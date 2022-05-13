Tom's #Mailbag, May 13, 2022
Great week at mailbag headquarters, led by an important discovery: High Cross Road is supposed to be Hi Cross Road.
Also, new life for the site of an old gas station, another chain restaurant for Campustown, more work on Parkland Way, cannabis prosecutions in Champaign County, detention basins in Urbana, another medical office building in Danville, when those state tax breaks kick in and what happens to Lincoln College.
Origin of High Cross Road
Last week we addressed a question about the origin of certain local street names but were stumped about High Cross Road. You readers and in particular, Jean Drasgow, came through.
Drasgow pointed us to Jane Coble Royer of Louisville, Ky., who solved the mystery of High Cross Road. It was a tribute to Hiram "Hi" Cross, a 47-year-old mechanical engineer who lived northeast of Urbana, but died in a traffic accident with his wife Bernice in July 1962. They were on their way to a funeral in St. Joseph, Mo., when Mr. Cross apparently fell asleep at the wheel.
"My dad was a good friend of Hiram Cross. When he died he was really sad about it," said Jane Coble Royer. "I think my dad started building our house out there around that time and people had a hard time finding our street because there were no street signs. So my dad, who was an architect and he also had been a sign painter when he was in the Army, he made some signs at Brownfield Road and at U.S. 150 that said 'Hi Cross Road.' It was a memorial to Hiram Cross. He essentially named the road after him."
At the time, Royer said, their only address was Rural Route 2, Urbana.
"Those signs that my dad made were there for several years. The county or the township just adopted what my dad did when they put their signs in in the 1970s. But the county or whoever it was must have thought that Hi Cross was too cutesy and they changed it."
Now some signs in the area spell it even more erroneously: "Highcross Road."
High Cross Road speed limits
"Another High Cross Road question. Generally speaking, speed limits are higher for divided roadways with a median. However, the opposite is true with High Cross Road. As one travels south from University Avenue, the pavement is four lanes/divided and a 45 mph limit. When it changes to four lanes divided with a median, it remains 45. When it reduces to two lanes/undivided, it increases to 55. Two lanes/undivided seems significantly more dangerous than four lanes divided. What's the story with this anomaly?"
"The four-lane section in question has a posted 45 mph speed limit because of the curbed center median," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Conservation. "Department policy allows for these types of roadway sections to be posted at a 45 mph speed limit for safety reasons. Vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed are more likely to become airborne if there is a collision with the curb.
"The two-lane section in question which begins approximately 0.2 miles north of Riggs Brewery and runs south, has a 55 mph posted speed limit which was initially set by the Statutory Speed Limit called out in the Illinois Vehicle Code, and subsequently verified with speed studies performed on multiple occasions. Posted speed limits on state-maintained routes are determined by either the Statutory Speed Limits (interstates - 70 mph, city streets - 30 mph, conventional highways - 55 mph), or by adjusting said posted speed limit via a site specific speed study analysis of a particular roadway segment.
"Speed studies take into account how fast vehicles are actually traveling and also make provisions for adjustments based on driveways, pedestrians, and crash history. Speed study analyses for this section have confirmed that the 55 mph posted speed limit is appropriate."
More on Wingin Out replacement
Last week we had a question about whether there were plans for the former home of Wingin Out at 3rd & Green in Champaign.
We now have an answer: a building permit for a Conrad's Grill restaurant is under review at the Champaign's building safety division.
Conrad's Grill, with stores in East Lansing and Lansing, MI, and Madison, WI, specializes in tortilla wraps stuffed with tater tots, meat, cheese and sauces. Conrad's Grill says it intends to open at 3rd & Green later this year.
Former gas station site
"Is there going to be a new gas station at Monticello Road/I-57 interchange? There's a lot of activity going on out there – new sewer pipes, etc. — but no one seems to know what's going on there."
and
"What's happening at the old gas station site on Monticello Road/I-57?"
That is going to become a state of the art self-storage warehouse facility, said Brandon Moore, one of the investors in the property. It had been a Speedway gas station.
Everything on the 11.2-acre site will be demolished, he said. The property now has city water from Illinois American Water Co.
"It's going to be a state of the art self-storage facility that will be almost fully climate controlled," he said. "We believe it will be the only facility of its type where you can drive into the building. Central Illinois weather can be inclement so we took that into account."
He said the facility was designed by a woman and will appeal to female customers.
Lincoln College property
"What is to happen to the Lincoln College campus when it closes? Sold? Turned over to city?"
The college named for President Lincoln closes today after 157 years.
Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch said the disposition of the property has not been determined.
"I know that there have been different possibilities suggested for use of the Lincoln College campus, but I am not involved in those decisions.
"Although the college is closing, they are still a functioning 501(c)3 with an active board of trustees. They will be the body that determines the outcome of the property. I trust that they will engage the city at the appropriate time as the city would like to have a relationship with future tenants of the property just as we have had with Lincoln College."
Unique pedestrian bridge
"Has the Champaign Park District ever considered raising the walking bridge on the path between Crescent and Scottsdale? Whenever there is a lot of rain it is very muddy and has the creek flowing over it. It is difficult to walk across without getting wet and muddy."
There are no immediate plans to change or replace the pedestrian bridge, said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.
"The city of Champaign controls within the sloped banks, drainage, and water flow of the slough but the trail, therefore a bridge, would be at the Champaign Park District’s cost and maintenance," noted DeLuce. "There are actually three low bridge crossings of the Copper Slough along the Roby Trail. Our staff works hard to maintain the trail and bridges throughout the year.
"We also appreciate all of the volunteers who help clear the trail after large rain events. Residents can give us a call at 217-398-2550 to let us know if there are any issues with debris or mud on the trail or on the bridges.
"The district would need to outsource the formal engineering of the bridge prior to being able to get costs for the project. As of now neither the engineering nor the project is not in our 10-year plan."
Parkland Way
"Parkland Way is in horrible shape. Who's responsible for fixing it? And is there a plan to do so?"
"The district has committed to both quick fixes and long-term renovation of Parkland Way," said Dan Olson, director of operations for the Champaign Park District which has responsibility for Parkland Way. "The quick fixes are mostly pothole filling. The last round of filling took place during Parkland's spring break. Last year, the district committed $50,000 in renovations which corrected approximately 150 linear feet of roadway. This year, they have committed $100,000 for additional renovations.
"The district is working with the firm of Architectural Expressions to complete a bid that will include some sidewalk fixes as well. The full $100,000 will be used on the roadway. We hope to have the bid out soon. The District's 10-year capital improvement plan preliminarily has money for both quick fixes and renovations. We ask those that are using Parkland Way to please obey the speed limit. Temporary fixes hold up much longer when vehicles are not hitting them at high speeds especially where the road curves."
Greenbelt Bikeway
"We finally got around to walking from Heritage Lake to Kaufman Lake. There is a part where one obviously needs to walk by the railroad track, but the sidewalk continues down to a long dark culvert. What’s up with that? Did they ever expect people to walk through there?"
I love that path, just enough adventure to make a bike ride or walk there interesting. I haven't been there for a while but there was some creative graffitti under the bridge too.
Here's what Andrew Weiss, director of planning for the Champaign Park District, says about plans for the path:
"The Greenbelt Bikeway is a recreational trail extending from Dodds Park at the north end through Heritage Park and onward to Kaufman Park at the south end. The Greenbelt Bikeway was completed in the late 1970s, and additional connecting spurs were added in the mid-2000s: one connects to Country Fair Drive by the Pavlov Media building and the other southward to O'Malley's Alley Trail by the El Toro Bravo restaurant on Springfield Avenue.
"The Greenbelt Bikeway did in fact originally go through a culvert adjacent to the Copper Slough beneath eastbound I-72/University Avenue. The Greenbelt Bikeway also originally crossed the Copper Slough at the north end of Kaufman Park. Heavy flooding over the years washed out a weir flood control structure just north of the culvert as well as the Kaufman Park crossing. Without the functioning weir upstream, the Greenbelt Bikeway culvert silted up as the Copper Slough reclaimed its natural course.
"The Champaign Park District currently has a project in the works to construct a safer, fully accessible, overland route later this summer reconnecting Heritage Park and Kaufman Park along the Greenbelt Bikeway. The project has been in planning for a number of years already, coordinating with Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Canadian National Railway. The aim is to have this Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Connection project finished by the end of this calendar year."
Another Carle building
"What is the smaller building being built directly south of the new Carle Clinic in Danville? We have heard it is a brand new Christie Clinic."
"Permits have been issued to Petry-Kuhne Co. for construction of a medical office building," said Stephen Chrisman, building inspector for the city of Danville. "Property owner is Carle Health Development LLC."
But Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon added that the new Carle at the Riverfront campus would "include an extension of our partnership with Christie Clinic to bring high-quality care to the region.
"They will have an on-site presence with their own building scheduled to offer Primary Care and other specialty services. Construction continues on time and their facility is set to open by early 2023."
Extended warranty calls
"How much money does the Illinois Secretary of State's office make when they sell the lists of motor vehicle owners to these extended warranty spammers? I recently bought a vehicle. It is does not have license plates in my name, nor does it have insurance in my name. It is only titled in my name. I've already received junk mail for an extended warranty on that particular vehicle, with the spammer referring to it by its year, make, and model. The only organization who knows that I own this vehicle, and can connect it to me, is Jesse White's office."
"The Secretary of State's office does not sell motor vehicle owners' information for marketing purposes," said Henry Haupt, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. "It is possible the information originated from other entities, such as an automobile dealer or a financial institution."
Disability parking hang tag
"On Feb. 14, I slipped on the icy snow when I went out to fill the bird feeders in our yard. I broke a pelvis bone and elbow and was in the hospital for several days, (Carle and Kirby Rehab). On Feb. 25, we contacted the city of Urbana, and they forwarded the request to the Secretary of State's office for a handicap tag for our car. By April 15, we had not received the tag, so I called their office and asked the lady how to proceed. She said, 'The building that office is located caught on fire, and burned all their phone lines, so they are not taking any calls' I asked her if she could give me an email address, and she said, 'If there was one, I would have given it to you by now.' "
"First and foremost, I apologize for the tone of the employee with whom the constituent spoke. I can confirm there was a small fire in the Howlett Building that damaged the phone line system temporarily, but that system was quickly restored," said Haupt.
This query took a little extra work between Haupt and me and we determined that the questioner's husband took the the Secretary of State disability parking placard application to the city of Urbana in the belief that the city handled such applications. All applications for disability parking tags must be sent to the Secretary of State's office.
"Our office searched for the constituent's application but does not have any record of it. These applications should be mailed directly to the Secretary of State's office, as indicated on the application (Secretary of State Persons with Disabilities Placard Unit; 501 S. 2nd St; Springfield, IL 62756) either by the constituent or by the constituent's physician.
"It is important to note that our office is completing new applications for disability parking placard within two to three weeks of receipt of the constituent's application. Regarding disability parking placard renewals, since disability placards have a rolling expiration by month, we are currently processing June renewals and should complete all June renewals by the end of this week."
Douglas/Champaign County road
"Who is responsible for the maintenance of a road when it is considered the county line? The road in particular is the junction or US 45 and the Douglas County/ Champaign County line (1550N) When turning west onto 1550 N from 45 there are huge potholes and it makes for a very rough ride no matter how slow you go."
Tuscola Township is responsible for that particular segment of road, said Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue.
State tax breaks
"When does the tax relief, such as the 1 percent food tax elimination, take effect? Current political ads would have you believe it is in effect now."
Jordan Abudayyeh, press secretary for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said the 1 percent grocery tax suspension and the other tax cuts (a freeze on the state motor fuel tax at 39.2 cents a gallon, a property tax rebate and expansion of the earned income tax credit) all take effect on July 1.
Another tax break — a sales tax holiday on the purchase of clothing and school supplies — will be in effect from Aug. 5 to 14.
Traffic patterns at schools
"I was hoping you could ask (the Champaign school district) if they are reviewing traffic patterns outside (International Prep Academy) and Bottenfield (School) for the next school year. The backups at pickup time clog both Prospect and Kirby (avenues) to a point where it seems dangerous."
"Unit 4 and the city of Champaign work together on a regular basis to review traffic patterns around all our schools. This year, with both construction and more parents driving students, traffic on Kirby and Prospect have been impacted," said Stacey Moore, spokeswoman for the school district. "The site plan for the IPA building includes a separate bus entrance for students to enter and exit buses and a separate parking lot for cars.
"The district and the city of Champaign will monitor the traffic conditions on Kirby and Prospect and determine if any other changes could be accommodated to improve traffic flow."
Cannabis prosecutions
"How many prosecutions for cannabis offenses have there been in Champaign County since January 2020?"
We asked Champaign County Circuit Court Clerk Susan McGrath for the statistics on cannabis prosecutions.
"The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana by adults over 21, passed effective Jan. 1, 2020. The Act did not legalize marijuana use while driving, or for use by people under 21," she noted.
There were 255 cases involving marijuana in 2020, 144 in 2021, and 10 to date this year.
"Of the cases in 2020, 118 were dismissed by request of the state, and 39 were cases where the defendant was offered the Offender Initiative Program and given either probation or supervision," she said. "Of the cases in 2021, 50 were dismissed by request of the state, and seven were cases where the defendant was offered the Offender Initiative Program and given either probation or supervision.
"In 2022 to date, five were dismissed by request of the state, and one was a case where the defendant was offered the Offender Initiative Program and given either probation or supervision."
Street cleaning in Urbana
"I haven't noticed any sign of a street cleaner on the Urbana streets in months? Just look at all the dead leave 'mud' that is in the gutters on Mumford. Not very nice when you have to cross the street."
"Typically, our sweepers are running nonstop spring through fall until they are winterized after the leaves have fallen and before substantial snow events (usually sometime in early December)," said Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan. "Our operations staff are systematically sweeping the entirety of the city with our two street sweepers and perform some targeted fall foliage sweeping in areas with higher density urban canopy. Our sweepers follow the same residential routes that our snow operations cover and typically every street in the city is getting swept two to four times per year between systematic and targeted cleaning.
"Most of Mumford is in Area 1, with a small section in Area 12, and based on our operations records both of these areas were last swept in November 2021. Based on that information, these areas have likely been swept very recently or are going to be this month."
Urbana detention pond
"This question is about the drainage ditch located behind the Family Dollar on Philo Road in Urbana. Recently the trees that had been growing on the property were removed. This has led to cardboard from Family Dollar's dumpsters littering the ditch. This seems to have the potential to become a mosquito breeding ground. Does the city has plans to drain the pond or treat this water for mosquito larvae?"
"Our engineering staff has performed a couple observations of this basin during wet/dry weather to try and determine why it is operating poorly," said Cowan. "It appears that the basin outlet or outlet pipe has been blocked with debris and we have notified the owner of the issue and the need for corrective action.
"For reference, there are approximately 168 total detention basins within the city of Urbana with the vast majority of them being privately owned. Lately, we have only been inspecting about five to 10 per year based on our staffing levels and other priorities but ideally we would like to build back up to 17-plus so that all ponds could be inspected at least once every 10 years.
"We are currently working on a formal stormwater management plan to better identify sustainable management practices regarding our stormwater infrastructure."