Tom's #Mailbag, Oct. 22, 2021
Questions? Submit them here and Tom will respond
This week's mailbag: vandals prompt a partial post office lobby closure, the argument for hydrogen fuel cell buses, Riggs construction, fall colors, Billy Barooz huts, Market Place artwork, discarded pumpkins, updates on University Avenue and I-74 construction and "The Country Gentleman."
Locked post office
"Last Sunday after church, we went to mail letters inside the Danville Post Office but the doors were locked. Is this a trend for all post offices?"
The lobby is now closed on Sunday, said Sharrie Johnson, customer relations coordinator for the U.S. Postal Service in Bedford Park.
"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced," Johnson said. "Due to after-hour activities of vandalism, local management has adjusted the lobby access. The lobby is open until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday."
Hydrogen buses
"So the MTD has bought two hydrogen-powered buses, modified their facilities for those buses, and is nearly complete building a hydrogen fuel station for approximately $20.8 million. What is the cost for each additional bus if they add more hydrogen powered buses, and how does that compare to the cost of the buses they would have been buying had the hydrogen technology not existed? And, how do the lifetime operational expenses for the new hydrogen powered buses compare?"
The next round of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses purchased by the MTD likely will include six 40-foot models, said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. The two existing buses are 60 feet long.
"They do cost a premium as there aren't very many transit agencies that utilize them yet. That's one of the main reasons why we are national advocates for the technology," said Gnadt. "The more units sold, the more the price will come down. The same thing happened with battery electric buses about 10 years ago. The price for battery electric has dropped by several hundred thousand dollars compared to when they first became available. But they too, are still more expensive than a traditional diesel bus.
"Our standard bus is approximately $750,000. An equivalent hydrogen fuel cell electric bus is approximately $1 million. The good news is that the hydrogen production and fueling station won't have to be upgraded until we have more than 12 to 15 units. Whereas, if we were buying battery electric, a new charger has to be purchased along with each new bus. Over time, the cost of the battery electric infrastructure exceeds the infrastructure cost of the hydrogen station.
"The entire transit industry is moving toward zero emission vehicles. Mode shift (moving people from individual cars to transit, walking, or bicycling) is the single most effective way we can improve the environment. Even with a diesel bus carrying 60 people — that's cleaner than 60 cars on the road. But when that bus has zero emissions, well ... that's a whole different kind of positive impact.
"Our two main funding partners — IDOT and Federal Transit Administration — both have as a main goal to have transit agencies procure zero emission vehicles because of their positive impact. Grant programs are realigning to promote zero emissions.
"As for the lifetime costs — we have good news there, too. The California agencies who have been operating these types of buses for 20 years report that the lifetime costs of hydrogen fuel cell electric units are significantly less than traditional ones. And a bonus is: they're lighter than a traditional bus, so there's less wear and tear on the roads."
The 60-foot hydrogen buses are about 3,000 pounds lighter than the traditional 60-footers, Gnadt said.
Fall colors
"The fall colors seem to be quite late this year. Is that because it has been unusually warm? Is there any hope for some colorful leaves this fall or will they just drop off like they are now with a sudden frost?
"Usually peak color in central Illinois is nearer to the end of October," advised Jeff Dawson, emeritus professor of forestry at the University of Illinois.
So maybe we shouldn't panic yet.
But there is an explanation for the dull colors thus far in this warm (averaging 10 degrees above normal) and wet (already above the October normal) month.
"Overcast skies reduce the red coloration because light is required for the production of the red pigment in senescent leaves. An extended warm period in the fall also can cause dull colors because it favors maintenance respiration over that involved in maintenance of the yellow and orange pigments that function to protect the carbohydrate and protein breakdown and resorption back in to the tree," said Dawson. "The ideal conditions for bright fall colors are sunny days and cool nights which decrease overall maintenance respiration in leaves.
"Also, warmer temperatures in themselves will delay senescence processes so that a hard frost can kill the leaves before the color development has peaked."
Roadwork progress
"With the closure of I-74 eastbound to I-57 southbound for the next four months, what other closures will occur during the rebuilding of the I-57 / I-74 interchange? How is that project and the replacement of the I-74 bridges over Market Street in Champaign and the railroad yard east of Market Street progressing? Is the U.S. 45 project in Urbana still on track to complete around Nov. 1?"
Here's the latest from Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation: All ramp closures for the I-57/I-74 interchange project will have the following: 7-day notice using changeable message boards on the interstate, a press release and a marked detour.
Upcoming I-57/I-74 ramp closures:
— I-74 westbound to I-57 northbound: 1-week closure, near the end of October;
— I-57 southbound to I-74 westbound: 5-day closure (Monday through Friday), near the beginning of November;
— I-57 southbound to I-74 eastbound: 2 years, tentatively starts in January 2022.
Future closures to build piers for the new structures:
— I-74 eastbound to I-57 northbound: 2 weeks;
— I-74 westbound to I-57 southbound: 2 weeks;
— I-57 northbound to I-74 westbound: 6 weeks.
Setting the beams for the two flyover bridges, which is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2023, will result in full interstate and ramp closures at night only.
The interchange reconstruction project is progressing on schedule, said Garnett.
"The I-74 bridges over Market Street and the Canadian National Railroad are progressing on time. Traffic will be switched back to the normal configuration (crossover removed) within the next few weeks. This year's work will be completed by November 24 weather permitting," he said.
The work on University Avenue required to meet the completion date will be completed by Nov. 1. Minor work including seeding, sodding and clean up (within the 10 working day allotment allowed by contract) will be completed by mid-November weather permitting, he said.
New stoplights at I-57 interchange
"Why did IDOT or Champaign County add stoplights at the intersection/overpass of Interstate 57 and Market Street? And are there any plans to resurface Market Street from I-57 south to FedEx or further? The ride from the 57 off ramp going south is like a roller coaster with 40–50 sections that have been patched. This also makes it rough on motorcyclists."
"The temporary signals were constructed with the (Interstate 57/Interstate 74) interchange contract to facilitate detoured traffic from the ramp closures," said Garnett.
Country Gentleman
"Tell us about The Country Gentleman. We used to hear him early every weekday morning on WDWS for years. What was the music or theme song that introduced him every time?"
Joe Rider was "The Country Gentleman" on WDWS from about 1957 to 1983. A native of Wayne County, Rider worked in radio in Springfield before moving to Champaign-Urbana for a job at WKID-AM. Four years later he started at WDWS, working on-air and in sales. He estimated that he did about 7,800 early-morning shows on WDWS before retiring in 1983. A huge country and western music fan, Rider said he had more than 6,000 C&W recordings.
He died in 1995 at the age of 87.
His theme song was "The Country Gentleman," written by Chet Atkins and Boudleaux Bryant and recorded by Atkins in 1953.
More apartments
"Is there any news on the former JSJ management building on the corner of Springfield and State Street that was recently torn down?"
A demolition permit for the office building at 212 W. Springfield Ave. was approved on Oct. 12, said Randy Smith, building safety supervisor for the city of Champaign.
"Subsequently there is a building permit under review for the same site. However, it is under its new address, 318 S. State St. The building permit under review is for a 3-story multi-family apartment building," said Smith. "As a site is redeveloped, a new address may be assigned based on the proposed orientation of the new building on the site."
Riggs construction
"What is being build on the Riggs Beer Company property in Urbana?"
Matt Riggs, the majority owner of Riggs Beer, says that will be his new home.
Market Place artwork
"At the food court at Market Place mall, there are photographs in a monochrome theme. The 'yellow' theme has uncooked pasta, clothing, food and beverage, and? What is the final object with the squares?"
I was all set to say that it was a wafer ball, a nice, light confection. But then I consulted Dennis Robertson, the general manager at Market Place.
"Like all art, it is subject to interpretation. We consider it a peanut shell," he wrote.
He might be right, I thought.
Minutes later Robertson wrote back again.
"Others might feel it is a vintage golf ball," he wrote.
That's possible too. About 100 years ago golf balls had a mesh pattern as in that photograph.
I don't have an answer, as you can see. But I have some possibilities.
Stop sign sign
"I have a concern about a stop sign at Prospect Avenue and Burwash Drive in Savoy. Why is the "Stop Sign Ahead" sign placed so close to the stop sign? Usually the warning is about a block away from the stop sign?"
Your answer comes from Roland White, Savoy's public works director.
"I presume the reader is referring to the advance warning signs indicating 'stop ahead' placed on Prospect Avenue. There are no such advance warning signs on Burwash," said White. "In general, advance warning signs are not always required. However, they may be used based on engineering recommendations or as the result of a traffic study. In the case of Prospect Avenue, the designer likely anticipated vehicle queuing impacting visibility under heavy traffic and probably recommended the use of advance warning signs.
"The Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) section on placement of advance warning signs indicates advance warning signs, such as 'stop ahead' signs, should be placed at varying distances from the intersection based on the posted speed limit.
"For a street such as Prospect Avenue with a posted speed limit of 35 m.p.h., the MUTCD recommends a minimum spacing of 100 ft from the intersection for placement of the 'stop ahead' sign. The current signs in the north and south direction are placed at approximate 110 feet. Based on an inspection of the 'stop ahead' signs, placed on Prospect Avenue, staff was able to determine that they are visible from an additional distance of 150 feet in heavy traffic and are visible up to 400 feet under light traffic."
North Champaign grocery
"What was that high-end grocery store in the early 1980s where Gordmans used to be?"
That was Richards, a food store that operated in the building from about 1980 to 1991.
Oft-cited handyman
"Can you find the name of a handyman who often was mentioned in Bob Swisher's column? I think the name of his business was "I Bet I Can Fix It."
You are thinking of Don Molnar, whose business was "Bets I Can Fix It." Molnar is still repairing lamps but that's about all, he said.
"I don't have the tools or the time for all that other stuff," Molnar said.
House demo
"I awoke this morning to a crew demolishing the house on the lot of 3013 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Do you know what the plans are for this lot and how this lot is zoned? Hopefully not another apartment building. There is more than enough traffic in this area."
The lot is zoned for commercial neighborhood so it's unlikely you'll see an apartment building there. The only way there could be multi-family development is if the ground floor was commercial and there were apartments built above, said Bruce Knight, who is Champaign's planning and development director.
Billy Barooz huts
"Are the huts outside Billy Barooz going to be used again this winter? What happens to them if not?"
"Unfortunately no. I do not think the fire department would allow it at this time," said Cory Garcia, general manager at the popular restaurant/bar in southwest Champaign.
Discarded pumpkins
Finally, the Gioja family in west Champaign is again accepting your discarded pumpkins so they can be fed to their livestock.
"Last year they lasted until January, which was great," said Penny Gioja. "The animals didn't mind whether they were frozen or not.
"Pumpkins, squash, cornstalks, Indian corn, etc, should be placed along the road in front of the play yard at Joy of Illinois Farm, 1689 CR 400 E, Champaign 61822, about 450 feet south of Bradley Avenue."