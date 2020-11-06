Send Tom your question by clicking here
Questions this week about streetlights in Urbana, the outlet mall in Tuscola, new housing in Champaign and a flashing yellow turn signal in Mahomet.
Also, a B-17 over Champaign, recycling cosmetics, donating winter clothing and the loss of in-person Greyhound ticket sales at the Illinois Terminal.
Local coat collections
"Are there organizations in C-U collecting coats this year?"
Yes, quite a few:
The Champaign school district is operating its "Warm-A-Kid" program, collecting money or new coats for children in the Champaign schools. You may forward your donations (new coats and/or monetary donations made payable to "Warm-A-Kid") to the Unit 4 Center for Family and Community Engagement) at 703 S. New St., Champaign. All donations are tax-deductible.
The most common coat sizes needed include boys - S, M, L, XL; men's S and M; girls - S, M, L, XL; women's S, M, and L and toddler boys and girls- 4T & 5T.
Here's a link to their program ...
Also collecting coats and outerwear including boots, hats and scarves is the Cunningham Township Supervisor's office at 205 W. Green St., Urbana.
St. Patrick Church in Urbana is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and boots for adults and children. Items can be dropped off at the church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, before Masses at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday,and at noon Thursday and Friday. Donations will go to immigrant families in need in Champaign-Urbana. The drive ends Nov. 15.
County's first flashing yellow arrow
"There's a new modern 'flashing yellow arrow' traffic signal in Mahomet at Oak Street and Lake of the Woods Road (which by the way is spelled incorrectly as 'Lake of the Wood' on the lighted signage). Would this be the first such installation in the county? And will there be any more installations soon?"
Illinois Department of Transportation Region 3 engineer Kensil Garnett said the agency will look into the spelling on the sign.
And yes, the traffic signal at Oak Street and Lake of the Woods Road "is the first installation of the flashing yellow arrow on the state system in Mahomet and Champaign County," he said.
"We will continue to add more flashing yellow arrow signals as we update intersection designs or complete signal modernization contracts," said Garnett.
Tuscola mall losses
"How many stores at Tuscola's outlet mall remain open now?"
The Tuscola Outlet Shops is down to 16 stores.
An old map still on display at the outlet mall shows that at one time there were 29 stores operating there.
Still left: Bath & Body Works, Carter's Babies & Kids, Verizon Wireless, Chico's Outlet, Coach, American Eagle, Van Heusen, Polo Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, VF Outlet, Famous Footwear, L'eggs Haines Bali Playtex, Under Armour, Maurices, Jockey and Skechers.
Vintage aircraft overhead
"Last Friday (Oct. 30) there was a large aircraft that took off from Willard Airport about noon and spent an hour or so droning over head in Champaign. People I talked with are as curious as I am, it looked like an old military aircraft but I didn't see any visible markings on it. Can you tell me more about it?"
Tim Bannon, the executive director at Willard Airport, said that an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) B-17 aircraft was at the airport last weekend offering flights for sale to the public.
"This vintage aircraft is one of only a few airworthy B-17s remaining in the country," he said.
The B-17 Flying Fortresses were used primarily in the European Theater in World War II.
Here's a link to more information about the planes ...
Stripped-down Greyhound service
"I found out that the Greyhound Bus Station at the Illinois Terminal was permanently closing. It will be a pickup and dropoff only. Can you confirm this and the reasoning behind it? Is the covid19 the only cause. For a university town that seems drastic Amtrak does not go as many destinations."
"Unfortunately," said Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District Managing Director Karl Gnadt, "another casualty of the pandemic is our lease with Greyhound. Severe financial constraints caused by COVID-19 have forced Greyhound to convert their Illinois Terminal location to an 'E-stop.' This means they will no longer lease space for ticket sales or baggage handling. Riders will have to buy their tickets online. Greyhound will continue to use the loading platforms at Illinois Terminal and riders may still use the indoor waiting area.
"Of course, everyone hopes that ridership will return in the future and that they can consider reopening a sales counter, but only time will tell."
Let there be streetlights!
"Kinch Street homeowners in Urbana were promised street lights during fiscal year June 2018 - June 2019. We still have no streetlights. Early this year JULIE flags appeared in our yards. We spent months mowing around them with no sign of any work beginning. Finally work started and it appeared lines were run and concrete pads poured then work stopped. There has been no sign of any work since. Would really like to know when we might actually see street lights."
Streetlights, it turns out, also are among the many things that have gotten caught in the supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19, said Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten.
But the light poles were installed earlier this week.
"Ameren will need to provide service to the lighting controller, which should happen in the next week," Mitten said.
Recycling cosmetics
"How can I safely dispose of unused or old cosmetics such as lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, and concealer tubes? I'd hate to throw them in the garbage, and wonder if any of the department stores have programs that accept these items?"
Presently in Champaign County," said Susan Monte, the county's recycling coordinators, "only recycling options for cardboard, paper, or plastic cosmetics packaging are available. Local waste haulers who offer recycling service will accept plastic bottles or plastic containers with #1 through #7 on the bottom of the bottle or container and will accept only dry paper and dry cardboard (if not dry, it is considered garbage).
"A reliable mail-back program is TerraCycleTM, which offers a pre-paid Zero Waste Box system specifically for Personal Care & Beauty Packaging. How this works is you order and pay for a small, medium, or large box, collect items to fill the box, and then send it back to TerraCycle with a prepaid return label. Visit the TerraCycle website for more information: https://terracycle-us.myshopify.com/products/beauty-products-and-packaging-zero-waste-box.
"TerraCycle accepts empty skin care, hair care, and cosmetic packaging from any brand, including empty shampoo bottles and caps, conditioner bottles and caps, hair gel tubes and caps, hair spray bottles and triggers, hair paste plastic jars and caps, lip balm tubes, face soap dispensers and tubes, lotion bottles, tubes, dispensers, and jars, shaving foam tubes (no cans), lip gloss tubes, mascara tubes, eye liner pencils and cases, eye shadow, tubes, concealer tubes and sticks.
"TerraCycle will not accept: any aerosol cans, perfume bottles, nail polish bottles, and nail polish remover bottles, electronic items such as blow dryers and straighteners, any bio-medical or bio-hazardous waste or any contents of packaging such as nail-polish, lotion, soap or ointments."
Monte noted that an IEPA-sponsored one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection is being planned to take place at a Champaign location (still undetermined) on April 10, 2021. All but the bio-medical or bio-hazardous waste items listed above as not accepted by TerraCycle can be brought to the household hazardous waste collection event.
Clearview subdivision critique
"What is going on with the Atkins development on Olympian between Mattis and Duncan Road? Initially traditional homes were built on Lovie Drive, now there appears to be a mix-match of apartments and flat roof houses and sheds being built to the west. At this point the development looks unplanned and unattractive."
"If you are not a fan of modern clean lines, flat and steel roofs then you really won’t like the acid stained polished concrete floors and smoke grey interior millwork our new single family rentals offer," Kevin Brumback, residential director for the Atkins Group, said of the homes in the Clearview subdvision. "It’s not for everyone. We have detached the garages to be able to provide a garage with space to actually park cars in and have storage space to spare. Our goal is to simplify and amplify. Offer more for less.
"These new home designs accomplish that. There are plenty of traditional home options out there. We are offering something unique. If anyone is interested in checking them out go to CUHomerentals.com."
Holiday COVID testing?
"With the students gone the week of Thanksgiving, will the university make its expedited coronavirus testing available to the community so we can be extra careful around Thanksgiving itself if we choose to celebrate with friends and/or family?"
Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the UI continues to work with local governments and community organizations "to build the structure, data system and financial support that would allow us to test people outside of the university's faculty, staff and students, but those components are not yet in place."
More helicopter flights?
"It seems to us that in recent weeks there have been many more medical helicopters coming into Carle Hospital than before. If this is true, is it related to COVID? A second related question: How are our community hospitals doing capacity-wise at this time?"
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said that while "AirLife does have the capability to safely transport COVID positive patients, many of the cases we are seeing as of recent are trauma related incidents."
As for hospital capacities, only seven Champaign County residents are hospitalized with COVID as of this morning, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. So that's not a major problem.
Miller said that Carle is doing fine meeting health care needs at this time.
"Carle is committed to caring for our patients, staff and community who need us. While it is common to see an increase of patient volumes in the fall, we are not experiencing critical bed capacity at this time," he said. "We constantly monitor our space to provide care. We have the ability to expand overall bed capacity and intensive care unit capacity within our Urbana hospital and among our hospitals in the region."