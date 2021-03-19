Have a question for Tom? Just click here and he'll chase down an answer
Nice changes coming to the University of Illinois Arboretum, how various bridge projects around C-U are coming along, the biggest and smallest schools in the NCAA tournament, jobs losses last year during the COVID shutdown, restaurant history at Market Place and what was at the Apple Dumpling before the Apple Dumpling.
UI Arboretum changes
"Increased temps have me dreaming about springtime walks at The Arboretum. I recall there being a lot of 'have patience - work in progress' kind of signs out there last spring/summer. Just wondering if there's anything new and/or exciting we can be looking forward to at the Arboretum this year."
Kevin McSweeney, director of the UI Arboretum on South Lincoln Avenue in Urbana, said his staff is "keenly awaiting the completion of the Arboretum master plan commissioned by the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and the Provost’s Office, which was started last year.
"The master plan will provide a road map for further development of the Arboretum and include recommendations for improving accessibility, signage, pathway connectivity, amenities, garden redesign and much more."
In the meantime, he said, "the Arboretum has enjoyed a tremendous increase in use by students and community members during the pandemic despite cancellation of all formal events."
New perennials were planted in the late fall in the Sesquicentennial Garden and should be vibrant during the spring, summer and fall.
"The Noel Welcome Garden and Walkway leading to the Hartley Garden will be planted with annuals this summer as we await recommendations from the master plan for a redesign of this signature entry way into the Arboretum.
"The Council Ring, a gift of Jane and John Santogrossi is now complete and proving to be a popular gathering spot. The Golden Grove of Magnolias, a gift of Japan House and Arboretum donors, will be completed this summer following replanting of several damaged trees. Be alert for blossoms on the small trees very soon.
"Rebuilding of the walls in the Hartley Garden has resumed and native plants are being established in the lower beds through a collaborative project with UIUC-Extension. A few weeks ago, a new student organization, Prairie Dog Ecological Club, conducted an extensive clean-up of litter and fallen limbs in the northern section of the Arboretum.
"There has been considerable activity in Southern Arboretum Woodlands, the wooded tract bordered by Windsor, Lincoln and the road to the Pollinatarium. Red Bison, a student organization dedicated to ecological restoration has established its headquarters in the SAW. It is a sturdy wooden shed funded by the Student Sustainability Council. Under the guidance of faculty advisor Professor Michael Ward, they have been active in site management in preparation for a major repurposing of the tract, which will focus on progressive replacement of non-native vegetation with native species.
"Emeritus Professor Ken Robertson and Iris Lee have developed a list of native plants that will guide plant selection for the SAW. This project, funded by the Student Sustainability Council, will also involve salvaging lumber that will be repurposed for a variety of uses. Extension Forester, Professor Jay Hayak and Noah Campbell will lead this activity.
"Next week, Natural Resource and Environmental Sciences classes will be under way in the Southern Arboretum Woodlands focusing on chainsaw safety, soil science using the permanent soil pits built last fall, plant and restoration ecology along with several Army ROTC training exercises. Professor Jim Miller’s class will be planting ‘bird-friendly’ native shrubs along Windsor Road and other areas in the SAW
"Finally, an encouraging development during the last year has been an increase in student activity in the Arboretum and their interest in seeking ways to engage in initiatives that support and enhance stewardship of the Arboretum."
Market Place changes
"I went to Market Place mall for the first time in possibly a year. I noticed that numerous food court restaurants were gone with now empty spaces such as Steak Escapes, the pizza place that went in after Sbarro left, and the restaurant that went in after Subway left. This made me wonder, what is the history of the restaurants that have come and gone in the history of Market Place? What year was the mall built? And what is the history of all the anchor stores that have been at the mall?"
That's a lot of questions. Ground was broken for Market Place on March 21, 1974. The first store, Sears, opened Oct. 15. 1975. The entire shopping center opened March 17, 1976.
The first two anchors were Sears and Bergner's. Penney's came in 1979. Famous-Barr came in 1999 and transitioned to Macy's in 2006. Market Place now considers its anchor stores to be Penney's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, and Costco Wholesale.
As for restaurants Bishop's Buffet opened at the mall in early 1977. There also was a small restaurant on the second floor of the Bergner's store.
"In addition to Bishop's," said Market Place General Manager Dennis Roberstson, "I believe there also was a Diamond Dave's and a Hardees near JCPenney's in Market Place's early years.
"The Food Court opened in 1999 with the renovation that included Famous-Barr, now Macy's, and the carousel. The restaurant space adjoining the Food Court has been Pasta House, Buca di Beppo, and Giordano's.
"Former Food Court restaurants include A&W, Subway, Taco Bell, Rocky Rococo, Sbarro, Villa Italian Kitchen Great Steak and Potato, New York Steakburger, Nick's Café, and Kato's Cajun.
"Over the years the Food Court has been a favorite stop for many school bus field trips, sporting events, and motor coach tour groups. Market Place's location provides easy I-74 access and a place to load and unload buses at the Food Court doors."
Interstate bridge projects
"What is the status of the various (Illinois Department of Transportation) projects in the area — the bridges of Mattis Avenue over I-74 and I-57, Bradley Avenue over I-57, I-74 over the CN Railroad Tracks near Market Street? Have the next round of contracts been let yet for the reconstruction of I-74 and I-57 interchange? Any other significant planned work in the area?"
That's a lot of questions, too. Here's your update, courtesy of Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for IDOT:
— CN Railroad and Market Street bridges: The contractor plans to start closing Oak Street in mid-March and taking down sign trusses the third week of March. The contractor plans to set up crossovers to begin work on I-74 on April 1, 2021. The job is currently 9 percent complete.
— Bradley Avenue Bridge over I-57: The work on this project has been completed.
— Mattis Avenue bridges over I-57 and over I-74: Beams have been set for both bridges and the stage I bridge pours have been completed. The structure over I-57 was switched to stage II around Feb. 2. The switchover for the bridge over I-74 occurred during the second half of February. The bridge over I-57 had the beams removed starting the night of March 1. The bridge over I-74 switched traffic on March 1. The job is currently 43 percent complete.
— U.S. 150 (Bloomington Road) Bridge over I-57: Stage I construction has been completed and the contractor has switched to stage II. Beams were removed on the stage II portion on Jan. 28. The piling has now been completed at the center pier and the contractor is preparing for abutment piling and pouring the footer at the pier. The job is currently 52 percent complete.
— The I-57/I-74 interchange work is slated to be in two contracts with the first contract going to letting during construction season 2021. Press releases are submitted for all projects when major changes are going to occur concerning traffic control changes and staging changes.
Pre-Apple Dumpling restaurant
"Was there a restaurant at the location of the 'Apple Dumpling' in the late 1960s? If so, what was it called and what kind of food was served?"
It was called La Casita and it was at 2014 High Cross Road, the same address as the Apple Dumpling.
Here's a description from a restaurant guide from the 1970s: "A lone Pabst Blue Ribbon sign marks this inexpensive Mexican restaurant. Hanging pinatas and colorful curtains are the south of the border decor. Most dinners are combination plates of tacos, enchiladas, and burritos priced around $2. Tostado chips or guacamole can be ordered a la carte. And mildly spiced Mexican pizzas called burtones are worth a test. Try 'em with a touch of their special hot sauce. An enjoyable roadside restaurant if you're open to Mexican cooking and don't mind the short drive."
Hoverboard repairs
"Is there anyplace in town that fixes hoverboards?
I asked the staff at Fyxit on Green Street in Campustown.
"Unfortunately, we neither repair them, nor know of a place that does. Since the manufacturers of them are so varied, the parts are generally very difficult to get ahold of, and not reliable when we can. I'd recommend contacting the manufacturer directly," they responded.
Unused 'championship' merch
"I'm sure Ohio State also had championship hats and T-shirts printed and ready to go Sunday. What happens to those items that never get used?"
Often such merchandise ends up with Good360, a charitable organization based in Alexandria, Va.,, that handles excess merchandise and distributes it to those in need overseas.
"The losing team's apparel — usually shirts, hats, and sweatshirts — will be held in inventory locations across the U.S." wrote the website Mental Floss. "Following the game, Good360 will be informed of exactly how much product is available and will then determine where the goods can best be of service."
Shari Rudolph, the chief marketing officer of Good360 wrote last year that the cancellation of so many events, conferences and festivals because of COVID offered "one way to generate some good out of this dire situation."
Such events, she said, "typically produce t-shirts, hats and hoodies emblazoned with the name of the event to give out to attendees, volunteers and staff. These can now go to people in need who may be struggling to buy new clothes for their families."
"Like a real noodle?"
"Our family is hoping you can help solve a very important mystery. Is the large Kraft Heinz macaroni noodle sculpture at the corner of Mattis/Bradley hollow like a real noodle? Inquiring minds want to know."
It's hollow, said Lynne Galia, spokeswoman for Kraft Heinz.
Want more info? Galia said the Big Noodle is 20 feet long by 9 feet high by 4.5 feet wide. Each noodle is made of fiberglass and weighs about 2,000 pounds and sits on a steel base. The base is weighed down with a number of weights. The total weight is 10,000 pounds.
Employment losses during COVID
"Is it possible to quantify the job losses locally during the first few months of COVID last year?"
Yes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that total nonfarm employment in Champaign-Urbana went from 117,900 in February and March 2020 to 108,600 in April.
It continued to drop or stay down until September (May 107,200; June 104,600; July 105,900; August 105,700) when it rose to 114,800. That was close to the five-year average for September of 115,540.
Another set of statistics shows that the biggest percentage drop-off in employment locally was in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, where there were 18.1 percent fewer jobs in January 2021 than in January 2020.
Watching the legal ads
"Is it just me, or are the Assumed Name Publication Notices in The News-Gazette legal classifieds off the charts over the last few months? It seems there are six or more many days. Are there that many new businesses, and how do those notice numbers compare with previous years?"
From Champaign County County Clerk Aaron Ammons, whose office records assumed names: "Thanks for the question. Yes we have seen an uptick in our office since the beginning of the new year which does translate to a higher number of notices in the newspaper. When an individual registers with the county they are required to run a legal notice once a week for three weeks. We have had 68 new registrants since Jan 1, 2021, so 68 x 3 = 208 notices over the last 2.5 months. And again, this is a higher number than we've seen in previous years."
Big school, small school
"Based on undergraduate enrollment, what is the smallest school and what is the largest school in the 2021 men’s NCAA basketball tournament?"
Ohio State is the biggest, with an undergraduate enrollment of 53,557.
St. Bonaventure University, located in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., is the smallest with 1,839 undergrads.
More on C-U in a soap opera
Reader Rebecca Patterson offers more insight into last week's question about a local twist in a "The Young and the Restless" storyline from the late 1980s:
"A character on the show had decided to become a police officer so of course he needed training. They had him go to the Police Training Institute at Urbana-Champaign. I think they just used Urbana as far as location, do not remember Champaign being mentioned at all. Also, it seems to me it was "Guiding Light" that was the show, but I could be wrong. This was a long time ago. I don't remember it covered at all locally. But they used the storyline for several weeks. Several appearances by the actor in a police training uniform that may have been filmed locally. They all took place near the building."
State land as a solar farm?
"In the late 1950s the state of Illinois acquired land to make U.S. 45 north of Rantoul into a 4-lane stretch (much as it did between Urbana and Rantoul). The old stretch was abandoned and replaced with a new 2-lane stretch from Paxton to Rantoul. The second two lanes were never built, however. (Probably due to plans to add I-57.)
"Has the state ever looked into selling or leasing old roadway and the excess right-of-way for use as a solar farm? I think that it would be a good use of this land and could generate some revenue for the state."
Here's your response from Dave Broviak, Illinois Department of Transportation District 3 studies and plans engineer:
"IDOT has funded a research project that was tasked with performing a feasibility study for the installation of solar panels at IDOT owned facilities including locations of excess (right of way). All excess ROW was screened according to the study's criteria. The property adjacent to the subject section of U.S. 45 did not meet the requirements to advance pass the initial screening. The study is expected to be completed in August of 2021.
"Although the study did not identify the subject location as a feasible location, individuals that may be interested in developing a location may contact the department concerning the availability of excess property. The link for department's website for excess property is here.
Mattis Avenue exit on I-74?
"A friend insists that there are plans for entrance/exit ramps from I-74 onto Mattis Avenue. I have not heard of this. I have looked at Google maps and I don't see how this would be possible without taking out the post office, apartments and homes as well as businesses along Anthony Drive. Can you shed light on this?"
"No entrance or exit ramps will be added at Mattis Avenue and I-74," said IDOT's Garnett. "The current construction contract for the structure carrying Mattis Avenue over I-74 is necessary to accommodate the reconstruction of the I-57 and I-74 interchange. The link below directs users to a web page with more information about the I-57 and I-74 interchange project. The web page includes a project overview, project design rendering, and the approved phase I report.