It's another Infrastructure Week, with mailbag questions about stalled progress on an interstate overpass in Champaign, railroad crossings, University Avenue construction, an interstate interchange for Thomasboro, a malfunctioning traffic signal and trash along highways.
But first we revisit the tale of the Champaign girl at Monterey Pop, plus look into freight car graffiti, ballot signatures, early voting numbers, high-dose flu vaccine, presidential candidate succession, a shuttered dry cleaners and all those plastics involved in COVID testing.
Freight train graffiti
"About the fabulous graffiti on the sides of train cars: Where does it come from, and how does someone pull it off without getting arrested?"
According to the book, "The History of American Grafitti" by Roger Gastman and Caleb Neelon, a few artists painted on freight cars in the early 1970s but it didn't become popular until the 1980s.
"We never went and racked cans to go and do freights," SUROC, a painter from West Philadelphia told the authors. "Freights were an afterthought, a place to get rid of paint."
Even into the '80s, he explained, "Hitting a freight train was like spitting in the ocean. It was useless. Why hit a freight train when you could hit a rooftop? When you could destroy the station? What was the point of hitting a freight train?"
But another Philadelphia painter said that tagging freight trains was less stressful than painting walls or subway cars.
"You don't have to worry about being chased," said a painter identified as BRAZE. "We'd just go down after school and bust out a couple slap-ups."
Soon, though, painting freight cars became popular in other parts of the country including San Francisco; New York; Chicago; East Chicago, Ind., Washington, D.C.,; Texas and Massachusetts.
After New York's transit authority in 1989 announced war on subway car painters, the artists turned to freight cars.
"This realization — that freights painted in New York could be seen in Atlanta, or ones painted in Lowell seen in Los Angeles — led writers to use freights as a vehicle for countrywide fame," the authors wrote.
Champaign girl in 'Monterey Pop' revisited
Last week's query about the identity of a young woman from Champaign in the 1968 movie "Monterey Pop" was quickly answered by about a dozen readers.
She is the late Mary Genevra Shirley, a 1963 graduate of Champaign High School and a 1976 graduate of the University of Illinois. She unfortunately passed away in January 2000 in Ramrod Key, Fla.
A number of the readers noted that Ms. Shirley was a talented musician, seamstress and a "free spirit."
In high school, according to the Class of '63 yearbook, she participated in a number of activities including orchestra, concert mistress, stunt show, vocalettes, modern music masters, pepettes, musical moods and knitting club.
Born in 1945, she would have been about 22 years old at the time of the Monterey Pop Festival.
A piece published in 2012 by the University of Illinois Alumni Association titled, "The School of Rock," told of Ms. Shirley and her sisters.
"Three other colorful characters in the University’s psychedelic scene were the Shirley sisters – Jane Shirley Hoch ’70, Mary Genevra Shirley ’76 FAA and Anne Shirley Faber ’77 ACES. The siblings started In Stitches, a Champaign-based business that made outfits for local and national rock musicians, including the Yardbirds’ capes, vests and fringed jackets.
"Mary, who passed away in 2000, and Jimmy Page, the Yardbirds guitarist who co-founded Led Zeppelin, 'had a thing for each other,' recalls Anne. In fact, she confirms the legend that Mary (called 'Genevra' by people in the music biz), a top violinist who played with The Finchley Boys, helped Page as he struggled to write one of the most iconic rock songs of all time.
"Page was trying to transpose a piece of classical music for the song’s beginning, 'and he couldn’t get it right,' Anne says. 'Mary showed him what the right chords were.' The melody became the intro for 'Stairway to Heaven.'
"In Stitches was just one of several dozen 'alternative' businesses that sprouted up to complement the wild music scene. Included were the Metamorphosis restaurant, Good Vibes stereo shop and organic grocery stores such as Strawberry Fields, all enterprises that started with ’60s idealism and little concern about turning a profit."
Early voting so far
"How many people have voted early so far in Champaign County?"
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons reported today that 5,784 people have cast ballots at the polling place at the Brookens Administrative Center gym. Another approximately 2,500 people returned vote by mail ballots.
That total of more than 8,000 votes already returned equals about 9 percent of the 92,842 votes cast in the 2016 election in Campaign County.
Shortage of high dose flu vaccine
"Carle states there is a national shortage of the high dose flu vaccine that is strongly recommended for people over 65 years old. Pharmacists at CVS confirm this. Why are we facing this shortage? And, what can local, state and federal governments do to reverse this in a timely fashion?"
Here's a response from Linda Fred, vice president of pharmacy services at Carle Health:
"A number of factors can cause a shortage in supply chain. For the high-dose flu vaccine, the shortage appears to be impacted by high demand and transportation disruptions or delays due to wildfires and hurricanes.
"Demand for high-dose jumped dramatically this year over previous years and manufacturers produce vaccine based on historical data including the previous year's numbers.
"Carle secured a supply of high-dose flu vaccine early on and continues to receive limited quantities of the high dose in, but it's administered just as fast. We're proud that our community is taking actions to protect themselves and others by getting the flu vaccine and we continue to work hard to secure additional supply.
"Because the high-dose availability continues to fluctuate, providers recommend that individuals 65 and older get the regular vaccine if high-dose isn't available when they come for their vaccination to ensure they are protected.
"Another piece of information that may be helpful is I'm often asked what's different about high-dose versus the regular dose. High-dose vaccine appears to promote higher antibody titers (a measure of concentration) compared to regular dose and in older patients, whose immune systems generally tend to be less robust compared to younger patients, the higher dose is thought to sustain protection for a longer duration to protect someone through the entire flu season. Many studies, however, support that regular dose vaccine results in sufficiently high titers in the majority of patients and is an acceptable alternative. So while the high-dose is preferred, the best recommendation is for individuals 65 and older get the regular vaccine if high-dose isn't available when they come for their vaccination to ensure they are protected."
Trash pickup along highways
"I'm wondering why the state highway mowing crew cannot pick up trash before they mow. I-57 and U.S. 45 between Champaign and Rantoul looks terrible after they mow. They mow over everything. Maybe prisoners from the Champaign County jail could have a clean-up day before they mow. Or is this an expense that the state can't afford?"
"It is truly unfortunate the amount of trash/litter that we see along our roadways," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "In the last year alone we spent over $850,000 patrolling roadways and picking up debris in the seven east central Illinois counties that make up District 5.
"The Adopt-a Highway program is a huge help and we really appreciate the countless hours that volunteers put in helping to clean the roadsides. We do have times of the year when our staff picks up litter along the interstates in the urban areas, but we are not able to do it on most of the almost 1,300 miles of roadway that District 5 maintains."
Thomasboro interchange?
"I was wondering if there is any plan ever to create a Thomasboro exit off of Interstate 57?"
"Currently, the Department is not pursuing an interchange near Thomasboro," said Garnett. "The FY 2021-2026 Proposed Highway Improvement Program does not include funding for either study or construction of an interchange in this area. Proposals for new interchanges can be initiated by any local entity (county, city, village, township, etc.) which has or will have intersecting roadway jurisdiction, and can obtain funding for the planning, design, and construction of the interchange.
"Any new interchange location requires approval of the Federal Highway Administration."
University Avenue complaints
"Narrow/uneven width lanes on University (Avenue) between Lincoln and Race: it seems that heading eastbound on University from Lincoln, the lanes become very narrow. However, heading westbound, the lanes seem much wider. I also noticed Urbana replaced some of the curbs. Are the lines going to be repainted?"
The work being done on University Avenue in Urbana is an IDOT project.
"University Avenue is currently under construction," said Garnett. "No pavement markings have been removed. Other than lane closures, our contractor has not changed the geometry nor the alignment of the road. The road will be re-striped as it was prior to construction.
"Some lanes may seem narrow because of the new concrete curb and gutter. Previously, the gutter pan was inlayed with (hot mix asphalt) thus giving the illusion of a wider road. All road work will be completed next year."
Mis-timed traffic lights
"I'm wondering why the stoplight timing at Windsor and Lincoln changed two to three weeks ago? For years, it appeared these were run off sensors, with continued green for Windsor drivers, but would change only when a vehicle pulled up to the light on Lincoln. Now it's on a timing system with only 20 seconds for green on Windsor (not counting if green turn arrow comes on), and 30 seconds for green on Lincoln. This seems most inappropriate, as there are far more cars traveling on Windsor, traveling 45 mph as compared to fewer cars on Lincoln, traveling 35 mph. When I go through that intersection, I rarely see any cars on Lincoln, including today (Tuesday) at 8 a.m. This must be a mistake."
Indeed it was, said Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten.
"Please thank your reader for bringing this to our attention," she said. "Our electrical supervisor went to check on it today. There is an exposed detection loop wire that has broken, which causes a constant call to be placed on the northbound detection lane (a common problem with inductive loops). The electricians will tend to the repair tomorrow."
Closed railroad crossings
"Recently they closed railroad tracks on Mattis Avenue in Champaign just south of the post office. How long will the crossing be closed?"
Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Mattis Avenue between Paula Drive and Hedge Road in would close on Oct. 5 and remain closed for five to 10 days so that the Norfolk Southern Railway could replace its crossing.
"And while we are on the topic," Koester said, "State Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Maple Street starting Monday (Oct. 12) to repair the Canadian National Railroad crossing.:
That closure is expected to run from Monday through Friday (Oct. 16).
Pedestrian crossing at Curtis Road & I-57
"Are there still plans to build a pedestrian overpass over the Curtis interchange? IDOT's 2016-2021 Highway Improvement Program indicates that the pedestrian overpass is contingent on local agencies building a bike path."
Yes, said Bruce Knight, Champaign's planning and development director, "the plan is to build a bike/ped bridge over I-57 on the north side of the interchange. IDOT requires that trails connecting to the bridge exist on both sides.
"To date a trail system was built on the west side as part of the Carle at the Fields development. The property owner on the east side continues to pursue legal action to avoid complying with the development standards of the interchange area so no development has occurred there. As a result the bridge has not been built, but remains in IDOT's plans."
Here's the backstory on that northeast quadrant of the interchange:
The 99.13-acre property is owned by I-57 and Curtis, LLC, a Florida company whose managing director is Peter Creighton.
Creighton has filed suit against the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District, the city of Urbana, the city of Champaign, the village of Savoy and the village of Bondville, seeking to invalidate a longstanding intergovernmental agreement between the agencies. The agreement says that before new connections to sewer lines are made, property has to be subject to a municipal annexation agreement.
According to court filings, Creighton was unwilling to enter into an annexation agreement with the city because the land then would be subject to the city's zoning regulations.
Creighton challenged the intergovernmental agreement in Champaign County Circuit Court and in the Fourth District Appellate Court and lost both times, the first before Judge Jason Bohm. The latter decision, filed Aug. 26, was a 3-0 verdict, came from Justices Peter Cavanagh, James Knecht and John Turner.
"The Sewer Agreement, the Sanitary District Ordinance, and the Subdivision Ordinance are constitutionally and statutorily authorized and violate no constitutional right. Therefore, we affirm the circuit court's judgment," the court wrote.
ROTC training exercise
"Is the public notified of any local ROTC training in C-U? There was a young man in full fatigues with what looked to be an automatic rifle (assuming it was fake) at the corner of Windsor and Race before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning (Oct. 3) which was concerning. Fake or not, I don't think most people would want to run into a soldier with a large gun on their morning walk. I assumed it was ROTC training but how would one find out?"
"Yes, the University of Illinois at Army ROTC was out on Saturday morning," said Emily Brown, enrollment eligibility officer and assistant scholarship officer in the Department of Military Science at the University of Illinois. "This event was cleared with the campus police, as we do each and every time we do training of this type. Members of our Cadet Battalion along with our officers supervising — making sure of the safety of all — were present. The rifle that she saw was a dummy rifle — like high school marching bands use in competition.
"If the person has questions, she can always reach out to us at arotc@illinois.edu or they can contact campus police for any concerns as we always clear our events of this type through them."
Plastics from COVID-19 testing
"I was chatting with some friends the other day and we were wondering what's happening with all the plastic tubes we are using on campus for COVID testing. Are they being reused? Recycled? Tossed? It's a lot of plastic, given how many thousands of tests are being done everyday. So glad they're doing this testing, but just curious about how they're dealing with all these tubes."
Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the CDC’s interim biosafety guidelines say that clinical samples such as these are to be treated as biohazardous waste.
"So, these inactivated specimens are disposed of through a vendor that specializes in regulated medical waste," said Kaler. "We are planning to implement smaller test tubes that use a drinking straw for sample collection, and that will reduce the amount of biohazardous waste generated through the tests while also making collection easier for our students, faculty and staff."
Degrees required of police officers?
"Is it true that police officers were once required to have bachelor's degrees? If so, when and why was that practice ended? Champaign considers candidates with a high school diploma or equivalent now. Urbana allows an associate's degree or 60 credit hours of higher ed or two years of law enforcement or two years active duty in the military with an honorable discharge."
"As far back as 2006," said Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich, "the minimum education requirements to apply for a police officer position with the city of Champaign has been high school diploma or equivalent. However, education preference points are offered on applications for a bachelor's degree or associate's degree in law enforcement, criminal justice, fire service, or emergency medical services.
"More information on the requirements and processes for becoming a Champaign Police Officer is available on our website (champaignil.gov/recruitment), and we encourage anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to check it out."
In Urbana there was a time in the 1970s when a bachelor's degree was required, said Police Chief Bryant Seraphin (who wasn't with the department then but heard of it from retired officers). That policy ended sometime in the late '70s or early '80s.
Property assessment rate
"I was wondering if you could explain how real estate is assessed in Urbana (or the county/township). What percent of market value is the assessed value? I have tried looking for this information online but haven’t been successful."
"The required assessment level for tax purposes on any parcel of real property in any county, expect Cook County, is 33 1/3 percent of the property’s fair market value, excluding farmland and farm buildings," according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Hackberry Hill (Oct. 2 and Sept. 25 mailbags) revisited
"I’m an alum and have no idea where Hackberry Hill is located but given the circumstances, any consideration opening a drive-through movie theater there?"
Hackberry Hill is located on South Orchard Street in Urbana, about a quarter mile south of Florida Avenue, and is part of the UI's Orchard Downs housing complex.
Given the fact that the hill originally was built up to serve as an amphitheater, I suppose some kind of movie theater or performance center could be placed there but not a drive-through. Too many people live nearby and the parking is limited.
I think the hill is being used for its best purposes: as a training site for runners (I can almost see the late Walter Payton doing hill sprints there), as a terrific sledding area, for gazing at stars on summer nights and for other activities that are best left to your imagination.
Checking ballot signatures
"There have been stories out regarding challenges to ballot signatures. After a couple of decades, there are some changes in my handwriting. Whether or not this is enough to be deemed wrong - I don't know. I have heard that Illinois will notify voters if the mail ballot is rejected for signature mismatch so the situation can be corrected. Since ballots can't be counted before Election Day but the signature is on the outside of the ballot envelope, can the signatures be checked before election day or does the signature matching also have to wait until Election Day? How would signature verification be handled?"
"We are very aware of evolving signatures and we are also aware that signatures on electronic key pads are different than signatures written in a traditional manner," said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. "SB 1863 explicitly says that all signatures are deemed valid unless all three election judges agree that it is not valid.
"My instructions are very clear that if the signature isn't an obvious mis-match then it is to be accepted.
"Signature verification will take place before and after Election Day as part of the processing of vote by mail ballots.
"Three judges (two from one party and one from the other) will sit and view all vote by mail signatures."
Dry cleaners closed
"The cleaners at the corner of Neil and Springfield moved out. What happened?"
The Concord Custom Cleaners shop at the corner closed. The Concord shop in Urbana at 207 E. Illinois St. remains open. Any unclaimed clothes from the Champaign shop can be retrieved there.
Election succession hypotheticals
"Some 'technical' procedural questions about the election ...
"1) Now that voting is underway (early voting in several states), what happens if a presidential candidate passes away before Election Day? Does the nation then end up voting for the running mate for the presidential office, or does the political party nominate a replacement candidate?
"2) What happens in the case of a president-elect passing away after Election Day, but before Inauguration Day? Is the Vice-President elect then installed as President (and if that’s the case, who is installed as Vice President?)"
Let's take your last question first because it's simpler to address.
In the event that the president-elect dies before inauguration day the 20th Amendment says that the vice president elect shall become president.
As for who becomes the new vice president, the 25th Amendment, Section 2 takes effect: "Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress."
Now, to your first question about what happens if a presidential candidate dies before Election Day. It's not good.
In some cases the political party could choose a replacement candidate. But that wouldn't work now since millions of votes already have been cast.
The election would go to the Electoral College but after that, who knows what would happen?
