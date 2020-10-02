Questions for Tom? Just click here
This week's docket: a butterfly painted on a Champaign fence, an odd-looking structure in Mahomet, low flight approaches to Willard Airport, a Champaign girl in a famous movie filmed 53 years ago, a rock garden that once graced the University of Illinois campus, counting obituaries, more details on Hackberry Hill, a seeming fire protection void and an update on the local NOAA weather radio station.
Also, the vote by mail ballots are in the mail and several other election-related questions.
Mahomet structure
"What is the green structure recently built behind the Tatman's facility on Prairie View Road in Mahomet?"
That's a training facility for the Corn Belt Fire Protection District, said Colton Breitenfeldt, an emergency medical technician. He said the practice facility has been there about a year.
Highway stripes needed
"I was wondering if there is ever any intention to paint lines next to medians on High Cross Road (Illinois 130) where it was expanded between U.S. 150 and Windsor Road? At night, the medians can be difficult to see."
"It has not been the practice of the Department to place edge line pavement marking adjacent to curbs on state highways based on guidelines set forth by the MUTCD (Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices) and Illinois Highway Code," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Playground mulch
"A few weeks ago, a couple dozen large bags of rubberized mulch were delivered to the Champaign Unit 4 administration building, presumably to be spread around the new South Side School play structure. I just noticed that the bags are gone but there's still no mulch around the play structure. What's the deal?"
The bags that were delivered were the wrong color, said Champaign school district spokesman David Brauer. They were picked up and replaced this week with rubberized mulch of the specified color, brown.
Water company return envelopes
"Illinois American Water has stopped including a return envelope in their monthly billing statement. Now we have to supply and address an envelope to send our check and billing statement. We called the company and they could not give a plausible answer. Could you find out when return envelopes will again be included?"
"This is a good question, said Illinois American Water spokeswoman Karen Cotton. "As a cost-saving measure, when a customer pays their bill in a different manner — other than mailing in their payment — for several months, the return envelope is no longer inserted. This is an environmentally friendly practice and a cost savings for the company which is ultimately passed on to our customers.
"If a customer would like to have the remittance envelope re-inserted, they can call our customer service center at 800-422-2782. Customers can also pay their bill online, by phone and via automatic payment."
Weather station update
"You were keeping an eye on the missing weather radio. My little weather radio which has a search feature still does not find one. Do you know of any progress?"
The National Weather Service office at Lincoln posted on its website this update about the missing Champaign NOAA weather station:
Where are we now in the process of getting it back online? What’s next?
"The lease negotiations continue with the new tower location. After this is completed, a structural analysis will be done to ensure the tower can support our NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters antenna. Once the structural analysis is done, we will then execute the lease. Once the lease is executed, technicians will travel to Champaign and install the transmitter. The installation of the antenna and coaxial cable on the tower will be scheduled by the tower crew according to their schedule and the weather."
When do you think it will return to service?
"At the very earliest, we are looking at mid to late November before the site will be operational. The tower work is highly dependent on weather conditions at the site, and prolonged inclement weather would further delay the return to service."
Why is it taking so long?
"We must ensure that the lease honors all existing laws and agreements before moving forward. While we continue through the process, we encourage residents to have multiple ways to receive a warning including enabling wireless emergency alerts on your mobile phone, monitoring local broadcast media, and using trusted weather applications on your mobile phone."
How are residents of Eastern IL supposed to receive warnings if the NOAA Weather Radio is down?
"While NOAA Weather Radio is one of the most reliable weather warning tools available, we strongly advise residents to have multiple means of receiving key weather information, whenever possible. This includes ensuring Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your mobile phone, monitoring local broadcast media, and using trusted weather applications on your mobile phone.
"Warning information for Champaign and Piatt Counties is temporarily being broadcast on the Springfield NOAA Weather Radio station (WXJ-75, 162.400 MHz) in order to facilitate distribution over the Emergency Alert System (for local radio and TV stations to forward to the public)."
Old UI campus garden
"I found a picture postcard in my mom’s attic from campus. It is titled 'Beautiful Rock Garden.' Where was this?"
The rock garden was at a spot near where Edward R. Madigan Lab (at Gregory Drive and Goodwin Avenue) is now standing, said University of Illinois Archivist William Maher. It was created in 1916 and abandoned in 1951.
Polling place change
"My polling place was changed from the Farm Extension Office to the Student Union at Parkland College and I wonder why. The Farm Extension Office was easy to find, is all on one level, and has close parking. The Union at Parkland may not be as easy to find, is on a couple of levels which will be harder for elderly people or people with handicaps to reach, and even with limited students on campus, parking will probably not be close. What is the reason behind the change?"
"The reason for the change from the Farm Bureau to Parkland College is because Parkland College is a lot easier to locate than the Farm Bureau, it allowed us to add another early voting location to serve the population of voters on the northwest side of town, the MTD service drops you off right in front of the polling location, there's plenty of parking, it engages our adult learners, voting remains on the first floor, and it provides greater access to the students, faculty and staff," said County Clerk Aaron Ammons. "Being a commuter school it also allows people who live outside of Champaign-Urbana to vote while they are on campus."
Where are vote by mail ballots?
"After myself and several people I know successfully applied for vote by mail we were expecting to receive a mailed ballot shortly after Sept. 24 but have not received a ballot yet. How is the ballot mailing going, what percentage of those requests have been mailed out, if any?"
and
"When will the Champaign County Clerk send out the mail in ballots that were requested?"
and
"The News-Gazette seemed to say that the mail-in ballots were sent out last Thursday, Sept. 24. We have not received ours on Oct. 1. Have you had any feedback about this?"
and
"Many, many people are emailing and discussing that they have not received their Champaign County mail-in ballot when it was requested when the option first became available. I requested mine on the first day and have not received it yet.
"I have also heard that the ballots were printed incorrectly with respect to the Champaign County Forest Preserve District and other community referendums. And that they are reprinting all of them and that is the cause of the delay.
"And maybe some early voting led to people using the incorrect ballots?"
More than 25,000 ballots will be mailed out today (Friday), County Clerk Aaron Ammons said Thursday, and should arrive in mailboxes by the middle of next week.
"Voters will have over three weeks to return them in the mail or via drop box. Remember that any ballots that are mailed back via USPS must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 in order to be counted," Ammons said. "Most people have done exactly what we've asked by requesting their ballot early, now we ask them to return them early. Drop boxes will be available 24 hours until Nov. 3 when they will be locked at 7 p.m."
He said that ballots were mailed today "in order to update the ballots with the supplemental information for the referendum questions."
Lovely butterfly
"Who painted the butterfly on the fence of the house on Prospect Avenue in Champaign? I like it and would like to see more of it."
The butterfly was painted on a fence along the Prospect Avenue property at 813 W. Healey St., the home of Andy Pelz and Kristen Wilson, who incidentally will be married Oct. 10.
"We just wanted to do something for the community," said Pelz. "We thought it would be something people would appreciate, especially this year."
The couple also has a pond and gardens that they invite passersby to view.
The butterfly was painted in mid-September by local artists Cody Shinker.
There also are Facebook and Instagram pages — including a video of the process — about the butterfly here and here.
Champaign girl in 'Monterey Pop'
"In the concert movie 'Monterey Pop' (1968) a blissed out young lady is shown wiping down empty seats between concert days. They ask her if she works there or is local. 'No' she says quietly, 'I’m from Champaign, Illinois.' Who is she? What’s her story?"
Who knows? Not me.
"Monterey Pop" was filmed at the Monterey International Pop Music Festival on June 16-18, 1967, in Monterey, Calif.
That means that the young lady wiping down the folding chairs likely would be between 70 and 80 years old today.
Not only is she famous in film but in print. She is mentioned in the Dec. 27, 1968, New York Times review of the movie: "There are the lyrical songs, 'California Dreamin' and Simon and Garfunkel's 'Feeling Groovy.' Janis Joplin straining her voice and being to sing black. "Then there is a kind of spot, purely visual interview — a beard and a cop laughing, wordlessly teasing each other; a girl from Champaign, Ill., feeling lucky to be allowed to wipe the folding chairs between performances, a Hell's Angel arriving at the Shankar concert that is the long, wound up climax of the film."
I wouldn't mind hearing the Champaign girl's stories from the music festival that included the Who, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, the Mamas and the Papas (who made the first album I ever purchased), Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds, Lou Rawls, Johnny Rivers, Simon and Garfunkel, Laura Nyro, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Booker T and the MGs, Quicksilver Messenger Service, the Grateful Dead, Ravi Shankar and The Association.
So, blissed out young lady wiping down the seats, please shoot me an email and perhaps we can talk old times.
No fire protection?
"I noticed that there are a cluster of properties in Crittenden Township that appear to have no fire protection district. Is it possible for a property to not have any fire protection, or is this an error on the map?"
Don't panic, it's covered.
Jeffrey Wooten, deputy director of Champaign County METCAD 9-1-1, said "there is a difference between a fire protection district and a fire response zone. Not every physical location within Champaign County falls within a fire protection district, however, METCAD 9-1-1 Center has a fire response zone for every location within Champaign County.
"Within each fire response zone, the affected fire departments have a specific response plan for various types of emergency calls, some of which include mutual aid from neighboring departments for the more serious calls.
"That being said, the limited information from the question being asked, I assume the reader was referring to a map of the Champaign County Fire Protection Districts. If that is the case, that map would show a small area along the southern Champaign County line that falls outside of any of the Fire protection districts within Champaign County. That area, which is directly north of the village of Villa Grove, is within the fire response zone of the Villa Grove Fire Department, which is located just south of the Champaign County line in Douglas County.
"If METCAD 9-1-1 Center were to receive a call requesting fire service within this area, METCAD's database would show that the Fire Response Zone belongs to the Villa Grove Fire Department. METCAD staff would call Douglas County 9-1-1 Center and they would dispatch Villa Grove Fire Department."
Why the voting by mail mailer?
"Your mailbag column of Saturday, Sept. 26, answered the question of our Secretary of State mailing 1st class letters to voters. The question was answered by the Secretary of State's office. But it should be asked of the Illinois Legislature also. After all, the Legislature required the mailings. Last week I submitted a similar complaint to the Secretary of State with copies to state Rep. Carol Ammons and state Sen. Chapin Rose. I do not expect (that there can be) a reasonable, to me, explanation of the expense to this bankrupt state."
Senate Bill 1863, passed by the Legislature in May, became the state law that required a number of COVID-related changes in the 2020 general election, including the provision that the secretary of state mail "a notice to any elector who received an application but has not yet applied for a vote by mail ballot."
In general Democrats supported the legislation while Republicans opposed it, citing a number of reasons. In fact the Cook County Republican Party filed a lawsuit over the law, claiming that it is designed to harvest Democratic ballots and dilute Republican votes.
SB 1863 passed the Senate 37-19 with Democrat Sen. Scott Bennett of Champaign voting yes and area Republican senators Chapin Rose of Mahomet, Dale Righter of Mattoon, Bill Brady and Jason Barickman, both of Bloomington, voting no.
In the House it passed 72-43 on a largely party line vote. Ammons voted yes and all area Republicans voted no.
It's worth noting that the provisions of the law only apply to this election.
Also, Illinois is not bankrupt.
Ammons rebuke
"What was the resolution of Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons opening and counting votes early, against state law, during the primary election. Also why should we trust him now?"
Ammons received a letter from the State Board of Elections after the primary election, warning him that his office was under "increased scrutiny" after it had been reported that the office tabulated early votes the night before Election Day.
I asked Ammons if he wanted to respond to your question.
"This person is misled. There was never an issue of my office 'opening and counting' ballots early. That was a lie that was fed to the State Board of Elections by Mark Shelden who's trying to run the local Republican Party from the recorder's office," he said. "Our resolve as it relates to tabulating early votes is that all votes will be tabulated/counted after 7 p.m. on the last day to vote, commonly known as Election Day."
Sample ballot cost
"How much taxpayer money did the county clerks' office pay for the full seven-page ad in the News-Gazette? The print seemed to be much larger than in past years."
The ad cost $13,500 and was in larger type because of past complaints about its readability, said Ammons.
"It is a statutory requirement to publish the Specimen Ballot in the local newspaper. I agree that the cost is unnecessary because we can simply post it on our website, and voters can also see their sample ballots on the website as well, but it is the law," he said. "The cost was $13,500 and we chose to make the print larger because we received calls complaining about not being able to read the smaller print."
Changed flight approach?
"I live in the Southwood neighborhood in Champaign. I have noticed recently that planes headed south (presumably to Willard) are flying much lower over the neighborhood, low enough to see the underside of the planes clearly. What has changed to cause this?"
Nothing has changed to explain a lower approach, said Tim Bannon, executive director at Willard Airport.
"The flight paths and altitudes of aircraft depend on numerous variables such as; the direction aircraft are arriving from or departing to, which runway is in use, other traffic in the airspace, and wind conditions," he said. "The airport's approach procedures, available runways, and overall traffic volume has remained consistent, so there isn't an easy explanation for any increase in low flying traffic over the Southwood neighborhood in Champaign.
"All aircraft traffic inbound and outbound is controlled by the FAA Air Traffic Control Tower at Willard Airport."
More obits?
"I've been a News-Gazette reader since 1960 and since about 1975 that has also included scanning the obituaries. In the past six months, I have noticed many more obits than have ever been reported in the past (except for a few exceptions). It is no longer unusual to find a full page — or more — devoted to obits. My first thought was that this was a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet as I look at the death statistics for Champaign and surrounding counties, that doesn't seem plausible because there have been so few. What do you attribute the high number of deaths in our area to during these past six months?"
The mailbag reported in August that the number of deaths in Champaign County so far this year was a bit lower than in recent years.
I also took a random one-week period (Sept. 20-26) and counted the number of obits published. There were 75 in 2020, 98 in 2011 and 119 in 2001.
I suspect the reason for the full pages of obits is that families now get to determine what is said in the paid obituaries and there often is much more detail and narrative than there was when the obits followed News-Gazette style.
Wildfire names
"I see one of the major California wildfires is called the 'Glass Fire,' and I recall one major fire was called the 'Camp Fire.' How are major fires named? Is there a set of names, similar to naming hurricanes? And that prompts the question of how hurricane names are selected?"
Fires normally are named by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) dispatch center that sends the initial responders to the blaze, though in some cases they’re named by the first firefighters on the scene, according to Cal Fire.
“Quickly naming the fire provides responding fire resources with an additional locator, and allows fire officials to track and prioritize incidents by name,” the agency told the Sacramento Bee.
Fires normally are named by location, often a nearby street, river, lake, mountain or other landmark. The Glass Fire was named for nearby Glass Mountain. The Camp Fire was named for Camp Creek Road.
Hurricanes are named by the World Meteorological Association. The practice of naming Atlantic tropical storms dates at least back to 1953, when the National Hurricane Center began to compile lists of names in the United States, said The New York Times.
More on Hackberry Hill
We're getting a little closer to learning about the origin of Hackberry Hill, the great sledding hill on University of Illinois property in south Urbana.
Steve Breitwieser of the UI's Facilities & Services unearthed a two-page, handwritten memo from 1965 that says that during the summer and fall of 1964 "about 30,000 cubic feet of earth fill (was) placed on Hackberry Hill to raise hill — also to form an outdoor amphitheater. This has been seeded (last fall). Top of hill now 15 to 20 (feet) higher."
The memo does not detail the source of the dirt. But the timing of the project would rule out the soil excavated from the Assembly Hall, since that project was completed years earlier.
UI Archivist William Maher said there were a number of campus construction projects going on at that time that cold have provided the fill — Illinois Street Residence Halls, Sherman Hall, possibly Turner Plant Sciences, Florida Avenue Residence Halls — although the actual source is not known.