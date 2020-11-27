Questions for Tom? Just click here and he'll get your answer
This week's mailbag is fatter than the man who prepared a Thanksgiving feast for 12 and nobody showed.
Questions about air pollution from the Kraft Heinz plant, a Thanksgiving Day tribute to a fallen EMT, the history of the Crittenden Club south of Philo, portions of gravestones uncovered recently in Urbana's Leal Park, updates on the Yards project and the Windsor Road lawsuit, what to do with used cooking oil (not much, unfortunately) and lot of local natural history, including the Boneyard and the moraines of East Central Illinois.
The Crittenden Club
"Was there a supper club or private bar called The Crittenden Club near Bongard in the late 1970s? Kind of a hush-hush place."
There was a Crittenden Club south of Philo (in Crittenden Township) but it was neither a supper club nor a private bar, said Robert J. (RJ) Daly of Philo, who once owned the property.
"It was just a bar out in the middle of the country," said Daly, who now owns Daly's Sports Bar in Philo. "It was called the Crittenden Club years ago and then it changed ownership it was called the Philo Country Club."
The business started, Daly said, in the Prohibition period of the 1920s.
"Tommy and Frances McMahon owned it. It was the original Daly homestead," Daly said. "Tommy went off to the service and Frances shut it down during World War II. After he came back they reopened it. Frances ran it for many, many years.
"She just had a few mixed drinks and a few different kinds of beer. She also had a little cheeseburger that she made on a little bitty 2-by-2 grill."
It went through a number of other owners until Daly purchased it in the 1980s.
"We ran it for five years or so. I was working construction and times got a little tough so we just closed it up. I remodeled it and made a house out of it," he recalled. "It's a homestead now. We sold it in the late 90s. It's been there for a long time."
But the heyday of the Crittenden Club was when the McMahons operated it. Tommy died in 1969. Frances passed away in 2008 at the age of 97.
"She made a good cheeseburger. I don't know what kind of cut it was but she'd stick a toothpick through it and then put a little carrot top on top of it," Daly said.
"Back when my dad and my cousins farmed around in that area, all the local farmers they would drive their tractors up there. They'd been out in the fields for 10 hours or so, plowing or running their combines, and they'd just pull it up in the driveway and go have a couple of beers and then get back on their combine and take it back to the shed. It was kind of like a drive up," he said. "It wouldn't be nothing to see two or three tractors with a disc or in harvest a tractor with a couple wagons on it."
Daly, now 65, recalled: "I was a little bitty boy and I could remember when we'd go in there she had a candy bar for a dime and a Coke for a dime. That was back in the '50s and '60s when I was a kid.
"I think a beer was 25 cents and a shot was 25 or 30 cents. It was a local water hole basically for farmers and people from Sidell, Longview, Broadlands coming home from work in Champaign-Urbana. They'd pull in for one beer, drink it and then go on home."
Kraft Heinz air pollution
"As I am out on the playground with my students at Parkland's Child Development Center, I see the constant smoke belching into the sky from the Kraft plant. It makes me wonder what are we (especially the children) breathing in every time we play outside. Has anyone tested what they are putting into our air?"
Yes. Kraft Heinz and the Illinois EPA file an annual emissions report on air pollution from the plant in west Champaign.
I filed a Freedom of Information Act request and received the report that shows that among the emissions are carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, ammonia, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and volatile organic matter.
I asked Sotiria Koloutsou-Vakakis, an air quality researcher and professor in the civil engineering department at the UI's Grainger College of Engineering to interpret the data. She generously agreed to help.
"The report includes information on four criteria air pollutants, from the six included in the Clean Air Act. ‘Criteria’ means that these are air pollutants for which there are limit values for their concentrations in the atmosphere, for the protection of human health. These limit values refer to what we end up inhaling, which is different from what is emitted because of dispersion in the atmosphere and chemical reaction of what is initially emitted," she wrote.
"Criteria air pollutants monitored at facility:
— Carbon monoxide (CO) (product of incomplete combustion)
— Nitrogen oxides (NOx) (mainly product of fuel combustion)
— Particulate matter (Part, PM10 and PM2.5, referring to particles and particle with diameters less than 10 and 2.5 micrometers, respectively - the smaller the particle the more harmful for health) (products of industrial processing and fuel combustion)
— Sulfur dioxide (SO2) (mainly product of fuel combustion)
Greenhouse gases (gases that cause global warming) monitored at facility:
— Carbon dioxide (CO2) (product of fossil fuel combustion)
— Methane (CH4) (possible product of industrial processing or waste and wastewater management)
— Nitrous oxide (N2O) (possible product of industrial processing or waste and wastewater management)
Other pollutants monitored at facility:
— Ammonia (NH3) (possible product of industrial processing in the facility and wastewater management)
— Volatile organic matter (VOM) (denoting a group of organic compounds emitted due to fuel combustion and industrial processing)
"These latter two pollutants are precursors for the formation of particulate matter and ozone in the atmosphere, respectively, through atmospheric chemical reaction. Ozone is also a criteria air pollutant, which however is not directly emitted from sources but it is formed in the atmosphere from the reaction of nitrogen oxides with volatile organic matter.
"It appears that the facility is equipped with high removal efficiency air pollution control equipment, which essentially captures the vast amounts of the non-greenhouse gas air pollutants, as mandated by legislation for the protection of human health. Because of the air pollution control equipment, a visible white plume is mostly condensing water vapor.
"Now, equipment failures occur and often an unusual smell could be an indicator of such failure. But these are usually events of short duration until the technical issue is resolved.
"Shown below is a map of air quality monitor locations in the USA for PM2.5 and ozone. What is measured there relates to what we inhale. Based on data from these monitors, the Champaign area has overall good air quality, as indicated by the measurements of ozone and fine particulate matter, which are typically below their limit values.
"I provide a website here where teachers (and everyone interested) can follow the AQI (air quality index an indicator for air quality): https://gispub.epa.gov/airnow/
"In a few concluding words, the report shows that the installation is following the legislative mandates, it does operate air pollution control equipment and based on the data from the air quality monitors in the area, there is no evidence we should worry.
"Right now, the main concern coming from air in our community is this still new PM2.5 fellow called coronavirus, which uses us as its carriers."
Finally, the biggest pollutant from the plant is carbon dioxide — an estimated 22.5 tons in 2019. That's the equivalent of the annual emissions from about 4,500 typical U.S. automobiles.
Thanksgiving tribute
"On Thanksgiving, there were ambulances and fire trucks on overpasses on I-74 with there lights on. What was it for?"
It was a tribute to Donald Dodson, a paramedic for Champaign-based Arrow Ambulance, who died after fighting COVID-19.
"He was escorted from the Carle Hospital where he died to the funeral home. It is our way of honoring and showing respect for someone who has died in the line of duty," said Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig. "Many of the first response community in Champaign County participated."
Lynne Barnes, president of Carle Foundation, which operates Arrow Ambulance, added the following:
"Carle mourns the loss of our colleague, Donald Dodson. This brings the impact of COVID-19 closer to home for the Carle community. We know there are hundreds of people in our region and thousands in our state in the same terrible situation, missing their friends, family and colleagues due to this devastating virus.
"First responders are friends and family. We appreciate how they honored one of their fallen in such a thoughtful and special way."
Recycling cooking oil
"After deep frying a turkey, is there someplace to discard the used oil?"
"Most people know that it is important to never pour cooking oil down the drain. Even if hot water is running and grease is liquid when it goes down the drain, cooking oils and fats solidify when they reach cold pipes," said Susan Monte, Campaign County's recycling coordinator.
"Unfortunately, no used cooking oil collection program has been established yet in Champaign County or nearby. After reading about options available to residents of northern Illinois communities, (see the SCARCE website), I’m inspired to work toward better addressing the need to provide cooking oil collection options here in Champaign County and East Central Illinois.
"The next option for area residents to recycle/reuse used cooking oil will be April 10, 2021, at an Illinois EPA-sponsored One-Day Household Hazardous Waste collection to be held in Champaign at a location to be determined.
"Diverting waste cooking oil from landfills by reuse or reconditioning of the oil for production of bio-fuels extends the life of your oil and prevents harmful liquid waste from contaminating groundwater supplies."
Yards update
"The pandemic has obviously and understandably brought most development projects to a halt. I'm wondering if there's any consensus among the key players in The Yards project as to whether that project still has a future, given the negative economic impact the virus has caused."
The proposed Yards development, just south of downtown Champaign, is still on, said Bruce Knight, Champaign's director of planning and development.
"We continue to plan for The Yards project, but some of it will obviously not happen as fast as originally planned. The part of the development north of Logan is moving forward, including the expansion of Illinois Terminal, and private development including retail, office and residential. The design work for the sanitary sewer that is needed to support the project, as well as other redevelopment in Downtown, is nearly complete and will be bid over the winter," he said. "The hotel, convention center and arena planned south of Logan are on hold for now, but still hoped to be a later phase of the development. This will occur when the hotel industry is recovered, and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics can return to considering the addition of hockey. A timeline has not been established for this."
Gravestones in Urbana park
"In regards to the gravestones that were recovered in Leal Park (what was the Old Pioneers Cemetery) ... was the information on the headstones relayed to the Urbana Library Archives and/or the Champaign County Historical Society?"
Coincidentally the staff at the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library did a wonderfully thorough account of the gravestones uncovered at Leal Park.
The discovery was made this year during work on a small parking lot at the park. (See the June 19 mailbag)
In October historical archives assistant Karla Gerdes wrote a great story of the portions of 10 gravestones found in the park and the work done by the Public Service Archaeology & Architecture Program of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois.
Here's a link to Gerdes' work about the Old Urbana Burying Ground and the portions of gravestones found there ...
Goose meat
"Curious: Whatever became of all the meat from Urbana’s Crystal Lake goose (harvest)? Did the Eastern Illinois Food Bank receive any? Did they serve it?"
"The harvest process and meat provided from the Charity Harvest is collected, processed and managed by the United States Department of Agriculture," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District.
Windsor Road dispute
"What is the status on the pavement issues for the substandard road surface on Windsor Road in Urbana?"
A lawsuit involving the city of Urbana and Stark Excavating over the Windsor Road concrete pavement continues in Champaign County before Circuit Judge Jason Bohm.
In the suit, which was filed in 2018, the city alleged a breach of and default on its contract with Stark. It wants "an amount sufficient to properly fix or remove and replace all of the cracked and defective concrete pavement" installed by the contractor.
The last hearing between the two parties was in July.
Champaign Moraine
"Where exactly in the county is the Champaign Moraine? Is the small hill along 4th and 5th streets between Green and John streets part of this moraine? Is the Champaign Moraine also sometimes called 'Yankee Ridge?'"
This is really an ideal time, now that the crops are down and the prairies are open, to observe the vertical relief in a county that we tend to think of as very flat. It isn't.
A U.S. Geological Survey map of Champaign County shows a number of moraines in Champaign County, including the Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Pesotum, West Ridge, Ridge Farm, Hildreth and Cerro Gordo moraines.
The Champaign Moraine runs from southeastern McLean County and sweeps to the southeast through DeWitt and Piatt counties, through the Mahomet area and into northwest Champaign. The highest point in Champaign County — 855 feet above sea level at a point about a mile north of The Andersons — is on the Champaign Moraine.
Yankee Ridge, that high ground that sweeps from southeast Urbana down to Philo and farther south, is part of the Urbana Moraine.
Here's a link to that USGS map ...
I-57/I-74 interchange
"Several years ago The News-Gazette ran an artist rendering of the new I-74 & I-57 interchange. Can you locate and republish this view of the new interchange?"
Here's a link to all the information on the ongoing $120 million IDOT project for the interchange in northwest Champaign ...
Hail damage
"How much have insurance companies paid out for hail damage in Champaign County this year, and how much of that money stays in the local economy?"
I checked with the Illinois Department of Insurance, the Illinois Insurance Association and the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency and none had a damage estimate.
Origin of the Boneyard
"I’ve read online that before the settlement of Champaign County, many of area’s watercourses were actually a ‘series of connected wetlands without a clearly defined channel.’ This made me wonder, how did the location and course of the Boneyard Creek come to be? Is the creek the lowest point of elevation in Champaign-Urbana (i.e. where water runoff ends up)? Did early settlers shape its course?"
All I can offer is a series of reports and observations on the origin of the Boneyard, none of which indicates that its course was greatly shaped by the settlers in the 1830s.
In 1978 engineer Ralph Wilson put together what he called "An Engineer’s History of Boneyard Creek in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois."
Wilson wrote that the Champaign-Urbana of hundreds of years ago was a typical Illinois prairie with grasses and weeds and few trees. The dense grasses tended to hold rainfall "so that very few and only very small erosion channels evolved, prior to settlers’ occupation and revision of the land surface.
"Hundreds of depressions retained much water, which drained out slowly or evaporated. The collection channels from the western extremities of the basin were probably only intermittent streams as far eastward as their main junction near present-day Third and Green streets in Champaign until 1860 or later," Wilson wrote.
In J.O. Cunningham's 1905 "The History of Champaign County," the author said the Boneyard was "a courseless slough" where settlers built a bridge between Second and Third streets.
The 1978 Boneyard Creek master plan by Clark Dietz Engineers and Conklin & Rossant Planners wrote, "Historically the central Illinois area of Champaign and Urbana was once a mixture of prairie and marshes. As settlements and farm lands were created ditches, like the Boneyard, were dug to drain low lying areas."
Another Boneyard master plan, this one from 2008, said that the creek wasn't channelized until the early 1900s.
Champaign waterway
"What’s the name of the creek in Champaign that runs westward along the Conrail tracks? Is it a tributary of the Boneyard?"
I assume you are referring to the Norfolk Southern tracks since Conrail no longer exists. A segment of the mighty Boneyard flows along the tracks under North Market Street.
U.S. 45 drop-off
"My question concerns U.S. 45 south of Paxton. The bridge on the southbound is OK. It doesn't have a big drop off on the side of the road. But the northbound side has a really big drop off north of the bridge. There is no railing there. How are they able to build the bridge like this? It was replaced just a few years ago. Why didn't they just build the new bridge like the old one. Makes me not want to be on it."
Illinois Department of Transportation District 3 Operations staff field checked the location on Nov. 19 and there were no drop-offs to be found, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for IDOT.
"The plans for work in this area did include work on the slopes and reestablishing the ditch grades but the earthwork was minimal and the unprotected slopes meet the minimum policy requirements," Garnett said.
"It is likely the driver's perception from the roadway that may have them believing there is a drop-off."