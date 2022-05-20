Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.