Tom's #Mailbag, Nov. 12, 2021
Tom's back — in person — next week. Get your questions in now by clicking here
Neither snow nor rain nor heat — not even a long-awaited vacation — keeps the 'bag from trucking along. On what was scheduled as a week off, we still get to questions about long waits at Memorial Stadium, an intersection of concern in Champaign County, video doorbells coming to a Champaign neighborhood and much, much more.
Wheelchair racers
"My son and I often see wheelchair racers near campus in the mornings, trailed by a bicycle rider. We were wondering if the cyclist is there for added visibility and safety, or for coaching, or like a domestique in a bike race."
"The young man on the bike is our team manager, Nick Athitakis. He serves a few different purposes while out with the team," said Adam Bleakney, head coach of wheelchair track atteh University of Illinois. "Certainly having him there increases visibility to keep our athletes safe, but he also is out to provide any necessary roadside assistance. He pulls up the rear during our workouts and will help with flat tires and other equipment issues that might pop up.
"We use my assistant coach, Joey Peters, as a domestique but he fills that role in a handcycle. A handcycle is positioned lower to the ground like a racing wheelchair, which provides the athletes with a better draft in the wind."
Lights, action, cameras
"We see in the news reports that police departments are always asking for any video surveillance from cameras — businesses and residential. Has the city of Champaign any recommendations on the best type of camera to use and where to mount it? Have local governments ever considered some type of small rebate to property owners who install cameras? This could be incentive for more people to take action. A video from the city on best practices for security cameras would be helpful."
Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the Garden Hills neighborhood will begin a video doorbell installation program next year.
"Thank you for the suggestion, and we are very appreciative to all businesses and residents who are willing to share video footage that may assist in an investigation and support public safety," said Yelich.
"Generally speaking, it is not the department’s current practice to advise private businesses or citizens where or how they should place their own camera systems, though we will do our best to answer questions or provide general guidance if we are participating in a neighborhood meeting or at other community engagements.
"While the police department does not generally offer a rebate to property owners who elect to install cameras, the city council recently approved utilizing the American Rescue Plan Act funding for the modified Garden Hills SLEEP (Safety Lighting Energy Efficiency Program) program that will provide every interested household in the Garden Hills neighborhood with exterior lighting and video doorbell installation to address crime and safety concerns.
"These video doorbells will be owned and operated by the household. The program will include a video doorbell 'how to operate' training opportunity that could be made available for the city's website. The program will begin in early 2022 and questions regarding this program can be directed to the Neighborhood Services Department at 217-403-7070."
Traffic changes after accident
"After the recent tragic accident at Monticello Road and Staley Road, I feel compelled to contact you about that intersection. We travel that area regularly and have had a close call there. We were nearly hit by a cement truck coming south on Staley that failed to stop at the stop sign as we were traveling west on Monticello Road. A few seconds later we would have been hit. We have passed other accident scenes there over the years. The stop sign for traffic coming south on Staley is not very prominent for such an intersection and is especially hard to see at night. I hope something can be done to improve the visibility of that stop sign — a bigger sign, reflectors, flashing lights- to prevent further accidents?"
Jeff Blue, who is the Champaign County engineer and is responsible for county roads, said a number of changes are under consideration after the recent fatal accident.
"We are aware of the sad news related to the tragic accident on November 6th at the intersection of Monticello Road and Staley Road and we want all your readers to know that The Champaign County Highway Department strives to provide the safest rural transportation system we can for the drivers on our roads," said Blue. "To our knowledge there is not a high occurrence of crashes at that intersection, but this fatal crash has given us incentive to do further investigation into providing the safest rural intersection we can for the drivers.
"Some of the intersection safety countermeasures we are looking to employ include increasing the size of the stop sign, providing more light at the intersection and constructing rumble strips on Staley Road north of the intersection in the southbound lane."
Trouble with streetlights
"Which municipality is responsible for maintaining the street lights on Curtis Road between Prospect Avenue and Duncan Road? I’ve noticed several lights have not been working for a while now."
"Between Mattis and Duncan the lights are the city of Champaign's. Between Prospect and Mattis the black pole lights are Champaign's and the silver pole lights are Savoy's," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "We have found a wiring problem in that area and it could take some time to get it fully operational again."
Slow concessions
"When will they fix the slow concessions at Memorial Stadium? At the Rutgers game, some of the concession windows on the east side were totally closed and it took half an hour to get two hot dogs. With service that slow, they should allow fans to bring in the own food."
Stadium concessions are no different than virtually every other restaurant, bar and food service business. There is a lack of workers, said Kent Brown, spokesman for University of Illinois athletics.
"Just like almost every stadium around the nation, and many local businesses, we have had trouble finding enough workers for the concession stands at Memorial Stadium," said Brown. "Spectra, our food vendor at athletics venues, is working extremely hard in filling all the needed positions. We are certainly aware of the frustrations of not moving through lines faster.
"With one home football game remaining, this issue will continue to be addressed. We certainly appreciate everyone's patience this season and hope that staffing levels return to appropriate levels for the 2022 football season."
Mattis & Anthony traffic light
"I was wondering if you could find out why the traffic light on North Mattis Avenue and Anthony Drive that crosses I-57 no longer has the right turn green arrow. It used to be that when the light turned red on Mattis and turned green on Anthony that there was a green arrow for right turns onto Anthony Drive from Mattis. I know it was disabled when the bridge was being replaced due to lane restrictions, but the bridge has been finished of construction for several months. The original traffic lights are there with all five lights in place, but the green and yellow right turn lights never come on."
"The city of Champaign plans on having this working again by Nov. 16," said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "What happened was the project added a pedestrian crosswalk on the south side of the intersection that conflicted with the existing overlap arrow. They had to turn off the overlap arrow until they could program both the pedestrian phase and the overlap to work with the pedestrian phase. They now have the program ready and plan on implementing the changes in the field on Nov. 15."