, Pritzker said, and Illinois expects to get about 100,000 doses per day by next week.
Add that to President Biden's comments Thursday night that all American adults will be eligible to sign up for shots by May 1 and your long wait should be over within a couple of months.