Tom's #Mailbag, March 18, 2022
Put Tom to the test by dropping him a question
A relatively quiet week at the mailbag with a surge in infrastructure questions — a new recreation path, a rebuilt school, UI solar farms, interstate hazard signs, the UI Armory — plus one about an outspoken opponent of the Russian war on Ukraine. Also, we revisit a few items from last week's mailbag.
Urbana Black Dog
"I submitted a question in April 2021 to the owners of Black Dog Smoke and Ale House regarding the reopening of the Urbana location. Their response was that it would be reopening but they didn’t have an exact date. That was almost a year ago. Any chance this will be happening soon?"
"I don’t have any updates to share," said Black Dog co-owner Mike Cochran. "Despite how things are changing staffing has not become any easier. It remains the first hurdle to jump towards the reopening Urbana."
Protected by the First Amendment
"Is it OK to hang a giant curse word on the side of your house?"
It may not be OK but it's legal and entirely constitutional.
"The First Amendment provides a high degree of protection for political speech on one's own private property," said Ben LeRoy, who is Champaign's zoning administrator. "Accordingly, the Champaign Zoning Ordinance does not allow for enforcement based on the content of political signs on private property, even if some viewers find the message to be offensive or inappropriate."
You may recall a similar situation two years ago in Urbana when a homeowner had two large, homemade signs in the front yard, displaying hostility toward former President Trump.
Here's what we wrote then: "Supreme Court Justice John Harlan famously defended profane speech in the 1971 case Cohen v. California in which a man wore a jacket into a courthouse with the words 'F#%k the Draft.'
"Wrote First Amendment lawyer David Hudson Jr.: 'Rejecting the state’s argument that the conviction was justified as a way to protect the privacy interests of unwilling viewers, including women and children, Harlan responded that they and others upset by Cohen’s jacket 'could effectively avoid further bombardment of their sensibilities by averting their eyes.'
"'Harlan also rejected the idea that the state could prohibit the display of Cohen’s jacket as the guardian of public morality.
"In oft-cited language, he noted, '(O)ne man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric' and 'because government officials cannot make principled distinctions in this area that the Constitution leaves matters of taste and style so largely to the individual.'
"He also warned that the 'government might soon seize upon the censorship of particular words as a convenient guise for banning the expression of unpopular views.'
It's worth noting that the Supreme Court vote was 5-4 in favor of Cohen.
Flags along South First Street
"Do you have any idea what they are doing along First Street between Windsor and Curtis? Started with flags along the whole street and now there is construction barrier running the whole way. Fingers crossed for a much needed walking/bike path."
"I'm happy to report that your reader indeed saw early stages of work to build a sidepath on First Street between Windsor and Curtis Roads," said Gabe Lewis, a planner with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
The village of Savoy was awarded a $1.2 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant in 2021 to build the First Street Shared Use Path. The project description is as follows: "The Village of Savoy plans to construct a 10-foot wide shared use path with pedestrian-scale lighting along the west side of First Street from Curtis to Windsor Roads, providing a vital link between residential areas in Savoy and the University of Illinois.
“This project will serve as a much-needed pedestrian and bicycle connection from the village to the University of Illinois,” said Village President John Brown.
Initial construction activities include installation of erosion control, utility relocation and grading. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.
Closed Armory
"Can you please find out why the U of I Armory is not open to the public, COVID restrictions have been lifted. They are letting high school teams use the track for practice and meets, which is the public."
"As the campus slowly returns to life without restrictions, the policy on public use of the Armory track will be reviewed," said Kent Brown, associate athletic director at the UI's Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Part of the issue is staffing. Since the facility was closed to non-team use at the start of the pandemic, no one has been assigned to oversee the track facility on a daily basis.
"DIA installed the new track surface last year, so there is some desire to keep it at optimum performance level for the Illini teams, as well as high school teams and meets that use the facility. Now that the weather is starting to turn spring-like, hopefully walkers and runners will enjoy the warmer temps outside. But to try and answer the question, we'll be reviewing the policy soon about public usage of the Armory track."
Hazard signs along interstate
"I am wondering how the 'stopped traffic next mile' signs operate. Are they manual or do they have remote control? If remote control, what is the communication protocol?"
"The signs in question are part of a Real-Time Traffic Control System," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "Along with signs like these that are typically placed at one-mile intervals for up to five miles in advance of an interstate lane closure, the system also includes a series of traffic speed sensors and a central processing unit.
"Traffic speed sensors are placed at one-half mile intervals adjacent to and between the signs. If a sensor adjacent to or downstream within a mile of one of these signs detects traffic speeds less than 30 mph, the flashers are activated by the central processing unit. This alerts motorists that are approaching queued traffic in the work zone.
"Communication technologies used are dependent upon the manufacturer of the system but all devices are interconnected."
UI's solar power
"We were wondering what percentage of power is generated for the University of Illinois by the solar display located on Windsor Road near and First Street?"
"In the most recent fiscal year," said Morgan White, the UI's acting director of capital programs and associate director of Facilities & Services, "Solar Farm 1.0 on the south side of Windsor Road, produced 7,635 megawatt-hours (MWh), and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used a total of 414,448.5 MWh in that year. This is equal to 1.8 percent of the annual campus electrical demand for fiscal year 2021 (FY21)."
White said that the total solar energy produced on campus in the same year was 16,364 MWh, which represents 4 percent of the total campus electricity.
"This volume of on-campus renewable energy generation put UIUC on the national leadership list as an EPA's Green Power Partner," she said. "We also have a wind power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rail Splitter Wind Farm, which provided 22,989.6 MWh in FY21, or 5.5 percent of the total campus electrical demand that year."
The Rail Splitter farm is north of Lincoln in Logan and Tazewell counties.
"With all of our renewable energy purchases and production in FY21, we had 39,353.5 MWh with the associated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which is 9.49 percent of the total campus demand from FY21. Remember, these figures include less than half a year of Solar Farm 2.0 production, so we anticipate an even higher percentage this fiscal year."
Solar Farm 2.0 is north of Curtis Road between First Street and the Canadian National Railroad tracks in Savoy.
New building
"There is a huge building going up in the middle of Wisegarver Park in Old Farm subdivision. What is that and why is it there?"
That's the new $24.3 million rebuild and expansion of the Champaign school district's International Prep Academy, which is adjacent to the park. The school project is scheduled to be completed this summer.
More on "Way Out"
A reader told us of a link to video of Trebor from WCIA’s "Way Out" (also in last week's mailbag) ...
The video is courtesy of Doug Quick, who said that "Way Out" aired from 1962 to 1965 at 10:30 p.m. Thursdays, featuring horror and monster movies from Universal Studios ...
More on Lustron houses
Reader Chris Anderson pitches in ...
Following up on the Lustron question, here is a list of the nine existing Lustron homes in Champaign-Urbana:
Champaign
1210 W William
1213 W Daniel
1201 W Green
1109 W Clark
302 S Elmwood
1011 W Hill
818 W Columbia
Urbana
110 S Glover
504 S Lincoln
"Thomas T. Fetters' 2002 book 'The Lustron Home: The History of a Postwar Prefabricated Housing Experiment' is required reading for anyone interested in the Lustron Corporation and the 2,498 homes they built from 1948-50. The Appendix 'Directory of Known Lustron Homes by State' gives a good starting point for Lustronspotters, but readers should be aware that it contains a number of errors and in the 20 years since publication, many of the homes have been replaced with more traditional construction.
"The list notes that there was originally a Lustron home at Broadway and University in Urbana but that it had been razed by the time the book was written. A friend who grew up in Urbana in the 1940s and '50s told me that it had housed an ice cream shop at one time, but I have been unable to locate anything to confirm that."
and from reader Bob Wells:
"I enjoyed the item about the Lustron houses, unaware they were designated as such, though. I believe there also was one in Farmer City, 302 N. John Street, about a block south across the street from the high school.
"A chiropractor and his family lived there with an office on site (Doc Amacher), and it was damaged in the May 1968 tornado that roared through there (roof ripped off, I think).
"A family friend had it moved several blocks away and sited on their property."
More on Daylight Saving
From our friend (and railroad expert) Jon Roma ...
"With your interest in railroads, you undoubtedly know that the concept of Standard Time was implemented at the behest of the railroads in 1883. The Library of Congress website has an interesting article titled 'The Day of Two Noons.'
"Prior to that time, the three railroads in Champaign-Urbana used different time for the movement of their trains. The Illinois Central used Chicago time, of course. The Indianapolis, Bloomington and Western (predecessor of the Peoria & Eastern, later Conrail) operated on Indianapolis time, and the Wabash operated on Decatur time.
"On the Chicago & Eastern Illinois (now the Union Pacific through Villa Grove, etc.), the operating timetable prior to standard time was very specific, stating to the effect that "the entire railroad operates on standard time as displayed by the clock in the stationmaster's office at Dearborn Station in Chicago."
"Imagine the mental gymnastics involved with the public having to sort out the railroads' different times when making a change of trains in Champaign, in addition to changing stations!
"The railroads' preoccupation with time wasn't simply pertinent to passenger train times. The system of "timetable and train order" as a form of movement authority was designed in an era when communication was difficult once trains were out on the line in between attended stations. The relative authority between opposing and following trains often depended on what was shown in the operating timetable, and it was thus safety-critical for everyone concerned with the movement of trains to have an accurate watch, checked with a standard clock before every trip, inspected and adjusted at precise intervals. Having the correct time could literally mean the difference between life and death.
"A forgotten aspect is that for decades after the adoption of Daylight Time, the railroads operated on standard time year round. Some important stations (I think Champaign counted) had two clocks – one showing railroad time and the other showing "city time." This phenomenon resulted in the tradition of issuing new operating timetables at the spring and fall time changes. Since the public advanced their time in the summer, the railroad had to change the scheduled operating times (i.e., railroad time) to account for the fact that the Panama Limited for Chicago departed at 7:25 a.m. by city time year-round."