Questions this week on streets repaved, a possibly hazardous condition at the Old Farm Shops, help for Austin's Place, shared railroad tracks, Urbana's Knowlton-Bennett building, Jim Delany's honorary degree, candidate debates and overdose emergency kits.
Repaved road
"Can you thank the appropriate party for repaving the road around Hessel Park in Champaign. My question is this, why no stripe in the middle? I never remember there being one and there isn't one on the new pavement."
The new surface on Grandview Drive around Hessel Park was part of the city's 2022 slurry seal project, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
"Grandview does not meet the threshold in its average daily traffic count to warrant a center line stripe," he said.
Help for Austin's Place?
"CU at Home is doing a great job of promotion and information about what they are doing, but I have heard nothing about Austin's Place since they have moved to their new location. Any way you can give us more details on how they are doing and if they have any specific needs the community can help with?"
"In addition to handling all the communications (newsletter, website, social media) for C-U at Home, I also compile monthly data for the services we provide," said Rick Williams, ministry development associate at C-U At Home.
"Here's some information that may be helpful.
"Since relocating to our main site at 70 E. Washington Street in January 2021 (although the women have a separate entrance and address, 504 N. Market), over 60 different women have stayed with us at Austin's Place. The shelter has a capacity of 14 (seven dorm-style rooms with two beds each). Over the past year (since May 2021) we've averaged eight women/night but have been at capacity occasionally.
"During those past 12 months, we've provided over 2,200 'beds' (total individuals x total nights of stay) for women seeking shelter at Austin's Place.
"Austin's Place first opened on Jan. 1, 2008. Its original home was in Champaign's First United Methodist Church, where it was staffed completely by volunteers. After becoming part of C-U at Home in June 2020 it moved to New Covenant Fellowship Church and then to its present home at our building. The shelter is named in honor of Austin Cloyd, who attended First UMC with her family. As a college student, Austin used her summers to initiate service organizations and work on service projects that benefited at-risk women. She was tragically killed in the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting."
Anyone wishing to keep up on what's going on around C-U at Home can subscribe to our newsletter at our website, www.cuathome.us.
Williams said that among the most-needed items at Austin's Place are women’s underwater, sports bras, slippers, eye masks, towels & wash cloths and body wash.
Mixed engines on CN tracks
"From time to time I see Union Pacific and BNSF trains on the CN mainline track. What is the arrangement permitting this usage?"
We asked our railroad expert Jon Roma, and he turned to Erik Coleman, a Mahomet man who like Roma, works in technology services at the University of Illinois.
"Like me, his passion for railroads and railroad photography combines with a technical background and technical mindset," said Roma. "In Erik, this has fostered a deep interest in railroad radio communication and the flow of rail traffic — the latter is why he helped me supply a more fleshed-out answer than I could have produced alone."
Here's their joint response to your question:
"The trains that your reader observed are really CN trains, in spite of being pulled by engines wearing the Armour yellow colors of Union Pacific (UP), and the orange and green BNSF scheme. There are a couple of scenarios at play.
"First, there are a couple trains that form part of a 'run-through agreement' made by CN and UP, whereby trains usually led by UP locomotives travel via Champaign on their journey between CN in Toronto, Ontario, and UP in North Little Rock, Ark.
"The traffic handled southbound includes mixed freight and new automobiles from assembly plants in Canada, along with empty tank cars headed to refineries and chemical plants in Louisiana and Texas. Northward traffic consists of tank cars from the same plants, with other products originating along the UP in that region. Empty auto carriers also travel back north to Canada after unloading.
"North Little Rock is a major yard on the Union Pacific where southbound traffic can be reclassified and forwarded to a variety of destinations along UP's vast system, but predominantly handles traffic to and from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mexico. Conversely, northbound traffic originating in those states is gathered at North Little Rock for northerly destinations like St. Louis, Chicago and so forth.
"Since Union Pacific owns and operates its own line (the former Chicago & Eastern Illinois) through Watseka, Villa Grove and Sullivan, one might wonder why UP uses CN rails instead of its own tracks. It turns out that, because of rail congestion in the Chicago metropolitan area, the two railroads found it expedient to avoid Chicago congestion and instead interchange between CN and UP at downstate Kinmundy, a location south of Effingham and 102 rail miles south of Champaign.
A connection was built about 10 to 15 years ago at Kinmundy, where the CN (former Illinois Central) and UP (former C&EI) cross at grade. Under the terms of the run-through agreement, the trains are operated by CN crews both north and south of Champaign. CN crews travel to and from Union Pacific's crew terminal at Salem, IL using the Kinmundy connection. UP crews handle the trains in both directions south of Salem.
"The BNSF power often seen on CN is the result of an arrangement called horsepower equalization. The rail industry prides itself on being the most fuel-efficient form of land transportation, moving one ton of freight around 480 miles per gallon of fuel. However, switching (adding or subtracting locomotives or freight cars to and from a train) is labor-intensive and time-consuming. Although switching is a necessary part of railroading, taking the time and labor simply to swap locomotives wearing BNSF colors for comparable CN locomotives adds cost without a corresponding benefit.
"A 4,000 horsepower locomotive with BNSF's livery is just as capable of pulling a train as a 4,000 hp locomotive in CN colors. As a result, the railroads often avoid swapping engines when handing off a train from one railroad to the other. To compensate the locomotive's owner for its use, the railroads maintain balance sheets recording horsepower hour credits and debits.
"A pair of 4,000 horsepower BNSF locomotives spending three days on CN rails accrues a 'debt' wherein CN owes BNSF 576,000 horsepower hours. (3 × 24 × 4,000 = 576,000). CN repays this debt by sending its own locomotives to BNSF. CN can liquidate their horsepower hour debt in kind, or they can send a 2,000 horsepower CN locomotive to enjoy a 12-day foray on BNSF rails (12 × 24 × 2,000 = 576,000). Either way, the result balances out.
"In reality, all the major railroads are doing horsepower equalization almost constantly and at massive scale at numerous interchange points on their system – Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Kansas City, New Orleans – just to name some of the major locations. Over the years, I've seen locomotives from each of the seven Class 1 railroads in Champaign County on other than home rails.
"It's not intuitive to the general public that a train with BNSF engines in Champaign isn't really a BNSF train — it's just BNSF paying off a horsepower debt. As far as the railroads are concerned, beauty (in the form of the paint scheme and logo) is only skin deep; the fundamental purpose of a locomotive is to provide tractive effort to pull a train.
"There's a couple other arrangements that might be of peripheral interest. The term 'trackage rights' refers to a contractual agreement between two railroads that allows a guest railroad to operate on a host railroad's lines using its own crews. An example of this can be found in east central Illinois. The northernmost part of the Chicago & Eastern Illinois heading south from Chicago is shaped like a wishbone that divides at a point known as Woodland Junction a few miles south of Watseka. When the railroad was acquired in the late 1960s, Union Pacific's predecessor wanted the west part (all of which is located in Illinois), while CSX's predecessor wanted the east portion, which runs through Danville and on toward southern Indiana.
"By agreement, UP dispatches and maintains the jointly used portion of the railroad north of the Woodland Junction but CSX has trackage rights to the north, meaning CSX operates their own trains with their own crews. UP isn't doing the hauing per se, so they don't directly share revenue from the movement. However, the trackage rights agreement means that CSX compensates UP for the traffic that they run, likely on a wheelage basis.
"The last arrangement I'll mention involves a standard detour agreement that allows trains of one railroad to detour on the tracks of another railroad due to some sort of blockade like a derailment or major construction outage. During the massive floods of 1993, nearly all of the Mississippi River crossings north of Memphis were blocked by floodwaters for an extended period. As a result of the major disruption affecting numerous routes, Champaign saw quite a number of detours, some quite spectacular in terms of variety. One favorite recollection is seeing the Santa Fe's premium piggyback trains passing through Champaign on their 'L'-shaped detour route between Chicago and Los Angeles via Memphis."
Decorative tiles on downtown Urbana building
"Are the colored tiles at the top of the Bennett Building in downtown Urbana merely decorative or do they have some specific meaning? Perhaps guild badges?"
I believe those are just decorative tiles, based on a comprehensive request made to the National Park Service to have the Downtown Urbana Historic District added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The request includes the following description of the Knowlton-Bennett building, now 96 years old:
"135 W. Main St., 1926, historically Knowlton-Bennett Drugs, currently Bohemia. Tudor Revival; Royer, Danely & Smith, Architects. 2 stories, wire-cut beige brick painted brown, tile shields inset in cornice, ivory terra cotta trim. The current structure is built in the Tudor Revival style, replacing a much earlier Italianate building which had also been Knowlton-Bennett. Primary facades facing front/north/West Main and side/west/South Race streets. Three bay West Main façade with two story brick piers dividing bays. Single window end bays with copper coved awnings. Wide center bay with double aluminum/glass doors and single storefront sash on either side. Tudor arches framed with turned rope engaged columns, Tudor arch trim, and ornate finials.
"Spandrel panels between floors with extensive terra cotta trim including panel tiles, molded trim, and curved tiles with an 'X' pattern which serve the duel function as cornice tiles for the first story and a continuous sill for the second story. Upper story with metal casement sash. Terra cotta parapet panels with inset polychromatic shields. West facade detailing very similar to the north facade. Seven bays with recessed central entrance bay. Broad storefront sash in bays 1 – 2 and 5 – 7, with the 3rd and 5th bays having brick infill rather than windows; this is an original feature, intended to retain a consistent pattern of bays. Copper storefront trim. On this facade polychromatic organic motif panels are in place of the north facade finials. Window heads with wood panels, rather than transoms. Aluminum awnings on second story west-facing windows. Over the west-facing door is a cast piece of terra cotta that reads 'Bennett-Building,' and above the arched north entrance, 'Knowlton-Bennett' is etched into glass. This has been covered by a wood sign panel for the current occupants."
Jim Delany's honorary degree
"Tell me why again did Jim Delany receive a honorary degree Saturday?"
The former Big Ten Conference commissioner was among six people to receive an honorary degree from the University of Illinois at Saturday's university-wide commencement ceremonies. The others were: Lonnie Bunch, III, Doctor of Humane Letters; Jill Ellis, Doctor of Humane Letters; John Lewis, Doctor of Humane Letters (posthumously); Mario Molina, Doctor of Science (posthumously) and Rahul Pandharipande, Doctor of Science.
The Senate of the Urbana-Champaign campus selects all of the honorary degree recipients, noted Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
Here's the specific citation that lists Delany's accomplishments on which the Academic Senate's honorary degree committee based its decision:
"James E. Delany, attorney, administrator, business leader. Your career as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference has been marked by exceptional growth and innovation. You have been a champion for Title IX and opportunities for female student-athletes, and you have led higher education toward greater diversity and inclusion.
"During your 31-year tenure as Big Ten Commissioner, you helped create the first conference-owned television network, the Big Ten Network, which is now in more than sixty million homes across North America. You led the expansion of the conference to 14 universities, with its footprint now stretching from the Colorado border to the Atlantic Ocean. You created more opportunities for participation; with the addition of ice hockey and lacrosse, the conference now sponsors 28 sports.
"You have been a champion for Title IX. The Big Ten Conference was the first to adopt participation goals for female student-athletes under your 1992 Gender Equity Action Plan. Today, the Big Ten leads all conferences with more than 4,600 participating female athletes. And you remain committed to providing opportunities for scholars to earn college degrees while competing in intercollegiate athletics, annually administering some $200 million in direct support to students.
"In recognition of your outstanding leadership and your commitment to higher education, and upon the recommendation of the Senate of the Urbana-Champaign campus, it is an honor to present you to the President of the University for the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters."
Dangerous exit
"At the entrance/exit on Kirby Avenue to Old Farm Center it is impossible to see oncoming traffic from the west unless one perilously noses their vehicle into the oncoming traffic driving in the curbside lane. The Old Farm Center sign is located in such a manner that it obscures the oncoming traffic. While it was approved at some time, is it possible that it now needs to be relocated? I've have had a few near misses with eastbound vehicles."
Champaign's Zoning Ordinance does not specifically prohibit that sign in that location, said Ben LeRoy, zoning administrator for the city of Champaign.
Sec. 37-410(a)(2) very generally prohibits "any sign which constitutes a hazard to safety or health."
"It is unclear to me whether this section provides sufficient grounds for requiring a property owner to relocate an existing sign that the city has previously issued a permit for," he said. "I do not think we have ever used this code section for such a purpose in the decade I've been with the Planning and Development Department. I appreciate the inquiry and will review this with our current planning team."
Saline Court streetlights
"Driving north on North Lincoln Avenue this week at night, I saw several streetlights that looked like Saline Court was extended north. Did Urbana extend Saline Court? Is there some development happening north of Henson Disposal that I missed hearing about?"
"The city’s right-of-way on Saline Court ends with a circular turnaround just north of the entrances to Henson’s Disposal and Emulsicoat. The street lights that your reader saw are located north of Saline Court and are used to light a private access road, which is used for construction vehicles to access the Emulsicoat property and for accessing stockpiles of construction materials," said John C. Zeman, Urbana city engineer.
Candidate positions
"Is there a source like the League of Women Voters that provides a quick-reference list of policy positions by state candidates for major offices ahead of the state primary in a few weeks? If so, how may one access it?"
The website VoteChampaign has some responses to some candidates for statewide, congressional and Champaign County offices.
Among the candidates for governor, for example, only Democrats J.B. Pritzker and Beverly Miles have responded along with Republicans Jesse Sullivan and Gary Rabine.
The News-Gazette also will run candidate questionnaires from some candidates before primary election day on June 28, said Editor Jeff D'Alessio.
The Chicago Tribune usually provides candidate questionnaires on its website but none has appeared yet.
Weedy, trashy property
"Who is responsible for the unused railway spur right of way between the First Student bus depot and the Dart property? There is a huge accumulation of trash where it intersects Washington & Main streets, Urbana. And at Washington poison ivy is taking over as the dominant weed. It is an eyesore, especially in winter when you can see all the garbage, and we don’t like having to walk past poison ivy in the summer when it reaches out over the sidewalk."
According to county property records that very narrow strip of property is owned by the Norfolk & Western Railroad in St. Louis. But the N&W no longer exists. It's part of the Norfolk Southern Corp., based in Atlanta.
Overdose kits
"I read in (last Saturday's) paper about the distribution of overdose emergency kits to area businesses. How many local overdose death have we had the past few years? I suspect overdose deaths occur in places other than businesses. How many local overdoses occurred in locations where the kits might now be available? Businesses having such kits should post a sign indicting such, so that if an overdose occurs, someone nearby might know where to get the kit."
"We had 74 overdose deaths in 2021. Those overdoses have occurred in places other than businesses," said Joe Trotter, harm reduction program coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. "We work with families and individuals to ensure Narcan is widely available in Champaign County.
"Our hope is to ensure that every public place know that Narcan is available to them. I know a few businesses have posted signs about Narcan availability. Thanks for your questions."
Congressional debates
"There is a proposed debate by League of Women Voters and WAND-TV between David Palmer and Nikki Budzinski. Will Nikki be attending this debate?"
Yes, said Josh Roesch of the Budzinski campaign.
The debate between Illinois-13 Democratic congressional candidates David Palmer and Budzinski will air live on WILL-TV at 7 p.m. next Thursday. A debate between the four Republican candidates in the district that includes Champaign-Urbana — Regan Deering, Matt Hausman, Terry Martin and Jesse Reising — will air live on WILL-TV at 7 p.m. June 2.
The debates also will air later at a time to be determined on WAND-TV.
Apartment work
"The apartment building at 409 W. Green St. in Champaign started major renovations several months ago, but the work seems to have completely stopped partway through. What's the story?"
According to the Champaign Building Safety division, "rough-in" electrical work at a few units in the building was approved by an inspector this week.
COVID deaths among the vaccinated
"I keep hearing the Clay and Buck Show on WDWS saying that more than half of the fatalities attributed to COVID-19 are now among those fully vaccinated. I find this to be inconceivable. Locally, the CUPHD COVID Dashboard reports nearly 300 fatalities since March 2020, mostly among those 70 or older. What percentage of the fatalities in the last three months were vaccinated and/or boosted?"
You're wise to be skeptical.
The Washington Post and a number of other sources have reported in recent weeks that the vaccinated are making up a larger proportion of COVID deaths, but it's not a majority.
And there are caveats to this information.
For one thing it's not current.
"The vaccinated made up 42 percent of fatalities in January and February during the highly contagious omicron variant’s surge, compared with 23 percent of the dead in September, the peak of the delta wave, according to nationwide data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Post. The data is based on the date of infection and limited to a sampling of cases in which vaccination status was known," the Post reported on April 29.
"As a group, the unvaccinated remain far more vulnerable to the worst consequences of infection — and are far more likely to die — than people who are vaccinated, and they are especially more at risk than people who have received a booster shot," the Post continued.
“'It’s still absolutely more dangerous to be unvaccinated than vaccinated,' said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California at Irvine who studies covid-19 mortality. 'A pandemic of — and by — the unvaccinated is not correct. People still need to take care in terms of prevention and action if they became symptomatic.'"
Also, the Post said, the increase in deaths among those vaccinated is concentrated among the elderly.
"Nearly two-thirds of the people who died during the omicron surge were 75 and older, according to a Post analysis, compared with a third during the delta wave. Seniors are overwhelmingly immunized, but vaccines are less effective and their potency wanes over time in older age groups," reported the Post. "Experts say they are not surprised that vaccinated seniors are making up a greater share of the dead, even as vaccine holdouts died far more often than the vaccinated during the omicron surge, according to the CDC. As more people are infected with the virus, the more people it will kill, including a greater number who are vaccinated but among the most vulnerable."
Here's a link to a similar story from ABC News.
Followup on paving
A couple months ago we had a question about rough roads on the University of Illinois campus. I'm pleased to report that a particularly bumpy stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue west of Lincoln Avenue got a new surface this week.