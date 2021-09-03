Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 3, 2021
More questions in the mailbag than a cigarette-smoking cop in a 1940s film noir. We've got questions about COVID statistics, restaurant openings and reopenings, Urbana's Labor Day parade, Champaign's Prairie Farm, a very heavy statue in a Champaign backyard, a longtime Hollywood starlet who was born in Champaign and a wartime fundraiser for the Brits.
Labor Day parade
"Are we having a Labor Day Parade aka 'the candy parade' this year in Urbana?"
Yes, the AFL-CIO Labor Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday from Lincoln Square, head south on Broadway Avenue to Washington Street and then to Prairie Park. Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will be the grand marshal. Food, snacks, drinks and music will be provided to all by the union labor movement, said Matt Kelly, president of the Champaign County AFL-CIO.
"I think it's awesome ours is known as the 'candy parade,'" Kelly said.
Li'l Porgy's, part three
"Will Little Porgy's ever really ever reopen?"
"Soon," Li'l Porgy's owner Bill Van De Wyngaerde said Friday morning when I dropped by.
The popular barbecue place at 1917 W. Springfield Ave., Champaign, has been closed since a fire in April.
He's got most of his needed equipment, although a couple other restaurants have helped pitch in to loan him appliances until they're finally delivered this fall. And he has a staff of 11 — almost all of whom have been paid even while Li'l Porgy's was shut down. Van De Wyngaerde said he wouldn't mind hiring three more employees too.
Pizza in Campustown
"What is replacing the Sushi Rock Restaurant at 621 E. Green St. in Campustown?"
The city of Champaign issued a building permit for another Vinny's Pizza shop there.
Windsor Swim Club
"Is there any information about the former Windsor Swim Club property in Urbana? Last we heard were the plans to develop it into apartments with shopping was pulled. We've not seen any work being done or heard of any plans."
Plans to develop condominiums on the site of the old swim club at 704 E. Windsor Road never materialized. The 4-acre property is owned by Michelle and Ryan Olsen. It is on the market with a list price of $500,000.
New apartment building?
"A large space has been cleared at the southwest corner of Lincoln and Main. Will that be an apartment complex?"
"While there have been demolitions in the area, we have not been in communication with anyone about any future plans," said Lorrie Pearson, community development services director in Urbana.
The property is, however, owned by the Tekton Group LLC, which has developed apartment buildings in the past.
Empire Day golf
"This medal was found among old family mementos. I can find little history on this medal. On the back it says maple leaf find. 1941. I think there might have been a national campaign called Empire Day to raise money for Britain. This was before the U.S. got into the war. There apparently were golf tournaments across the nation. But this is mostly speculation. Can you find out if such a tournament was held in Champaign-Urbana?"
Empire Day also was known as Victoria Day and was celebrated on May 24 to recognize the birthday of Queen Victoria. The first Empire Day was celebrated on May 24, 1902, more than a year after Victoria's death on Jan. 22, 1901.
The holiday was intended to celebrate the worldwide British empire.
In 1941, however, American country clubs joined to set aside the weekend of May 24 and 25 for golf tournaments to benefit the Maple Leaf Fund, an organization established to furnish funds and supplies to civilians in war-torn England. The entrance fee to the tournament was supposed to be one dollar.
I've been unable to find any evidence that local country clubs participated in the fundraiser.
Windsor Road rehab
"Wasn’t the project on Windsor between First Street and Neil scheduled to be finished by Labor Day? It’s a daily headache trying to get to campus for a lot of us."
Your wait is just about over.
"This project will be substantially wrapped up on Friday, Sept. 3, with all lanes open ahead of Labor Day," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "Some minor side work will occur after that."
Campustown confusion
"Recently during move-in I noticed that some people were turning northbound onto Sixth Street at the intersection of Chalmers and Sixth. On Sixth there is no 'do not enter' signs and on Chalmers (both east and west of the intersection) there is no 'no right/left turn' sign. There are however the appropriate 'one way' signs which, experience shows, are not seen or simply ignored."
Staff will take a look to verify the visibility of the current signs and monitor the intersection," said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. "The intersection is properly signed per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
"If a pattern outside of the move-in weekend, with visitors to town and new students warrants, we have the ability to add additional signage. This is an excellent reminder for drivers to pay close attention to signs guiding traffic and parking when you're in any new area. This may save you from a potential accident or prevent you from receiving a ticket or having your vehicle towed."
Intersection turns
"How come there is not a left turn arrow allowing traffic to turn south when going east on Kirby at the intersection of Kirby and State, yet there is a right turn arrow to allow the traffic going west on Kirby and State? Traffic going east on Kirby gets all jammed up in the left lane when the light turns green and both east and west cars start moving. Also the same situation on the intersection of Kirby and Mayfair. Traffic going east gets a turn arrow to turn North but the traffic on Kirby going west on does not get an arrow to turn south. Again the left lane of traffic on Kirby going west gets all backed up when the light turns green."
Here's your response from Koester: "This question is a little confusing because there are some errors and contradictions in it.
— At Kirby & State:
"There is an eastbound left turn arrow there now (there is not a westbound turn arrow), there are also northbound and southbound left turn arrows here.
"There are no right turn arrows on any approach."
At Kirby & Mayfair:
"There are no turn arrows located at this intersection.
"As background, the eastbound left turn lane at State was added when the Hilton hotel at Neil and Kirby was constructed. The concern was an increase in traffic heading to the hotel would create issues on Kirby. A westbound left turn arrow was not added due to the lack of turn lanes. Without turn lanes, you can add an arrow in one direction (since through traffic and left turning traffic have to go at the same time to have an impact). To have arrows in both directions you either have to add turn lanes or run a split phase like what exists at Prospect at Green.
"The solution to the issue is to add turn lanes, which has been looked at. However, it is a rather expensive project that would require acquiring right of way property from all four corners to create the room for the turn lanes. At Kirby and Mayfair there are no arrows in any direction because the turning volumes are low most of the day, except for during school rush hour."
Tatman Court building
"There is a building being constructed at the dead end of Tatman Court in Urbana (past the post office). Do you know what it is?"
The building under construction at 2903 Tatman Court is for Gulliford Services, a contractor.
Prairie Farm
"My family is huge fans of the Champaign Park Prairie Farm. We visit many times every summer and were so glad it reopened after last summer. However, we noted this year there were fewer animals and varieties on site. Staff said this was due to 'the farmer that provided the animals in the past retiring.' In the future, will the park return to previous animal numbers? And if not, is there something we can do to aid Champaign Park District to do so? We still love the park but definitely missed the variety this year."
Jimmy Gleason, director of revenue facilities for the Champaign Park District, offers this response:
"As Prairie Farm reopened this year the vision for the farm was to allow families the opportunity to interact, connect, and learn about traditional central Illinois farm animals. Looking into the future we will continue to strive toward that vision. With that may come a slight reduction in species compared to years past, but we will do our best to represent as many traditional farm animals as possible.
"Additionally among the animals we do have on site we strive for a variety of breeds as well. Did you know we had the following breeds of goats this summer: Nubian/LaMancha mix, Pygmy, Fainting/Pygmy mix, and Kinder goats?"
School districts and COVID
"I am curious what you know about central Illinois school districts being on probation due to COVID protocols not being followed. I am familiar with the Cumberland school district (headquartered in Toledo, IL) and have been made aware that they are not following the mask mandate (and possibly other COVID protocols) but have not yet been added to the probation list. School has been in session for two weeks, at this time. Why are other local school districts on the probation list, but Cumberland is not? Who should individuals contact if their school is not following protocols?"
Jackie Mathews, chief spokeswoman for the Illinois State Board of Education, said that people should submit complaints to COVID19@isbe.net.
"That way we can follow up with them to get more details," she said.
But if the school district wasn't following protocols the state school board is aware of it now. The Cumberland district announced Thursday that it would cancel classes today and Tuesday — a five-day Labor Day break — because of high COVID numbers in classrooms.
"Currently, the district COVID positive numbers are 73 for the first 15 days of the school year," the school district said in a statement sent to parents and students. "To put this into context, last school year there were 63 total confirmed positive student cases for the entire school year, August 2020 through May 2021."
COVID statistics
"Wondering if you can help me figure out a local COVID data question. In a News-Gazette article from Thursday morning entitled "Champaign County's transmission rates rising to pre-vaccine levels," it is reported that "the most recent seven-day average test-positivity rate for Champaign County — not including tests done on the University of Illinois campus — was 10.6 percent."
"However, I simply can't find anything near that number online.
"On CUPHD's website, as of the last data update (on 8/30) they list the 7-day average at 5.2 percent for Champaign County (minus UIUC testing). Furthermore, Champaign County (minus UIUC testing) didn't have a daily test positivity rate over 10% on a single day in the entire month of August. How did we go from somewhere between 5 percent and 6 percent positivity to 10.2 percent? That seems like an enormous jump for the rolling 7-day average."
The statistics actually were for the entire 21-county Region 6, which includes Champaign County, said Julie Pryde, C-U Public Health District administrator.
Included in Region 6 are Iroquois, Ford, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties.
Many of those counties have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, including Vermilion with 31 percent fully vaccinated, Cumberland with 28 percent and Lawrence with 27 percent.
COVID dashboards
"Having seen some data online about hospitalizations in Florida, I was wondering how we are doing locally? One of the stats I saw, and can't figure out how to verify, indicated the the hospitals around Sarasota, Fla., were very full with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority being unvaccinated. How are the local hospitals doing? How many open beds, ICU beds, ventilators beds? What is the vaccinated/unvaccinated ratio for each?
"Historically at this time of year what are the utilizations of these hospital resources? My biggest concern is that the hospital resources are being consumed by unvaccinated COVID patients to the detriment of normal hospital activity."
OSF HealthCare reported on its Twitter account that as of Aug. 31 it had 157 hospitalized (36 fully vaccinated and 121 unvaccinated). Forty-six patients were in the ICU and of those 41 had not been vaccinated. Twenty-two patients were on ventilators and 20 of those had not been vaccinated.
Carle Health reported Thursday on its dashboard (found here) that it had 95 patients hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care. That includes data from five different central Illinois hospitals. It did not offer a vaccinated/unvaccinated breakdown.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has a hospital resource utilization page here.
As of Sept. 1 only 25 of the 143 available ICU beds were available in the 21-county Region 6 that includes Champaign County. But 251 of 315 ventilators were available.
Campustown barriers
"I noticed barriers installed on the parking lot on Second Street across from where a recent drive-by shooting occurred in Campustown. Were those installed by the city? That lot and the adjacent former bank across the street seem to be abandoned, any plans for demolition?"
The concrete barriers were not installed by the city. The University of Illinois owns the property where the barriers went up.
The city of Champaign does not have a demolition permit or an application for either property, said Randy Smith, building safety supervisor.
Champaign movie star
"Long-forgotten silent movie star Ethel Clayton was born in Champaign. Do you know where her and her family lived and how long they were in the area?"
There's quite a story here, the details of which were dug up by Tom Kuipers, archives assistant at the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library.
"It appears as though Ethel Clayton was a stage name. Ethel's real name was Ethel Blum and her parents were John and Mary Blum (nee Kennedy)," Kuipers said. "She seems to have had one brother, Clayton C. Blum, who was born Oct. 8, 1889 in Missouri.
"According to the 1870-71 Lothrop Champaign County Directory, J. Blum worked as a watchman for the (Illinois Central Railroad) and his residence was on Neil Street opposite Clark Street. The 1878-79 directory showed John Blum as a fireman for the ICRR with his residence at the corner of Neil and Clark. Our next directory, 1883, shows no Blum family living in the area and they do not appear in the ensuing years of directories, so they left the area sometime between 1878-1883."
The 1900 Census showed the family living on 43rd Street in Chicago, Kuipers learned.
"John has 'engineer' listed as his occupation. In 1910, Ethel was still living with her parents and brother in Chicago but they moved to East 60th street in ward 7. I couldn't find her 1920 census record, but by 1930 she was living in Los Angeles under the name Ethel Clayton Ross (she was married to Ian Keith Ross at the time)," said Kuipers.
In the archives, Kuipers said, "we have the birth register for Ethel Blum:
REGISTRATION OF BIRTH FOR ETHEL GERTRUDE BLUM, BORN NOVEMBER 8, 1882, IN CHAMPAIGN.
DAUGHTER OF JOHN M. AND MARY A. KENNEDY BLUM."
Clayton had a film career that spanned five decades and included more than 180 movies. Her first films were in 1909 and her last appearance was in 1947's "The Perils of Pauline," according to the Turner Classic Movies website.
Backyard soldier
"There appears to be a Terra Cotta warrior standing guard over a garden on Prospect Avenue just north of Kirby. Do you know the story behind him?"
Joy Thornton-Walter, who lives at the house on Dodds Drive in Champaign, said that she and her husband John bought the figure, which is actually a soldier, after a trip to China about 20 years ago. They had him shipped back to Champaign.
He's a cast of one of the thousands of statues of soldiers that was found in 1974 when farmers in central China were digging a well and came upon the buried terra cotta pieces near the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, known as China's first emperor.
"I call him General Xin but that's not his real name," said Thornton-Walter. "Because he's fragile we have to keep him covered in the wintertime. We put a big heavy tarp on him in the late fall and have an unveiling in the spring."
Carle Health designations
"Why does Carle still maintain the hospital and the clinic as separate ententies? Financial or just personal?"
"Carle Health is a vertically integrated system that provides care at every phase in a patient's care experience. The connectivity of our system means we track one single health record so care teams in both the hospitals and clinics have access to a patient's medical history to guide the right coordinated care, including Health Alliance for coverage needs," said Kaleb Miller, a spokesman for Carle Health. "Under the umbrella of the system, there are separate entities that perform different functions including hospitals, physicians, health plans and services such as Home Health and Arrow Ambulance.
"These must bill separately as they are different entities. However, the important part is the connection between them through the parent organization means patients get the unified and high-quality care they need."
Another Campustown liquor store
"What new business is going in at the HERE building at 308 E. Green St.?"
A building permit for a liquor and convenience store is under review by the city of Champaign.
Champaign County Board resignations, part 2
Answering a question last week on resignations from the Champaign County Board over the last 10 years, I acknowledged that there were probably more than the 10 people I cited for leaving the board after being elected. Former county board Chair Pattsi Petrie and current board member Mary King added Mike Ingram, Diane Michaels and Josh Hartke. That's at least 13 of the 53 elected since 2012.