Some days it may feel like everything around us is shifting beyond our control. But rest assured that the mailbag is here to explain it. Such as, there are still squirrels in Crystal Lake Park. There's a reason that Black, Brown and White are capitalized now in reference to race. There's a reason the concrete medians are coming down on I-74 in Champaign. And yes, that was smoke from the West Coast fires obscuring the sun over central Illinois earlier this week. Don't worry about the drive-through flu shots Christie Clinic has scheduled. Huzzah, Illini hockey may return in 2021. And the Erlanger House in Urbana is going to be OK. And so are the rest of us.
Crystal Lake Park squirrels
"Over the summer when restaurants were closed, we got our food through the drive-through and ate in the car at Crystal Lake Park. Squirrels were numerous and everywhere. For the past weeks as we have visited the park, we were lucky to see one squirrel. What has happened to the squirrels?"
"There are plenty of squirrels in Crystal Lake Park, Busey Woods and nearby Leal Park for sure," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District, who oversees the extensive renovation being done to Urbana's oldest park, including the removal of dozens of trees.
"The vast majority of trees and landscape cover remain in the park. The restored plantings will provide better food and cover for all wildlife species," he said.
I can vouch for the fact there are plenty of squirrels in the park; also at least one fat woodchuck.
Tattered Old Glory
"The flag on the pole in front of the Urbana Early Childhood School on East Washington Street in Urbana is a tattered rag. The flag should be given to the American Legion. It would be disposed of in a respectful, dignified manner. That tattered flag should be replaced. Old Glory should always be displayed with pride and in good condition."
School zones
"Curious about school zones in Champaign-Urbana. I realize students are not in school but staff (at least some of them) are on site. Does that mean the reduced speed limits posted near those schools are in play still?"
The school zones apply when children are present, said Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich.
"Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., when school is in session and when children are (physically) present. If a school is offering its instruction virtually with no students on site, then the school zone and speed limit enforcement may not apply," he said.
Black and White
"Why are the two words, Black and White, now capitalized in news stories?"
In June the Associated Press changed its writing style guide to capitalize the “b” in the term Black when referring to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context.
The change conveys “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,” John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, said in a blog post. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person.”
The AP did not change to an uppercase 'White' but The News-Gazette did in order to observe consistency. 'Brown' also is capitalized in this context.
Illini hockey on ice
"What does the near future hold in store for Illini Hockey? I'm not talking about Josh Whitman's debt-laden legacy-building attempt that may or may not ever happen, but the existing Illini Hockey team that already represents our school on the Big Pond. Is the whole season a bust or is the ACHA still working toward some sort of late starting short season?"
"We’re still working through our plans but as of now we’re going to prepare like we’re going to be able to play in January," said Nick Fabbrini, head coach of the Illinois club team that plays at the UI Ice Arena, which is closed.
"Some (American Collegiate Hockey Association) schools are actually playing right now, but most postponed their first games until after January 1," he said. "We will skate out of Danville or Bloomington until the university hopefully opens the rink and allows us to play second semester."
Fabbrini said he hopes to pick up the season in January because "we should be pretty good this year with a good number of of guys returning and a NCAA Division 1 transfer coming in, so it would really be a shame if we don’t get to play."
Former fast-food places
"Are there any plans to develop either the former Hooters, Old Chicago, or Za's?"
You realize there is a worldwide pandemic going on and some restaurants are going out of business, right?
No, Champaign's building safety division and the planning and development department have no plans under review or approved for new businesses at the former Hooters, 1706 S. State St., former Old Chicago, 1910 N Neil St., or former Za's, 1905 N Neil St.
I-74 concrete median
"Why did they remove some of the concrete dividers on Interstate 74 between Lincoln and Neil?"
"The removal of the median barrier wall on Interstate 74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue is pre-stage work to replace the structures that carry Interstate 74 over Market Street and the Canadian National Railroad," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "It is necessary to remove the wall to construct a median crossover to run traffic head to head while each structure is removed and reconstructed."
And if you have any doubt that those bridge structures over the Canadian National Railroad need to be replaced, drive up Oak Street and look at the temporary supports in place under the bridge.
Fair Tax Amendment
"There was a letter to the editor in (Friday's) News-Gazette supporting the 'fair tax' amendment to our state Constitution. The facts were incorrect. Can you print the exact ballot question, which I understand does not set tax brackets or rates."
Here's the wording:
"The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the 'flat tax,' that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution"
Free shredding event
"Are any organizations offering free shredding events this fall? There was one in Normal in August, with COVID restrictions in place, but previously scheduled ones in Champaign were cancelled. With everyone stuck at home and cleaning out file cabinets, there’s a need."
Yes, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce will host a free shred day from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at its offices at 303 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign.
"We will not be verifying Chamber membership as people arrive so it is open to the community," said Lindsay Quick, director of marketing and events for the Chamber. "That being said, we have been told that it is likely the truck will fill up before 4 p.m., in which case the event will be over when the truck is full."
There is a limit of five standard-size boxes or bags per person.
In order to maintain public health safety standards, the following reduced contact procedures will also be implemented:
— All participants are required to stay in their car until notified by an event representative
— Cars must stay in the traffic flow lane and wait their turn to be allowed service
— Shred technicians are not allowed to handle the material, each individual customer will be required to place confidential documents in the bin for shredding This will require participants to dump their boxes or bags into the service bin, please account for this and only use boxes or bags that you can lift yourself.
Parkland College district
"In today's paper (Sept. 11), on page D-4, at the top of the third column of classified is a legal ad announcing a Parkland College Board of Trustees meeting. The ad lists the counties in the Parkland College district. Why are counties with their own community colleges (e.g Danville Area Community College or Normal's Heartland Community College) also listed?"
The Parkland College district includes parts of 12 counties in East Central Illinois but all of no counties.
So, yes, about one-fifth of McLean County is in the Parkland district and a very small slice of southwestern Vermilion County.
I asked Parkland President Tom Ramage if he knows how these odd boundaries were developed.
"Parkland and many peer institutions across the state have boundary lines that cover portions of counties and school districts. I do not, for certain, know the answer to the question," he said. "I have some history that leads me to believe that it 'just evolved' that way.
"Illinois community colleges evolved from 1901 (Joliet Junior College) and concluded in 1991 with Heartland Community College in Normal. In the intervening time, some colleges began in high schools (Danville Area Community College) and many others were created as stand-alone entities, formed by voter referenda as was Parkland in 1966.
"In 1937, the first Community College Act was passed and recognized the development of the Community College system as part of the public school system. Eighteen more community colleges were created in response. In 1959, more legislation allowed for any compact and contiguous territory to be organized as a junior college district, governed by an elected board of education with the authority to levy taxes for its operation.
"Given the variety of different beginnings and uneven spread across the state over a fairly long period, I would surmise that the district boundaries for each college 'evolved' over time. Consequently, the Parkland College's 3,000 square mile district boundary includes parts of 12 counties and all of none, including Champaign County."
Erlanger House in Urbana
"Why does the Erlanger House at 303 W. Indiana Ave., Urbana, look so neglected? It's a local treasure designed by Jack Baker."
The house across the street from Carle Park was designed in the 1960s by the late Jack Baker, one-time professor of architecture at the University of Illinois. It was built for Margaret Erlanger, the head of the dance department at the UI.
She died in 1975 and bequeathed the home to the university as a place for visiting artists and scholars to stay.
"Among those lucky enough to have found respite there were famed choreographer Merce Cunningham and composer John Cage," wrote The News-Gazette Melissa Merli in a 2010 story.
When Baker died in 2013 a memorial fund was established in his name to help the School of Architecture in the College of Fine and Applied Arts to support the Erlanger House through the UI Foundation.
FAA Dean Kevin Hamilton offered this response to your question: "The university performs some maintenance on a very limited basis, but stewardship of this architectural jewel is primarily the responsibility of the School of Architecture, to which donors gifted the property. Restoration of this important Jack Baker-designed structure and site is very much among the priorities of the school’s new leadership; expect some attention and improvements in the very near future."
Hazy skies locally from West Coast fires?
"True or false — the smoke from the terrible fires out west could be seen all the way in Champaign/Urbana this week?"
Indeed it is, said Kirk Huettl, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
"Yes, since Sunday we've had it in the upper levels of the atmosphere at about 20,000 to 30,000 feet up," he said Wednesday when it was more prevalent. "It was around on Sunday but it was most pronounced on Monday.
"It has extended upstream as far north as southeast Minnesota and central Wisconsin," Huettl said.
The affects of the western fires should be gone for a while, he said, but if the fires persist the upper level haze and smoke could reappear next week when the local weather is expected to warm.
"Yes, any southwest flow will bring it back in as long as those fires continue," he said. "I would not be surprised to see more of that smoke come back at us."
The smoke hasn't come down to the lower levels and affected visibility or air quality, he said.
"For air quality we've been in the moderate category, which is the first level above good, which isn't too bad. Most people aren't affected by it," Huettl said.
Christie Clinic drive-through flu shots
"I've seen that Christie Clinic has announced their drive-through flu shot dates. Unless I'm mis-remembering, I think this is the first time they've offered a drive-through flu shot clinic at their Windsor Road location in Champaign. What are their plans for traffic control at that location (I don't see any instructions on their website)? When I've gone in past years, the lines of people are often down the stairs and out the door. I can't imagine how that will look when everyone is in a car spilling out onto Mattis or Windsor."
Don't fret. Christie says it offered drive-through flu shots there last year and isn't expecting a problem with long lines or congestion this year.
Here's what you need to know:
— No appointments are necessary.
— Bring your insurance card.
— Wear a mask.
— Dress in short sleeve shirts. Toddlers should be dressed in diapers or shorts.
— Stay in your vehicle. Christie Clinic team members will bring you paperwork to complete and administer the flu vaccine through your open car window and/or door.
— Everyone who wants to be vaccinated must be seated by a car window that opens.
There will be a number of drive-through clinics at different sites and on different days, including
Saturday, Sept 19; 7 a.m. – noon at Christie Clinic on Windsor and Christie Clinic in Urbana
Thursday, Sept 24; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Christie Clinic on Windsor
Saturday, Sept 26; 7 a.m. – noon at Christie Clinic on Windsor
Tuesday, Sept 29; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Christie Clinic on Windsor
Saturday, Oct 3; 7 a.m. - noon at Christie Clinic on Windsor and Christie Clinic in Danville on Vermilion, and Christie Clinic in Mahomet
Thursday, Oct 8; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Christie Clinic on Windsor
Saturday, Oct 10; 7 – noon at Christie Clinic in Rantoul and Christie Clinic in Tuscola
Saturday, Oct 17; 7 a.m. - noon at Christie Clinic on Windsor and Christie Clinic in Monticello
Champaign tax on prepared foods
"What is the sales tax rate in the city of Champaign? I know of state 6.5 percent, county 1.5 percent, city 1.5percent, Food and Beverage .5 percent and the school facilities 1 percent. That is 10.5 percent. When I went through McDonald's I had a bill of $7.18. The tax was .83. That is a rate of 11.8 percent. Is that correct?"
That's close but not correct. Here's your response from Key Nees, Champaign's finance director:
The total sales tax rate for general merchandise for the City of Champaign is 9 percent.
Here's a breakdown of the tax rate:
State of Illinois 6.25 percent
City of Champaign Home Rule 1.50 percent
Champaign County (public safety) 0.25 percent
Champaign County (school facilities) 1 percent
"However, on the sale of prepared foods and liquor there is an additional Food and Beverage Tax of 2.5 percent for a combined tax rate of 11.5 percent," Nees said.
History of Green Street building
"Can you give me the history of the building located at 111 E. Green St., Champaign? When was it built and who has occupied it in the past? I believe the University of Illinois currently occupies the space, however, I do not recall who occupied the building when I was a student back in the early 2000s and I lived directly south of there."
The building, which is now part of the University of Illinois' Accounting and Financial Reporting office, opened in 1965 as the home of University Federal Savings and Loan. In 1976 that institution failed and the building became part of Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan.
In 1985 it became known as Champion Federal Savings and Loan. Eight years later it was First of America Bank-Champion National, then National City Bank in 1978 and PNC Bank in 2009.
Ameren poles
"Ameren is installing new taller power poles at Mattis and Bloomington Road as part of the I-74 overpass renovation project. I was wondering: where the poles came from, how they were transported and what is the cost of each."
"Your reader is correct: The poles are being installed as part of a power line relocation for IDOT's Mattis Avenue Overpass project," sad Ameren spokeswoman Marcelyn Love. "The poles are transported by semi-truck, and we are pleased to be able to partner with an Illinois-based pole supplier." She was unwilling to say how much they cost.
Masking up at the post office
"While at the (Champaign) post office on Mattis earlier this week, I noticed that none of the employees had masks on, and about half of the customers didn't either. I also noticed that the lobby was rather full. I'm not sure exactly what the capacity is supposed to be, but the line was at least out of the interior door. When one of the customers asked why the rules about masks weren't being enforced, the person behind the counter said it was because the governor and local authorities don't have jurisdiction over federal employees and buildings. It seemed like there's probably some level of truth to that, but after doing a little bit of research, I saw that the post office had addressed that issue, and, at least by my interpretation, mandated that employees and customers wear masks and follow local ordinances. My question is, am I correct in my interpretation, or is it true that you do not have to follow COVID guidelines inside federal buildings?"
Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, spokeswoman for the Postal Service's Gateway District in St. Louis, said the Postal Service is "voluntarily aligning" with state and local mask regulations.
"We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments," she said. "In the local and state jurisdictions where there is an ordinance for the mandatory use of face coverings, we are voluntarily aligning by requiring that our public-facing Postal Service employees use face coverings.
— Requesting customers use face coverings while in our retail facilities located in jurisdictions that have implemented orders requiring use of face coverings by individuals within those jurisdictions.
— Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among our employees and with our customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization. We have implemented measures at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including through signage, floor tape, and "cough/sneeze" barriers."