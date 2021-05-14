Tom's #Mailbag, May 14, 2021
More questions this week than a pack of first-graders on a tour of the fire station. Topics include: a coal mine near downtown Urbana, a show (but not a movie) at the Art Theater, the future of the Iron Post, official Fighting Illini colors, Illini Hall, freeway vs. interstate, Champaign Central athletic fields, a shift at the International Prep Academy, possible changes at Leverett Road & U.S. 45 and maybe another strip club in Urbana.
Art Theater event
"I was driving past the Art Theater and noticed the marquee lit up with the words 'May 14' on it. Are they reopening?"
There will be an art show with live music at the theater from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, said David Kraft, who owns the building. Admission is free and the event is open to the public, he said.
Urbana's Iron Post
"Any idea if the Iron Post in Urbana will reopen? They had live music outside most of the year during the peak of the pandemic and now it’s closed up tight with no sign of reopening."
Oh, how we miss the live music at the Iron Post.
Unfortunately it appears that the tiny downtown Urbana bar and music venue will not reopen. The Post's sole owner and manager, Paul Wirth, became seriously ill this winter and is undergoing therapy. His family said on a Facebook post that he will not be able to operate the business and that it is unlikely it will reopen, even under new management.
The nearby Rose Bowl has acted to fill some of the void, booking jazz groups to perform in its tented parking lot patio.
Urbana strip club
"I remember a couple of weeks ago someone asked about the old Tin Roof (bar) reopening, and I saw a post on Facebook. A man said he is opening a strip club at 602 N. Cunningham Ave. in Urbana."
Yes, Jackson Castro said he intends to open JC's Cabaret at the site this summer.
"We are waiting on various inspections/permits (along with our liquor license approval," Castro said. "We have already been cleared by Urbana's planning and development/zoning departments to operate as an adult entertainment venue.
"We are looking forward to offering Champaign-Urbana a modern, clean and safe lounge environment with nightly entertainment and a lively atmosphere."
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said she has not received an application for a liquor license for the location.
Downtown Urbana coal mine?
"I was mucking around on the (Illinois State Geological Survey) coal mine maps, and I noticed a record of an old coal mine shaft at the southeast corner of Broadway and University avenues in Urbana. The ISGS seems to have no other information for this mine, other than an index number, 6398. Does anybody know anything else about the history of coal mining in Urbana? Has there ever been any mine subsidence downtown?"
Much thanks to Cheri Chenoweth of the Coal, Bedrock Geology, and Industrial Minerals Section of the Illinois State Geological Survey for all her help on this question.
"We have generally thought that the coal-bearing layers of rock under Champaign-Urbana had been eroded by glaciation, that there were no coal seams left under the town. Our current coal maps show this, with no coal data for 8 to 9 miles east or west of the city extents," she said.
But she noted that some "semi-recent drilling behind the Natural Resources Building on the University of Illinois campus brought up chips from a coal seam at 319 feet below the surface."
There were attempts to mine coal here earlier as well. An attempt in 1884 led to the discovery of water and the creation of the Union Water Supply company.
But the mine you're referring to apparently was drilled around the same time. Chenoweth enclosed a 1939 newspaper story about an Urbana laborer who fell about 25 feet down into an abandoned coal mine shaft near the Cunningham Avenue underpass in Urbana.
"Longtime Urbana residents recall that many year ago another man fell down the same shaft. His body was never recovered," the story said.
Around the same time Jack Simon, a geologist who later became head of the state geological survey, wrote that the mine was about 250 feet west of the underpass and just north of the railroad tracks.
He talked to a "Mr. Liggett," who lived nearby and told him "the mine was not active during the last 55 years and he does not know how long before that time the mine was active. As a boy he used to play on the large corn cribs which stood at the mine site. Although he is not sure that coal was taken out of this mine, he said there was coal around the cribs."
There may have been as many as five coal mines in Champaign-Urbana over the years, Chenoweth said.
"The main indication of low production and small extent of mining are the prevailing geologic conditions, that most the coal in this vicinity was eroded by the glaciers," she said. "At that time these mines would have operated, shafts were large, generally 8 by 15 feet, split into three partitions. Driving a large shaft down 300 feet was expensive.
"The forces on the roof would have been high, requiring more timbers. A few miles away, Vermilion County had shallow, thick coal, with low cost rail transportation to market it here. The 1876 atlas shows the Indianapolis, Bloomington and Western Railroad connected Danville and Champaign, and coal mining began in the Danville area around 1853 and worked up to commercial mining around 1860. Danville's coal was close to the surface, they could just drive into a hillside and hit coal 5 feet thick. I doubt local mining here could have competed against mines as close as Danville with such an excellent transportation system already in place."
Illini Hall
"Is the plan still to tear down Illini Hall this summer?"
Yes, said Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler, the plan is to begin demolishing the 114-year-old building this summer if possible.
Illini Hall was built in 1907 as the home of the University YMCA. It also has served as home of the Daily Illini, the Police Training Institute, the Division of University Extension and the Departments on Mathematics and Statistics.
The site will be cleared for construction of a six-story building for the Illinois Innovation Network, a Digital Transformation Institute, and additional classroom and office space for the Departments of Mathematics and Statistics.
Solon House statue
"Can you ask Chris Knight about the statue outside of the Solon House, the bench with the two figures? I had just noticed it. It’s extraordinary."
"Thanks for asking. Glad you like it," said Knight, who owns and is refurbishing the Solon House. "The statue is by the hyper-realist sculptor J. Seward Johnson Jr., who died last year. It was cast in 1978. Called 'Sharing', it depicts a father and son sitting on a dock, fishing. Sadly, there is no pond there, so they won't catch much. It is solid bronze and weighs a ton. Or two.
"I think the piece is strangely appropriate, given my uncanny ability to also sit on a dock endlessly fishing, and not catch a single fish. I bought it some time ago, but only recently installed it. I wanted something interesting under the trees there, in front of the house, to give an idea of scale and make that corner of the yard seem less abandoned, and more a part of the grounds. As the Dude might say, it really ties the yard together. Johnson himself said that his sculpture 'warms up' a park, and I think that's true.
"There is one other Seward Johnson statue in town, a student reading a textbook. He sits outside the Grainger Engineering library and is known as 'Grainger Bob.'"
Freeways in Illinois
"I was wondering why the southbound entrance to Interstate 57 at Tuscola says 'Freeway Entrance.' We don't have freeways in East Central Illinois, we have interstates. We are not Nevada or other states. Before the new construction was done on the new gas station/Hardees there, the former sign said 'Freeway' and I thought they might change it when they replaced it, but they replaced it with another Freeway sign. Why?"
It's a freeway.
"The 'Freeway Entrance' sign you are referring to is a standard sign in the Federal Highway Administration's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (FHWA's MUTCD). The 'Freeway Entrance' sign is used to mark entrances to freeways as a way to mitigate wrong way driving due to choosing the wrong ramp," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "An interstate is a route that is part of the federal highway system. Some are freeways and some are tollways.
"The MUTCD defines a freeway as 'a divided highway with full control of access,' which describes most of the commonly referred to 'interstates.'"
U.S. 45 & Leverett Road
"With yet another fatal accident at Leverett Road and U.S. 45 between Urbana and Thomasboro, wouldn't it be a good idea to have a stoplight there? I have even had law enforcement officers tell me that the intersection is a dangerous one. What can be done to make it better?"
"IDOT District 5 shares your concern about the safety of this intersection. Our safety committee has already begun a thorough review of the intersection to evaluate the crash history and if any improvements can be made," Garnett said.
A St. Joseph man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection about a week ago.
"Often placing traffic signals at rural high speed intersections is not the best solution. This can lead to a significant increase in the overall number of crashes; many of which are severe rear end crashes that can be directly attributed to vehicles braking hard at a 'surprise' red light," said Garnett. "Ideally we will be able to identify some low cost safety improvements that can be implemented quickly. This could include things like enhanced signing or striping. If a larger improvement is warranted, we will need to identify funding for the project, prepare plans, and take bids before work can actually start."
South Prospect work?
"What are the city's plans for the part of Prospect south of Springfield? A lot of the section between Kirby and Springfield is very bumpy, with buckled seams making ridge lines across entire lanes. Couldn't the city at least grind these down until they can get around to a permanent solution?"
Resurfacing the segment is not in the city's current 10-year Capital Improvements Project list, said Public Woks spokesman Kris Koester.
"Public Works will assess this area to see what we can do. We will try to grind a couple of those bumps and make minor repairs as weather allows," he said
Campus carillon
"For some time now, the McFarland Carillon (on the University of Illinois campus) seems to be missing one bell from its quarter hour chimes. It's a sad little tune it plays. I would think that the donors who had the carillon built would be disappointed to see it remain broken for so long. Any plans to repair?"
Yes, the School of Music and Facilities & Services are working to coordinate the repair and servicing of the carillon, said Andy Blacker, director of communications for the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
"The fabrication of components to make the repair and vendor availability were delayed due to impacts from the pandemic. The work is currently scheduled for May 19 and 20," Blacker said.
Central High School athletic fields
"The Washington Street Neighborhood Association scheduled open houses last month to receive feedback about (Champaign) Central High school's new athletic complex that will butt into the neighborhood. Was there any report on what was said? Will there be limitations on the high school's part like what happened near the new football field by the Mellon Building?"
"Champaign Unit 4 Schools held open houses in April for community members to meet with the design team and project staff to learn more about the Central North Fields project," said Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for the Champaign district. "An updated FAQ about the project is posted on our website.
"The district is finalizing the design of the fields and working with the city planning department to ensure the design is compliant with ordinances.
"There aren't currently any agreed restrictions on field use, but the district will continue to work with the city, as we finalize design and prepare for construction in spring 2022, and discuss any restrictions they may suggest."
International Prep Academy work
"What has happened to construction of Unit 4's new IPA building on Kirby Avenue? It seems to be at a standstill for a week or two."
"After construction of the new building began, the team discovered a 6’ diameter storm sewer south of the location where it was expected based on information identified in design," said Moore. "Construction work stopped onsite on April 20, while the conflict and options to address it were considered.
"The solution is to shift the building about 25 feet south to avoid the storm sewer. The board approved the change at the May 10 board meeting and work will resume onsite as soon as changes are finalized and weather permits."
Locally produced medicinal
"I wonder if this Fenaseptic Ointment product still exists and is available. As I am almost out. I would very much like to find it as I believe it is a great healing ointment."
Thanks to Linda Rosnett, a charter member of the Sidell Historical Society, for the answer to this question.
The Fenaseptic Ointment was produced in Sidell by Dr. Frank M. Jones, who practiced medicine. He died in 1982.
But the ointment is still being produced, Rosnett said, by someone from outside of Sidell. Sometimes it is in stock at the Sidell Grocery although not at this time.
"It sells out fast when they get it in," she said.
Toalson Park work
"What is the Champaign Park District doing with Toalson Park? There have been utility locators walking around for months and now today there was a tractor plowing up a bunch of the grass in the green space, but I can't find any mention online about the project or why they're tearing up the field."
"The park district is working to fine grade the area and plant new grass to make the area fit for pick-up games and other outdoor activities," said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District. "The work also includes fixing a drainage issue. So when completed it will be a level grass field for the residents to enjoy."
Allerton's 'Sunsinger'
"I have seen pictures of Allerton Park's iconic statue 'The Sunsinger' for sale but never reproductions in statue or statuette form. Is that because of copyright issues?"
"It all depends on who is doing it and what they want to do. The University likely has the ownership rights to make and sell replicas (like how we currently selling replicas of the Fu Dog statues)," said Derek Peterson, director of the Allerton Park & Retreat Center. "The copyright of the statue would likely have transferred to Robert Allerton when commissioned/purchased, and then to the University.
"A true replica made from the cast of the statue would probably have to go back to the artist’s estate to see if the statue is under copyright protection. Carl Milles was the artist and the Millesgarden, located in Stockholm, Sweden, is still in operation today.
"A reproduction based on pictures or otherwise not an exact replica would not be protected by copyright. We would be interested in pursuing this if we could find someone who could produce something similar at a reasonable price point."
Official Illini colors
"If I’d like to paint a deck or room in the 'official' UI orange and blue colors, is there a color code or name I can bring to the paint store so I can have them tint the paint to the official color(s)?"
"The official color palate numbers for the Fighting Illini are 7417 Orange and 2767 Blue," said Kent Brown, associate director of athletics, media relations. "At one time, one could purchase the officially licensed school-colored paint at Home Depot, so your reader may want to check the paint desk there. Go Illini!"
Illini baseball crowds?
"Huge Illini baseball fan here. Since the beginning of the baseball season, the guidance regarding opening up Illinois field to the public has been that the team would work with university and health officials to monitor the situation. In the last month, cases in Champaign County, the state, and the U.S. have gone down considerably, leading the Cubs and White Sox to open up their parks to 60 percent capacity and remove strict social distancing requirements. Furthermore, recent analysis by the New York Times indicates 'there is not a single documented infection anywhere in the world from casual outdoor interactions.' Given the drop in cases, the safety of outdoor gatherings, and a change in policy by the Cubs and White Sox, will Illinois baseball allow the public to attend their last home series next weekend? Would be a great way to send off the Illini seniors and those who are likely to be drafted."
It doesn't sound promising.
"As much as we and the team would love to have Illinois Field filled with fans our final home series, we will continue following the campus social-distancing guidelines through the end of the competition season," said Brown. "The player/coach pass list for each team fills all available spectator seating at Illinois Field. Let's all get vaccinated and past the pandemic so we can all enjoy Illini sporting events next year!"
Ubben work
"What's all the construction equipment outside the Illini basketball practice facility?"
Work has begun on the $40 million renovation and expansion of the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility, said Brown.
"We'll have an 'official' ground-breaking ceremony in the coming weeks, but work is well underway. You can visit FightingIllini.com for more information about the project, including the latest renderings," he said.
WCIA news anchor
"On the noon news on WCIA, Channel 3, Maggie Hockenberry is listed as the noon anchor, however it's been months since she has been on air. Is she coming back?"
"Thanks for writing," said Peter Barrett, production manager at WCIA. "The TV listing services (and there are many servicing many different outlets like DirecTV, Comcast, etc.) are notoriously lax in updating show names and anchors.
"Karina Rubio is now our noon anchor; Maggie has moved over to a management role."