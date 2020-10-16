Make Tom do your dirty work by clicking here
Questions this week about events being held in a near-empty Memorial Stadium, an abandoned school building in Vermilion County, a change made in the policy for remittance envelopes for customers of Illinois American Water Co., new solar panels that follow the sun, the math in favor of a graduated income tax in Illinois and a mound in northwest Champaign.
Also, railroad crossings, manhole covers, electronics recycling, photographs of uncovered faces and the indoor Urbana farmers market.
Deteriorating school building near Danville
"Are there any plans to demolish Diamond Grade School in Vermilion County? Who owns it? It is a two-story brick building located at the corner of U.S. 150 and Batestown Road. The roof is caving in and one second story wall is bending. Seems like a danger to the community."
You're right that it seems like a danger to the community. One of the exterior walls of the 1928 section of the building is bowing out at a precarious angle, the roof has fallen in and there's evidence that homeless people are using the building.
Tax records show the building is owned by John McBride of Oakwood. Diamond School has been closed since 2002. It was named after the nearby Black Diamond coal mine.
Douglas Toole, the administrator of the Vermilion County Health Department, said his department has been working on the issue for the last year, in particular since the roof started to sag.
"It's been abandoned and deteriorating for a while," he said. "The deterioration has certainly accelerated recently."
"We've reached out to the owner multiple times. We had set some on-site meetings with him. He has canceled all of those after making the appointments," said Toole. "The county does not, as a rule, demolish structures."
The owner has been put under orders by the health department "to do something about the building, has failed to meet those deadlines, has agreed to on-site meetings with us and cancelled them," Toole said.
The dispute could end up in the courts, he said.
Submit a question by clicking here
The math for the graduated income tax
"I've been reviewing the Illinois Secretary of State's mailing on the arguments in favor of, or opposed to, the constitutional amendment. It states, in part, 'the bottom fifth of Illinois taxpayers contribute 14.4% of their income to state and local taxes, compared to 7.4% for the top 1% of IL taxpayers.' Could someone explain how the 14.4% and 7.4% were determined? Because on one hand, it seems we're being told our current tax structure is a 'flat tax' and on the other, we're being told that's not true. Show me the math."
The claims appear to come from research done in 2019 by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the University of Illinois' Project for Middle Class Renewal.
It argued for a progressive income tax in Illinois and said that under the current system "low-income families contribute 14.4 percent of their incomes to total state and local taxes. Middle-class families contribute 12.6 percent of their incomes to state and local taxes. Meanwhile, state and local taxes account for just 7.4 percent of the incomes of the wealthiest Illinois families."
That data comes from a 2018 report by a number of researchers at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a liberal Washington-based think tank.
Wesley Tharpe of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive, Washington-based think tank, also picked up on the numbers cited in the Illinois Economic Policy Institute/University of Illinois' Project for Middle Class Renewal report.
Later a July 20, 2019, editorial in The New York Times — using the same numbers — endorsed a graduated income tax for Illinois and other states. Here's a link to that editorial.
Water company complaints
Two water company customers react to an Oct. 2 mailbag question and answer:
"I am one of those people who hadn't been getting a return envelope with my water bill for the last two months. Thanks for contacting the company to find out what was going on. The problem is that I have always paid my bill by check through the mail. I have never done what Karen Cotton said would trigger the return envelope not being included.
"So today I called the company to get the return envelope reinstated. I read Karen Cotton's statement to the rep. The rep said that is true — but not the full story. Apparently there was a computer glitch so even people like me were not getting return envelopes. The company thought they had it fixed, but it kept happening and people like me kept calling.
"The rep told me she has to go in and manually fix my account so I will get the return envelope with my next bill. We'll see if that happens.
"What bothers me is that someone at the company is not telling the straight story. Either the rep was not telling the truth, or Karen Cotton was telling you a partial truth."
and
"I think Illinois American Water lied to you about the remittance envelope. In 35 years, I have never paid my bill other than by mail. Tried calling and after 10 minutes of going through their 'wonderful' automated system, I was told that to actually talk to someone that could solve my particular problem the wait would be 37 minutes. I went on-line hoping to leave a simple message to reinsert the remittance envelope. If you can figure out how to leave a message, you are a better man than I. Nothing is simple anymore and these companies seem to deliberately try to keep from making communicating with their customers easy."
"We took a closer look," said Terry Mackin, director of communications for Illinois American Water. "We found some programming issues which have been corrected. The remittance envelope now is being inserted in the bills of all customers who pay their monthly water bill by mail. Customers can also pay their water bill online, by phone and via automatic payment.
"If a customer wants to check whether he/she is receiving an envelope, he/she can send a note to Katie.Fidler@amwater.com. She will check for them. We thank your readers who brought this issue to our attention."
Electronics recycling
"We participated in the electronic waste disposal program Saturday and appreciate that the community does this twice a year. My question is where does the stuff go from here and what becomes of it? How much is reused, how, and where? I do hope the bulk of it does not end up in a landfill somewhere, or the ocean, God forbid! I want to trust that this process does some good somewhere."
Very little of the items collected end up in a landfill, said Susan Monte, Champaign County's recycling coordinator.
Electronics were banned from Illinois landfills on Jan. 1, 2012, she said. Local waste haulers no longer accept the 17 categories of electronic items listed below with your regular trash collection.
• Televisions
• Monitors
• Printers
• Computers (laptops, notebooks, netbooks, tablets)
• Electronic keyboards
• Facsimile (fax) machines
• Videocassette recorders (VCRs)
• Digital video disc players (DVD players)
• Digital video recorders (DVR)
• Video game consoles
• Small scale servers
• Scanners
• Electronic mice
• Digital converter boxes
• Cable receivers
• Satellite receivers
• Portable digital music players
"These electronics products were banned from Illinois landfills because many of these contain toxic lead, mercury, cadmium, and other materials that pose environmental and health risks that must be managed," said Monte. "Many electronic items contain metals, plastics, or leaded glass that can be recycled into basic commodities or products, and then re-marketed for re-use. The re-use of these components conserves natural resources and energy and contributes to reduced air and water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
"Champaign County and partnering municipalities annually participate in the Illinois Consumer Electronics Recycling Act (CERA) program to collect these landfill-banned categories of electronics items from residents to be responsibly recycled. For more information about the CERA program, google and visit the ‘IEPA CERA’ webpage.
"No electronics items collected at Residential Electronics Collection events in Champaign County end up in an Illinois landfill. The recycling contractor hired by Champaign County to collect these electronics items at residential electronics collection events meets or exceeds federal, state, and local laws and regulations specific to the handling, processing, and recycling of the electronics collected. The contractor may initially disassemble certain electronics items for potential reuse, and clear all data from hard drives, computers, phones and data-holding devices. In cases where the electronics cannot be recycled, the contractor will consider these products as at its end of life, completely shred all data-bearing hard drives, and break down the electronics into raw materials to sell as commodities."
"The electronics contractor hired to collect electronics items at the Residential Electronics Collections held in Champaign County indicates that the wood from console TVs collected and the residual ground-up waste from the electronic shredding process does get landfilled, with these components accounting for less than 1 percent of the bulk of electronics items and components collected.
Data to describe the actual final disposition of electronics items collected from residents is not available, Monte said.
To learn about planned Residential Electronics Collection events or year-round e-waste collection opportunities available in Champaign County, visit the Champaign County Environmental Stewards webpage at www.ccenvstew.com, she said.
Bradley Avenue railroad crossing
"I know they are fixing the railroad crossing on Mattis Avenue in Champaign, but what about the railroad crossing on Bradley Avenue? It has been terrible the last couple of years that cars have to slow down to a crawl to get over it without damaging the underneath side of their cars. Do they ever plan to repair that one? I thought the one on Mattis was just fine as I did not have to reduce my speed to get over it. What gives?"
The Canadian National crossing on Bradley just east of Market Street is not on the IDOT/ICC Crossing Safety Improvement Plan for FY 21-25, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Your best option is to file a railroad safety complaint with the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Windsor Road manholes
"The new pavement on Windsor road looks and drives great. One thing I notice that seems odd: from Mattis east, the east bound lanes have a line of dozens of manholes, often only about 50 feet or so apart. They aren't interfering with traffic as far as I can tell (and maybe they were always there, but are more noticeable against the new pavement). I can't help but be curious though, why so many manholes?"
Koester said the storm sewer in question was installed in the 1990s when Windsor Road was constructed as a four-lane road.
"There are many curb inlets in this section of Windsor Road east of Mattis Avenue because Windsor Road is quite flat as it slopes down to a low point near the Phinney Branch creek," he said. "Pairs of inlets, one on each side of the street, connect to a manhole on the storm sewer under the street. The frequent inlet spacing allows for more water to be drained from the road pavement.
"Similar tight inlet spacing can be seen in other areas around town, such as on South Neil Street south of Kirby Avenue."
Wear your face coverings
"Why does The News-Gazette show pictures of people who are not social distancing or wearing masks? It gives the impression that it's OK. Couldn't the paper at least point out that people should wear masks?"
Here's your response from Jim Rossow, The News-Gazette's vice president for news: "Thanks for the question.
"Reporting news without bias – the No. 1 priority of any responsible media outlet — extends to our photo department, which doesn't determine how people should act but instead shows how they are acting.
"Tom Kacich says it right: 'We don't insert advice, no matter how worthwhile, into stories about voting or wearing a bicycle helmet or a seatbelt or getting a flu shot.'
"On a side note, photo editor Robin Scholz has been a trooper during the pandemic. On almost a daily basis she deals with people who don't want to be photographed for fear of being called out by the many social media 'doctors' who don't like what they see during the pandemic."
Unwanted ballot
"I received, via U.S. Mail, a ballot for a previous owner of my house. She hasn't resided at this address for over three years. The Champaign County clerk's office said to open it, mark it 'spoiled' and return it. It is illegal to open mail addressed to someone else, it is illegal for me to hold on to it, and illegal for me to throw it away. I do not want to return it to the county clerk's office unopened as I don't trust them with it, not to mention the opportunity for voter fraud this presents. How many others have received ballots for former owners or deceased persons? What is a person to do? And this puts into question the validity of this election and the competency of our county clerk's office."
Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, noted that in order to receive a ballot a voter would have had to return a ballot application and have the ballot sent to their current address.
"It's hard to imagine a scenario in which a voter would submit an application asking that a ballot be mailed to an address the voter has not lived at for three years," he said. "In either case, the best course of action is to treat it like any other piece of mail delivered to someone who no longer lives at that address — put a note on it that the addressee no longer resides at this address and give it back to the postal carrier."
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons' response was essentially the same: "If a voter receives any election mail for someone who no longer resides at the location the mail was sent to, we ask that the voter mark the envelope return to sender. Upon receiving the mail back from the post office the clerk’s office will take the necessary steps to clarify the issue."
Tracking a ballot
"I dropped my mail-in ballot off in the drop box at the Brookens Administration Building on Friday, Oct. 9 When can I expect to see my ballot marked as 'received' on the online tracker?"
Ammons said that voters should expect to see their ballot to show received in our system within 48 hours if they use the drop box. If a voter sees that their ballot has not been received in 3-5 days the clerk's office asks you notify it.
"While I appreciate the mailbag questions, sending the question to you before they reach out to us just prolongs the process to rectify the issue," Ammons said. "If necessary we will send them another ballot or they may need to come and vote in person depending upon how close we are to Nov. 3."
Rusted sign in Savoy
"There is a rusting Big R car wash sign on Burwash Avenue in Savoy that is an eyesore. Can the city take it down as it seems to serve no purpose anymore."
Savoy Mayor Joan Dykstra said the owner of the property "has been seeking a new buyer, in which case they would be allowed to use the infrastructure with new signage. I agree that it's been longer than we anticipated and needs to be revisited."
UI's west-facing solar panels
"Would you please find out why the solar panels that are being installed in the University of Illinois south farms (between First and Neil streets and north of Curtis Road) are facing west instead of south?"
Like young sunflowers these solar panels will pivot to follow the sun, said Morgan White, associate director of the UI"s Facilities & Services for sustainability.
"Most energy collection occurs with solar panels when the sun is shining directly onto the face of the panel in a perpendicular manner," she said. "Non-moving solar energy systems are installed with panels facing due south to maximize the amount of time the sun is directly facing the panels. That is how Solar Farm 1.0 was designed.
"The new Solar Farm 2.0 will feature a single-axis tracking system, which allows the panels to follow the sun. The solar panels will start each day facing east as the sun rises and then rotate to track the sun throughout the day as the sun sets in the west. This way, the panels will receive direct sunlight throughout the day. The Solar Farm 2.0 design also features all bifacial solar panels. The modules produce energy on both sides. Energy is captured on the back of the panels by collecting sunlight reflected off the ground.
"Facilities & Services encourages everybody to watch the site progress at https://go.fs.illinois.edu/SolarCamera. You can select camera No. 1 and run a timelapse video for the last 30 days to see the panels being installed and changing their orientation."
Memorial Stadium crowds
"How is the university allowed to host movies and concerts for students at the Memorial Stadium? I read that it’s only 6 percent of the occupancy, but I thought the limit on all gatherings, indoor and outdoor, was still 50 people. Doesn’t this violate the governor’s order?"
"Our Student Affairs team has been doing a fantastic job of organizing fun events where students can gather for shared experiences while following the state's safety protocols," said Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "We continue to follow the Illinois Phase 4 guidance for Outdoor Seated Spectator Events (stadiums): 'As of release, outdoor spectator sports venues may operate at maximum of 20 percent of seating capacity for spectators.
"We using less than 7 percent of the seating capacity at Memorial Stadium. We require attendees to practice social distancing, and we use the markings on the field to ensure there are at least 50 feet between the clusters of groups of friends."
All students attending the events have to show the Safer Illinois App "access granted" screen on their smartphones to be allowed into the stadium, she said.
Interested in dirt mound
"A crew started knocking down what I call Mr. Dirtmore behind the Meijer on North Prospect and as of yesterday it was half its former height with work apparently still in progress. Any idea what's going on there?"
The mound along Boardwalk Drive in northwest Champaign is being leveled out, said Mark Dixon, the director of real estate for the Atkins Group. Atkins owns the property.
No indoor Urbana market this winter
"Will the Urbana's farmers market be moving into Lincoln Square later this year?"
The group announced on Facebook this week that there will not be an indoor market this winter."It is with great sadness that the Urbana Business Association announces that it will not be hosting the indoor market; Market IN the Square for November 2020-April 21," the UBA wrote. "The UBA desires to help small businesses and is currently looking into online promotion and sales campaign during the winter for vendors interested."
There will be three more Market at the Square outdoor sales this month before it shuts down for the winter: Oct. 17, 24 and 31.