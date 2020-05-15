Questions for Tom? Just click here
This week: the Great Paxton Excavation of 1923, the great Green Street excavation of 2020, whether anyone will be on the University of Illinois campus this summer, precautions at the UI’s meat sciences lab, how the United Way is bearing up during the pandemic, another closed restaurant and how fire department mutual aid works.
Also, COVID recovery rates, aged COVID survivors, the strategy behind the distribution of Remdesivir and face mask penalties.
Rural dumping grounds
“On east Ford Harris Road (north of Urbana) about a half-mile in from U.S. 45, on the south side of the road, there’s a property that has become a dumping ground. There are bags of trash, mattresses, TVs and more strewn in the driveway. The house is vacant. About a quarter-mile up on the north side of the road is another dumping ground. Who owns this and can it get cleaned up?”
Champaign County Zoning Director John Hall said, “We do have an enforcement case on the south side of Ford Harris Road about a half-mile west of U.S. 45 that may be one of the properties mentioned. We have been monitoring the clean-up of that property and it is much improved from when we first contacted the resident but it has not quite been cleaned up completely. We will continue to monitor the property until the clean-up is either complete or we decide to refer the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
“The other property that is mentioned is unknown to us so we will investigate.”
United Way support
“Readers of The News-Gazette might want a report on what the United Way is doing. How have they re-evaluated their activities? What has happened to their support, since so much money comes in from employer deductions from employee paychecks?”
“We appreciate the opportunity to share how we have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sue Grey, president and CEO of the United Way of Champaign County. “On March 17 United Way partnered with the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois to establish the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund. Between private donations and grants — including a large ILCOVID Relief Fund grant of $250,000 — we have raised $705,000. The Fund is providing immediate support to trusted area organizations that are helping people impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic. There are no fees on gifts to this fund — not even credit card processing fees.
“The community has been incredibly generous. We have been able to help so many of our neighbors with rent, mortgages, utilities, food, home learning, access to technology and more. We are posting regular updates on our website and will provide a full Impact Report to the community after the Fund is fully expended.
“Your reader is right that giving through workplace payroll deduction has historically been a significant part of our annual fundraising campaign. We expect as a result of temporary business closures that there could be a decline in payroll deduction gifts and in our 2020 Annual Campaign, which begins July 1. Our team of staff and volunteers are staying in touch with our partner companies, offering our help and connecting employees with community resources. Before the pandemic, we had begun exploring options for digital workplace giving campaigns. We expect that will become a popular option.
“Over the past several years, United Way’s volunteer leadership has made a significant effort to diversify the ways people can provide support through giving programs like Pillars, Women United, Emerging Community Leaders and more. Like everyone, we’re not sure what the future holds — but what we do know is that the needs in our community have only grown. Just a few weeks before the pandemic we released the ALICE report, a research study which found 44 percent of our community’s families struggled to make ends meet. We know that number is higher now.
“During challenging economic times, our community needs the nonprofit sector more than ever. That’s why we will continue to hold an annual fundraising campaign, and fight for everyone’s education, health and financial stability. In fact, this spring we reviewed programs that will be funded by Community Impact grants that will go out in July, same as we do every two years.”
Urbana campus this summer
“Will there be any students on the University of Illinois campus this summer? How about in university-owned residence halls? Are the same number of courses being offered in summer sessions this year, or has the number been reduced?”
UI Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said that many students live in apartments and other non-university housing, “so there’s no way to know whether they will choose to live in the community over the summer.
“Regarding University Housing, we have many students who live in university apartment all year, so they will be here for the summer. Also, typically we average about 140 students in the residence halls in the summer. Right now, we have about 85 students registered to live in residence halls this summer.
“All summer courses will be offered online, so the full slate of summer courses will be available.”
Green Street gone
“Why is Green Street being dug up in front of the (now-closed) Urbana Free Library? And will it be like that all summer?”
That is MCORE Project 5, the last segment of the big, $35 million multimodal infrastructure project within the University of Illinois campus area.
Project 5 will be a rebuild of Green Street from Busey Avenue to Race Street.
At the completion of this project, according to the MCORE web site, pedestrians will find walking easier with the inclusion of ADA accessible ramps and sidewalk improvements. Mass transit improvements along the MTD bus routes, such as pads, shelters, and real time bus schedule information will encourage bus ridership and make travel to bus stops more convenient for travel beyond the neighborhood. Designated bicycle facilities and improved roadway surfaces will provide a safe space for bicyclists along the roadway. Motorists will find travel easier with improved drainage resulting from curb and gutter repair and replacement.
According to the MCORE schedule, the Green Street improvements should be completed by the end of 2020.
Paxton excavation
“(Regarding the aerial photo of Paxton in Wednesday’s paper), who knows the reason behind excavating for the railroad tracks? And where did they haul all that soil?”
A little bit of Ford County was moved to Champaign County in 1923.
That’s when Railway Age magazine reported that the Illinois Central Railroad would reduce the grade from 0.6 percent to 0.3 percent at Paxton at a cost of $500,000.
That meant that a slight grade in Paxton would be replaced with a “cut” through Paxton. That meant not only that big steam shovels would scoop up tons of Ford County soil and move it someplace else, but that a new freight house and train depot had to be built and several bridges were erected over the IC railroad tracks in Paxton that earlier had been at grade.
It also meant that Paxton would, in the words of the Bloomington Pantagraph, “end the grade crossing menace” that resulted in traffic accidents, frequent delays for pedestrians and automobile drivers and sometimes meant that police and firefighters couldn’t get from one side of town to the other in emergencies.
Champaign had the same problem. Ford County’s soil helped solve it.
From the time the first IC train came through Champaign in 1854 the tracks had been at grade. As the city grew and streets were built and widened and streetcars were added to the chaos, the “grade crossing menace” that Paxton experienced was much worse in Champaign.
There were only three viaducts in Champaign that could carry traffic and emergency vehicles uninterrupted from the east to the west side of the town — at Green Street, Washington Street and Logan Street.
The crossing at University Avenue was particularly troublesome, with streetcar lines, the nearby passenger depot and the Chester Street crossing adding to the chaos.
That was solved with the import of the Ford County dirt to help elevate the tracks through Champaign. The joint project between the IC, the city of Champaign and the Illinois Traction Co. cost an estimated $7 million but was, Mayor George Babb said 40 years later, among his top accomplishments.
Fire department mutual aid
“I wondered if you could clarify how the fire department mutual aid works. I had always thought that the cities of Champaign and Urbana rarely provided mutual aid to the surrounding volunteer departments. But occasionally, such as Urbana did for the May 11 house fire on Scottswood Drive, Urbana apparently responds. Who decides when Champaign or Urbana city crews respond? How are Champaign and Urbana fire departments’ capabilities different than those of the surrounding volunteer departments?”
Urbana Fire Chief Charles Lauss has your answer: “The ‘Mutual Aid’ system is an agreement between two or more fire departments (in this case) that will be in place to assist each other in emergency calls across jurisdictional boundaries. These agreements are utilized when the local emergencies exceed the local resources that are available to respond to the given emergency. Urbana Fire Department has provided mutual aid to Edge-Scott Fire Protection District in the past on a limited basis, although when the emergency involves a working structure fire in the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District, the Urbana Fire Department has responded often.
“The decision to respond to these calls is an agreement made between the jurisdictions, generally at the request of one or more of the fire chiefs. In the case of the structure fire on May 11, the structure was fully involved, had spread to a vehicle and the neighbors residence was exposed to the fire when the Urbana firefighters arrived on the scene. Urbana firefighters responded quickly and had the fire under control fairly quick.
“Edge-Scott Fire Protection District responded within six minutes of the first arriving Urbana Fire Department Engine Company and assisted with the extinguishment of the fire.
“The difference in the capabilities in these departments are as simple as the Urbana Fire Department is staffed with trained firefighters 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District is staffed with volunteer firefighters that work a full time job and volunteer in their community. The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District Fire Fighters must respond from their homes to the fire station and then to the emergency.”
Meat sciences lab
“In light of the coronavirus hot spot at the meat packing plant in Rantoul, what steps has the University of Illinois Meat Sciences Lab taken to protect employees?”
Ben Peterson, the manager of the meat lab at 1503 S. Maryland Drive in Urbana, said lab employees “have been practicing safe distancing when at all possible, we are wearing proper PPE and have even gone to working in shifts so that people only work certain days.”
“We also make the best effort to make the pick-up process when you come to retrieve your order as contactless as possible,” he said. “It is thanks to our small size that we can implement these practices. Many of the larger plants that are experiencing outbreaks are trying to be as safe as possible, but with as high of capacity as they are, they can only do so much. That being said, they are working to change their process to reduce as much contact with each other as possible.”
Remdesivir distribution
“I don’t want to politicize my favorite section of the News-Gazette, but you provide answers to questions, and I have one that I can’t find an answer to arising out of the front-page Illinois Impact of the Coronona virus section in the May 12th edition. The last part discusses the availability of the promising COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir in Illinois. It states that the drug was sent in limited quantities to “ ... 14 hospitals around the state by considering hospitalization and ICU data, as well as treatment of the most critically ill and patients of color.” Am I somehow misinterpreting what was written by my take that people of color have a priority to receive the drug? Was this brought up in one of Governor Pritzker’s briefings? I want those most in need of the drug to get it, and if those people happen to be of color, then so be it, but I cannot support the inequality of distributing the drug based solely on the color of one’s skin.”
Yes, Illinois last week received its first shipment of remdesivir, the only drug given authorization by the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients with COVID-19. And according to Chicago TV station WTTW, more than 90 percent of the drugs went to patients in Cook County hospitals.
Those hospitals have seen 90 percent of the “total IL ICU COVID burden” over the past 14 days, according to a letter from Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike that was obtained by WTTW. Ezike wrote that remdesivir “will be distributed to the hospitals that have seen the most critically ill COVID-19 patients and to safety net hospitals and hospitals treating large communities of color.”
Although blacks are about 15 percent of the Illinois population, about 42 percent of the COVID-related deaths in Illinois have been African Americans,
The Public Health Department received 140 cases of remdesivir, and each case has enough vials to treat about five patients.
Hospitals in Cook County will receive 127 of the 140 cases. Outside of Cook County, hospitals in Rockford, Peoria, Springfield and O’Fallon received the remaining 13 cases of remdesivir.
According to Ezike’s letter, the decision on which hospitals were to receive the drug was based on hospitalization and ICU rate.
“Future shipments of Remdesivir are expected to be available and future allocation will consider hospitals that received initial allocations,” Ezike wrote.
Recovery from COVID
“Governor Pritzker keeps giving the number of COVID-19 virus cases for Illinois but they never give a number of how many have recovered. How many still have it statewide?”As of May 12, said the governor’s Joint Information Center, “cases who have responded to our survey continue to report recovery from COVID-19. Of those who responded to a survey, 74 percent report having recovered, or no symptoms, after 28 days from report.”
In Champaign County, according to the latest information from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, there have been 333 confirmed cases, of which 173 are considered recovered.
In Vermilion County there have been 32 confirmed cases, of which 17 have been released from isolation.
Of 111 confirmed cases in Iroquois County, 34 have recovered, five are hospitalized, 69 remain isolated at home and three have passed away.
Tough old birds
“Who holds the record, locally and nationally, as the oldest person to have recovered from COVID-19?”
There was a person locally in their late 80s who recovered from COVID-19, said Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“Nationally there has been people over 100 who have recovered,” she added.
Several media outlets reported that a 113-year-old woman in Spain had overcome the disease.
COVID antibody testing
“A commercial running on WDWS is proclaiming COVID-19 antibody testing isn’t available in Champaign. What is the accuracy of the test? Is it possible to receive a false positive? Does Julie Pryde at CUPHD recommend certain groups of essential employees with pre-existing health conditions to be tested for the antibody?”
There are numerous antibody tests available, said Pryde.
“The accuracy ranges from 99.5 percent for the blood draw samples completed in the lab (Carle, Quest, Labcorps) to 30 to 80 percent for the point-of-care tests (finger stick tests with results in 15 minutes),” she said. “There is a high possibility for both false positives and false negatives with the point-of-care tests. People can take the antibody test, for their own information.
“At this time this information is not useful for making individual or communitywide decisions as we do not know if infection (antibodies) mean that a person has immunity. We still do not know if infection with COVID-19 makes you immune to reinfection, less or more likely to get re-infected, or if infection means that you may have a less serious or more serious outcome with subsequent reinfections. The science has not caught up with this virus yet, but it will.”
Face mask penalties
“I just drove past three buses, and none of the drivers had face masks or coverings. What gives?!? I thought we were required to wear them in public places and in places of employment if you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and I thought it was a good idea to protect each other.”
and
“So what exactly is the governor’s requirement for wearing a face mask in public? I have been in local businesses recently from Walgreens pharmacy, Dunkin Donut and Alto Vineyard and the employees in these establishments aren’t wearing them. Sorry but wearing it in you chin doesn’t do anything.”
Uh-oh, the face mask vigilantes are on alert.
First, the bus drivers question: “You bet it’s a good idea to protect each other,” said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. “And we’re all on board with that. Consider this though — the mask wearing is specifically a requirement, as you mentioned ‘... in public places and in places of employment if you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.’ When the operator is in their seat, and a passenger is not within 6 feet of them, they do not need to wear a mask. In fact, many operators wear glasses, so wearing a mask while driving can be a challenge as glasses may fog up. MTD has provided multiple reusable, washable cloth masks to each employee, as well.”
Question No. 2:
The guidance for face mask use comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health.“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear cloth face coverings in public where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores, pharmacies and other public settings where community-based transmission is significant.
“CDC officials say the use of a simple face covering can help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
“All Illinoisans should wear a mask or face covering when they must leave their home or report to work for essential operations. The guidance is especially important when people cannot or it is impractical to maintain 6 feet of physical distance, as advised by the CDC.
“Example areas include:
Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies;
Picking up food from drive thru or curbside pickup;
While visiting your health care provider;
Traveling on public transportation;
Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses;
Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with people are unavoidable, and;
When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.”
Another closed restaurant
Reader Gabe Lewis points out that the Pizza Hut on Green Street in Champaign’s Campustown has closed.
This, less than a month after the manager of the shop told the mailbag that it was going to remain open. It’s not nice to lie to the mailbag.
More on recycling
From Susan Monte, recycling coordinator for Champaign County:
“This email is a friendly reminder that information useful to all Champaign County citizens is available and regularly updated on the Champaign County Environmental Stewards (CCES) website.
“The CCES website is a central resource of recycling “Where Do I Take It?” information, community collections information, including e-waste or HHW collections.
“The CCES Recycle page includes direct links to City of Champaign, City of Urbana, and University of Illinois.”
The CCES web site is ccenvstew.com.
