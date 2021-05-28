Have a question? Simply click here to submit
This week's mailbag: geese issues in Champaign, tall grass in Champaign, yard signs in Champaign, a new business site in Champaign and the history of the Big Boy Bottling Company in Champaign.
Also, new legislative district boundaries for Champaign-Urbana, a test track in Rantoul, access to St. Mary's Cemetery and whether Republicans will have a candidate for Champaign County clerk next year.
Champaign's goose problem
"The goose problem in Champaign seems to be accelerating. Has the city considered a harvest much like Urbana did recently? This is a nuisance."
First, understand that it was the Urbana Park District, not the city of Urbana, that undertook the "charity harvest" of geese at Crystal Lake Park.
Second, neither the Champaign Park District nor the city of Champaign is planning a similar harvest.
"The Champaign Park District has not considered a goose harvest, nor have we implemented any procedures for goose deterrents on our properties at this time," said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the park district.
"The city of Champaign has not considered conducting a goose harvest," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign public works department. "The city of Champaign utilizes multiple goose management techniques to discourage goose activity at its stormwater facilities.
"We plant native plants along the pond edge to provide a barrier to deter the geese accessing the water, making the pond less desirable for goose habitat. We sometimes treat the grass in high goose activity areas, the treatment gives the geese an upset stomach, making the area less desirable for the geese. We may utilize decoy coyotes that are moved around in high goose locations, the presence of the predator encourages the geese to leave. The city also gets an annual permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to oil goose eggs rendering them non-viable.
"Our goose management activities have reduced the goose problem at city stormwater facilities. Additionally, we ask that the public do not feed the geese when they see them; bread is bad for the geese and encourages them to remain where they are fed."
Banded goose
"I frequently walk through the parking lots of the businesses along on the west side of Neil Street on my way to and from lunch. Set back from the south west corner of Neil and St. Mary's Road, there is a small detention pond in the parking area of the office building. There are several pairs of geese living there. I have noticed that one goose has some sort of collar on its neck. It is a small black band about an inch wide fairly snuggly fitted to the goose's neck. I'm just curious what the purpose of the collar is. Is someone tracking the geese to see if they actually migrate?"
"That goose is part of my dissertation research!" exclaimed Ryan Askren, a graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois. "The black neck collar is GPS transmitter that we fitted her with a few years ago in Savoy.
"We are working with Illinois (Department of Natural Resources), USDA — Wildlife Services, Canadian Wildlife Service, and several others to look at a range of research questions that are focused around the Chicago area. The transmitters are solar-recharged so they generally stay active for a few years or for as long as the goose is alive. It stores GPS locations and then pushes that data to an online database via the cell network. The transmitters are also equipped with accelerometers that measure movement, kind of like a fitness tracker, so we are able to use them to quantify specific behaviors like feeding or flight.
"All this data is helping us get at important questions related to reducing risk to air traffic, a better understanding of how geese have adapted so well to living in urban areas, and insights into what factors are driving demographic rates throughout the year.
"Urban geese are pretty incredible in their ability to adapt to urban living and don't all stay in cities year round. We have had birds captured during winter that nested in Wisconsin, Ontario, and even on the tundra along Hudson Bay. Even geese that nest in Illinois will sometimes migrate to Hudson Bay to replace their flight feathers during the summer."
Former Danville Gardens Too
"I see that the building, at 1413 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign, that housed the Danville Gardens Too has been demolished and the lot is being cleared. Any idea who purchase the lot and what plans they have for it?"
and
"Is there any information as to what’s replacing Danville Gardens on Prospect?"
Randy Smith, building safety supervisor for the city of Champaign, said the city has drawings under review in for a vanilla box at 1413 N. Prospect.
"Essentially a vanilla box refers to a type of finish that results in a commercial space that is neutral, and ready for tenant improvement once a lease is signed," he said. "The owner on the application was listed as 1413 N. Prospect Property LLC."
State corporation records list Sunil N. Modi as manager of the LLC. Modi operates several local franchise businesses including Captain D's, Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins.
New legislative maps
"What does the new Democrat-drawn legislative map do to Champaign-Urbana?"
The newest map, unveiled by Democrats on Thursday, shows a smaller 103rd House District, currently represented by Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.
Along with the map Democrats released demographic data — based on the American Community Survey estimates and not the 2020 Census — that shows the current 103rd District has 3,716 more residents than it did in 2010.
As for the shape of the map, there are few changes to the north and east sides of the district. The biggest changes are to its southwest area — the most Republican parts of the 103rd District — which are drawn out and placed into the 104th District, now represented by Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian.
The current 103rd District, for example, went as far west as Interstate 57. It now goes to Interstate 57 in northwest Champaign and then cuts in at Interstate 72, turning south at Duncan Road and then east at Kirby Avenue to Crescent Drive, the Phinney Branch, Broadmoor Drive, south at Galen Drive to Devonshire Drive, then north at Fox Drive and St. Mary's Road.
In other words everything south and west of those areas in Champaign is now in the largely rural 104th District that extends to the Indiana state line and includes Danville.
The same local boundary changes apply to the 52nd Senate District of Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.
Much of the rest of Champaign County is now in the 101st District, which extends from north of Fisher to south of Charleston-Mattoon, and from Sullivan to Oakland. The remainder of the county — mostly Gifford and Penfield — is in the massive 106th District, now represented by Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City.
Tall grass in right of way
"Does the city of Champaign take care of areas by Champaign stop signs when the grass is too high and it is a safety issue for drivers? There is wild grass growing around 3 feet high or more at the stop sign on Neil Street/Twins Drive street corner. I regularly drive and turn onto Neil Street that way and it has been extremely difficult when turning left to see oncoming traffic since the grass significantly or almost totally blocks small cars. It feels like a safety concern but it is close to an undeveloped field and I am wondering in the city of Champaign would do anything about this?"
The city is not responsible for mowing grass or controlling vegetation in areas like that. It is the responsibility of the property owner.
Coincidentally the city of Champaign posted a "Notice to Abate" at the location last Monday. The property owner has until June 4 to cut the grass.
This from Tim Spear, code compliance manager for the city:
"The area between the street and the sidewalk is required to be maintained by the owner of the adjacent property. The City has issued a nuisance notice for this vacant lot. The follow up date is June 7, 2021. If the grass on the lot (including the area by the stop sign) has not been cut by this date, then the City will have the lot mowed. If the City mows the lot, then the property owner will be billed for the cost of the mowing plus a $100 administrative fee. I would also like to add that there are two other vacant lots in this area that were also cited and have the same follow up date.
"We encourage anyone with concerns about properties in their neighborhood to contact us at (217) 403-7070 or by filling out an on-line complaint here."
Yard signs in Champaign
"I have always thought our city had an ordinance against all the cardboard signs on metal frames that are popping up everywhere in town. Has something changed? They are so unsightly and blow down in the wind and become litter. They are popping up in the public right of way all over town."
"The reader is correct that signs are prohibited in the public right-of-way unless installed or authorized by the city of Champaign," said Ben LeRoy, zoning administrator in Champaign's planning and zoning department. "Staff are also aware that such signs have proliferated in the past couple months with the warming weather. In recent months, staff resources to address this issue have been limited due to other departmental and organizational priorities.
"However, good news is on the horizon for your reader. This week we began training our two summer interns, whose responsibilities will include sign enforcement. Expect to see progress on this front over the coming few weeks."
St. Mary's Cemetery
"My sister and I wanted to put flowers on our parents’ grave at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There was no access that we could find due to road construction on St. Mary’s Roadbetween Neil and Oak streets. How long will the cemetery be blocked?"
There is another entrance on the east side of the cemetery.
Take Hazelwood Drive (a few blocks south of St.Mary's Road) west to as far as it goes, then turn right on Griffith Drive and proceed a short way to the cemetery entrance.
Also, St. Mary's Road is expected to be reopened to traffic no later than Aug. 14.
Telecommunications underground wire boxes
"What are these? Around Lake Devonshire in southwest Champaign are several of these metal posts — about 3 feet tall and 6 inches square — with exposed wires underneath a cover badly in need of repair. One of them is completely fallen over. They have been in this condition for several years. If not in use, can they be removed?"
Those are called telecommunications pedestals and for the most part they are used as a connection point for underground cables, most often telephone or cable TV connections.
Big Boy bottling
"I found a Big Boy pop bottle in Champaign. In raised letters on the bottle, it has Big Boy bottling company, Champaign, Ill. Does anyone know about the Big Boy Bottling Company in Champaign? When did it operate, etc?"
According to Champaign-Urbana city directories the Big Boy Bottling Company had a short (1929-1937) time in the community.
In 1929 it was at 73 Main St., approximately where the parking lot for the Champaign police station is now. From 1030-1936 it was at 217 Hickory St., near the corner of Hickory and Washington. In 1927 it was at 511 S. Neil St., next to where WCIA-TV is today.
The company owner was listed as Ben Hamburg.
Cold cases
"Is the News-Gazette still doing the 'Cold Cases' podcasts? I really enjoyed them."
"Thanks for the question," said Jim Rossow, The News-Gazette's vice president for news. "We've heard from a lot of people who appreciated those stories. Those were produced by Carol Vorel, who has retired. For now any more 'Cold Cases' stories are on hold."
Test track in Rantoul
"I was hoping you could dig up an update on the Illinois Autonomous and Connected Track (I-ACT), the autonomous transportation test ground proposed to be built just outside of Rantoul."
Not much yet.
Imad L. Al-Qadi, professor of engineering at the University of Illinois and director of the Illinois Center for Transportation, the Advanced Transportation Research and Engineering Laboratory and the Smart Transportation Infrastructure Initiative, said the design for a conceptual plan is being developed and "I will be more than happy to inform you when signed."
Ammons opponent in 2022?
"I'm curious if any Republicans, like Jon Rector or Jim Goss, are considering a run against current Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons in the 2022 election cycle?"
Jim Goss says he's out but Jon Rector sounds like a maybe.
"I am humbled and honored that people would like me to run for the office of Champaign County Clerk," said Goss. "That being said I am in the last decade of my career in farm management and enjoying every minute. All of my family lives out of state and I want to have the freedom to enjoy spending time with them. I am very sure that the Champaign Republican party will put forth a qualified candidate for the office of county clerk."
Here's what Rector had to say:
"It was a privilege to serve on the Champaign County Board for five years and on the Champaign County Sheriff's Merit Commission for 20 years.
"My immediate focus is on my family, my faith, my insurance business and devoting time to community non-profits and their projects. At this time, I cannot comment on a decision to run or not for Champaign county clerk in 2022, I will keep you posted."
McFarland Carillon in tune
"I just wanted to follow up. The carillon has been repaired and serviced and playing as it should," wrote Andy Blacker, director of communications at the UI College of Fine and Applied Arts